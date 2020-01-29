The Euro Currency Sits And Waits

The euro is still a young currency, as it has only been around since the turn of this century. However, the European currency is a reserve currency that is second only to the US dollar. The status as a reserve currency comes from convertibility as well as political and economic stability. Many central banks around the world hold euros as part of their foreign currency reserves, even though the short-term deposit rate is at negative fifty basis points. It is hard to fathom holding a currency that costs money to deposit in a bank, but the euro has become an asset that declines in value over time.

Since 2001, the dollar versus the euro currency pair on the futures exchange has traded from a low of $0.8242 to a high of $1.5988. At the $1.10645 level on January 27, the currency relationship was below the midpoint of its trading range over the past almost two decades. Over the past year, the trend in the euro has been lower.

The most direct route for a risk position in the euro versus the US dollar currency pair is via either the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures market. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) provides an alternative that brings the opportunity for a long position in the foreign exchange relationship to market participants with a standard equity account.

A bearish trend since early 2008 against the dollar and gold

The all-time high in the euro versus the US dollar currency relationship came in 2008 when it took $1.5988 to purchase one euro.

The monthly chart of the currency pair shows that the euro has made lower highs and lower highs against the US dollar. The low came in December 2016 at $1.03675, but the rebound that took the euro to $1.25795 in February 2018 created another in a long series of lower peaks.

The euro has been steadily declining against the dollar. At the $1.10400 level on January 27, it was 30.9% below the 2008 high and 6.5% above the 2016 low.

The chart of gold in euro currency terms shows that since the beginning of 2008, the price of the yellow metal in the European currency rose from around 623 to 1420, which is a record high for the precious metal. The euro may have declined by just under 31% against the dollar over the past twelve years, but with gold around 2.3 times the price in 2008, the euro has lost significant purchasing power versus the world's oldest currency. While the euro is weak against the price of gold, it is not alone. All other world foreign exchange instruments, including the US dollar, have lost value compared to gold since 2008. Since central banks around the world hold gold as a foreign exchange reserve, the yellow metal's ascent is a commentary on all fiat currencies, and the euro is no exception.

Weekly technical indicators continue to point lower

The shorter-term weekly chart reflects the steady depreciation of the euro versus the US dollar since early 2018.

As the weekly chart illustrates the decline that has caused price momentum and relative strength metrics to display downtrends. Both indicators are falling below neutral territory but have yet to reach oversold conditions. Higher lows and higher highs in the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market tends to be a technical validation of the bearish trend. The technical picture for the euro versus the dollar currency relationship points to lower lows on the horizon.

Historical volatility is too low

Historical volatility measures the price variance of a market over time.

Weekly historical volatility at 3.148% is at the lowest level since 2014, reflecting the slow and painful decline in the value of the world's second-leading reserve currency compared to King dollar. Given the trading pattern in the euro since the turn of this century, it is unlikely that the measure of price variance will remain at its current low level for long. The change could come from a recent change in management at the authority that conducts monetary policy in Europe.

An owl replaces a dove at the ECB

Mario Draghi, the former President of the European Central Bank, retired in late 2019. His final move to reduce the ECB's deposit rate by ten basis points to a new low of negative fifty points, and to restart quantitative easing only reinforced his legacy as a dovish conductor of accommodative monetary policy in Europe. The ECB followed the US central bank into years of stimulative monetary policy initiatives following the 2008 global financial crisis. However, when the US Fed raised short-term rates from late 2015 through late 2018 and reduced its balance sheet, the ECB only stopped purchasing debt securities for a short period and never increased its deposit rate.

The US economy grew, at least partially, because of tax and regulatory reforms that increased GDP. The European economy remained stagnant. At the end of last year, the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, took over from Mr. Draghi. Ms. Lagarde has said that she will not be a "dove" creating some distance with her predecessor, but a wise "owl" when it comes to managing Europe's complex economy. An example set by the US has been the effectiveness of fiscal instead of monetary policy initiatives. President Lagarde has already encouraged the political leaders in Europe at the EU to consider fiscal stimulus as negative interest rates and QE can only go so far in jump-starting the economy.

The euro could rally because of two compelling factors

President Lagarde took over at the ECB at an auspicious time in history. At the end of this month, the UK will finally separate from the US after over three and one-half of negotiations and political wrangling. The UK will divorce the union with a deal, which eliminates some of the uncertainty and fears that they would leave without any agreement. The removal of uncertainty from the currency market could lift the values of both the pound and the euro against the US dollar over the coming weeks and months. At the same time, if President Lagarde can convince the leadership of Europe to pass legislation that encourages economic growth, fiscal stimulus could cause GDP to expand. In that case, she could begin to move interest rates gradually higher and reduce the ECB's balance sheet. The euro currency could start to rally under those conditions.

The second reason why the euro could appreciate over the coming months has more to do with the US than Europe. The most contentious election in US history could be on the horizon. The contest will not only be a referendum on President Trump's performance, but on the future of tax, regulatory, energy, social, immigration, and a host of other policy initiatives. The political direction of the world's leading economy will either stay on the current course or may take a dramatic shift starting in early 2021. The uncertainty of the US Presidential contest is likely to cause increased volatility in the US currency. Since the dollar index has a 57.5% exposure to the euro currency, the foreign exchange relationship is likely to see an increase in price volatility.

While the over the counter or the futures market allow market participants to risk positions in the euro versus the dollar currency pair, the Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXE states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the euro. The Shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding euro. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXE has net assets of $287.26 million, trades an average of 99,295 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The last significant bounce in the euro came in late 2019 when it rose from $1.1130 on December 24 to $1.12930 against the dollar on December 31, a marginal gain of 1.46%.

Over the same period, FXE rose from $105.01 to $106.47 per share or 1.39%. Since the OTC foreign exchange and futures markets trade around the clock and FXE is only open for business when the US stock market is operating, there is always a potential for missing an opportunity at a high or a low. However, over time, FXE does an excellent job tracking the price action in the currency pair.

I believe that a bounce higher in the value of the euro against the US dollar is overdue. FXE could be a tool to participate in a recovery in the European currency.

