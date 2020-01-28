Some Thoughts On Value Investing, On Quality And Timing

Returns generated by the overall market are actually highly-concentrated, both in terms of specific stocks and specific days and that has major implications.

Two of the most challenging issues an investor must confront is how much emphasis to place on value and how much to place on timing. The two are often in conflict. A long term investor in quality buys on weakness. The short term trader sells weakness and buys strength. In an age of zero commissions, the short term trader would seem to have an advantage, and indeed, when I’ve applied simple timing overlays to my quality investment approach, the short term results have improved. But I’ve stopped doing it.

The master of the art of short term trading is Jim Simons, founder of RenTech. His approach removes emotion by allocating all decision making to computers. He exploits any edge he can find, big or small. He hedges as much risk as possible and then leverages up the resulting mediocre but highly-reliable returns. (I’ll offer more thoughts on his approach based on my years following his portfolio, and on the recent book on his life and work, in an upcoming article).

Warren Buffett doesn’t have a computer in his office. Jim Simons exploits edges in short term trading that only sophisticated computer programs can capture.

Imagine a scenario where the news is bad or, for unrelated reasons, a major holder sells to raise cash. Whatever the reason, the stock price falls. Computerized-trading programs and technical traders notice and jump in and the trend accelerates. Who stops the avalanche? In value companies, value investors. In quality companies, quality investors. People with a longer term view. For the investor, who understands the power of compounding, which only predictable companies of quality can offer, building positions on weakness enhances returns.

The perils of value investing:

What is value? It is in the eyes of the beholder. Decades ago, I founded and ran a company that did research for activist investors. The work included interviewing former senior executives and directors of target companies. I was often amazed at how different their estimates of value were in companies they were intimately familiar with. Value is radically different in different market conditions and liquidity scenarios. The value of a company in March 2009 is significantly different than today. Related to (2) above, companies are often cheapest in absolute terms when they are statistically expensive. Companies with no earnings, and little or no P/E value, are overvalued at market bottoms and undervalued at market tops when earnings are at a cyclical peak. By all yardsticks but one – free cash flow – quality companies are generally overpriced. In relation to earnings, and especially in relation to book value, quality companies, companies able to achieve significant free cash flow growth without debt, sell at a premium. Of course, investors who can, or think they can, identify which of a pool of poorly-performing companies will improve, will want to stick to companies they believe are capable of realizing that unrealized earning power or hidden asset value. Returns in the stock market, as in most human endeavors, are highly-concentrated. Studies have shown that roughly seventy percent of public companies generate negative or no return over ten year periods. Twenty percent generate mediocre returns. I don’t remember if the final ten percent generate ninety percent of returns. If not, close to it. That top ten percent is generally overvalued relative to mediocre or poorly-performing companies. They always trade at a premium. And they generate outsized returns. An investor who eliminates the highest-performing, most consistent companies out of hand based on value considerations is dependent on an extraordinary ability to find value that is hidden and not apparent to others. Benjamin Graham, the grandfather of value investing, radically changed his views on value toward the end of his investing career. He made more money on one growth company, GEICO, than he made on all of the hundreds if not thousands of value investments he made over decades. He writes about this in his classic, The Intelligent Investor. I’ll review the book in a future article. Value investing tends to expose investors to companies with mediocre interest coverage who need to change something significant to achieve superior profitability. Change involves experiments. Change often involves debt. Debt involves risk. The current market price is an opinion of value. One of a number, and one subject to wide variation over twelve month periods. It is a value reflected by actual cash changing hands and is thus not theoretical and should not be casually dismissed. In other words, the premium or discount may be the result of emotion, or panic, or greed, but it may be a premium for real quality, for predictability and for long term prospects. Intellectual capital is maybe the most difficult asset to value, but it is real. Most value created, which is the real value that benefits investors over time, is the result of uniqueness, ingenuity, technological innovation and thus is directly related to intellectual capital.

