Wheat Is Near A Critical Price Level

Wheat is an agricultural product that feeds the world. Bread is a staple in most countries around the globe, and wheat is the primary ingredient. While the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn, it is one of many wheat-producing nations.

As an agricultural commodity, wheat plays a unique role. Feeding the people of a country is a matter of national security for all leaders. When food supplies become overly expensive, or availabilities are scarce, civil unrest tends to follow. There are more than a few examples of how bread shortages led to revolutions throughout history. The latest came during this century when the high price of wheat from 2008-2012 caused bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt that led to the Arab Spring. In 2008, the price of the agricultural commodity rose to an all-time peak of $13.345 per bushel, and in 2012, the high was at $9.4725.

The CBOT wheat futures market has been moving higher since April 2019, and it is approaching a critical technical level on the upside that could trigger a wave buying as the season of uncertainty and volatility over the 2020 crop is only weeks away. The most direct route for a risk position in the wheat market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. The Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to participate in the market for the commodity that feeds the world.

A bullish trend in wheat since August 2016

In August 2016, the price of wheat fell to a low of $3.5950 per bushel, which was the lowest price in a decade since 2006.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the price of CBOT wheat futures has made higher lows since August 2016. In late 2017, it fell to a high low of $3.865, and in April 2019 at $4.1625.

Price momentum and relative strength are rising with the price of wheat futures. While the slow stochastic is in overbought territory, relative strength is in the upper region of a neutral reading on January 27 on the long-term chart. The price of wheat has moved higher over the past five consecutive months, and open interest has moved higher with the price. Rising open interest and increasing price tend to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Knocking on the door at a key technical level on the upside

The quarterly chart shows that the nearby CBOT wheat futures contract came within one-half cent per bushel of the critical level of technical resistance this month.

On January 22, March futures rose to $5.9250 per bushel, with the technical level at the August 2018 high of $5.93, which is the gateway to prices above $6 per bushel. The last time CBOT wheat was above $6 on the nearby contract was in 2015 when the price rose to a high of $6.1575.

On the long-term chart, price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising in a bullish trend with the spring of 2020 on the horizon.

The season of uncertainty is almost here

The spring season is a time of the year when uncertainty over the annual crop tends to peak. The weather conditions during the spring and summer seasons determine the crop yield during the fall harvest. Conditions over the coming weeks and months will determine if there is enough wheat to meet the growing requirements of consumers around the world. Each year, supplies are a function of the weather and growing conditions. When it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation, increasing population around the world means that bumper crops are not a luxury, but a necessity. Each quarter, the world adds approximately 20 million more mouths to feed. The demand for bread and other wheat and agricultural products is an ever-increasing factor.

With the price of wheat not far below the highest level in years as we enter the period of uncertainty, the wheat futures market is likely to become highly sensitive to weather reports over the coming weeks. A move above the $5.93 per bushel resistance could lead to technical trend-following and speculative buying, which would push the price north of $6. If the weather becomes an issue, the current technical position of the market could lead to significant gains. The upside targets for the wheat futures market are at the 2008 and 2012 highs. Given the growth in the population, there are many more wheat consumers in 2020 than in those days.

The KCBT-CBOT wheat spread is bearish - or is it?

The long-term average of the KCBT hard red winter wheat versus the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread is around a 20-30 cents per bushel premium for the KCBT wheat futures. As of the close of business on January 27, CBOT wheat continued to trade at a significant premium to KCBT wheat, which is a divergence from the historical norm. The latest closing prices from January 27 were:

Source: KCBT/CBOT-CMT

The chart shows that the spread continues to trade at a historical divergence. When wheat prices were high in 2008 through 2012, the KCBT premium rose to over $1 per bushel against CBOT futures. The March contract at a differential of 85.75 cents favoring CBOT wheat moving progressively lower to a discount for KCBT wheat in July 2022 reflects a continuation of bearish consumer sentiment in the wheat market.

Many bread manufacturers in the US price their requirements using the price of KCBT wheat futures. The price action in the spread is a sign that they continue to purchase wheat on a hand-to-mouth basis, and few, if any, are hedging the price. Since 2012, the price moved lower, and over recent years it has remained stable at below $6 per bushel. The level of the spread reflects an overall bearish sentiment in the wheat market by consumers who believe that they will be able to source supplies at reasonable prices over the coming two and one-half years. However, if the price of wheat begins to rally sharply above the $6 level, we could see a flood of consumer hedging pushing the spread back towards the norm, which is a premium for KCBT wheat.

While the level of the spread remained bearish as of January 27, it could turn out to be the most bullish factor for the wheat market later this year if the weather in 2020 does not create another year of bumper crops. The bottom line is that complacency by consumers could fuel a substantial rally if the price of wheat breaks out to the upside and keeps rising over the coming weeks and months.

WEAT for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for participation in the wheat market is via the futures and options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. Market participants who do not venture into the high leveraged and volatile futures arena but wish to take a risk in wheat have another option. The Teucrium Wheat ETF product holds a portfolio of wheat futures contracts. Since nearby contracts tend to be the most volatile, WEAT often underperforms the price action on the upside but outperforms on a percentage basis when the price falls. The most recent top holdings for WEAT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

WEAT has net assets of $52.24 million, trades an average of 101,595 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio. The price of nearby wheat futures rose from $5.4550 per bushel on January 7 to $5.9250 on January 22, an increase of 8.62%. The price then declined to a low of $5.595 on January 27 or 5.57%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the WEAT ETF rose from $5.73 to $6.09 per share or 6.28% as the ETF underperformed the price action in the wheat futures market. WEAT then declined to a low of $5.80 per share or 4.76% as the ETF outperformed the nearby futures on the downside.

The level to watch in the wheat futures market is at $5.93 per bushel. A move to a new multiyear high could cause a change in the market's sentiment. If 2020 is not the eighth consecutive year of bumper wheat crops around the world, watch out on the upside as the price of the grain could become extremely volatile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.