Humana: Stock Remains Undervalued Given Strong Growth Of Medicare Advantage

Overall, however, I remain bullish on this stock's growth prospects as Medicare Advantage is becoming increasingly popular, and this is a high margin industry in which Humana is the second largest player.

Threats are posed by the upcoming election - a Democrat win would likely drive the share price down - and by the Health Insurance Fee which returns in 2020.

Humana stock has gained 42% since October 2019, but, in my view, the stock remains undervalued. I believe a price of $400+ by YE 2020 is achievable.

Investment Thesis

In February last year, I published a note on Humana (HUM) encouraging investors to buy stock in this major healthcare insurer - the third largest in the US.

At the time, Humana traded at a price of $285. A $10,000 investment made then would have returned a handsome profit just shy of $3,000 today given that Humana trades at a price of $366 at the time of writing this update.

Humana stock price: 5-year chart. Source: TradingView

Between the end of 2018 and end of 2019, Humana stock actually lost value, and even, as recently as Sep 2019, traded as low as $255. At a macro level, the market for health insurers and, more specifically, providers of Medicare Advantage ("MA") in the US has been uncertain for a prolonged period for 2 main reasons.

Firstly, the secretive nature of the way that insurers negotiate prices for drugs using Pharmacy Benefit Managers ("PBMs") has been heavily criticised by the US government. Both Republicans and Democrats want to see the prices of prescription drugs reduced and have accused insurers like Humana, CVS Health (CVS), Cigna (CI), and UnitedHealth (UNH) of failing to pass on the discounts they secure through PBMs to their customers. (Source: "CNBC")

Humana et al say that they do pass on discounts to customers and that it is not PBMs, but big pharma companies who are to blame, by setting list prices too high. The price of insulin has become a cause célèbre in this regard, with health insurers citing its near doubling in price between 2012 and 2016 - from ~$2,900 to ~$5,700 as an illustration of how drug prices are spiralling out of control.

The second reason is the unfavourable treatment that healthcare insurers are likely to receive should a Democrat candidate win the 2020 election. Bernie Sanders, the current front-runner for the Democrat nomination, has been rattling his sabre on the subject of healthcare for some time, announcing a bill in April last year that would "effectively end the private insurance market" (Source: "CNBC").

Whilst it is true that any democrat candidate, if elected, would be likely to target private health insurers, the threat seems to have lost its impact on the health insurance stock prices in recent months. As we can see from the below chart, the stock prices of all the major health insurers mentioned above have been on an upward trend, with all but one outperforming the S&P as a whole since last October.

Stock performance of major US health insurance providers compared. Source: TradingView.

The health insurance market is complex and it is not always easy for investors to make sense of Medicare, Medicaid, PBMs, drug pricing, plan pricing, rebates, star ratings and, in general, exactly how health insurers make profits and whether it is sustainable.

In this article, I will try to explain the principles behind Medicare Advantage and why I believe Humana's share price has further upside notwithstanding its recent gains. I will also consider what the prospects for the company are in the short, medium, and long terms.

Reviewing the above charts, would-be investors may feel that it is too late to profit from Humana stock given the recent steep climb in price - but I do not believe that is the case and would argue that the best may well be to come. In fact, I believe that any of the above stocks have the potential to make further significant gains in 2020 and beyond - not just Humana - given the sheer size, scale, and complexity of what is still a nascent Medicare Advantage market.

Humana, however, is an extraordinary company that has shown real innovation throughout its history, consistently demonstrating a knack for innovation and an impressive knowledge of when and where the next high growth healthcare opportunity is coming from.

To reiterate, Medicare Advantage is still in its infancy and there are plenty of reasons why this market can grow and grow, despite the negative press it generates. MA penetration of the Medicare market (Source: Humana Investor Day Presentation Mar '19) has grown from 24% to 37% since 2010 and is expected to hit 50% by 2025. It seems that a significant proportion of elderly Americans are turning to Medicare Advantage, and there is a good chance that the numbers will increase.

More than 10,000 "baby-boomers" become eligible for Medicare plans every day. Medicare Advantage enrollment grew at a CAGR of 8% between 2010 and 2018, from 11-21m members, and Humana predicts it will grow to between 29m and 35m by 2025. At the same time, the entire healthcare landscape is shifting, moving towards personalised care and value-based outcomes, supported by technology that provides better connected holistic health solutions tailored to the individual user.

Medicare Advantage enrollment actual and estimated. Source: Humana Investor Day presentation March '19.

