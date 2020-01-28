Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) CEO Joachim Kreuzburg on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:SARTF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2020 9:30 AM ET

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you very much and welcome everybody to our – today's call on the financial results for 2019, the preliminary results I should say and also the guidance for the year 2020 for both the Sartorius Group as well as for Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

I would like to kick off today's call by talking a little bit about the main highlights of financial 2019 and then I will hand over to Rainer Lehmann our CFO. So the highlights last year clearly have been first of all that growth on all levels, sales revenues, order intake, as well as profit has been in the double-digit area, particularly our Bioprocess Solutions again has grown very nicely with a very strong momentum throughout the year across the board.

We also have seen robust development overall in Lab Products & Services, we believe. We are happy being able to report on the closing of the acquisition of Biological Industries, the Israeli cell culture media specialist. And as you probably all know, we have signed an agreement to acquire select life science business from Danaher around end of October last year. And we'll give a little bit of outlook on that as well. And overall, we also have a positive view on 2020 for both divisions and the group.

And now I would like to hand over to Rainer to talk about the details.

Rainer Lehmann

Thanks, Joachim. First also welcome from my side to today's call. In the next slide on the presentation, basically we see that we had another very successful year as Joachim just pointed out. Sales revenue rose by almost 15% to €1.827 billion. And constant currencies was a strong performance of our order intake reaching €1.9 billion in constant currencies, also an increase of approximately 15%.

The strong top line really trickled down also to underlying EBITDA of €495 million it's an over-proportional increase of 22.4%. And EBITDA margin that translates actually to an EBITDA margin of 27.1%.

Let's keep in mind, if you look basically to the left to comparing it to 25.9%, there's a little bit less than one percentage point impact of IFRS 16, which is mandatory this year for the first time. Also want to point out that the acquisition that Joachim just mentioned that we closed at the middle of December of Biological Industries really had only a very marginal impact on the figures, which came to be honest a neglected for all purposes of discussing 2019.

If we look at the next slide and have a view on the regional sales split, we really see double-digit growth in all geographies. In the Americas, we're able to increase revenues by 17.4% to €630 million, really fueled by BPS double-digit growth and also LPS was a strong performance in this market.

In the EMEA region, we are able to increase revenues by 11.2%, despite on the Laboratory Products & Services division being affected by a softer economy. Remember throughout and especially in Q2 was a quarter that was unexpected low and therefore we had an impact on the overall performance. And the Bioprocess Solutions had also considerable growth in the EMEA region in 2019.

Asia Pacific, again a strong year, 17.4% increase in revenue to €463 million, fueled again double-digit growth on Bioprocess. And LPS grew slightly but there we also have to take into inflation. We had quite significant comps that we were faced with in that area.

If we have a look on the divisional development, Bioprocess Solution really strong demand across all regions as I outlined, double-digit growth everywhere and throughout all product categories. Very happy there with the development of the division order intake increased by 18% in constant currencies to €1.479 billion, also driven by dynamic project business.

Sales increased by a little bit more by 18.1% in constant currencies to €1.372 billion. And that despite the effects actually that we saw throughout the year and that was an increased effect throughout the course of the year, regarding the loss of certain media revenue. Keep in mind that at the end of 2018, we modified the agreement with Lonza and at that time projected growth impact where we quantified it by around two percentage points actually was all in line with slightly below two percentage points growth. That's cost us this year on the growth. Nevertheless, 18.1% very good performance overall.

Strong revenue growth trickled down also over proportionally to the EBITDA, increased by 24.5% to €406.8 million, which is an increase of the margin by a good percentage point to 29.6%. Also, keep in mind that not only economies of scale, but also there was a windfall effect of the application of IFRS 16.

On the next page, when we look at the Laboratory Products & Services performance, clearly can characterize at the robust performance in a challenging economic environment. The economic environment dampened our growth on the order intake and sales side, especially in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, as I mentioned in Q2 that was really weak. If we look at actually Q1, Q3, Q4 there the growth rates were really between 6% and 9%. So actually in our expectations was really Q2 that that was flat. So on the order intake nevertheless, we're able to increase by 5.7% to €460 million, and the sales revenue we could even add a bit more 5.9% increase in constant currencies to €455 million.

