Smart Sand Not Mired In Services' Quicksand

However, with reduced drilling budgets, transport costs putting major southern drilling markets out of reach for Wisconsin sand, and poor near-term prospects for oil and gas prices, improvement is unlikely.

Eastern and Bakken-focused operations, relatively low debt, and solid revenue collection have enabled Smart Sand to survive the downturn of the oil services sector.

While Smart Sand (SND) is strong its niche of mining and delivering Wisconsin Northern White sand to nearby drill sites, in the Bakken and eastern United States, this is a shrinking market. There are few barriers to entry, the frac sand market overall is hurting because drilling budgets are reduced, and most of the drilling action is in Texas and New Mexico. Northern (Bakken) drilling is only about a fifth that in Texas and New Mexico.

Rail transport costs from Wisconsin mean its sand cannot compete with the growing supply of local, in-basin Texas sand. Indeed, half of the company’s third quarter revenues came from take-or-pay payments.

Investor dubiousness about this $86 million market-cap company is seen in the short-to-floated shares ratio of 31%. Insider ownership is 48%.

In view of reduced drilling budgets, dropping oil prices, and even smaller markets for Wisconsin sand, the only investors likely to be interested in Smart Sand are those who want to bet on a takeover play.

West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) Crude Oil, $/bbl

Oil Prices and Production

Oil closing price on the futures market on Friday, January 24, 2020 was $52.99/barrel. Quarantines and limits on Chinese travel and trade during Lunar New Year, anxiety over air travel, the non-hydrocarbon theme at Davos among other—and increased supply from Brazil, Norway, and the U.S., as well as eventual Libyan restoration—all combine to reduce expected future oil prices. A technical trader and a Forbes analyst both see the WTI price dropping below $50/bbl. U.S. shale economics start getting marginal at between $40/bbl and $50/bbl.

Even more of a challenge for Bakken oil producers is the discount they (and their sand providers like Smart Sand) experience: most recently $8.00 less, or about $45/barrel.

Calls to reduce financing for hydrocarbon companies and the mediocre 2019 results of some producing companies also point towards lower drilling budgets.

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) currently estimates U.S. oil production will average 13.3 million barrels per day (BPD) in 2020 and 13.7 million BPD in 2021.

For February 2020, the EIA predicts oil production in the Permian will total 4.7 million BPD, 1.5 million BPD in North Dakota's Bakken, and 0.7 million BPD in the Rockies' Niobrara.

The natural gas price reflects reduced demand from a warmer-than-normal winter, slipping below $2.00/MMBTU to $1.97/MMBTU. (In heating terms, this is $11.82/barrel of oil equivalent.) In other words, the eastern gas market that Smart Sand also serves has been dramatically cutting drilling, too.

Sand and Proppant Market

Despite the bigger footprint in the U.S. shale business from international producers such as ExxonMobil (XOM), reduced drilling budgets overall mean markets for and prices of services like frac sand remain depressed. Within horizontal drilling technology itself, lateral lengths have increased (positive for sand use), intensity or pounds of sand per foot is reaching an inflection point (neutral), but producers are steering away from downspacing because of well-to-well interference, and lack of capital access is limiting drilling (both negatives for sand use).

The frac sand industry experiences volatility from three directions: a) big oil and natural gas price changes, b) pressure on completion costs (like sand) with reduced numbers of wells drilled in the down-cycles, and c) the commodity nature of sand itself, separate from the commodity behavior of oil and gas. This last is the “siren” nature of sand: it can appear deceptively easy to read the frac sand business from a mining and real estate perspective.

Smart Sand is in the original Northern White (Wisconsin) sand business and most easily serves the Bakken, as well as the eastern U.S. However, Texas sand has become the low-cost choice for the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. The current Texas and New Mexico drilling footprint of 500 rigs outstrip the 100-rig total of North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado and the 50-rig total of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

A year ago Bank of America Merrill Lynch noted an expected 277 million tons/year of nameplate sand capacity was so far in excess of the 109 million tons/year of sand demand that pricing would be “sloppy.” The March 2019 map below from PLG Consulting and RBN Energy showed the U.S. with 226 million tons per year of nameplate sand mine capacity, again far in excess of expected demand.

In its November 2019 investor presentation, Smart Sand estimated 2020 sand demand in the Bakken and eastern U.S. would total 24.5 million tons/year, while the March 2019 chart above identified Northern White sand capacity of 87.9 million tons/year. Since last March several companies have shut Northern White mines; however, Rystad Energy suggests another 10-15 million tons of Northern White capacity could be closed.

With this overcapacity, it no surprise that frac sand prices are expected to be down or at best, flat.

Competitors

Smart Sand focuses on supplying the oilfield frac sand business with Northern White sand from Wisconsin but is headquartered north of Houston in The Woodlands. In November 2019 the company estimated it has 417 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves.

Smart Sand has survived the decline of the sand/proppant business, while others have not. As the chart below shows, remaining competitors such as Covia (CVIA), Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR), and U.S. Silica (SLCA) have seen declines in valuation.

Smart Sand differs from the other three companies in that its sand business is only Northern White frac sand, while the others have developed in-basin (Texas) sand mines and U.S. Silica also has an industrial sand business.