These developments are good news for Humana's bottom line. The company certainly has issues to address - both internal and systemic - but as the number 1 ranked health insurer for customer service with an 18% share of a growing US health insurance market - behind only Anthem (ANTM) and United Healthcare - I am personally bullish about Humana's growth prospects.

Medicare Advantage enrollment 2019: Source: "KFF"

With analysts currently setting 1-year price targets for Humana as high as $455, I believe $400 is certainly achievable by the year end - perhaps higher still if the victor of the 2020 US election is a Republican. Otherwise, investors may see share price decline in the short term. My belief, however, is that insurers will be able to convince any administration that, flaws aside, Medicare Advantage is a good solution to the complex problem of "Medicare for All".

1-year analyst price targets for Humana. Source: Nasdaq

Company Overview - History

Humana traces its roots back to a nursing home company founded by 2 lawyers, David A Jones Sr. and Wendell Cheery, in 1961 (Source: Wikipedia).

By the mid-70s, Extendicare, as it was then known, had become the largest nursing chain in the US, before management sold its entire portfolio to fund a move into acquiring hospitals. Extendicare changed its name to Humana at this time to reflect its renewed focus on improving care conditions and putting the patient first. In the late-70s, Humana acquired American Medicorp Inc. and by the mid-80s, the company had become the world's largest operator of hospitals.

After one of its hospitals in Arizona lost a health maintenance contract, Humana opted to create its own health insurance plan. In 1993, having spun off its hospital business into an entity known as Galen Healthcare, Humana sold Galen to Hospital Corporation of America in a deal worth $3.4bn.

In 2006, Humana was working with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") to explore options for expanding private sector approaches to population health management. In the same year, the company launched its first Medicare Advantage marketing campaign following the passage of the Medicare Modernization Act.

I include this brief bio to illustrate that Humana has been, and in my view, remains a company with a progressive, risk-taking mindset that has played an important role in the development of the US healthcare industry for more than 50 years.

Had Humana completed a planned $37bn merger with Aetna in 2017, it is likely the dual entity would have become the largest health insurer provider in the US, but the deal was rejected on anti-trust grounds in 2017 (Source: Reuters). Aetna has since been acquired by CVS Health.

Company Overview - Medicare Advantage

Although Humana now operates 3 distinct business divisions - Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services (Humana exited its Individual Commercial segment in 2018) - when we talk about Humana today, we are really talking about Medicare Advantage.

Humana Revenues by business segment Q319. Source: Humana 10-Q Submission Q319

For the first nine months of 2019, Humana said in their form 10-Q Q319 that MA products accounted for ~80% of its combined premiums and services revenue (Source: Humana 10-Q Submission Q319). Based on the table above, I make the exact figure 87%.

Of the remaining 13% of the company's revenues, ~12% comes from Humana's Group and Specialty segment, which consists of individual and employer group fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits including dental and vision, and administrative services only (ASO) products plus a military services contract - the TRICARE T2017 East Region contract.

The remaining 1% comes from the services segment, which is primarily focused upon services offered to MA customers, such as pharmacy solutions and home health (including a minority investment in recently acquisition Kindred at Home) and population health. Essentially, Humana is a government contractor.

How Medicare Advantage Works

It's no exaggeration to say that currently, private health insurers prioritise MA over any other kind of health insurance product.

Why? The CMS allows health insurers to contract with it for MA plans. The insurers must cover all Part A and Part B Medicare benefits except hospice and usually also Part D prescription drug benefits. The CMS establishes benchmark rates for each of the 3,000+ counties in the US, using fee-for-service Medicare spending as a guide, which is shared with the health insurance companies.

The companies can then submit bids to the CMS to provide a plan, the cost of which will include the benchmark rate plus administrative fees and a profit margin, not exceeding more than 15% of the benchmark rate. In reality, most bids are priced below the benchmark rate, which brings rebates into play. For administering the plan, the insurer receives the value of their bid and a share, usually between 50% and 70% of the difference between benchmark and bid. This is termed a rebate, and it is expected that the rebate is passed onto customers in the form of lower premiums or value-added services.

All the insurers must do to collect a profit is to make sure that it administers the plan effectively and without exceeding its bid price.

The Good And Bad Of Medicare Advantage

Cynics often suggest - with some justification - that the way MA contracts are calculated and administered allows insurers to game and exploit the system. Some of the more obvious examples include:

In order to incentivise insurers to offer plans in more remote locations, the CMS multiplies their benchmark risk calculations in these areas by as much as 115% - essentially overpaying to ensure coverage (although bigger spending region estimates are sometimes reduced by a factor of 5% to generate cost savings).

