Skyworks' Beaten-Down Stock May Rebound Sharply

The outlook for the company appears to be very bright, given its position in 5G.

Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares fell sharply following their quarterly results last week. But the company reported strong results, topping estimates, and offering better guidance. As a result, analysts have been boosting their earnings and revenue forecast. It means that shares may be too cheap at their current prices.

Also, traders appear to be betting the pullback doesn't last, with the potential for the stock to rebound by the middle of March. You can now track all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha and other websites on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

Better Results

Skyworks reported better than expected fiscal first quarter 2020 results, with both revenue and earnings beating estimates by about 1.5%. Additionally, the company offered better than expected guidance with revenue in the range of $800 to $820 million and non-GAAP earnings of $1.46 per share at the mid-point. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $787.5 million and earnings of $1.41 per share.

Additionally, the consensus estimates for the full-year are now rising, with earnings expected to grow by almost 7% in 2020 to $6.59 per share, which is up from $6.42. Also, estimates for 2021 have climbed to $7.72 per share from $7.52 before the quarterly releases.

Data by YCharts

More critical is that earnings growth is forecast to accelerate and rise from 6.8% in 2020, to 17.2% in 2021, and by 18% in fiscal 2022. Revenue growth is also forecast to accelerate and climb by 4% to $3.5 billion in 2020 and by an additional 11.2% and 14.4% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The reason for the optimism seems to stem from comments the company made on the conference call. It noted that it saw early momentum from the launch of 5G, which was driving better seasonal performance. The company expanded further on the in Q&A session, indicating that the inventory channel is very healthy and that the supply chain is struggling a little bit to keep up the new 5G phone launches. It also noted it was gaining shares in 5G across some customers in China, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and players in the US (likely Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)).

(Data From FCharts)

If those earnings growth rates persist or even improve, given the company's positive commentary, then one could also argue that the stock is too cheap trading for roughly 15.5 times 2021 earnings estimates. The compounded annual earnings growth rate for the stock from 2020 to 2022 is around 13.9%, leaving shares trading with a PEG ratio of about 1.1. With an accelerating growth rate, it seems reasonable that the PEG ratio could move higher towards 1.5, which would give the stock a PE ratio closer to 20, and a stock price of around $160.

Betting Shares Rebound

The improving outlook for the company could be one reason why traders are betting the stock rebounds in the weeks ahead. The options for expiration on March 6 saw their open interest rise by around 3,100 contracts on January 28 at the $118 strike price. The calls trade for about $5.50 per contract. It means for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit; the stock would need to rebound to around $123.50 in the weeks ahead.

Additionally, the options for expiration on March 20 saw their open interest levels rise by around 3,000 contracts on January 28 at the $120 strike price. Those options trade for about $4.40 per contract and would need to increase to around $124.40 for the trader to earn a profit if holding until expiration.

Long-Term Trends Point To Higher Prices

The chart for Skyworks is bullish and suggests that the shares return to their all-time highs around $129, an increase of about 8% from the stock's current price on January 28. The relative strength index has been trending higher since mid-May 2019; it suggests that there is a long-term bullish uptrend taking place in the stock.

Skyworks has a bright future based on the least results, and with the 5G roll-out just beginning, it's no wonder why some traders are betting on the stock price to climbing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS,AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.