On A Wingstop And A Prayer

Wingstop will continue to benefit from fast-casual chains taking share from legacy brands; but at some point the reality of model will cause multiple compression.

Wingstop's growth is constrained by its ability to attract new franchisees; even at 6,000 stores the current take rates are not enough to make Wingstop an appealing investment.

Thesis

Wingstop (WING) investors are betting on a wing and a prayer at the current valuation. Wingstop's cash flow multiples are beyond stretched and its franchise-centric model comes with limited upside.

In May of 2019, Wingstop had just 29 corporate stores compared with 978 franchises. The company's long-term goal of 6,000 restaurants is incredibly far out into the future. While this is the company's long-term target, based on recent history of new store adds, this is a moonshot.

The Wall Street sideshow continues the positive narrative driven by somewhat misleading same-store sales metrics. Same-store sales numbers are impressive, but same-store sales do not directly impact the intrinsic value of the business. The cash entering the business is what is valuable to shareholders. Wingstop has some structural advantages, such as the fact that 80% of customers choose to dine out. Wingstop is as asset-light as a restaurant chain with over 1,200 stores. But, even at scale each individual franchise benefits the parent company very little. Even if we run the numbers for Wingstop at 6,000 stores, it is unlikely this valuation makes sense.

Wall Street Frenzy

Despite Wingstop's abysmal valuation, Wall Street has no sell ratings on the stock. The street is overly optimistic including Goldman Sachs (GS) who added Wingstop to its Conviction Buy List in December. BTIG has also been a vocal bull on Wingstop.

We believe the industry-leading cash-on-cash returns, highly franchised business model and immense white space for new unit development will continue to drive significant sales, earnings growth and shareholder returns. BTIG

BTIG is enamored with Wingstop's cash-on-cash returns, a byproduct of the concentration of franchisee owned stores. Just 3% of Wingstop locations are corporate stores, compared with 60% of Shake Shack (SHAK) locations. While this will enable the business to grow, it will take near miraculous growth for the price to make sense.

Wingstop commands a huge premium to its peers. Considering that Wingstop's franchise model requires modest CapEx, a premium operating cash flow multiple could be justified if FCF yield is above average, but that's not the case.

Wingstop posts a mediocre free cash flow yield when lined up against peers who require higher CapEx. Capital expenditures are not fueling for Wingstop's growth like it is for Shake Shack. The weak yield is concerning when looking at individual store numbers. There appears to be a disconnect between the business' intrinsic value and the stock price as a result of a seemingly unlimited opportunity created by Wingstop's ability to grow without spending. The problem is that the restaurant industry already has low margins, and Wingstop's franchisees take most of the meat off the bone.

Single Store Metrics

Source: Author/SEC Filings/Macro Trends

The Wingstop entity only generates about $30,000 of cash flow from each restaurant. Depending on when the particular franchise opened, Wingstop takes 5% or 6% of gross revenue from each franchise. Considering these figures, the total revenue of all Wingstop franchises is north of $3 billion. The parent company did just $153 million in 2018. Higher cash-on-cash returns sacrifice true dollar value cash flows, this limits upside and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Increasing its take from franchisees is one strategy that Wingstop can deploy to increase revenue. This will be a balancing act to keep franchisees happy. Many franchises are locked into the 5% take rate as new Wingstop locations operate on an initial 10-year term.

If the $30,000 of cash flow per store persists into the future, Wingstop would generate $180 million of cash flow at 6,000 stores. With the business at a $2.73 billion market cap today, the stock trades at just 15x expected cash flow for a 6,000 store count. Over the past 5 years, the company has averaged adding an additional 128 stores per year. At this rate it would take an astounding 37 years for Wingstop to reach 6,000 stores.

Wingstop is at the mercy of individuals seeing the value of franchising. There are numerous opportunities for individuals to franchise, this is highly competitive and Wingstop needs to continue to make it an attractive franchising opportunity. Other restaurant chains can use their cash flow as rocket fuel to expand their footprint. Even if Wingstop were to add more corporate owned stores they would be confined by the cash that they generate. With around just $40 million in operating cash flow, $10 million in the bank, and over $300 million of long-term debt, Wingstop would not be able to aggressively expand its footprint. Despite Wall Street's seemingly blind optimism on the name, revenue growth is expected to slow from 30% in 2019 to 13-14% over 2020 and 2021. Wingstop's constraints will dampen its growth prospects and the multiple will come down.

Menu

Menu

The good news for Wingstop is that chicken wings are riding a secular tailwind. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are not the only ones preparing for their biggest day of the year next Sunday. Wingstop sold 16 million chicken wings for the big game last year. NDP estimates 1 billion servings of wings were gobbled up in 2019, 5% growth year over year.

When I covered Shake Shack earlier this month, I noted shifting millennial dynamics away from legacy chains such as McDonald's (MCD) and Yum Brands (YUM) and towards fast-casual chains. Wingstop is very much a beneficiary of the trend.

One challenge is that Wingstop is somewhat of a one-trick pony. There is less room for Wingstop to expand its menu beyond its wing offerings. Menu innovation was one of the key reasons for Shake Shack's recent rally following investor day. This isn't Wingstop's biggest problem, as chicken consumption continues to rise.

Conclusion

Wingstop is positioned to be a successful fast-casual restaurant chain. But, the bottom line is the stock is overvalued. There is significant hope being priced in considering how little the company currently extracts from each individual franchise. Investors are not only betting on ridiculous store count growth, but that the business will be able to generate more cash flow from each individual restaurant.

Despite Wall Street's pandemonium, Wingstop's cash-on-cash returns and high same-store sales are not entirely reflective of the true intrinsic value of the business. I recently purchased shares of Shake Shack at $60 and view Wingstop in the same regard. Should Wingstop experience a similar 40% decline, I will reopen my research into the business and possibly buy shares. I believe Wingstop is a great business that I'm willing to own at a great price. I'm hesitant that the model will not generate as much cash as numbers like cash-on-cash returns and SSS will lead investors to believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHAK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.