Smart Sand competes with private companies and has a competitor/customer relationship with broad-range oilfield service providers like Schlumberger (SLB) and producers who back-integrated into oilfield services to meet their own needs.

With its SmartSystem proppant management, Smart Sand competes with Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) and private company Proppant Express.

Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Results

In the third quarter of 2019, Smart Sand had revenue of $65.7 million and net income of $10.9 million, or $0.27/share. About half of these revenues, or $31.9 million, were shortfall (take-or-pay) revenues from the second and third quarter. Smart Sand sold 611,000 tons of sand in the third quarter, compared to 843,000 tons in the third quarter of 2018. The contribution margin in the third quarter was $33.7 million, or $55.13 per ton sold, higher than in comparable quarters due to the shortfall revenues received. The company defines contribution margin as revenue less direct cost of goods sold, excluding non-cash items such as depreciation and depletion.

For the first nine months of 2019, Smart Sand sold 2 million tons of sand at an average contribution margin of $40.87/ton. Revenue in the first nine months of 2019 was $185 million and net income was $29 million compared to revenue of $160 million and net income of $23 million for the same period a year ago.

The chart above shows sources of revenues. Sand sales and logistics comprise 73%; however, shortfall revenue is another 20%. It is important to note that in January 2019 Smart Sand sued one of its customers, oilfield services giant Schlumberger, for contract breach over take-or-pay. Schlumberger counterclaimed. The two settled in September, 2019. Per the company's most recent 10-Q, the settlement for Smart Sand was "an upfront cash payment, a new 4-year take-or-pay contract, and amounts recorded as accounts and unbilled receivables and deferred revenue to be removed from the Company’s balance sheet."

Operations and Customers

The company notes its operations are seasonal, with less sand production in the fourth and first quarters (winter) balanced by overproduction (and stockpiling) in the second and third quarters. Because the North Dakota Bakken is a key market, many of the company's customers are also seasonally-limited.

In addition to supplying sand, Smart Sand owns and operates a transload facility and in 2018 bought a vertical sand storage operation which it branded SmartSystem. These allow the company to provide enhanced service from the sand mine through to the drilling site.

For the first nine months of 2019, Smart Sand’s major customers by revenue were Liberty (LBRT) at 26.5%, EQT (EQT) at 19.0%, U.S. Well Services (USWS) at 17.2%, and Hess (HES) at 11.3%. Smart Sand is in litigation with U.S. Well Services over revenue.

As noted above, it settled a take-or-pay lawsuit with another major customer, Schlumberger, in 2019, one result of which was a four-year contract extension.

Governance

At October 4, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Smart Sand’s overall governance as 8, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (9), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (5). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk, so some sub-scores and the overall score are weak.

The company reported in November 2019 that insiders owned 48% of its stock: Clearlake Capital Partners II, (about 26.5%); CEO Charles Young (15%); and other officers and directors (about 6.5%).

Shorts were a high 31.2% of floated shares at December 31, 2019.

The company’s beta is 2.2, representing higher volatility than the overall market but in line with its small size and position in a challenged second-derivate commodity sector.

Financial and Stock Highlights

With September 2019 liabilities of $131 million and assets of $372 million, the company's liability-to-asset ratio is 35%.

Smart Sand's enterprise value is $144 million. January 24, 2020 closing stock price was $2.09/share, near the low of a 52-week range of $2.01-$4.68/share. This gave it a small market capitalization of $86 million. As the chart below show, this puts Smart Sand in the same market cap range as Hi-Crush, but less than U.S. Silica or Covia.

Trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) is $0.62, resulting in a trailing price/earnings ratio of an investor-favorable 3.4. EPS for 2020 is expected to be similar. This low price-earnings ratio stems in part from a non-operating revenue source that investors understand will eventually stop: the upfront cash payment and four-year take-or-pay contract revenues from Schlumberger. Notably, half of Smart Sand's revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was these "shortfall revenues."

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $57.5 million and levered cash flow was -$1 million.

The company does not pay a dividend. Overall, the company's mean analyst rating from nine analysts is 2.2, or "buy" trending slightly toward "hold."

At September 29, 2019, the top two institutional holders were ClearBridge Investments (5.0%) and BlackRock (4.1%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Note on Valuation

Book value per share is $5.99, above the market price, indicating negative market sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their Bakken oil drilling and Northern White sand price expectations as the factors most likely to affect Smart Sand’s profitability.

The company’s mediocre governance rating is a negative as is the large percentage of shorted shares that will cap upside movement on the stock price.

Recommendations for Smart Sand

Smart Sand is only recommended to investors who want to speculate on the possibility of a buyout. Even then, the company has a hefty load of short interest.

Lower oil and gas prices--that are even lower in the Bakken and in the eastern U.S.--and the inability to cost-effectively serve the large Permian market has and will continue to shrink the market for the Wisconsin Northern White sand that is Smart Sand's specialty. While the company has made good recoveries from contract litigation, including a four-year contract extension, that can only be considered a medium-term source of recurrent revenue.

The company’s operations in its niches are strong, but its niches are small, under competitive pressure, and shrinking even further.