The growth was also fueled by the very good bioanalytics or a strong momentum on the bioanalytics side, specifically in Asia – sorry, specifically in Americas and Europe, where due to a change of the distribution channel in China, we saw actually a decline in the business, which we will recover from though in the current year, so we expect a lot better performance in that region in 2020. The underlying EBITDA margin was able to increase from 18.5% to 19.6% to €89 million. Again, here slight positive impact due to the IFRS 16.

If we look at some key financial figures on the next page, we see a very strong improvement on the operating cash flow, mainly driven by the strong performance of the EBITDA. Financial result increased slightly, but within our expectations to €32.5 million. The extraordinary items amounted to €28.4 million. Keep in mind in the comparable that actually there the 2018 we had a large positive effect due to the cancellation of a liability to Lonza which was the result out of the modified agreement.

In addition, we have the operating cash flow. One effect that we introduced a factoring program, at year-end which contributed €37 million that's also reflected in the €377 million. So strong performance cash flow 54% increase year-over-year happy with that.

On investing cash flow amounted to €269 million. Keep in mind though here that we have the acquisition of BI's included in that figure. The CapEx ratio which since the beginning of this year, we are basing our cash flow ratio is now 12.3%, so right in line with our expectations that we communicated throughout the year. CapEx also decreased, of course as we mentioned throughout the quarters due to the completion of several larger projects.

If you go to the next page, we see our equity ratio as of December 31, 2019 38% slight decrease mainly driven also by the application of IFRS 16, which increases the balance sheet some.

Net debt and absolute values slightly increased to over €1 billion. But the key performance indicator which for us is the net debt divided by underlying EBITDA, we're able to improve to 2.0. So we're happy to reduce that.

And with this, I'll hand back to Joachim to comment on the OpEx.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yeah, thank you, Rainer. So for 2020, we expect quite a significant top line growth, again and also a further increase of our profitability. For the group, we expect 10% to 13% of increase of sales revenues in constant currencies and an increase of the underlying EBITDA margin to approximately 27.5%.

For Bioprocess Solutions, the set of figures is 11% to 14% respectively, 13% approximately for the EBITDA margin and 7% to 10% top line growth for LPS in constant currencies and approximately 20% of EBITDA margin. Within this figure is the expected non-organic contribution by Biological Industries. You see in the first bullet point that, we expect one percentage point of contribution coming for BPS and two and a half percentage points for LPS.

I will talk about that in a minute, when I give you an update on the acquisition of Biological Industries. And for the group, this is then 1.5 percentage points. We don't have any non-organic contribution in here coming through the expected closing of the acquisition of certain businesses from Danaher. I'll come to that also in a minute.

We expect the CapEx ratio to further go down as we announced already a while ago that we expect this curve here. We expect approximately 10% for 2020. And we are happy being able to say that, if we achieve this set of figures for 2020 that we then will have fully matched and achieved the midterm guidance that we have given eight years back based on our 2011 figures back then and that was mainly the €2 billion of sales revenues for the Sartorius Group.

So as I said before, I now I would like to talk a little bit about the Biological Industries acquisition. Next page. So just as a reminder, Biological Industries is a developer and manufacturer of cell culture media. It's specialized and very well positioned in the quite young and upcoming field of advanced therapies or very often you would also say, cell and gene therapies.

It's headquartered in the north of Israel, close to Haifa, 130 employees mainly employed in Israel. Sales revenues last year between €20 million and €25 million, healthy growth profile compared to the profitability of Sartorius a slightly dilutive EBITDA margin which explains to some extent the not too high increase of the EBITDA margins that we expect for 2020 just as shown before.

And we will allocate approximately half of the business in 2020 to each of our divisions that is mainly because there is -- roughly half of the business really with media that are used in research. Those we will allocate or this business we will allocate to LPS and those media that is -- are used or will be used for manufacturing we allocate to the Bioprocess Solutions division.

As the acquisition from technical and legal standpoint has been made through Sartorius Stedim Biotech in -- within SSB you will see that in a few minutes when we walk you through those figures, the entire effect of this acquisition will be shown on that level as well. But on the group level, there is this allocation between divisions.

Closing was just mid of December so really a neglectable impact on the 2019 figures Rainer talked about that before. And the purchase price was around €45 million for just a little bit more than 50% of the shares, agreements in place to possibly increase our shareholdership within the next couple of years.

And the strategic background of course is that, we wanted to build up and own fully-owned cell culture media business after the exclusivity has been removed from the agreement with Lonza. So this is about having an old portfolio and building also our own manufacturing capacities in the future beyond the one that we now already have in Israel.

