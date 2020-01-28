Buy Johnson & Johnson: A Dividend King With The Next Dividend Increase Coming In April 2020

The present talcum powder lawsuits are a drag on Johnson & Johnson, but they should be able to overcome this problem in the long term, with recent judgments being greatly reduced or overturned.

Johnson & Johnson is extremely well diversified in the medical health field with new drugs leading the way, and the company has a defensive business.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a buy for the dividend growth investor. Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical products and pharmaceuticals. JNJ is a conservative investment that should be in all portfolios, being defensive when the market and economy are weak. The 57th dividend increase in a row was declared in April 2019 for an increase from 0.90/Qtr. to 0.95/Qtr. or a 6% increase. One thing I think that is keeping JNJ down is the lawsuits concerning asbestos in their talcum powder. This is overdone, giving you a chance to buy JNJ at a fair price. Six of six lawsuits have been overturned on appeal. The latest punitive damages suit for Risperdal has recently been reduced from $8 billion to $6.8 million by the courts. Most states have limits on punitive damages, so the original amounts are usually greatly reduced on appeal, as shown in the recent case for Risperdal.

Johnson & Johnson is 8.2% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies, develop new drugs, and increase the dividend each year.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Johnson & Johnson has an interesting chart going up and to the right for 2016-2018 in a strong solid pattern with the next two years being flat because of the lawsuits.

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company's business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Johnson & Johnson was equal against the Dow baseline in my 48-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The fair Johnson & Johnson total return of 61.3% matching the Dow base makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $16,700 today. This gain makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and foreign economies continue to grow.

Dow's 48 Month total return baseline is 61.3%

Company name 48 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Johnson & Johnson 61.3% +0.00% 2.6%

Johnson & Johnson does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Johnson & Johnson has an above-average dividend yield of 2.6% and has had increases for 57 years, making Johnson & Johnson a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in April 2019 for an increase from 0.90/Qtr to 0.95/Qtr or a 6% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated by me to be in April 2020 to $1.01/Qtr. or a 6.3% increase based on the past few updates each year per quarter. This increase will make 58 years of increasing dividends in good and bad times, what more could you want. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 54%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies and new drug development.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. Johnson & Johnson easily passes my rule. Johnson & Johnson is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $390 Billion. Johnson & Johnson 2020 projected operating cash flow at $23 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like Johnson & Johnson have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and overcome any storms that might come along.

Johnson & Johnson S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $165. Johnson & Johnson's price is below the target by 11% and has a low forward P/E of 17, making Johnson & Johnson a good buy at this entry point. I rate Johnson & Johnson as a buy to take advantage of the low price due to the lawsuits.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on January 22, 2020, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $1.88, compared to last year at $1.97. Total revenue was higher at $20.75 Billion more than a year ago by 1.8% year over year and missed expected revenue by $80 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom-line and top-line beating expected and a decrease in earnings from last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2020 and is expected to be $2.18 compared to last year at $2.04, a nice increase. The positive fourth-quarter earnings report with increases shows the growth for the company and makes JNJ a buy. The graphic below gives a summary of the fourth quarter's earnings data.

Source: Earnings call slides

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 5% misses my guideline requirement. This future growth for Johnson & Johnson can continue its slow uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States economies. The pipeline of drugs is extensive, as shown in the graphic below, which should allow better growth of 8%, meeting my guideline.

Source: Earnings call slides

The above-average growing dividend makes Johnson & Johnson a good business to own for income, and the future estimated growth meets my requirement of 7%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Johnson & Johnson interesting is the long-term dividend history of 57 years of growing dividends and the strong pipeline of new drugs.

Company Business

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest developers and distributors of medical products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters:

Johnson & Johnson is engaged in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is on products related to human health and well-being. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on five therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its research facilities are located in the United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Overall, Johnson & Johnson is a good defensive business with my moderate estimated CAGR of 8% projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing population. The good earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the positive cash flow give JNJ the capability to continue its growth and have enough cash to increase the dividend each year and expand the business.

Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter events for the company's diversified medical products are shown in the graphic below.

Source: Earnings call slides

The paraphrase below from the 4th quarter earnings call indicates steady growth for the company's medical-related products. In Pharmaceuticals, the strong track record of success continued again in 2019 as the pharma segment outpaced the market, growing operationally at 5.8%, which more than offset the loss of exclusivity due to biosimilar competition and generic erosion. This strong growth not only enabled them to deliver life-saving and life-changing medicines to people around the globe, but it also enabled them to become the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the world. The pharma investments in R&D continued to fuel exceptional growth as well. They achieved double-digit growth for 10 key products and delivered strong performance across all regions, including in both developed and emerging markets. They have gained approval to launch 2 new transformational medicines: SPRAVATO for treatment-resistant depression and BALVERSA for metastatic urothelial cancer.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued moderate growth of the Johnson & Johnson business with an increase in future growth. Johnson & Johnson has good constant growth and will continue as the United States and foreign economies grow. The cash flow is good to allow company growth, increase the yearly dividend, and to take care of the pending lawsuits. The graphic below shows the one billion dollar products that give the company a balance between over the counter products and the pharmaceutical drugs, making JNJ a solid diversified medical business.

Source: Earnings call slides

Conclusions

Johnson & Johnson is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield. Johnson & Johnson is 8.2% of The Good Business Portfolio. I have been greedy and have let Johnson & Johnson grow to a large position in the portfolio, and I will trim it a bit in the future when it gets to 9% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income in a defensive business, JNJ is the right investment for you. The entry price right now is a bargain long term with a yearly gain potential of 11% possible when the talcum powder lawsuits are better defined.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.1% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 11.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On January 13, I trimmed Danaher (DHR) to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On January 6, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last nine months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2019 to date by 0.5%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT, IR, MO, DIS, V, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.