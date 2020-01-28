Hedge Your Retirement Portfolio With International Income Stocks, Whether Or Not A Recession Occurs

The markets have been continuously rising on a euphoric atmosphere, with relatively minimum volatility and lack of significant concerns, as corporate earnings keep hitting record highs. At this point, everyone has different types of concerns, but especially retirees or soon-to-be-retired investors face two significant disturbances:

Should I be adding to my positions while the market keeps hitting all-time highs?

What happens to my retirement funds, especially if I am retiring over the next 1-3 years and a recession occurs?

These are natural concerns that make sense to have. Just remember those who were planning to retire around 2007-2008. Now let me make this clear, am I predicting a recession? No. My humble opinion is that we are not going to see one anytime soon. However, the combination of concerns amongst retail investors, along with how cheap equities have been international, provides an excellent opportunity to consider hedging with international stocks. The reason I think international stocks are an attractive play at this time are:

American markets have been, rightfully so, attracting the majority of cash outflows from around the world, boosting U.S. stocks higher.

The outcome of U.S. stocks being the only "safe haven" has left European and Asian stocks forgotten, trading at considerably low valuations.

International stocks provide attractive yields and hold significant upside, in comparison to U.S. equities.

The U.S. markets

The graph below illustrates the collective earnings of the underlying S&P 500 components against the Index itself. As you can see, after the great recession, corporate earnings exceeded the Index's growth just until the last presidential election. Tax cuts, deregulation, and a robust economic environment have been pushing earnings higher, and the Index follows the trend closely. The question is, for how long can this go on?

Source: Macrotrends

The only correct answer is: nobody knows. However, what is most accepted is that, at the moment, the risk/reward factor is not favorable towards more upside. Markets take occasional breathers, reallocation of funds, and profit-taking. One thing is for sure, though. The U.S. stocks are not priced attractively for retirees and income-oriented investors. The graph below illustrates the S&P 500's (SPY) (VOO) dividend yield over the past five years, currently being ~1.81%. This is a strong indication, confirming that the overall dividend growth in the market fails to keep up with price appreciation, causing the yield to be going down. Tech stocks taking over the Index is another significant factor.

Source: Quandl

Finally, consider, for example, the utility sector. The area has been historically a go-to retirement pick, because of its low volatility, high dividend electricity, and energy providers. Even Utilities (XLU)(VPU) have now become the most expensive they have ever been, with a current sector P/E of 26.33.

Source: GuruFocus.com

Overall, I believe it is fair to say that whether a recession occurs or not during the foreseeable future, U.S. equities are pricey, and juicy dividend yields are hard to find. The solution? Go international!

Below I am going to list a few international stocks by region, which I believe are fantastic picks for retirees and income-oriented investors. Each of these stocks deserves a stand-alone article, but for now, let's focus on the general concept.

United Kingdom

British stocks have historically been much cheaper than the U.S. ones. The main reason being they mostly trade on fundamentals and not on revenue. The British indexes are mostly comprised of energy, industrial, consumer staples, and financials. These securities carry lower multiples than tech stock, which the U.K. entirely lacks.

Below, the graph illustrates the P/E ratio of the FTSE All-Share Index, which is currently slightly above 15, much lower than the U.S. markets. How to play the United Kingdom:

I believe that a viable option is buying an ETF that follows the Index itself. The Index alone currently yields around 4.53%, which is a fair yield for income.