On the next page, I would like to give you a quick update on the acquisition of certain life science assets from Danaher. As announced around the 20th of October last year, this business we expect to -- or this trajectory we expect to close in Q1, 2020.

More precisely we now expect this to happen rather around the end of Q1 because this transaction as you are aware of is subject to antitrust approval in the context of Danaher's acquisition of the GE Biopharma business. This is an ongoing process, moving ahead well, but yet it's quite a time-intense process.

So therefore we expect this to happen rather around the end of Q1. The transaction includes businesses for both divisions as well, pretty much also 50/50 from a sales revenue perspective. It includes the bioanalytical tools business according to our vocabulary, it's pretty much protein analytics the ForteBio business from Pall or Danaher, as well as predominantly downstream technologies also a little bit of upstream technologies that would be added to the Bioprocess Solutions division mainly chromatography business.

Purchase price that we agreed upon has been $750 million and the allocation will be approximately 75% to be allocated to the Lab division and approximately 25% of our process.

All the precise effect on our 2020 figures or the guidance that we will give for 2020 of course depend on the exact date of closing. And therefore we will specify and update our guidance then upon the closing date.

I would now like to walk you also through the figures for Sartorius Stedim Biotech. And of course these are very much in line with the Bioprocess Solutions figures from a divisional perspective within the Sartorius Group.

So 17% of top line growth we could achieve and have closed and €1.44 billion of turnover. Order €1.54 billion, 16.2% up from 2018 all proportionate increase of our underlying EBITDA to €421.5 million. This is an increase of a good 23%. EBITDA margin expansion 1.1 percentage point so that we are at 29.3% here, underlying earnings per share, up by almost 20% to €2.85.

I think we talked about that before that this has been really driven by a very strong growth throughout the board for both the product perspective as well as from the regional perspective. BI did not have any significant impact we said that before. And we also -- I also talked about the impact of -- from IFRS that we also announced a year ago already to be the case in this -- in the last year.

On the next page, you see the growth that we have achieved in the three geographies. The picture is almost the same as shown for the group, but yet with particularly Asia Pacific being even stronger with close to 24% increase in constant currencies and 13% for EMEA and 17.1% for the Americas. Pretty much for the Americas in particular we have to say really strong comps high comps, so really strong development here, but also for EMEA and Asia Pacific. I think this has been a successful year with really healthy topline growth.

Cash flow also for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, most of the statements that have been made for the Sartorius Group are relevant here as well. So the strong underlying EBITDA and the respective increase here, has led to a significant increase of our operating cash flow. We also have seen some impact by the factoring program. You see that in the bullet points on the right-hand side.

The fact that the extraordinary 2018 have been strongly positively impacted by the change of the contract with Lonza, I think is known to you and of course play here on the SSB level a role as well as the significant decrease of our CapEx ratio that came in as expected as announced here before. For the key figures from a financial and balance sheet perspective, I think can be said that this is a very strong position around 65% equity ratio, just 0.3% net debt to underlying EBITDA even though we are still investing or have invested on a quite significant level plus the close of this one transaction so further decrease on debt level, so a very robust position.

And then finally, without repeating the details on the two acquisitions, the one that we closed, the other one that we announced and hope to close relatively soon here are now the outlook for 2020 for Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Topline growth, 11% to 14% we expect here. But here as we consolidate the entire BI business as I said before, the nonorganic contribution to this topline growth, we expect to be around two percentage points.

And the profitability is a little bit stronger impacted because of this dilutive effect from BI, so that we expect the margin around 29.5% here and the decrease of the CapEx ratio to around 8% for Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Also here, one can clearly say that we are very well on track to achieve the midterm guidance that we have set and communicated eight years ago.

So, that would it be from our side so far. And now we are happy to run a Q&A. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Patrick Wood with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Patrick Wood

Perfect. Thanks very much for taking my questions. I have three quick ones if I can please. The first would be within BPS. I'm just curious, where you guys are seeing from your perspective the greatest demand profile and changes that. What I mean by that is like, how is the demand structure in the CDMO is looking relative to in-house? I mean, you've mentioned it a little bit before about -- I think it was last call about CDMO capacity running reasonably high. I'm just curious to see a little bit of color on the BPS demand by sort of rough customer there that would be great?

The second one would be and apologies if you mentioned this already on the call about the factoring program. I know, it's very small, but I'm just curious as to some of the background to that and whether that was something that was new apologies if not?

