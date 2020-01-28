Stage Stores: Looking For A Big 2020

The retailer continues to execute on a turnaround strategy of converting to an off-price concept.

When looking for a multi-bagger stock, one has to find a catalyst misunderstood or unknown by the market. A prime example is the current ongoing turnaround at Stage Stores (SSI) where analysts don't even have earnings estimates for the stock anymore. The retailer just went through a disappointing holiday season, but Stage appears set to continue the turnaround in 2020.

Image Source: Stage Stores website

Off-Price Future

The investment thesis for Stage Stores is rather simple. The premium name-brand retailer is quickly converting to an off-price store strategy after acquiring Gordmans back in 2017.

Over the course of 2020, the company expects to complete the conversion of over 500 stores to end the year with 700 off-price locations. Stage Stores hasn't even converted 100 stores through all of 2018 and 2019 and ended the year with just 158 Gordmams' stores.

Source: Stage Stores January 2020 presentation

The one main advantage to their off-price strategy is the small market focus of existing Stage Stores converting to Gordmans and a general focus on home decor versus the clothing concepts of the major off-price competitors. The company estimates that 86% of their stores are in markets with less than 150,000 people and the majority are in markets with less than 50,000.

In the January presentation, Stage Stores provides the example of Ohio stores. The company has 27 stores in small markets throughout the state with only three stores facing off-price competition.

The benefits of the conversions were apparent in the FQ3 earnings report for the period ended November 2. Stage Stores saw comp sales surge 17.4% while adjusted losses improved significantly YoY.

Even more importantly, the 89 department stores converted to Gordmans during 2019 combined for a sales increase of 40%. At the same time, margins increased by 130 basis points during the quarter despite all the moving pieces of pre-conversion sales and downtime to implement the off-price concept before reopening the stores.

Unfortunately, the holiday period wasn't so kind to the concept. For the nine-week period ended January 4, comp sales were a disappointing 1.4%.

The biggest question is whether Stage Stores hit a speed bump in their turnaround or the newness of the converted stores has worn off. A couple of examples provide clues the holiday period was just a speed bump for the off-price concepts.

First, another value concept saw disappointing sales during the holiday period as well. Five Below (FIVE) collapsed following a report of comp sales down 2.6% versus estimates of a 2.0% gain.

Second, Stage Stores provided this little nugget hidden in their holiday warning:

We now expect fiscal 2019 comparable sales in the range of 4.0% to 4.5%. In January, comparable sales are off to a strong start, with the first week increasing double digits.

So other off-price concepts had holiday sales issues and Stage Stores insinuates the FQ3 sales momentum returned in early January. The double-digit statement leaves the market in the dark as to whether the comp sales growth is 10% or 20%, but either way, those numbers were in the range that shot the stock up to the $9.5 high versus a current price around $3.60.

The Opportunity

The incredible opportunity here is that Stage Stores only has a market valuation of $100 million despite a growing revenue base in excess of $1.5 billion. The attractiveness of the concept is the cheap valuation of the model in comparison to Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX) with combined market valuations in excess of $100 billion. These stocks trade at EVs in the range of 2x sales while Stage Stores trades at a fraction of sales.





The main concern is debt while the company is still turning the off-price concept into a profitable business. Remember, the stock recently traded below $1 for a reason.

The company ended FQ3 with $365 million in debt with only $26 million in cash. The biggest issue with the holiday warning was the cut to EBITDA estimates. Stage Stores had just hiked the FY19 estimate by an average of $12.5 million to a range of $35 million to $40 million. Due to the weak comps, the company had to slash the EBITDA target for the current year to $25 million to $30 million.

The EBITDA target is still higher than the original estimate prior to the stellar FQ3 results, but the company now has EBITDA margins of only 2%. Industry leaders in the off-price space are up closer to 15% and even the historical Stage concept was closer to 8% back in 2015.





With an estimate of 10% comp sales in FY20, Stage Stores would generate revenues in the $1.7 billion range. Only 5% EBITDA margins would produce EBITDA of $85 million for the year.

At such a level, the leverage issue becomes more manageable at only 4x EBITDA.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Stage Stores has substantial upside potential from the conversion to the off-price strategy. The stock isn't for the risk adverse, but the retailer offers the potential for substantial upside, if the company continues executing on the strategy in 2020.

