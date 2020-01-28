ViewRay's MRIdian Is Promising, But Losses Mount

However, the case for investors is far from clear cut as order growth slows and losses, cash bleed, and dilution mount so we'll pass on this one.

Worries about the viability of the MRIdian are unfounded as a competitor takes a financial stake in the company.

The company's MRIdian offers more accurate radiotherapy for cancer patients but they won't have the field to themselves.

ViewRay (VRAY) is the developer of the MRIdian, an MRI-guided radiation therapy system that can image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. This is a promising technology, but ViewRay isn't the only one offering it.

Sweden's Elekta is offering the Unity, which is a comparable device and early indications are that it is winning more orders than the MRIdian, although not too much importance should be attached to that as it's very early days.

Given that Elekta (as well as their partner Medtronic) participated in a the December 2 financing of ViewRay worries about the MRIdian's viability appear unfounded.

There are two sorts of data that underpin confidence that the MRIdian actually works:

Clinical data

Commercial acceptance and results

On the first, from the company's IR presentation:

The peer-reviewed articles can be assessed on the company website. There are already multiple MRIdian's in operation, so hospitals were convinced of the benefits.

The footnotes can be assessed in the last slide of the presentation. Despite the above evidence, there are parties very skeptical of the MRIdian, for instance SA contributor Mako research, from a 2017 article:

The last independent public company to try MRI LINAC was vastly superior to VRAY, including a partnership with industry juggernaut Varian, much more revenue than VRAY, and still touted a >$100m backlog all the way into bankruptcy where the stock went to $0. The IMRIS backlog was huge right up until the company went bankrupt. Investors long VRAY for the backlog growth fail to understand that backlog claims in this industry are consistently overstated and have resulted in fraud allegations and bankruptcy. Since this cash burning, the unviable company carries a concerning debt load, the stock is worthless as bankruptcy is expected in 2018-2019 when we expect VRAY to violate a key covenant on their $50m+ of debt.

That article also claims that ViewRay's management has a fraudulent history, backlog figures are overstated and Linac's are surpassed by proton beam technology, which is one reasons Siemens ended the partnership with ViewRay.

The article claims that ViewRay's tech is being superseded by new technology:

Elekta has now launched their “Unity” MRI LINAC offering, which is superior to VRAY in essentially every way. I remind you the engineers in the Elekta consortium have been working on this since 1999 and had working LINAC versions even back in 2012, long before VRAY announced their LINAC product. I can’t see how anyone thinks VRAY has any head start when they started developing their LINAC many years after Elekta. Elekta also now has an estimated 6-7 working MRI LINAC machines installed, which I estimate is likely >2x more than VRAY, while Elekta will soon have 8 more installed shortly which will widen that gap. Elekta is already outselling VRAY while VRAY’s backlog also appears to already be decelerating, all before Elekta has even fully launched their product.

That sounds scary, however, in December 2019 (company PR, our emphasis):

ViewRay, Inc. (OTCQB:MRXC) (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for collaboration with Elekta AB (Nasdaq: EKTA-B.ST) ("Elekta") to advance the knowledge and use of MR-guided radiation therapy. In connection with the collaboration, Elekta has committed to invest capital for up to a 9.9% minority interest in ViewRay, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in a commitment agreement. Additionally, ViewRay has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Medtronic (MDT) to enter into a clinical collaboration in an area of mutual interest that includes exploring the clinical benefits of the MRIdian MR-guided radiation therapy system. In connection with the collaboration, Medtronic has committed to invest in a minority interest in ViewRay, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in a commitment agreement. ViewRay's largest shareholder, Fosun International Limited ("Fosun"), has also committed capital up to an amount that would enable it to maintain its current beneficial ownership percentage in ViewRay, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in a commitment agreement. The investments from Elekta and Medtronic are conditioned upon the consummation of an equity capital raise of at least $75 million.

It is hard for us to imagine why three credible partners would even consider to commit serious money if the MRIdian was old tech. In fact, one of these (Fosun) already has done exactly that.