And then the very final one. We've had obviously some of our companies since Biogen refiled. Obviously, you're talking about aducanumab and capacity within the industry. If we do get a success on that side and longer term with Alzheimer's, I'm just kind of curious how you feel about capacity across the industry if we did get some kind of a solution whether that's aducanumab or something else just whether that would result in any kind of incremental demand? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you very much for your questions. I will answer the question one and three and then Rainer will answer the question two on factoring. So we have to say that we have seen pretty much a balanced demand from the different customer segments. You mentioned CDMOs or in-house in particular, we could also add maybe biosimilar manufacturers to this. Of course, the relative increase over the last couple of years has been the strongest for biosimilar manufacturers as this is a quite new segment of the overall market, but we clearly have also seen significant investment by a couple of originators and then clearly also by CDMOs.

So I always would hesitate or we would hesitate to say well it's mainly CDMOs or so because we really see quite different business models on our client side. Of course, maybe a lot of people would say that there is a certain trend towards outsourcing, but I think you also see some players doing it a little bit the opposite and the percentage of outsourced manufacturing hasn't increased that substantially so far even though clearly this is a nicely growing segment without any doubt in the moment. So well-balanced I think is the fairest answer on that.

The question regarding capacities and you gave one example what could drive a sharp additional increase in demand. That's a very good question. And I clearly would say that there is reason to expect that the capacities will be further increased in the next couple of years as we have seen it also over the last few years to quite a significant extent. But I would not at the same time say that there is a short-term capacity shortage also to be expected. Of course that is always quite difficult to judge because it's not such -- we don't have a situation where there is a complete and very transparent knowledge about all available capacities and also in how far such capacities would be flexible enough to be used to fulfill the demand.

But overall I would say there has been quite significant investments into our capacities over the last couple of years plus the fact that single-use technologies are extremely powerful whether it is about building up capacities in relatively short time. So we are positive about the future capacities demand and we do not at the same time expect any significant capacity shortage. Question two, Rainer?

Rainer Lehmann

Yes. So regarding the factoring so for 2019 it's basically at 37 million. It's really a part of the diversification of our financing structure. It's another solid way. We actually used to have factoring in the past until 2014 we ran a factoring program. Throughout 2020 you will actually see an increase of the factoring volume, but it's purely out of diversification and additional financing source since we have a very attractive accounts receivable portfolio.

Patrick Robert

Very helpful. Thanks, guys.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Michael Leuchten with UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you very much. One quick follow-up question. Could you provide us with the percentage of your portfolio that is non-biosimilars given your commentary around CDMOs in-house and biosimilars? That would be question number one.

Question number two, just on the FTC process. So obviously you're closing. The Danaher asset acquisition is subject to what happens to the FTC review of the bigger deal, but how do you see that happening? Is that a sequential event, or can you actually work on things in parallel to close that as quickly as possible? So when you say end of Q2 is that -- do you think you -- so Q1 is that you think you can get everything done by that point in time?

And then third question on BPS it looks like in EMEA in Q4 BPS dropped into the single-digits growth. Is that just a base effect, or is there anything else going on? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Thank you for those questions. So biosimilar is around the 10% mark now. We would say maybe as a recap of course that at this point still influenced by a substantial piece of systems business or equipment business because very often we are talking about first-time investments into capacities so that plays a certain role. Percentage would be a little bit low if we just talk on -- about consumables. The FTC process you mentioned or the antitrust process it's, of course, the FTC has the authority for the U.S. but then of course also the European Commission for Europe and also China plays a role. So all these processes are running to some extent in parallel, but also not exactly on the same time line.

So, therefore, the -- we expect the approvals not to come in exactly at the same time, but the closing of the transaction that will happen at one point in time. It's not possible for several reasons to make a sequential closing if that was the question like closing in Europe and closing them in the U.S. three weeks later or so. That wouldn't work. So the closing as such will be at one point in time. And, therefore, you could say that the last approval to come in is therefore triggering than this event.

BPS pretty much high comps from Q4, 2018 nothing specific. We are very happy with our performance in EMEA.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Markus Gola with MainFirst. Please go ahead.

Markus Gola

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. So my first one is related to the coronavirus. It seems that you had financial tailwind during the outbreak of H1N1 back in 2009. Could you remind us what products have been driving that and maybe also the magnitude of the financial tailwind back at that time? And is it fair to expect that there is some upside to your guidance if the coronavirus reaches same case volumes like the flue pandemic back in 2009?