In order to maximise their profits, insurers may attempt to overstate the poor health of their enrollees, awarding them the highest risk score possible (based on ICD 10 diagnostic codes) to secure a larger plan payment from the CMS.

Since the CMS rate calculations are shared with insurers before they make a bid insurers are aware of the maximum price, they can secure for each plan. Many observers believe the CMS would be better off introducing a "blind bid" system.

The bid process is accused of being anti-competitive since insurers do not have to outbid rivals to secure the plan contracts they bid for. (Source: Managedcaremag)

Whilst these are all genuine and important issues, they can be viewed in a more positive light:

If insurers are not incentivised to cover remote areas, then these areas will not receive any of the benefits of MA. Asking the government to administer plans in remote areas could prove to be just as, if not more expensive than, outsourcing to the private sector.

It is a good thing that insurers take time to study the health of their plan members in detail - ultimately, this approach ought to ensure that plan members receive the best care - and may also avoid expensive hospital visits and decrease in-patient numbers, saving the healthcare industry money over the long term.

Bidding blind could result in a chaotic system that may lead to the wrong kinds of plans being offered to enrollees. The CMS is already under a considerable administrative burden - its calculations may not be perfect, but the current system is likely to improve over time.

It is true that MA plans are controlled by a small number of healthcare insurers that operate in a monopolistic - some might even say oligarchic fashion, possibly with tacit agreements not to move in one each other's "turf". But in that case, surely 10 major health insurers controlling 85% of the market is better than one - the government - trying to control everything.

In my view, insurers have far more incentive to play by the rules to achieve profits than to try to game the system. The rules of the game are far from perfect, but neither are they as disastrous as the media often makes them out to be.

Complexity of the healthcare system. Source: Humana Investor Day presentation March '19

As the above slide from Humana's March '19 investor day (which I encourage anyone would-be investor to study in detail) illustrates, healthcare is a complex and fragmented industry. Medicare Advantage plans are attractive because they can tie all the disparate elements of health management together through add-on services that traditional Medicare does not offer. So far, health insurers stats indicate that MA has proved to be highly popular with seniors who are flocking to the plans at a rate of about 1 million every year.

Humana says that the annual value add provided by a MA plan is >$1,200, with a 17% lower inpatient cost and 5% lower outpatient cost to the government.

At the same time, an aging population - it's estimated >220m Americans will be over the age of 65 by 2025 - is putting pressure on medical costs, wages and GDP, which are rising by 6.2%, 1.3% and 1.1% respectively. (Source: Humana Presentation).

Humana management say that administering MA plans allows the company to get closer to its end users and understand their needs better. Identifying illness early and managing it better, or even eliminating a disease at an early stage, is in the interests of enrollee, plan provider, and government.

Diabetes management is a good example of this.

Cost implications of managed / unmanaged Diabetes. Source: Humana Investor Day presentation March '19

Poorly managed diabetes is not only life-threatening, but it is also expensive, therefore, bt a holistic approach to managing the disease is also a promising solution. This is typical of the kinds of advantages a MA plan can offer, in theory.

Too Much Choice?

An argument often made against MA is related to the sheer number and complexity of the plans on offer. Enrollees must decide whether they want to include prescription drug plans ("PDP"s), for example, decide how much they wish to spend out of pocket (average OOP for in-network in 2019 was $5,059, and for out of network $8,818. Source: KFF.org), dental, vision, fitness, home visits, and so on.

Although it can be tricky at first, once a new plan member is enrolled, Humana can get to work discovering all the patient's various needs and putting together the best package possible. Importantly, this represents the optimal way to secure customer loyalty and repeat business on a subscription basis.

Plans typically last for 1 year, and clearly, it is in the insurers interest to ensure that an enrollee renews. Much of Humana's PR efforts are directed towards describing the different ways - using technology, platforms, home visits, analytics etc. - that it can deliver best-in-class plans to its "customers". Star ratings are the yardstick by which plan quality is judged.

Star Ratings

All MA plans are assessed by the CMS using star ratings of between 1 and 5, based on around 50 separate measures including quality of screenings, check-ups, chronic care management, and customer support satisfaction. Humana says that ~92% of its customers are in 4- or 5-star plans (Source: Humana Q319 earnings call) - 3.7m members - for which the company is awarded a bonus of up to 5% of benchmark price.

The Case For Humana Over Rival Plan Providers

The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. Warren Buffett (Source: The Motley Fool)

So far, I have argued the case for why Medicare Advantage is a strong growth market and how health insurers can make significant profits by providing plans. In the rest of this article, I will focus on the investment case for Humana specifically, focusing on performance to date, and what the future may hold.

