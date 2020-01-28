Swedbank FY19: Dividend In Line, Results Exceeding Expectations

The dividend proposal is in the middle range of my own expected/forecast dividend for 2019/2020.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as SWDBF and SWDBY. Swedbank's listing in Stockholm, STO:SWED-A, offers stronger liquidity).

This article will quickly dive into the 2019 annual report from Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF). Wanting to provide readers with a timely update and look going into 2020, the crucial portion here is putting the released report in the context of expected results and what we may expect going forward. While I already notified readers of the date in March, when the first potential fine may be levied from the Swedish side, this report nonetheless marks the first full-year report after the scandal broke.

Let's get going.

Swedbank - 2019 comes in accordance with/exceeding expectations

Let's do a quick wrap-up to dispel any uncertainty here - most of Swedbank's operating/profit metrics came in above analyst expectations for 4Q19.

Swedbank EBIT came in at 5.401B SEK - above the expectations of InFront analysts, who expected 5.279B SEK.

A small drop (2%) YoY in NII (Net interest income), weighed down some due to margin pressure, but a small, 4%-increase in Net Commission income, about 100 MSEK above expectations.

Net Gains/losses on financial items came in at more than twice the expected level - 1.28B SEK as opposed to the expected 552MSEK - mostly due to derivatives related to leverage as well as positive results from Visa (V) and Asiakastieto (No symbol) capital gains.

Expenses increased by 7%, affected by AML/KYC and IT staff costs.

Higher credit impairment due to oil-related potentially problematic credit.

A strong 0.7% increase in CET1, now at 17%.

And, most importantly for some, the proposed dividend for the year 2019/payable 2020 is 8.80 SEK/share.

This comes in within the range of my own guidance, which in my last article " Swedbank - Update Before FY 2019 ", was:

Because of the new dividend policy, we would, therefore, be looking at an annual dividend for 2019/2020 of 8.76-8.96 SEK/share. This would yield 6.3-6.6% at the current share price. (Source: " Swedbank - Update Before FY 2019 " )

The current share price for Swedbank however, is affected by the current virus epidemic in Asia, and will now also be affected by this report. As we speak, the stock price is around ~132 SEK/share, indicating a yield of 6.66% on the current share price, coming in at the upper range of my expected yield. It may even drop quite a bit lower as trading for the day really gets going.

I'll keep my comments/analytics on some of the more long-term elements to this annual report in a concise form.

Swedbank is experiencing further margin pressure in mortgage, which mirrors the competition which is currently increasing. This may affect the bank further going forward, and margin pressure/profitability headwinds here is something that should be considered by potential investors. The bank's market share in new mortgages is lowered, in part due to competition, but also due to new conservative mortgage rules. This is offset by increased interest rates.

200 MSEK has been invested in KYC/AML during 2019 - more investments are coming.

As mentioned, Sweden and Estonia will present their reports on Swedbank in March 2020.

Income and Profit before impairment for the quarter increased by 7% and 6% on a sequential basis, dispelling any notions that Swedbank is somehow fundamentally collapsing as a result of the current issues. There is stability in the bank's overall volumes, and the doomsayer expectations have gone unfulfilled.

The bank is continuing to work on its 152-point plan to address the gaps in Swedbank's KYC/AML processes, and all investigative processes are currently in-line/nothing new on the horizon.

To conclude, there is no new information regarding the ongoing investigations against the bank. More on this will undoubtedly come. For value and dividend investors, this marks a very important piece of information - and that is that the dividend is in line with expectations. Yields and potential upsides, both long- and short-term, can now be better calculated (not completely though, the reports are far from released at this point).

There'll be an earnings call later today which I will attend as well, and I will edit any significant updates in the article following the fact. I doubt that any new significant items will emerge at this time, however.

As the article title indicates, The dividend (cut) is in line with expectations, and the bank's profits exceeded expectations.

This is much like we've come to expect from Swedbank in the long term.

Looking forward and Thesis

There'll be people who expected a higher dividend from Swedbank, so some investors will take this opportunity to unload more of their shares on the market. I indicated in my last article that I may buy more if I see any particular opportunity here. Due to my already-overweight position in the bank (at least at a fully valued basis), I'm not adding more at this time, however.

Deciding whether to do so if you're not fully invested can be tricky. On the one hand, this annual result was ahead of expectations. If you wait following today during selloff action, there's a chance that the stock may climb quicker than we expect now that some things at least have been settled. Even a potential fine may not bring the share price down to these levels again.

On the other hand, the fines may be significant, which could send share prices tumbling well below 130 SEK/share. In that scenario, you'd be well-advised to wait even during today's action to see what happens in 2 months.

I try not to time the market. If I were underweight in Swedbank, I'd use today to load up more shares on the basis of fundamental appeal of the bank. But this decision is based on my investment criteria and my financial circumstances, which may not echo yours. Given my very long timeframe, it does not matter to me if Swedbank takes 5 or 10 years to recover in full. My Swedbank position, all things considered, is less than 4.2% of my portfolio at current value. I've already calculated the overall average monthly dividend impact of this dividend cut - it's completely in line with expectations, and due to continual investments, not all that bad (and not as bad as I expected).

The new dividend is appealing in the sense that it's sustainable even in the face of higher costs and/or fines. I don't expect a secondary cut unless something harrowing happens.

Judging Swedbank on the basis of this, it's a historically undervalued bank which now trades at a conservative ~6.6% yield. As I mentioned in my very first article, you're buying into systems that maintain the Swedish public and private sectors (payroll, public payment systems, governmental financial systems, etc.), not just "any bank".

This, as I see it, continues to be a worthy investment thesis for this bank, and is also why I'm maintaining my stance here - stronger, due to the clarity we now have.

Thank you for reading.

Note/Edit: As of market trading opening, Swedbank is actually up 4.55%. This may change during the day, and may also in part be the result of a broad-based climb due to index movement, as the OMXSPI and OMXS30 is up overall.

Stance

With the new dividend in line with expectations and a yield of ~6.6% at today's share price, Swedbank is still a "BUY". As I see it, the only way (barring something truly jarring from AML) for the bank to go long-term is up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SWDBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.