And my second question is related to the pending acquisition of the Danaher assets. It seems that some antitrust authorities might demand further divestments before they grant the approval for the Danaher JV. So would you be willing and financially able to buy additional assets if these become available on the market? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yeah, thank you very much for these two questions. So yeah you're right. 10 years ago we have seen as you said additional tailwind coming from the outbreak at that time. We quantified that to be approximately two percentage points. I think what has to be taken into account is that the effect in absolute figures, in all theory could be of the same magnitude but then the relative impact would be significantly smaller as we have grown substantially all those 10 years.

So I would say maybe the very best, very theoretical guess at this point is that absolute impact may be the same, but please maybe and then the relative impact very likely below one percentage point. Pure math would maybe say half a percentage point, so -- but again very theoretical at this point.

And you were asking for what has driven that. Well we are quite well-positioned as a supplier for -- of the manufacturers of flu vaccine and also other vaccines. And the products that our customers are using are pretty much across the board. But, of course, we are talking about single-use products here. Otherwise it wouldn't be impacted by any additional manufacturing campaigns. So it would be pretty much filters some bags et cetera.

And then you were asking for the -- about the speculation whether the remedy package that Danaher might have to invest or the additional products that would have to become part of the remedy package whether we would be able to acquire those. Also here I think it's a bit speculation at this point. I would say that, nevertheless, it's quite likely that given our positioning in this industry that there would be a fit and some complementarity for such products, so that we would be a suitable purchaser for such products also and be a potentially very competitive company to continue such products on the one hand. And I also don't expect at this point the potential additions to a remedy package be of a size that this would stretch our financial limits at all. So, we don't have any concerns here.

Markus Gola

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of James Quigley with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

James Quigley

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. So, the first one is on the order intake for the BPS division in the second half of -- second half of the year. It was a little bit lower than the first half. So can you talk us through the dynamics, and to what extent the slowdown is concerning, or is it more due to the base effect or timing effects?

The second question is on the guidance. So, for both of the divisions of BPS and LPS, can you take us through the pushes and pulls for the top and the bottom end of the ranges? And in the past two years, the BPS particularly, you've increased the guidance by 4 or 5 percentage points at the half year. To what extent is that guidance potentially conservative as you're doing it now, or were those two upgrades due to specific events that may not happen again this year? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yeah. Thank you for these two questions. So for the difference between H2 and H1, you can basically say that the development is, I would say, pretty much in line with what we would have expected. When you compare the quarters, in 2018 you see that there was indeed Q4 quite strong. So comps were relatively high. On the other hand, we also have seen a healthy performance in Q4 as such.

Therefore maybe the main point really was that Q1 and Q2 was a positive surprise and that also has led us to increase the guidance for 2019. And as we said back then when we did that half a year ago this was very much because of a number of larger projects that have led to additional sales revenues in 2019 already, but will partially also spill over into 2020, but of course against this higher comp.

So the guidance that we have given for 2020, we believe is not too conservative. I mean, we are talking about significant top line growth again 11% to 14% after a very strong increase during 2019. The profitability guidance to some extent, of course, has to be seen in the light of A, the higher level where further increases naturally or mathematically are becoming smaller.

Secondly, then just the topic that I touched upon, the certain portion of project business still in because of the high order intake that we have received from that part of our product portfolio in 2019. And thirdly then the certain dilution, that's not a big impact, but still from the BI acquisition that we expect to play a role during the first few years after integration. So, I think it's not a too conservative guidance for 2020.

James Quigley

Excellent, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Scott Bardo with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Scott Bardo

Yeah. Thank you very much for taking my questions guys. So first question, just relates a little bit to how you see phasing over the course of the year. I appreciate that the first half of 2019 had particularly strong underlying performance in Bioprocess Solutions. Does that signal in your mind that you're likely to start a little bit below the BPS guidance framework, or is that something you're not willing to really call out at this point?

And just following on from the question on guidance about the course, but I very appreciate that you always try as a company to tell it pretty straight in how you see it. But just with reference and your experience running the company as compared to previous years where you've upgraded Bioprocess guidance, how would you characterize this year with respect to upside or downside surprise to your guidance? Is it still called a normal year where things could be better than expected, or is there reasons to be a little bit more cautious as compared to prior year's a robust around guidance? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you, Scott. I appreciate your creative way of asking this question. So, phasing yeah, a good point. I mean you do not have such seasonality in our business. But, of course, we do see everyone and then a bit stronger quarters and therefore slightly different patterns, not huge fluctuations in our -- in the portions that the different quarters contribute, but then of course certain shifts can already make a difference of 1 to 2 percentage points in the quarter-on-quarter growth rate.

