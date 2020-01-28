AstroNova: Even With The Recent Decline, It's Not A Clear Buying Opportunity

We remain Neutral at this time and will continue to monitor the stock for further developments.

Even with the decline and the 2% dividend, we do not think it trades at an attractive valuation.

The stock came down from recent highs due to some near-term headwinds in both operating segments.

On March 4, 2018, AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) began a long up-trend upon announcing record bookings, revenues, and backlog results for 4QFY18. The stock climbed from about $14/share to about $20/share.

A year later, the stock continued its climb to $25+/share after announcing another round of record results for 4QFY19 on March 4, 2019.

Since that 100%+ rise, the stock has lost about 50% of its value, largely driven by the announcement on August 28, 2019 of disappointing results for 2QFY20. The results highlighted that both operating segments are experiencing some headwinds.

The Test & Measurement (“T&M”) segment, which includes a line of aerospace printers that are used onboard aircraft to print different sets of data required for flight navigation, was impacted by the grounding of Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX. In addition to reductions of new aircraft shipments, several planned upgrades for existing aircraft printers were put on hold so that those aircraft could continue flying. These items have affected both revenues and margins more than anticipated. The fourth quarter saw sales decline 6% from the prior year, and operating income margin dropped from 23% to 14%.

The Product Identification (“PI”) segment also saw some headwinds due to “customer-specific weakness in Asia,” which management attributes to persistent concerns over a coming global economic slowdown. Sales in this segment only increased 2% from the prior year, and operating income margin stayed flat at 10%.

On the positive side, management has made clear that while they see these second quarter issues continuing for the near-term, they remain optimistic for the long-term outlook and continue to expect modest revenue growth for FY20. However, even with this modest revenue growth expectation remaining in place, it isn’t clear that ALOT is a great buying opportunity.

ALOT ended 3QFY20 (announced on December 4) with $4.5M in cash and cash equivalents. While they do have $14M of total debt (with $5M due within the year), they are still making a healthy profit, and so liquidity is not a concern at this time.

What does not seem so appealing, even though the stock has come down so much, is the valuation.

In FY19, ALOT reported net income of $5.7M (FY19 10-K, pg 44). Through nine months of FY20, net income stands at $3.1M. It seems unlikely they will match last year’s net income amount (both for this fiscal year and the next), since they continued to see the two previously discussed headwinds during 3QFY20. But even if we were to assume that they could hit another $5.7M in net income over the next 12 months, the current market cap of $90M (as of January 24) would give a not-so-great forward P/E of 16x.

We remind investors that the P/E is the inverse of the required return. At a price of 16x forward earnings, the required return would be about 6%. We view this as too low for this company given the uncertainties discussed previously.

Relative to the market as a whole, a forward P/E of 16x might appear to be slightly undervalued because the overall market currently trades at about a 17x forward P/E, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index sports a forward P/E of 25x. However, these current averages equate to forward earnings yields of 6% and 4%, which we find unattractive: would you invest in a small-cap stock – which by their nature carry a higher risk and demand a risk premium – for an expected return of 4%? We wouldn’t.

We view the overall market’s P/E as being too high, and thus do not think ALOT’s forward P/E of 16x is attractive simply because it is cheaper relative to the market as a whole.

ALOT has recently launched some new lines of printers, but a quick look does not indicate anything that appears to be game-changing. Also, the 2% dividend is not enough to make it a buying opportunity. Therefore, absent some sizable insider buys or new information, we remain neutral on the stock. This appears to be a company that has a healthy and profitable business but is not very undervalued, even taking into account the massive decline in stock price over the past few months. We think ALOT is a Pass but will continue to monitor it going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.