Humana's total membership growth from 2.9m members in 2014 to 4m estimated by year end 2019 represents a CAGR of 7%, which is superior to the industry as a whole (CAGR ~5%).

AEP individual enrollment trends 2018. Source: Gorman Health Group

Handily placed for a shot a top spot (without having to look over its shoulder)

As we can see from the above table, Humana has the second largest share of the individual MA market with 18%, behind UnitedHealth. Humana is fourth in group enrolment, with 12% of the market. If United is the runaway leader, adding 237k new members in 2018 compared to Humana's 134k, then Humana is handily placed, not far behind United, but far ahead of the next biggest provider, Kaiser. In terms of growth potential, in my view, Humana is best placed. Frankly, however, any MA provider provides an attractive case for investors given the size of the addressable market which has only achieved 35% penetration to date.

Pioneer in value-based care

Value-based care is a new standard in healthcare that is starting to replace fee-for-service ("FFS"). FFS rewards healthcare professionals on a per-person-per-visit basis, while value-based-care looks at other metrics such as patient outcomes and quality of care.

Primary Care Value Based Continuum: Source: Source: Humana Investor Day presentation March '19

Not only does value-based care deliver better outcomes, Humana says, it drives the company's bottom line too, reducing underwriting costs. The company has a myriad of programs in place dedicated to achieving better outcomes for its plan members.

The network of programs it runs also makes it harder for its competitors to poach customers. Humana plan members benefit from 233 senior-focused primary care centers, are treated at Humana owned pharmacies, enjoy visits from Humana-run care initiatives (the recent acquisition of a 40% stake of Kindred at Home is a good example of this), and receive analytics from proprietary Humana data platforms. It may sound a little spooky, but Humana prides itself on how well it looks after its plan members.

Coverage Areas

Humana total medical membership at December 31, 2018, by market and product. Source: Humana 10-K Submission 2018

As the table above illustrates, Humana has market dominance in key states such as Florida and Texas. In the Tampa region, the company has a 41% market share, with 77% of members in 4.5 star + plans, and Humana has improved its net promoter score in the region by 18 points (Source: investor presentation).

The company is 1 of only 2 managed care organisations ("MCOs") to have been awarded a state-wide contract in the region. At 18.7%, the elderly population in Tampa is larger than any other metro area (Source: Tampa Bay Times) in the US. Humana MA plan membership here has grown at a CAGR of 32% between 2014 and 2019, the company says.

Agile and Innovative

As I have argued earlier, Humana has a longstanding reputation for innovation in healthcare and an ability to spot new market opportunities. A good example of this can be found in the Q3 results.

Humana MA segment membership breakdown Q319. Source: my table extrapolated from Humana 10-Q Q319 Submission.

As we can see in the above table, Humana has done a nice job of phasing out less profitable plans and increasing profitable ones. Between 2018-2019 individual Medicare Advantage plan members increased by 508k, or 16.7%. We can also see that the average revenue per member from these plans is the highest of all the plans, at $3,027, and has increased by 3.3% year-on-year.

On the other hand, stand-alone PDP Medicare membership has decreased by 636k members, but this plan generates just a fraction of the revenue of individual Medicare membership - $178. State based Medicaid - which generates revenues of $1,582 per member, added 145k new members over the same period.

I think this illustrates the ability that Humana has to identify what is most valuable to the bottom line and pursue growth in these segments, whilst discarding less profitable product lines. It may sound ruthless, but it helps Humana do more of what it is good at, which is good for profits, growth, shareholders, and its plan members, as when revenues go down, plan premiums go up.

Humana Financials

Humana Financials Q319. Source: my table extracted from Humana Q319 10Q Submission.

Humana's latest set of results - Q319 - impressed analysts, with revenues for the retail segment up 17% year-on-year to $14.09bn and also up 17% for the 9 months to September 2019 to $42.26bn compared to $36.22bn in 2018.

Total revenues for Q3 rose from $13.7bn in 2018 to $15.7bn - a 15% overall increase - and for the nine months to September total revenues were up 14% to $47.1bn compared to $41.2bn in 2018.

The Q3 benefit expense ratio - an important measurement for the insurance industry which is calculated as the proportion of money taken in in the form of premiums vs what is paid out in benefits (the lower the ratio the better) increased by around 300 basis points to 85% from 82% in 2018.

This compares unfavourably with United Health, for example, whose benefit ratio was 82.5% in Q420. It is possible that Humana's ratio will improve somewhat in Q4 due to seasonality and the loss of stand-alone PDP members who tend to drive the ratio down.

