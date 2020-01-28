Planet Fitness: Future-Proof But Too Expensive For Now

Planet Fitness (PLNT) is a fitness franchisor and operator based in the United States. With having just shy of 2000 clubs and more than 14 million members in November of 2019, they are among the largest franchises in members and the second largest in terms of locations behind only Anytime Fitness. More than 95% of their stores are run and owned by independent businesses. They preside mostly in the US but also franchise clubs in Canada and Central America. Recently, however, in late 2019, they started expanding to Australia. The company aims to cater to casuals who are intimidated by preconceived notions of gyms. They do this by providing a judgement free zone 24/7, in which anyone can train without the fear of being judged by others. In addition, by offering their membership at just $10 a month, the national average is $58, they further want to appeal to the broader population, roughly 80% of the population over 14, who think gyms are too expensive. On the other hand, this might deter more avid gym goers. Either to reduce costs or too strictly enforce the judgement free zone, likely both, their gyms lack more advanced equipment (e.g. squat rack) and prohibit certain more physically taxing exercises such as deadlifting. Nevertheless, the company model seems to be effective as research has shown that one in two Americans are intimidated by the thought of going to the gym.

Business model

Planet Fitness is a franchisor, which means, for the majority, they do not operate stores themselves. Instead, individual businessmen or businesswomen can decide to open a club under the name Planet Fitness. Planet Fitness supports them by providing them assistance with logistics, business training, construction, and interior design of the clubs. In return, they charge royalties over the membership fees the stores receive, which amounts to 39% of their total revenue. Furthermore, they generate income through the relatively small number of stores owned by themselves, which still contributes a substantial amount to their total revenue, namely 24%. In addition, they mandate that their franchisees buy equipment from them and them only. Finally, they are required to replace their equipment every five to seven years, which is the origin of their remaining 37% revenue. It is evident that as over 75% of their revenue stems from their franchisees, it is important for them to maintain good relations in order to grow not only to keep their current franchisees but also to attract new ones. Currently, their aim is to slightly double the number of clubs to 4,000.

Anytime Fitness

As mentioned before, their largest competitor and the current market leader is Anytime Fitness. Unlike Planet, however, Anytime Fitness is not a publicly-traded company. As a result, information is more hard to come by. Nevertheless, in 2018, it was reported that they had reached 4,000 clubs by opening a location in Shanghai. They operate in far more countries than Planet, owning a large presence in both Europe and Asia. On the other hand, Anytime's target audience appears to be more the medium to high end clientele. Based on our experience at Anytime in Western Europe and opinions garnered from online forums, there seem to be no restrictions on the permitted exercises. In addition, they are better equipped; for example, they offer private showers instead of shared and provide equipment necessary for certain more physically taxing exercises. This philosophy is reflected in their membership price of $36.5 in the US. Almost quadruple that of Planet. From this, we conclude that despite Anytime operating in the same business, they are not a direct competitor to Planet, due to their differences in audiences. Planet, in our opinion, would still benefit from ensuring better coverage because a large deciding factor appears to distance. People tend to go more often when their gym is closer, and, therefore, it becomes cheaper per visit, which compensates for price differences. Currently, Anytime has a better coverage than Planet.

Financial statements

On June 30, 2015, the company had almost $500 million in long-term debt and only 15.9 million in equity. The company was overleveraged by a lot. Because of that, the company had an average interest rate of 4.75%, which is way higher than most companies pay. In Q3 2019, the company had negative stockholders' equity of $439 million, meaning that liabilities exceeded assets. This is pretty common for franchise companies (see, for example, Yum Brands! (YUM)).

Source: Investor relations

Since its IPO, the average interest seemed to have decreased. The company currently pays 4.262% and 4.666% depending on the maturity date of the notes. As you can see in the diagram above, more than half of its notes are maturing within 5 years. This can be an opportunity to negotiate a lower interest rate. However, the question is whether banks are willing to lower the interest rate since long-term debt increased to $1.115 billion. Another major debt repayment will occur in September 2025. While refinancing will not be an issue, we doubt that the interest rate will gown down by a significant amount.

In Q3, account receivable decreased from $12.5 million to $9.2 million, meaning that the company managed to receive money from its customers and franchisers faster. However, since accounts payable also decreased, the company also paid its suppliers faster. This has a negative influence on the working capital ratio (current assets - current liabilities).