And in December, the company had little problems placing an additional 47.8M shares at $3.13 in the market, which will relieve the cash needs for at least a year, possibly two, and this also confirmed the participation of Elekta and Medtronic:

Elekta AB (OTCPK:EKTAF) (Nasdaq: EKTA-B.ST), an affiliate of Medtronic (MDT) and an affiliate of ViewRay's largest shareholder, Fosun International Limited, will each be consummating their previously-announced investments in ViewRay by participating in this offering.

Since we lack the technical expertise to settle the capabilities (or lack thereof) of the MRIdian, we tend to look for credible parties weighing in on the issue. It's always good to be skeptical of management claims, but this interest from the likes of Elekta and Medtronic, as well as the fact that they are selling devices goes a long way allaying any fears, at least for us.

Why would Elekta be involved in this if the arrival of their own Unity LIVAC "marks the end of VRAY" as Mako claimed (and again in a 2019 article in which Mako claims the short thesis has now been proven out)?

Growth

However, all this of course doesn't mean that ViewRay is a good long play. While the company has been ramping up the sales process this isn't cheap as one can see here:

The company has a history of substantial operational losses which are increasing, resulting in increasing cash bleed:

Which makes continuous new financing necessary:

The pace of that is fairly dizzying, which at the minimum should give investors pause for thought. Mako's claims that Elekta is growing orders for its Unity faster than ViewRay's MRIdian, based on a management comment in their Q2 results:

Five Unity systems went clinical in the quarter. The high attractiveness of Elekta Unity was confirmed at ASTRO, with very strong interest from customers and Elekta Unity being subject to many studies presented throughout the conference

And two quarters before, from their 2018-19 year-end report:

In the fiscal year 17 Elekta Unity orders were booked and 45 systems are now booked in total globally. Further regulatory approvals and clinical studies will facilitate the ramp-up of Elekta Unity’s commercialization.

LINACs are not Elekta's only line of business and their Unity has only been introduced mid 2017, so comparing revenue growth doesn't tell much, and neither is the fact that it is still growing faster than the industry, from Elekta IR presentation:

And while Elekta itself had a bit of a difficult second quarter with currency headwinds and a delayed Unity installation, at least it is making a profit and even paying a dividend, so it is a much safer bet at this stage.

Elekta booked 19 Unity orders in H1 2019 (with 6 of these in Q2) which compares favorably with 8 orders for ViewRay's MRIdian in Q3 and 3 orders in Q2, the last two quarters for which results are known.

And of course there was that considerable take down in 2019 guidance (to $80M - 95M from $111M - 124M) in the Q2 results which cut the share price in half.

Gross margins are also not great although not too much importance should be attached to that at this stage:

This should improve with the volume of orders, but again to what extent is really difficult to gauge, and gross margins below 30% or so will make attaining profitability that much more difficult.

With over $100M in operating cost, which are still increasing, even a 30% gross margin needs well over $300M in sales for the company to come anywhere near break-even, sales have to increase pretty dramatically from where they are today.

On the other hand, the company has 18 months or so of cash but whether it can quadruple revenues in that time frame doesn't look likely from developments on the ground.

So it's quite likely the company will need more financing some time in the future, further diluting the shares.

Q4 preliminary results

In Q4, the company received 4 new orders (versus 8 a year ago), which brings the year total to 15 which is still lower than Elekta's Unity 19 orders in two quarters, and there is other disappointing news (company PR):

Total revenue of approximately $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily from three revenue units including one system upgrade, compared to total revenue of $21 million, primarily from four revenue units including one system upgrade, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The good news is that the cash burn was only $3M, but since we have no details about how that came about, not too much importance should be attached to it (perhaps it was caused by a large increase in accounts payable or decrease in receivables, stuff like that).

The company has $227M in cash and equivalents at the end of the year, including the December financing (47.8M shares at $3.13).

Conclusion

After successful sales and especially the participation of the likes of Medtronic and Elekta, there can be little doubt that the company's MRIdian is a viable product which has a considerable market opportunity.

However, the company faces a strong competitor in the form of Elekta, whose Unity system has been raking in more orders in 2019.

Given the large operational losses, cash bleed, recent dilution and decline in order growth, however much we want the company to succeed from a medical point, from an investor point we would wait taking a position here as the company is a long way from profitability and there aren't guarantees it will get there anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.