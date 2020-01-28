Bankia SA (BNKXF) CEO José Sevilla on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bankia SA (OTCPK:BNKXF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Iñigo Velázquez - Head, IR & Rating

José Sevilla - CEO & Executive Director

Leopoldo Trenor - Deputy General Director, Financial Management

Javier Echanove - Grupo Santander

José Abad - Goldman Sachs Group

Francisco Riquel - Alantra Equities

Fernando Gil - Barclays Bank

Carlos Cobo - Societe Generale

Marta Sánchez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Daragh Quinn - KBW

Ignacio Ulargui - Exane BNP Paribas

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iñigo Velázquez

Good morning. Good morning to everyone. Welcome to our presentation for 4Q 2019. As always, we'll have our CEO, José Sevilla, explaining the highlights of our quarter; and then Leopoldo Alvear will get into detail with our results.

Now we'll have the Q&A session. And we'll give the floor to the analysts interested in asking questions. So without further ado, I'll give the floor to Pepe.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Iñigo. Good morning. Let's start with our presentation. As always, there's going to be an introduction, and then Leo will get into detail and will explain what happened in the last quarter. Let's summarize what's happened for us in this 2019 year. We have a good overview here in this page. Our year goals were focused on continuing with our goals set in our strategic plan, fostering commercial activity after 2018, with the integration of BMN, achieving cost synergies that we had set for ourselves when we integrated BMN, the increase of quality of assets, the accelerated reduction of NPAs and as you can see here, to continue to generate capital organically throughout the year.

In these four aspects, we're happy with what we have achieved. Regarding the commercial activity. This slide, well, we show it every quarter. The performance of customer satisfaction. To your left, you can see internal service. We perform them every year. This perceived quality of customers was deteriorated slightly in 2018 as a result of the integration process while it had been recovered to levels before the integration. And in the second year half has increased again. To your right, where you're familiar with this graph too, it shows commercial intensity performed by an external consulting company. As you can see, in 2019, we've increased again these results, and we are ranking first in terms of commercial activity.

More customer quality and more customers. It was another one of our goals in our plan to increase our customer base. And as you can see at the bottom to your left, increasing customers with direct income deposits. We've - sorry, payrolls, we've increased that number this past year. And also digitalization indicators in our customers, another goal we set for ourselves. The number of digital customers this past year has increased 13 basis points. We've reached 53.3%. The goal in our plan was 75% next year. And we're going to be close. What we think we're going to be close at 75%.

Also, digital sales, you can see their development. We've increased 15% - 20 percentage point to the past 2 years. We've beaten the goal with it for ourselves in the strategic plan, a percentage of digital sales over 35%. Let's speak about the digital work. Here, we have the assessments of a digital channel, the app, the online world for retail customers and for companies for business. Surveys performed amongst our customers. We can see how the quality perception in our channels has increased. And in the bottom part of the slide, you see external sources. And there you can see how based on documentaries, which is instead a provider for rating digital channels of financial institutions, we ranked second in all the graphs.

Here, I have to say that, that peer 1, 2 and 3 are not always the same one. They change from one table to another. We have online channels. We feel comfortable with them. We're happy with them. And they fare nicely with any of our competitors in each of the alternatives. Throughout the year, we have improved, as you can see on the slide, regarding the launching of new products and services, Gestión Experta online. This specialized channel for asset employed, digital mortgage, Hipoteca ON and also the real estate valuations.

And one of the successes of 2019 is in this slide. We've grown in mutual funds. And it's been - our growth has been different compared to our customers - to our competitors, we've been leaders. We've received 22% of the total new production in the sector. And to your right, you see an increase of almost 17% of the balances of our mutual funds. In this sense, you can see the market share for mutual funds in Spain. It has increased from 6.55% to 7.05%. And we're close to the goal we set for ourselves two years ago, which was growing 82 basis points in our market share. It is 7.20% and the first semester of this year will be close to 70% market share.

A very good year in terms of card invoicing and insurance invoicing. And together with mutual funds, with the three elements that we call added value, products that we had to foster. Cards turnover has increased almost 15% this year, over almost 13% last year. Cards turnover market share, there's an increase of 4 - 0.4 basis points. And also the card stock, this makes us closer to the goal we set while revising the plan.

Insurance premiums. In 2018, we had quite a flat year regarding the increase of insurance turnover in Bankia. This was highly linked to the integration of networks, but we've had a strong growth this year, over 26% in insurance premiums and we are increasing our market share.

We think that for 2020, these three lines of work: Mutual funds, credit cards and insurance are going to have a strong growth, fostered by the new commercial positioning of the bank.

