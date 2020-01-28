Lee Enterprises: Is It The Melting Ice Cube Made Out To Be?

Digital subscriptions grew 79.1% in 2019, and future digital subscription revenue could be a catalyst. However, digital subscription revenue growth (-4.8% in 2019) is a curious case.

TownNews remains a bright spot, with revenue growth of 20+% in 2019, and I expect further growth from this segment.

Digital advertising and marketing services performed well (+3.6% in 2019), driven by growth in retail advertising (+6.0%).

Traditional print revenues declined by 19.8% in 2019, and I expect the decline to continue in the foreseeable future.

LEE's revenues continue to decline, and the burden of traditional print revenues is weighing heavily on future revenue growth.

Lee Enterprises Investment Thesis

I have covered Lee Enterprises (LEE) before (see here, and here), where I took the full spectrum of the financial performance, debt, and the valuation into account. I will solely focus on revenue in this article as it is such an important part of the investment thesis and not always easy to understand from the company's 10-K and 10-Q filings.

I have, together with Strategic Investor, developed a revenue forecast, that breaks down significant drivers of LEE's revenue. Revenue for LEE, according to the model, will continue to decline in the foreseeable future, but it will be at a decreasing pace. The main drivers underlying the revenue model are:

Advertising and marketing services (digital and print)

Subscription revenue (digital and print)

TownNews and other digital services

Berkshire management fees

My investment thesis for LEE revolves around improvement revenue declines (which will ultimately stabilize adjusted EBITDA, transferring debt to equity value under a stable EV/EBITDA multiple, with a potential refinancing catalyst). I have covered everything in brackets previously and will aim to further elaborate on this in a separate article.

Lee Enterprises - The Revenue Forecast Model

I split the model in digital (online) and print revenue to the extent I was able to distinguish between the two "segments".

Important notice: I make one assumption in the historical online subscription revenue in 2017 (red in the model). To my best knowledge, it is impossible to determine the actual value of this figure, but an estimate was crucial to trend total operating revenue for both the print and online segment.

Table 1: Lee Enterprises revenue forecast 2020 - 2022 (All numbers in thousands)

Digital advertising and marketing services consists of digital retail advertising and other retail advertising (programmatic and classified). Lee Enterprises is inconsistent in providing a breakdown of digital retail advertising in its reporting. The most recent information was given in Q3 2019 in which LEE stated:

"Digital retail advertising which represents 62.8% of total advertising, increased 6.2% (p.28 10-Q Q3 2019)."

Based on these figures, I have applied a 5.5% growth rate to digital retail advertising in 2019. In my forecast, I assume digital retail advertising will continue to grow at a 5-6% pace p.a. and reach $74.0m in 2022.

I expect other digital advertising growth to remain relatively flat. The 3% growth in 2020 is based on the assumption that LEE will have a small uptick from political revenue during the election year.

I expect total digital advertising and marketing services revenue to be $104.9m, $108.3m, and $111.9m in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

Print advertising and marketing services revenue declined from $239.4m in 2017 to $166.0m in 2019 (The company does not provide a split between retail print advertising and other print advertising). The decline in revenue is driven by a decline in print volume (Source: 2019 annual report).

Print advertising and marketing services was the main driver for revenue declines in the historical period. Revenues declined by $41m (-19.8%) in 2019, and I do not expect a reversal of the trend under the assumption advertisers will invest their advertisement dollars somewhere else (online, television). I expect print advertising revenues to decline from $165.9m in 2019 to $85.0m in 2022 (-20% p.a.).

The swift decline in print advertising revenue will cause digital advertising revenue to exceed print advertising revenue in 2021.

Figure 1: Digital advertising will exceed traditional print advertising for the first time in 2021

TownNews and other digital services revenue grew from $14.0m in 2017 to $19.6m in 2019, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of GTxcel in February 2019. I expect revenue growth to slow down a bit in 2020, unless TownNews will acquire additional companies. The assumptions underlying the forecast are organic growth of 15% in 2020 and 12.5% in both 2021 and 2022.

The Curious Case of the Digital Subscription Revenue Recognition

Important notice: I have reached out to the management of LEE to verify and elaborate on my observations regarding digital subscription revenue. I have not received a response as of writing but will rectify any potential misstatements or assumptions as this could be crucial to the investment thesis.

Digital subscription revenue could be a big upside for LEE as the company is quickly growing its digital-only subscriber base. Digital-only subscribers increased by 79.1% to 91.000 in 2019 (Source: 2019 10-K, p.4). I expected digital subscription revenue to increase in 2019 due to this explosive growth, but based on my calculations, this is not the case. I can't be certain as the company does not provide actual numbers for digital subscription revenue.

It is important, when analyzing LEE, to realize the company made changes to the classification of digital revenue in 2019.

In the 2018 annual account, the company states:

Total digital revenue, including digital advertising revenue and digital services revenue, grew 6.3% in 2018 and totalled $112,825,000.

In the 2019 annual account, the company states:

Total digital revenue including digital advertising revenue, digital subscription revenue and digital services revenue totalled $144,646,000 in 2019, an increase of 4.0% over 2018.