So, having said that, I would tend to say that indeed first half of the year 2019 was indeed quite strong. We also have seen in the first half of 2018 the effect from the change of our Lonza contract kicking in a little bit slower. That of course now will continue to show a certain effect in the first two quarters of 2020. So, if at all, from today's perspective, and again, of course, we leave the closing of the Danaher acquisition out now anyway, then maybe the tendency could rather be that growth in the first half is maybe a little bit lower than in the second half. But that already assumes that everything else is absolutely a straight line. And of course that is rather never the case.

On the guidance being -- or whether we are seeing ourselves now at the beginning of a normal year or less normal year that is always difficult to say. I mean we believe that in general, the growth drivers in our industry all remain pretty much intact pretty much on the same levels that we have seen before. And that is why we are expecting a significant growth even set after such a strong year 2019 which has followed a strong year 2018.

However, if at all one could also say well, the number of new drug approvals has been a little bit lower recently than it has been before. So, there are also some figures even though still at healthy levels, but if you would say okay is it rather adding momentum or maybe taking a little bit of momentum away, I think overall, I could find reasons for both arguments.

And therefore we really believe that the guidance that we have given now for the scope that we can give guidance for at this point is a very fair one and a realistic one. And yes and then let's see once we have the opportunity to update it after the closing of the acquisition of Danaher businesses.

Scott Bardo

Thank you. I always appreciate your thoughts. And maybe while sticking with the right process just to understand a little bit from a product positioning standpoint. So, obviously we see some quite aggressive investments from CDMOs around the world for capacity. So, the question I really want to ask you is do you feel that your product portfolio is now well-suited to these expansionary efforts? We see some companies with very high-volume single-use bags winning business from some of the CDMOs and I wonder whether that is something which is a focal point for the group.

And similar question for arguably the more low volume end of the scale for cell therapies or gene therapies. Do you feel that you have the right portfolio to really capture those opportunities?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Very, very relevant perspective I believe. So, for CDMOs, I would definitely say that we have a very competitive portfolio. And I think the development of our business in that segment as I said earlier, I mean, also we see this in other segments for example with originators. But nevertheless, I think it proves that we have a very relevant and attractive offering here.

Of course, we will never stop looking for complementary additions to make our portfolio even more relevant and also look for innovations et cetera. So, that's clear, but we believe that we are very competitively positioned here.

Cell and gene therapy is, of course, a much younger field where I would say nobody yet has a -- or has yet the portfolio that will make that segment long-term also economically sustainable success. Because I -- my view our view is that these players are still looking partially for the right technologies also to out-scale, for example, the manufacturing when they have to paralyze the manufacturing of the different batches in relatively small volume. I think there is a certain demand of high integrated systems of higher automated systems.

So, I think this is an area where we definitely consider ourselves being well-positioned. And the media portfolio from BI has added to our positioning here without any doubt. But yet this is a field where further additions, further innovation for sure will be necessary and we definitely want to be an active part of this journey.

Scott Bardo

Very good. And perhaps last one if you'll afford me another question just quickly on the LPS business. So, I appreciate the guidance. If one were to strip out the acquisition looks more like 4.5% to 7.5% growth with 40 basis points, 50 basis points margin expansion or so. That seems to be tracking below your medium term aspiration and arguably as was fiscal 2019.

So, the question I will really ask you is has anything really changed in your business to make you address the outlook we have on an underlying basis for this business?

Joachim Kreuzburg

I would say the underlying perspective is pretty much unchanged. What is right is indeed that we -- particularly in 2019, but to some extent one could argue also before that the underlying growth in Asia has declined over the last couple of years to some extent and we also definitely by ourselves have further room to improve here. And as I said before, we also expect that particularly in the area of analytical tools for instance, we expect a substantial step-up of our growth rate there this year. So I would say, mostly unchanged view, but nevertheless, you are right. We thought to be a little bit further than we are today. And I would say maybe to the -- if I take it from the regional perspective than Asia maybe to some extent.

Scott Bardo

Very good. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Paul Knight with Janney. Please go ahead.

