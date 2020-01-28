Intel: Swan's Luck About To End

The 2020 guidance is supportive of the forecasted protracted slowdown due to AMD grabbing market share in the data center space throughout the year.

My view on Intel (INTC) since the hiring of Bob Swan as the CEO has been highly critical. The market sees the Q4 results as impressive, but the details suggest otherwise. The numbers support Intel's luck running out by year-end.

Misleading Q4 Numbers

The chip giant smashed Q4 results with an EPS beat of $0.27 and revenues jumping $980 million above analyst estimates of revenues of $19.2 billion. For the quarter, Intel had the following quarterly numbers by segment versus analyst expectations:

Client Computing - $10.0B (consensus: $9.74B), beat by $260M

Data Center - $7.2B (consensus: $6.4B), beat by $800M

IoT - $920M (consensus: $1.03B), missed by $83M

Non-Volatile Memory Solutions - $1.2B (consensus: $1.28B), missed by $80M

Programmable Solutions - $505M (consensus: $539.7M), missed by $35M

Mobileye - $240M

The quarterly beat is very odd considering the prime area where Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to take market share with their new 7nm EPYC 2 chip. Of the five areas with consensus estimates, Intel missed estimates in three business units. The vast majority of the revenue beat came from the data center division with a large $800 million quarterly beat. Analysts only forecast the division to generate $6.4 billion in revenues, but the division soared to $7.2 billion.

To be clear, Intel only saw 19% YoY growth in the data center with analysts forecasting relatively flat numbers. Last Q4, Intel saw data center revenue miss estimates and only generate revenues of $6.1 billion.

Per CFO George Davis on the Q4 earnings call, the executive gave credit to hyperscale and cloud providers. Again, these are the very customers where AMD was the strongest and suppose to be taking market share.

Our data center group had record revenue at $7.2 billion, up 19% from the prior year. These results beat our expectations with platform volumes up 12% and platform ASPs up 5% year-over-year on strong cloud demand and continued adoption of our highest performance second Gen Xeon scalable products. In Q4, cloud revenue was up 48% year-over-year as cloud service providers continue building capacity to serve customer demand.

AMD has already announced deals with customers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) that should fall into these categories. A logical conclusion and maybe a problem with analyst estimates is the assumption AMD could handle all of the demand. Analyst estimates only have the segment that includes data-center chips hitting Q4 revenues of $604 million. AMD would naturally struggle to capture excessive demand amounting to $800 million.

In fact, Intel suggested the competitive dynamic might finally catch-up to the company by the second half. For 2020, the chip giant forecast the PC business to decline and for the data center business to only grow 10% for the year after a forecast for Q1 revenues to soar 25%. Even the PC business was forecasted to surge 10% in Q1 before growth evaporates the rest of the year as the chip giant finally catches up to the undersupply situation.

Most of the analysts appeared surprised on the weaker 2H guidance, but the average analyst estimates prior to the 2020 guidance from the chip giant had Q4 revenues down 7.2%.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

The weak guidance was even before the chip giant guided to Q1 revenues of $19.0 billion and annual revenues of $73.5 billion. In essence, Intel sees a massive beat for Q1, but full-year numbers basically in line with analyst estimates. The Q4 numbers could be down substantially more than the original analyst estimates with revenue numbers now down 10.9% to only $18.0 billion.

If anybody wants an indication of where the data center business is headed throughout 2020, one only needs to catch wind of the layoffs in the group. Intel would have absolutely no reason to cut employees without AMD set to finally capture significant market share by the end of 2020.

Relative Returns

Since Intel is hitting new highs, investors are incorrectly thinking Bob Swan has done a masterful job since taking over the interim CEO role in June 2018. A big key to any story of success is the relative returns.

If the market surges like the S&P 500 did 30% in 2019, a CEO probably shouldn't be given credit for generating a solid gain. The executive may have generated a solid return for normal years, but the stock still only gained a fraction of the benchmark S&P 500.

A prime example of this scenario and why Intel has been lucky the last year are the relative stock returns to competitor AMD and the S&P 500. Since Bob Swan became the interim CEO at Intel on June 21, 2018, the stock has barely beaten the benchmark index with a 28% gain. AMD has smashed the results of Intel, surging over 200% during the roughly 18-month period.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel is clearly lucky data center demand remains strong while AMD is still in ramp up mode. The chip giant provided guidance for 2020 supportive of the theory AMD is poised to finally cramp the growth of Intel. Clearly, investors shouldn't chase the rally into a prolonged period of weakness, as AMD only gets stronger and bigger.

Looking for even more? Join DIY Value Investing.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.