Let's move on to credit. Here to your left, you see the performance of credit stock for the year. After many years, we've had a first year in which credit has grown as a whole. Little growth but still growing. The last part of the year, there was a lower increase, a bigger fall of real estate stock as a result of the new piece of legislation that was passed related to these, which has affected the turnover. Here, you can see the portfolio. It has been an increase of €3 million together with consumer finance. They've reduced the fall of the mortgage stock here. You have the combination, the credit stock mix and how 2019 compares to what we had set for ourselves in the strategic plan as the diversification goal of our portfolio for 2020.

So I think that we will be in line with the date we mentioned for the end of 2020. Let's move on to consumer credit. We've increased our balances. Slightly below the goals for ourselves in the strategic plan, but still we're increasing our market share. As you can see at the bottom, 5.58% at the end of last year. The goal we had in our plan was reaching 6.6%. Still, it's going to be complicated, maybe in a more dynamic environment. But we think that 2020 is going to be a year in which consumer lending is going to grow over double digit. And in 2020, we have started our activity in a joint venture we have created together with Crédit Agricole to in - to finance consumer lending at the point of sale.

Regarding companies. The - you can see the increase here. It's been more than 9%. We're growing at more the average rate we set for ourselves in the strategic plan, which was up to 7.9%. And to the bottom, we see regarding market share. We're finishing the year at 7.75%. So we are over our goal we set for ourselves for 2020. We have to remember that here, we had several lines of work in order to step-up or wanted to foster an increase in market share. The end of the bands we had in order to develop certain businesses at the end of the strategic plan, also promoting developers within this line of work. And in general terms, the commercial dynamics we have maintained throughout the year.

Regarding mortgages. As you can see, new lending, new mortgages, we've had a similar invoicing compared to the previous year. This is in line with the sector. With November data, we see that this sector represents same figures regarding mortgages in 2019. And here, I've said before, with an impact from the new mortgage law, at some point, it has slowed down the signing of transactions in the second half of the year. And here, it's complicated to assess to what extent that could be a lower credit demand regarding mortgages.

To your right, you can see the basic indicators, which are very similar. We invoice almost 1/3 of mortgages to new customers, owners, near 1/2 of them, fixed-rate mortgages and LTV is conservative, 64%. And regarding finance, since 1919, all of this is under sustainable financing.

To your left, you have some important milestones that have taken place last year regarding the commitment of the bank with sustainability and climate change. And our commercial offering. Since - before this summer, we launched - we created a business unit focused in sustainable financing. We are adapting our credit policies and granting policies to the environment of sustainability that we want to foster. Regarding the second point, cost synergies, I'm not going to [indiscernible] on these because I think you're familiar with this. Operating expenses, they have fallen 2.5% throughout the year. We will get into detail later on. This means that cost synergies compared to the natural evolution of expenses is €220 million cost synergies, which means more than 50% of the old cost base of BMN.

Asset quality. Here, you see the performance throughout the year. The NPAs, nonperforming assets. That's a figure that's repeated several times, which is €8.4 billion. We've reduced to half the balance of nonperforming assets. So from €16.8 billion to €8.4 billion, the reduction of total NPAs. You have to remember the new strategic plan; we had set for ourselves for a reduction goal of €8.9 billion. And we're there. We've barely covered 94% of our goal. This means that we've made an effort. We've increased the reduction of NPAs. In the last quarter of the year, if you remember, the goal was about €1 billion over the years. So the last semester entailed €600 million of NPAs. And we've reduced more than €6 million these NPAs. So this has had an impact, as Leo will explain later on. But we thought it was a good idea to take advantage of this at reducing NPAs in 2019, although this entails some additional costs in our annual accounts. The gross NPA ratio is 6.4%, close to 6% that we had set for ourselves two years ago for 2020 in the strategic plan. And the net NPA ratio is at 3.3%, again, close to our goal of 3%.

So the P&L. I would like to say - I would like to highlight the closing of core result. You have to remember that in the beginning of the year, the growth was 5%, which our goal - which meant that our goal in terms of core was €1.3 billion. In the last meetings, we said that we were going to be a bit before between and €15 million below this goal of €1.3 billion. The final closure was €1.287 billion. As you can see, the net interest income equals the full, the increase in fees and commissions. And big part of the improvement of the core result this year is focused on lower operating expenses.

On the other hand, the performance of our profit, profit before taxes, it had this improvement in the core result of €47 million. And the net trading income falls from a high figure in 2018 and increase of provisions, the lower part of P&L. Later on, we will get into detail. This is what caused this fall of 17.5% of profit before taxes, which leads us to a net result of 500 - 400 - €541 million.

