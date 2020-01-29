Retirement Advisor: The Deceptive Certainty Of Retirement Calculators (Podcast)
Seeking Alpha contributor Ronald Surz’s article on the SECURE Act makes three good points:
That it will encourage savings; that it will encourage misuse of financial calculators; and that these calculators will not model risk properly.
I happened to be fiddling around with one such calculator shortly before reading this article, which made his argument all the more salient.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Seeking Alpha contributor Ronald Surz’s article on the SECURE Act argues that it will encourage savings; it will encourage misuse of financial calculators; and that these calculators will not model risk properly.
This podcast (5:23) suggests that asset managers’ robo-retirement-income tools are brilliant – from a marketing point of view – but are woefully inadequate models on which to base a retirement income plan.