Paul Knight

Good morning and congratulations on the quarter. Joachim, can you talk about your capacity utilization and then your capital expenditure plans relative -- and also what's your maintenance capital expenditure normally relative to what your plan is?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. So capacity utilization of course is different in different areas. After the substantial investments that we have made though, I would say that in most areas where we are well below the 80% mark. And to be well below 80% is important, because when you are growing, let's say around the 10% mark then otherwise you easily and quickly hit the 80% mark and that is more or less the latest point in time that triggers already a further expansion of capacities. However, one area I would mention here that is a bit of an exception and that is the area of systems and instruments.

So when you think of bioreactors and such type of -- yes smaller and larger instruments then this is an area that also has developed very, very nicely over the last couple of years across the board. So it starts off with the smaller systems like ambr 15 and then also the ambr 250. So the highly automated multi parallel small-scale fermenters, but also then the larger scale range of STRs. So the manufacturer -- the cellular reactors for manufacturing use. So -- and here we indeed will have to expand our capacity substantially in 2020. It's pretty much on top of our agenda in that regard. So maybe there is -- that gives you a little bit of more light and color regarding our situation there.

On the maintenance CapEx, I mean the concept of maintenance CapEx of course is always a little bit tricky, but we tend to say that -- maybe first of all I should say that we have a number of 2.5% or so of capitalized R&D in our CapEx ratio, so that we have to deduct first. And then if we go -- look ahead into 2020, so we are talking about something let's say between 7% and 8% then on classical kind of CapEx. And here we would say that maybe something around the half of that would be maintenance CapEx, if we had no capacity expansions to invest into, whereas the remainder so somewhere 3% to 4% maintenance, 3% to 4% is expansion that we work on in 2020.

Paul Knight

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Daniel Wendorff with Commerzbank. Please go ahead.

Daniel Wendorff

Thanks for taking my questions. Three, if I may. Two are BPS one in LPS. And starting off with the two BPS questions, and the first one would be when I look at Q4 in particular, can you quantify the negative impact in having come from the loans that you're restructuring on your sales growth? My second question would be on BPS. And when you look at capacity expansions in the…

Operator

I'm sorry we seem to have lost the line of Daniel Wendorff. Hopefully, he will dial back in.

The next question we have a follow-up from Scott Bardo with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Scott Bardo

Yes, sorry, Daniel. Yeah, thanks for the follow-up. Just a quick question a few questions please. Again with respect to coronavirus. Interested to hear your thoughts Joachim on what you're hearing on the ground in China. Has some of the government-led initiatives to contain the virus outbreak led to any disruption in manufacturing capabilities, or had any impact on Asian manufacturers that you're aware of to this point? Maybe you could share some thoughts around that.

And also I understand from some of your recent corporate communications that you're contemplating building a manufacturing plant in Korea to help serve some biologics. I wonder if you've made a determination on that yet. Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

So, we would be not aware of any measurable impact coming from any actions of the Chinese government to fight against the coronavirus outbreak. We touched upon that earlier. If anything might come up here, it won't be most likely not that significant, but we would not be aware of anything yet.

And on Korea, I'm not sure what kind of communication here has led to this misunderstanding. We are not planning to build any own manufacturing site in Korea. Korea is a very significant market for us. We are very well positioned. We for sure will further expand also our presence in that market going forward, because we foresee almost similar growth rates going forward and growth potentials going forward in South Korea as in China in regard to growth rates. So that's clear. But so far, we do not plan any -- to build up any own manufacturing capacities in Korea.

Scott Bardo

Okay. Thanks. That's very clear. Perhaps just one very quick financial clarification please from Rainer. Rainer, is it too early to give us a sense of what the minority pay away to Sartorius Stedim is from the parent? I think that this has been trending up somewhat disproportionately over the recent years as compared to bioprocess growth. And it's just useful to help value the two entities separately. So, I wonder if you can share the minority expected for fiscal 2019.

Rainer Lehmann

So basically, if I understand, you correctly base the dividend that we're planning that SSB is giving to its parent SAG, is that what you're referring to?

Scott Bardo

Yeah. Did the minority pay away to Sartorius Stedim for the part of the business you don't consolidate or you don't own rather?

Rainer Lehmann

At the moment actually we do not disclose that because that has to go through the sort of shareholding assembly first, because that is really the body that then basically defines what the dividend will be, and then we know exactly what is going to come up to SAG. Does that answer the question?