We've increased 63 basis points of CET1 of capital. CET1 fully-loaded closes at 13.02%, which means an increase over that minimum, we have set for ourself of 12%. And as you can see, that's what your right, our goal is distributing the excess capital over 12% of CET1.

In order to finish this part, the dividend. The decision taken by the Board is to maintain the dividend per share, approximately €1 million - about €355 million. Therefore, between 2018 and 2019, we'll be distributing €709 million in dividends, which entails a payout of 75% for this year, compatible with increase of the capital base - or capital ratio, 63 basis points as I've mentioned before.

And I'll give the floor to Leo so that he comments on the second part.

Leopoldo Trenor

Thank you, Pepe. Good morning to all of you. Let's start by going over our P&L, you have the comparison between 2018 and 2019. As you can see, as Pepe said, the net interest income has been reduced 0.7%, balanced by the increase of fee and commission in the same amount. We have a lower net trading income as a consequence of the fact that in 2018, we had an important turnover of the same. This leads us to a gross income that is good and ROF would be flat as we'll see later on. Operating expenses, they behaved better than expected as a consequence of the increase of synergies up to €220 million versus €190 million that we expected initially. This entails a reduction of 2.3% in OpEx and expenses plus net interest income and fee and commission as - to the core result of €47 million. In the lower part of the P&L, we have the performance provisions. And as Pepe has explained before as we'll see later on, we've had a great [indiscernible] since the reduction of NPAs over the fourth quarter, which means provisions that we expect have been an effort this year and will not repeated in 2020.

And with all this, we have this sort of €541 million. The difference with 2018 is based on the reduction of ROF of - sorry, in trading income and extraordinary provisions in order to reduce the NPAs in Q4.

Let's go over the performance of net interest income. To your left, you see Euribor performance in gray. You have Euribor according to forward curve of November 2018. Based on that, we planned the budget for 2019. And at the bottom, the green curve, you see the performance of the real one and the forward one, the curve has now for the rest of 2020.

The first part of 2019, Euribor was around minus 12, 13 basis points. It was reasonably similar to what curve - forward curve was telling us. But the second part of the year, the average was around 10:1 negative basis points, and we saw a difference compared to what we expected. The average in 2019 was around 21 basis points. And the average we have for 2020, according to the current curve is around minus 25 basis points.

Even though the Euribor has had that performance, we've managed to balance - partially balance this performance with good commercial dynamics, maintaining performing credit as stable, even positive and the mix of our production, we're focusing in consumer finance and companies with a high-yield and, therefore, improve the total mix of our back book. However, we had a negative impact as a consequence of the lower contribution of our portfolios because we ended 2019 with €2.4 billion in portfolio compared - less compared to 2018, and we had a higher excessive liquidity and because we have to assume for the same. The cost of customers is stable around one - the gross customer margin is around 1.64%, stable.

For 2020, we expect a fall in net interest income as a consequence of the performance we've mentioned before, that will be higher in the first part of the year, which - because we are repricing against mortgages at 0.12 compared to 0.25 of negative Euribor, and we have €2.5 billion in portfolios that you - this year, we need to see whether we have an asset where we can reinvest under our philosophy and not investing in assets with high risk. We'll continue to take a look at sovereigns and more, particularly, the Spanish one.

Let's move on to fees and commissions. They increased 1.2% over the year. But as we've said, in 2019, some of the fees and commissions are not comparable between 2018 and 2019. When we take out this fees and commissions from 2018 that came from management fees and commissions from BMN customers, before applying the commercial position in Bankia and other provisions that we charge for our selling write-offs of BMN, [indiscernible] anymore. We see that comparable commissions - fees and commissions have increased 5.6%. And you can see to your right, this increase in the fees and commissions has been higher in the second part of the year. And second semester, fees and commissions have increased 6.7%. This increase is the result of the good commercial positioning that Pepe has explained, the increases we've had in performing credit and all the increases we've had in assets outside balance, mutual funds, pension plans and insurances that have increased almost 5%.

Additionally, we expect that in 2020, as a consequence of the new commercial positioning will implementing that will be up and running at the end of February, we'll have an additional increase of provisions. So for 2020, we think that we should have provisions throughout the 12 months, will increase double-digit compared to 2018. However, it will be after Q3 - sorry, Q2, when we start to see this increase of fees and commissions as a result of this new positioning because this has been applied. This is going to be applied since the end of February.

As you can see, the gross - recurring gross margin, as I've mentioned before, is stable. The reduction of the net interest income is set up with increase in fees and balance - and commissions. In OpEx, we've reduced them. Because of the synergies that Pepe has mentioned before, we've ended up having those synergies in 2019. When we compare Q4 against the same period in the previous year, the reduction of expenses is 4.3%. How we maintain our competitive advantage regarding our - compared to our peers because our APR expenses are less than our peers through September. We expect a reduction of expenses because we've finished extracting all the synergies from our transaction with BMN.

