Kinder Morgan: A 25% Dividend Hike Plus Strong Projects Coming Online Make This A Buy

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America with over 11,000 employees who operate 147 terminals and approximately 83,000 miles of pipeline. I have been bullish on the sector for some time as energy infrastructure is critical to just about every aspect of life domestically and internationally. KMI is doing all the right things as KMI’s dividend was just increased by 25%, its distributable cash flow ((DCF)) is growing and its year over year transport of natural gas volumes continues to increase. Energy Infrastructure companies such as KMI have lived through their shares falling off a cliff in 2015 and still haven’t recovered while the S&P and the overall market have continued their bull rally. I believe KMI is doing all the right things to break out of the sideways pattern it's been stuck in over the past few years. My prediction is that shares of KMI can trade between $25 and $30 in 2021 while continuing to increase its dividend. An investment in KMI could see an increase of 16% or more in addition to the generous dividend.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Kinder Morgan December 2019 Investor Presentation)

Kinder Morgan continues to grow its distributable cash flow which is a great sign for its growing dividend and future investments

I have grown to love energy infrastructure companies over the past few years because I see value in their depressed share prices and the dividends to shareholders are extremely generous. One of the appealing aspects with a company like KMI is that the needle doesn’t need to redline to make a healthy profit over time. If your reinvesting the dividends it can be a positive investment even if the share price is stagnant or retreats a bit.

One of the key metrics I watch with companies such as KMI is the DCF. In Q4 of 2019, KMI generated $1.35 billion which was equal to $0.59 per share of DCF. After the declared dividend KMI retained $785 million of excess DCF. From the end of 2018 to 2019 the full year DCF increased 6% from $4.73 billion to $4.99 billion for KMI. Having such a large spread with the DCF allows KMI to be versatile and continue to move forward. In 2020 KMI is projecting that its DCF will reach approximately $5.1 billion. This will cover its dividend which was just increased by 25% while funding roughly all KMI’s 2020 spending without tapping the equity markets. KMI is expecting to invest $2.4 billion in expansion projects and allocations toward joint ventures for 2020.

(Source: Kinder Morgan December 2019 Investor Presentation)

(KMI Q4 2019 statement)

KMI continues to bring its dividend back to its glory days

Over the course of 18 quarters from 7/27/11 to 10/28/15 KMI increased its quarterly dividend by 70% as it grew from $0.30 to $0.51 on a quarterly basis. The first dividend of 2016 was slashed by 75.49% to $0.125 and stayed at this level for 9 consecutive quarters. KMI increased its dividend to $0.20 per quarter with the 4/26/18 dividend and gave shareholders a 25% increase in 2019 and just recently another 25% in 2020. For 2020 KMI will allocate $1.25 on an annual basis to their dividends to shareholders which equals a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share. The April dividend of $0.3125 for KMI will be a quarterly increase of 150% since the $0.125 dividend on 1/29/18 and is 38.73% off the largest quarterly dividend on 1/28/15.

KMI has gone to great lengths to restore its large dividend to shareholders and should be applauded on the progress they have achieved. Once the April dividend is disbursed shareholders will have seen a 150% increase over the past three years in their quarterly dividends. As KMI adds new projects and becomes more efficient in running their business there is no reason why future increases won’t occur. They may not be an annual rate of 25% which has been seen over the past three years but there is more than enough DCF to increase the annual dividend to shareholders by 5-10% after this last 25% increase occurs in 2020.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

KMI has future projects on the horizons to continue adding to its bottom line

If you believe that fossil fuels will continue to play an important role within the global energy mix then companies such as KMI should be on your radar. I have said many times on Seeking Alpha that my position is that the likely scenario which will be witnessed on the global stage will be a reduction of coal with natural gas and renewables filling the void. I don’t believe we will get anywhere near 100% renewable energy anytime soon especially with the demand for energy and global population continuing to increase. KMI has significant projects within its natural gas pipeline, product pipeline and terminals, which will help meet the global demand for energy while increasing KMI’s bottom line.