The difference in the statements is digital subscription revenue. The revenue in 2018, including digital subscription revenue, amounted to $139,083,000 (The 2019 revenue of $144,646,000 divided by the stated growth rate of 4.0% in the 2019 annual account).

Table 2: Calculation of the digital subscription revenue (author calculations; all numbers in thousands).

In the 2018 and 2019 annual statements, the company mentioned digital advertising revenue and digital services revenue (TownNews and other digital services). Attentive readers might have noticed the small difference between the total digital revenue as per the 2018 annual account in the table ($122,826,000) and the number in the annual account ($112,825,000). I assume this is due to rounding.

The numbers provided in the annual accounts allow me to calculate digital subscription revenue for 2018 and 2019. In 2018 total digital revenue (restated based on the 2019 annual accounts) was $139.1m, while digital revenue in 2018 without digital subscription revenue was $112.8m. The difference between the two numbers, as per my assumption, should be digital subscription revenue.

Digital subscription revenue decreased by 4.8% from $26.3m in 2018 to $25.0m in 2019. This raises the question: How can digital only subscribers increase by 79.1%, while digital subscription revenue decreases by 4.8%? I have come up with some potential explanations:

Customers are switching from a total package (digital and print) to digital-only: The transition of customers would not increase digital subscription revenue but solely decrease print subscription revenue. Digital subscription revenue is captured in deferred revenue as customers pay up front: This is a black box as print subscription revenue can also be captured in deferred (unearned) revenue. Additionally, unearned revenue in the balance sheet declined from $23.9m as at 30 September 2018 to $21.7m as at 29 September 2019, as such I think this explanation is negligible. The company slashed prices for digital subscriptions to grow the subscriber base: I cannot verify this as I am not able to see 2018 subscription prices in the 50+ markets LEE is active in.

The truth will be a combination of these explanations and potentially some explanations I could be missing.

In the forecast I model, accelerating digital subscription growth as a continued increase in the digital-only subscriber base should start contributing to digital subscription revenue growth. Digital subscription revenue is still a bit of a black box to me but could potentially be a big revenue driver, especially if the company is able to keep growing digital-only subscribers at a 50%+ growth rate over the next years (compared to 79.1% growth in 2019).

Total subscription revenue decreased from $191.9m in 2017 to $186.7m in 2019. I expect the trend to continue into 2022, as increases in digital subscription revenue are more than offset by decreases in print subscription revenue. Subscription revenue might surprise to the upside as LEE is implementing new pricing strategies and currently has 5 levels of pricing through the news+ offering (two digital-only price levels; source: 2019 annual report)

Lee Enterprises - Total Operating Revenue

I have now covered all revenue drivers (with the exception of other and Berkshire management fees), and for the first time, I have a clear view of the total digital and print revenue development for LEE.

Total digital operating revenue improved from $130.9m in 2017 to $144.6m in 2019, offset by the decline in print revenue from $436.0m to $352.7m. Digital revenue has not yet caught up with print revenue but is starting to be a significant contributor to total operating revenue.

Figure 2: Total digital revenue and total traditional print revenue development 2017 - 2022.

Revenue Catalysts

Potential catalysts for revenue that are not reflected in the model are:

Continued digital-only subscription growth in excess of 75%. New acquisitions for TownNews or the LEE legacy business: Lee Enterprises could make some minor acquisitions. It has done so in the past, and I think these acquisitions could add $5-15m in yearly revenue (In line with the Argus-Dispatch acquisition in 2017). LEE recently acquired GTxcel (Feb. 2019), and Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News (Jan. 2019) Print advertising and marketing services decline at a slower pace: One could argue that in the rural areas, in the USA, there is a certain customer base that will not get rid of the newspaper. This is the "base customer" that remains and as such revenue declines will decelerate. Revenue at TownNews accelerates further: TownNews is moving into new market segments which could further accelerate revenue growth in excess of 25+%.

Revenue Risk

Investors should take into account potential risks that could have a severe impact on revenue prospects:

Digital only-subscription revenue cannibalizes print subscription revenue: Subscription revenue has been sticky over the historical period. However, the push for digital subscription revenue could have a big impact on print subscription revenue ($161m in 2019). Print subscription declines in excess of 5% would pose a material risk to the thesis. Print advertising and marketing services revenue declines in excess of 20% per year: The acceleration of revenue declines continues into 2020 and 2021 as volumes go down and advertisers pull out their advertisement dollars (e.g. in an economic crisis). Digital advertising and marketing services growth decelerates: digital retail advertising grew 9.4% in 2017, 7.7% in 2018 and, 5.5% (author estimate based on Q3 2019) in 2019. A further decline in growth rates (versus the 5-6% yearly growth modelled for 2020-2022) could negatively impact revenue.

Conclusion

Revenues will decline at a decreasing rate for Lee Enterprises in the foreseeable future. I expect LEE to grow online revenue by $31.4m from 2019 to 2022 (6.8% CAGR). The increase in online revenue is offset by a decline of $106.3m in traditional print revenue from 2019 to 2022 (11.3% CAGR). Digital revenue will make up 41.7% of total revenue in 2022 under the assumptions in the forecast. Investors in Lee Enterprises will need a long breath before they start seeing revenue increases on an aggregate level, but the trend is improving.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.