EPS Guidance Raised

Net income of $644m for the quarter delivered an EPS of $5.14, up from $4.65 in Q3 2018.

The best news from Q319 concerned final year projections. Humana raised its EPS guidance for the full year to $18.32 on a GAAP basis, beating consensus analysts' estimates of $17.6 (the company also beat on revenue).

The reason? 17% growth in Medicare Advantage membership - Humana expects to announce membership growth of 530k, up from its previously estimated 480 - 500k, for full year '18 when it announces Q4 results on 5th Feb.

Forecasting

EPS of $18.32 implies full year net profits of ~$2,425m (an operating margin of 5.15%), and total FY revenues of ~$64.3bn (assuming full year operating costs, benefits, interest expense and tax provisions are roughly the equivalent of the 9 months to Sep 30 + one third of this figure), with the benefit ratio remaining at ~85%.

This would imply year-on-year revenue growth (using my own financial model) of around 13%, twice the revenue growth achieved in 2017-18. At a growth of 9% (average of 2018/2019), by 2025 Humana could be delivering revenues of ~$110.5bn (CAGR of 7.8%), and an operating income of around $5.9bn.

According to my basic DCF analysis (using debt, PPE and working capital assumptions derived from Q319 10Q and FY18 10K) a current fair value price for Humana stock would be in the region of $420 - at the higher end of current analysis consensus.

Cash and Debt

Humana holds ~$10bn of debt securities, of which 96% are of investment grade quality, plus just over $5bn of cash or cash equivalents. The fair value price of these holdings is $15.8bn - a 27% year-on-year increase. Total debt is recorded in Q319 10Q as $6.1bn - $699 listed as short term, and $5,365 as long term. The company issued $1bn of senior notes in Aug 2019 - $500m at a rate of 3.125% due in 2029 and $500m at 3.95% - used to pay off existing term notes and senior notes. Humana has a revolving credit facility of up to $2bn paying interest at Libor plus a spread or at base plus a spread.

Humana also pays an annual dividend to shareholders of $2.2 dollars (Source: Nasdaq), and the company completed a $750m stock repurchase in December 2018 (Source: Humana) as a part of a total $3.0bn repurchase programme announced in 2017.

Overall, the signs point to Humana being in a healthy position and tends to pass on gains made to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

Conclusion: Humana is undervalued, but concerns around longevity of Medicare Advantage persist. Invest now for the long term, or wait for the next dip.

To sum up what has been a lengthy discussion, to date Medicare Advantage has delivered substantial profits to those health insurers who have successfully integrated the scheme into their business models and acquired hundreds of thousands of plan members in a relatively short space of time.

There is much evidence to suggest that the market will continue to grow. The plans have attracted a growing number of seniors who favour the more comprehensive coverage provided by MA over Medicare, and this trend is likely to continue in my view.

Humana sits in an enviable position in this marketplace as the second largest plan provider and a dominant force in key states such as Florida and Texas. The company has put in place a strategy - driven by technology, home visits, clinics and profit sharing relations with physicians - that is capable of both delivering a holistic healthcare package with the potential to ensure better standards of health, and recurring revenue streams within a reasonably high margin market that shows no signs of saturation.

As such, even at a price that has risen from $250 to $356 since October '19 (a gain of 42%) in my view, Humana represents an attractive investment opportunity with the potential to grow beyond $400 based on mine and others' DCF valuations. Dividend payments and stock repurchase programs offer further value to investors.

There are one or two headwinds to be aware of.

First of all the threat posed by a potential Democrat win in the 2020 election is significant and would almost certainly cause Humana stock to drop in the short-to-medium term.

In my view, this presents a buying opportunity, as over the longer term, I believe health insurers present a powerful lobby and there are no, currently, credible alternatives to MA. Even in a worst-case scenario, Humana has the resilience and resources to pivot its business model if necessary and protect its shareholders.

The second headwind to note is the return of the Health Insurance Fee in 2020, having been suspended in 2019 (and 2017). Humana management say they have taken a $46m one-time hit to reduce their workforce by 2%, sacrificing 2,000 jobs in total to prepare for the likely $1bn+ impact of the fee (which is not tax deductible). The good news for Humana is that the HIF may be withdrawn altogether in 2021 (Source: Yahoo Finance).

Overall, I am bullish on Humana's prospects and believe a courageous investor may want to invest ahead of Q419 results and the Annual Report which is due early next month (I will publish a further update once the results are out). A longer-term approach may be to wait on election news and take advantage of a potential drop in share price. Such a drop, in my view, would be one from which Humana could recover from, on its way to achieving a fair value I estimate to be in excess of $400 per share.