In the natural gas pipeline space, KMI has multiple projects which should strengthen this business segment over the next couple of years. The Permian Highway Pipeline is an approximately $2 billion project which is designed to transport up to 2.1 Bcf/d through 430 miles of 42-inch pipeline. This project is expected to go into service in early 2021. KMI’s Texas interstate system which includes the Dayton Loop Project is scheduled to come online in Q1 of 2020. This will provide much needed takeaway capacity from the east Texas and Goodrich areas to the Houston Ship Channel, Texas City and Katy markets. This will provide an additional 1.7 Bcf/d across KMI’s Texas interstate pipeline system. KMI’s Elba Liquefaction project currently has 4 liquefaction units online with the remaining 6 units starting up in the first half of 2020. This will increase the total liquefaction capacity of approximately 2.5 million tonnes per year of LNG, equivalent to approximately 350 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas.

(Source: Kinder Morgan December 2019 Investor Presentation)

KMI is also focusing on the terminal business segment with three significant projects in the works. KMI’s Pasadena Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel has seen construction on a series of projects start. KMI is looking to increase the flow rates on inbound pipeline connections and outbound dock lines in addition to track modifications. These modifications should add butane blending and vapor combustion capabilities to 10 storage tanks. The upgrades are expected to be completed in the first half of 2020 and KMI has secured a long-term agreement with a major refiner for the additional stock at this facility. At KMI’s Galena Park Terminal KMI has started construction to upgrade this facility which is expected to come online in Q1 of 2021. The upgrades will consist of a 30,000-barrel butane sphere, inbound C4 pipeline connection, tank and piping modifications to extend butane blending capabilities to 25 tanks, two ship docks, and six cross-channel pipelines. KMI’s expansion at the Argo ethanol hub includes 105,000 barrels of additional ethanol storage capacity and enhancements to the system’s rail loading, rail unloading and barge loading capabilities.

In the products space of energy infrastructure KMI has been making significant progress on the Roanoke Expansion Project which is slated to come online 4/1/20. The additions will add 21,000 bdp of incremental refined petroleum products capacity.

(Source: Kinder Morgan December 2019 Investor Presentation)

Kinder Morgan’s financials are getting better as net income to shareholders increases

In 2019 KMI’s revenue decreased by 7.08% but their overall operations improved a great deal. KMI was able to reduce its cost of sales by 35.49% and its total operating costs by 24.16%. Overall this led to 2019 being a positive year for shareholders as KMI’s operating income increased by 22.14%, net income increased by 14.29% and its net income available to common shareholders increasing by 32.37%. KMI’s adjusted EBITDA grew slightly by 0.66%.

(Data Source: Kinder Morgan) (Source: Steven Fiorillo)

KMI’s financials are showing me that its management team is making the right decisions. KMI has become more cost-efficient as its cost of sales and operating costs have decreased. KMI is on a path where they are creating more value for their shareholders by generating larger year over year operating income and net income which is translating to increased DCF. DCF is one of the most important metrics for me and I am excited about KMI’s backlog of projects. As KMI brings projects within its pipeline into service we should see increased revenue and hopefully operating income, net income and DCF. KMI has done a great job keeping its costs to a manageable level and if this continues the added projects should fuel growth down to the DCF which can be used to create additional value for shareholders by investing in KMI and disbursing more cash to shareholders.

(KMI Q4 2019 statement)

Conclusion

I liked what I saw out of KMI in 2019 and I am excited for 2020. KMI has increased its dividend to shareholders by 25% in 2018, 2019 and 2020 while growing its DCF. KMI has a robust pipeline of projects which should positively impact the bottom line in 2020 and 2021. I believe shares of KMI are cheap at these levels and KMI will trade above $25 per share in 2021. Energy infrastructure may not be as attractive as technology stocks but they are critical to our way of life. As the annual dividend is roughly 5.8% if you compound the dividends KMI could trade sideways and it will still be a positive investment. If you’re hunting for yield in a bull market and want an opportunity for growth KMI should check off both of those boxes for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.