Scott Bardo

Okay. We need to write it. Okay. Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

But maybe Scott, I -- maybe one other aspect, because I mean there is -- there are a lot of figures that were available I think. What you can see is over the last couple of years that the increase of the dividend payment for both the Sartorius Group as well as the Sartorius Stedim Biotech pretty much has been on the same level, so that the payout ratios on both levels have been pretty much the same.

And if you do the math and declare the net payout of Sartorius AG, so pay out, the gross payout of Sartorius AG and then the income that Sartorius AG receives from the dividend payment from Sartorius Stedim Biotech also has stayed pretty much on the same level. So I hope that clarifies that.

Going forward, dividends for 2019, no decisions have been taken yet even what to propose to the shareholder meeting not to talk about the decisions by the shareholder meetings of course. Okay?

Scott Bardo

Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Operator

Daniel Wendorff has dialed back in to the call. So the next question is from Daniel with Commerzbank. Please go ahead.

Daniel Wendorff

Yes. Hi again. So I hope my question are right this time. I was kicked off the call for whatever reason. And so I'll start one-by-one. And first question on BPS, when I look at Q4 in particular and can you quantify the negative impact which have come from the Lonza deal on your sales growth? And that would be my first question.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Okay. So the answer is around four percentage points in the single quarter four.

Daniel Wendorff

Okay. Very good, very helpful. Thank you. And my second question would be when you look at capacity expansions in the industry, can you quantify the level of single-use components being included in these production chains maybe compared to the existing base?

Joachim Kreuzburg

That have -- that's always a tricky question that would require quite a lengthy discussion about definition. But what we would say is that, for filters the penetration rate is since quite many years 100%. So in all biomanufacturing sites, all filters that are used are single-use filters, but that is already the case since many years. So no change between -- or no difference between newly installed capacities and older capacities.

It's a bit different for what we call fluid management technology, so bags. Here what we have seen is, over the last couple of years, that more and more applications have been penetrated by single-use technology. So it started 15, 20 years ago, with simple applications like transport and storage. And now you see pretty much all other possible applications like mixing, et cetera, also, being penetrated by single-use technologies.

So we would consider the actual situation being around penetration to be two-third, where it is about new newly installed systems and we would consider that going also up to 100% within the next five -- maybe five-plus x years. And when we see the entire scope of installed capacities, maybe, the penetration rate is around 30%.

And when we talk about then fermentation and that would be maybe the last segment that I address here, then this current penetration would be maybe around 5%, simply because there's still -- there are still many stainless steel capacities in operation.

Current penetration of new sales, I would say, is for sure 30% now; rather this is a figure that really has increased very significantly over the last couple of years. It started off with a significant penetration into process development. And even when it was starting to become the dominant technology in process development, still some installments, new installments were stainless steel, because that is when those projects, I think, kicked off, but now, for sure, I would see around 30% and increasing. So that we would expect within the next five-plus x years this figure to be also around, let's say, 75% or so. So we are still in a very interesting transition in some areas.

Daniel Wendorff

Okay. Thank you very much. And my last question would be on the LPS revenues going into the different industries. And can you potentially quantify what the growth rates were in 2019, when you look at your sales with different target industries like bioanalytics or even in the chemical industry? That would be very helpful. Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. So what we typically would disclose here at this point is that roughly half of our revenues in the Lab division goes into, what we would call, the life science segment. That is academia, but also, of course, life science or biopharma industry quite often. And then, the other segment, what typically is called and we also call it like that, applied research, but also some quality assurance labs in some industries, like chemical, also, they'll make up for the other 50%.

And clearly, the growth rate in applied has been lower than in life science. It can be quite different in the different industries. I think it's no surprise that the chemical industry has been a little bit more challenging last year than maybe food industry, which hasn’t been that bad. But, overall, you could clearly say -- and when you've seen an overall growth of around 6% for the division, then you can imagine that in the life science segment growth is, let's say, around the 10% mark, even though not all of that is bioanalytics, whereas growth in the applied segment has been relatively low last year.

Daniel Wendorff

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you

Joachim Kreuzburg

You're welcome.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I hand back to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg for closing comments.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Just briefly, thanks a lot to everybody for participating in our call and for your continued interest in Sartorius. We appreciate that a lot. I'm sure we stay in contact through Investor Relations and at different conferences within the next couple of weeks. And then, we will, for sure, have another call on Q1 and maybe earlier if there are any news on some of the projects we are working on. Thanks a lot, again. Have a great day. Talk to you. Bye-bye.