Furthermore, we see that the company has over 200 million in goodwill on its balance sheet. Knowing that the company has 1.42 billion in assets, this means that goodwill accounts for 14.2% of the company's total assets. Goodwill is an intangible asset which value is often hard to determine. Goodwill can also not be sold. With a lot of debt, little equity, and a significant amount of goodwill, the company's balance sheet is far from clean.

Income statement

The company generates revenue in multiple ways. It earns money from (I) licensing its brand name to franchisers, (II) stores they operate themselves, and (III) selling equipment.

In the last quarter, revenue grew year-over-year from $137 million to $167 million. This is equal to 21.8%. Roughly $13 million comes from higher equipment sales. In the quarterly report, management states that most of this increase comes from higher re-equipment sales to franchisers. This means that old equipment got replaced and that the franchiser had to pay Planet Fitness for the service. While the company benefits from this, the franchiser does not. I, therefore, do not take this revenue increase into consideration in my value analysis.

Management stated earlier that it plans to open 2,000 more stores in the US. This is only possible if there are enough people that want to franchise a store. If management forces franchisers to reequip earlier, it will decrease the profitability for them. In addition, management stated in its earnings call that it plans to grow revenue by increasing royalty fees. This is a fee paid by the franchisee to the franchisor. Currently, the franchisee needs to pay a royalty fee of 7%, which is a lot more than the average of 2.95% in 2014.

In the Q3 filling, we noticed the following:

Our royalties are based on monthly and annual membership billings for the franchisee-owned stores without regard to the collections of those billings by our franchisees".

This means that a franchisee has to pay a 7% royalty to Planet Fitness even if the customer does not pay the membership. This, in combination with the earlier findings, helps us conclude that management keeps decreasing franchisor potential. Since the company needs to be franchise-friendly, I doubt that it is able to keep increasing fees.

However, the company does have other areas of growth. In its Q3 conference call, management provided more information about how it will enter the Australian market. Planet Fitness will open a minimum of 35 gyms there and uses local information from an experienced Australian fitness operator. While 35 new gyms will not move the needle (the company had almost 2000 gyms in FY19), it is a substantial investment that shows that the company is serious about its Australian entry. For comparison, the country had only 30 gyms in Canada and 1 in Mexico in FY19. Time will tell how long it takes before the 35 gyms are fully operational and can provide financial information.

Cash Flow Statement

It is good to see that the company has sufficient cash flow and that it has grown from cash flow from operations every year since 2012. The company even started repurchasing its own shares, which is something we do not support. It would be way safer to pay down debt since this benefits the company in two ways. Firstly, its interest expenses decrease, and secondly, management may be able to negotiate a lower interest rate since the risk of lending to Planet Fitness decreases. In addition, the company's stock price is, currently, at an all-time high, which most of the time is not the best time to repurchase stocks.

Valuation

Over the last 12 months, Planet Fitness's stock price appreciated 36%. This resulted in an increase in the P/E ratio, which is currently sitting at 59.93. Revenue grew on average by 20% over the last 3 years and we do not expect growth to slow down. Management targets 4,000 stores in the US, which would mean 2,000 more stores. In addition, the company has successfully opened stores in Mexico and Canada. At a P/E ratio of 60, we would argue that revenue growth of 20% to be sufficient since the company's business model is safe. However, as mentioned earlier, around 30% of the growth comes from mandatory equipment sales. These sales will decrease rapidly as soon as the company starts opening fewer stores. In addition, forcing franchisees to replace equipment earlier than planned can have negative effects on the company's growth.

52-week high trading strategy

Extant literature has shown that stock returns are not random walks and, consequently, do exhibit predictability. Among others, momentum has been utilized as a factor for the purpose of forecasting stock prices. George and Hwang (2004) compare three momentum strategies, two of which originate from existing seminal papers, while the last is unique to theirs. In their research, they show that portfolios in which the weight of the constituents is based on their closeness to the 52-week high outperform the other two strategies. More specifically, their strategy goes long in stocks which price are closest to the 52-week high and short in those farthest away. Planet Fitness at the time of writing with a price of roughly $78.5 per share trades close to its 52-week high price of $80.9. Although this does not immediately mean to buy the stock, its implications are interesting to take into account.

Concluding thoughts

While Planet Fitness is operating in a fast growing, future-proof market, we will not initiate a position at current prices. The company is expensive at a P/E of nearly 60, with only 12.4% revenue growth when you exclude equipment sales. In addition, the company's growth is fueled by debt and there are no signs that management wants to repay debt anytime soon. Management even completed its share repurchase program of $500 million. For now, we will stay on the sidelines and may initiate a starting position when the price gets back to the low sixties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.