The question is, therefore, does strict value investing criteria cost investors more than it makes in opportunity cost.

How much is predictability worth? If you are a believer in the Albert Einstein dictum, “Compound interest is the 8th wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it,” predictability is a quality worth paying up for. Compounding requires predictability. Saying Warren Buffett pays too much for predictability probably means the speaker doesn’t understand compound interest.

As mentioned above, when I take my record over most short term periods and compare the performance of the same positions entered and exited on the basis of simple timing criteria (crossover, weekly EMA of 4) with positions taken solely on the basis of financial statement analysis, most of the time the timing criteria portion improves my portfolio performance.

I have a hedge fund client that uses my research for exactly that purpose in a long/short portfolio and has achieved excellent results, although admittedly in combination with more sophisticated timing factors. The downside to this approach is that extreme short term moves are random and not predictable by technical analysis. And, like in companies themselves, returns are highly-concentrated. A significant part of total returns are due to dramatic single day moves. A short term trend follower will miss out of many of those.

The one area where quality and value overlap is free cash flow. Precise numbers are difficult because the number is astronomical or even infinite when a company earns little or no money, and because utilities generate no free cash flow on average. Also, financial companies often treat capital expenditures differently than do non-financial companies

As a rough indication, capital expenditures represent 51% of the average non-utility company cash flow and only 14% of the cash flow of the 233 compounders we follow. That low capital expenditure level means less earnings volatility, less debt and more owner earnings. Because those owner earnings, or free cash flow, are relatively high, the ratio of price to cash earnings is relatively low.

In the long term, as Charlie Munger has repeatedly said, investment returns are more closely related to return on capital than to purchase price. There’s an interesting and informative article by John Huber of Saber Capital Management on the subject here:

Importance of ROIC Part 2: Compounders and Cheap Stocks

What approach do I follow? I take estimated value, in particular in relation to free cash flow, into consideration. I consider the long term price to value so that if a company is now trading at a thirty percent premium to my estimate, but has traded consistently at a premium of between a twenty-five and thirty percent over the last ten years, I consider it fairly valued. More importantly, I consider the high, low and average price over the last twelve years (complete market cycle), establish an upper and lower average annual fluctuation, and apply that to the last quarter high and low. I buy quality companies in the lower half of that range.

For companies with high but not exceptional profitability and growth, I buy in the lowest quarter of that range. I buy in stages on weakness – increase position size on a 15% drop in price. I sell at prices that exceed the upper level as indicated by twelve-month prices. Finally, as a hedge, I short deteriorating companies with lots of debt when they trade over the value indicated by their latest quarter range. In other words, I employ more stringent valuation standards to shorts than longs.

The approach an investor follows to value versus quality versus growth should be an outcome of who he or she is as a person. Warren Buffett is highly-stable and careful. He’s a long term investor in predictability, in compound earnings. Jim Simons is an expert on the relationship between mathematics and geometric shapes. He’s a short term investor in related market patterns. People who can, or even just think they can, outsmart the market and find value no one else perceives should probably be value investors.

I’ve developed methods (mostly traditional credit analysis, partially unique analysis designed to uncover compounding momentum in short versus long periods) to constantly comb through the financial statements of all public companies and identify quality and risk. I can’t seem to predict markets or get comfortable with market risk. Hence I’m a hedged long/short investor. An approach needs to be in harmony with personality as well as edge and skill.

Our Methodology

We’ve developed computer software that constantly scans the financial statements and market prices of public companies looking for the factors that determine quality, risk and value. The two primary factors are free cash flow, and the ability to compound without increased debt or capital expenditures. We also track changes in gross, operating and pre-tax profit margins, debt and liabilities trends in relation to overall company growth, interest coverage, sales growth and trends in intrinsic value.

We’re long term investors so we buy quality on weakness. When we’re wrong, which I define as a fifty percent or more decline from our initial purchase, we take the loss and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.