Let's go through our core results. And as we've seen in other quarters, it continues quarter-after-quarter, €2.8 billion, 3.8% of increase compared to 2018. As you can see, Q4 in 2019, we've had a positive result because of the synergies from BMN. The guidance we have for 2020 is maintaining a stable core result. We'll see a decrease of the net interest income and increase in fees and commissions of around double-digit and a reduction in expenses around 2%.

Let's take a look at the lower part of the P&L. We wanted to finish it between the organic part, the performance of - the quality of our assets and the part which is a consequence of the acceleration in the reduction of NPAs.

Let's take a look at the organic part, the risk cost, the cost of risk has been 26 basis points. If we add 2018 and 2019, we are in line with the 24 basis points we set for ourselves for the strategic plan period. And you see that the gross NPL entries and the net NPL entries cause less recoveries and foreclosed assets, among other things, are reasonably in line. Throughout the quarters, we're not seeing a change in cycle. We are not seeing a reduction in the quality of assets. And as you can see on the slide, we expect that for 2020, we maintain this cost - organic cost of risk around 20 and 25 basis points. And the deviation or the variation between having - being in the lower part of the bank will come from the recoveries level we have, particularly, in lending to companies. But as I've mentioned before, what we are seeing regarding cost of risk, organic cost of risk is not different from what we've seen in previous quarters.

Let's take a look at the P&L, the bottom part, the provisions of the year, more particularly in Q4. There's been an important acceleration in the reduction of NPAs. In Q3, we presented the results, and we said that we wanted to reduce NPAs around €500 million or €600 million. The reality is that we have reduced €1.25 billion this quarter. It was €1.4 billion up to September, and we've added more in the Q4 as a result of the sales, these NPAs portfolio that are €819 million in the quarter.

Additionally, as we've said in our breakfast with analysts in the middle of December, there's been an impact of revaluations, which has been extraordinary in our opinion. And therefore, we think that since we've reached a net NPA ratio, which is what we see the percentage of NPAs that is not covered with provision of 3.3% when our goal was reaching 3% at the end of 2020. We don't think that we are going to have portfolio sales in 2020 since the organic recovery should take us through that 3%, we have as a goal. In other words, we consider we have €150 million in the lower part of the P&L that shouldn't be recurring. That was extraordinary result of the acceleration in the reduction of NPAs of this reevaluation that shouldn't take place again. And therefore, we shouldn't have them in 2020.

Let's take a look at the asset quality. I'll go very quickly because I've already mentioned, we have seen a reduction of €2.5 billion NPAs, 23%. And so this is over what we had set for us as a goal at the beginning of the year. And there is reduction of the NPA ratio, 1.8 percentage points, 6.4% in gross terms. The goal in the strategic plan was 6% at the end of 2020. Reduction in the net NPA ratio to 3.3%. As I've said before, the goal is 3%, and we maintain or increase the NPAs coverage around 49%, as you can see to your left.

Regarding NPL, this reduction in the year, the NPL ratio is 5.0%, and the NPL coverage ratio is around 54%. And regarding foreclosed assets, there's a reduction of €1.9 billion. There's been an increase in the coverage ratio of - from 26% to 31%. And the mix of reduction if the portfolio sales that we had over Q4 and retail sales that we have for the exercise, at €363 million.

Let's move on to liquidity and solvency. Our ratios are very solid in terms of liquidity, loan-to-depo ratio is 92%. The regulatory ratios, LCR, over 200%. NSFR, over 124%. Our liquid assets are more than three - more than €3.5 billion. Disintermediation ratio has increased significantly in exercise. It's now at 13.3% as a result of the good performance of the mutual funds that Pepe has explained.

And last but not least, we've also increased significantly our MREL ratio. We've increased this in 3.6 percentage points and to 21.9% as a result of the €3.5 billion issuance of senior loan preferred and senior debt that happened during the exercise. The ratio - the MREL ratio we have is 23.66% on the 1st of July 2021. So we're quite close. I estimate that with €2 billion, €3 billion efficiencies, we would reach this ratio.

Regarding solvency. Another good year in terms of capital generation, we've generated 63 basis points this year. Our solvency ratio is 13.02%. CET1 fully-loaded, 12.85% in terms of management. Total solvency is 16.79%. We have big buffers in our ratios compared to regulatory ratio of more than 500 basis points. And the leveraging - leverage ratio is 5.3% - 5.4%. Although there's been a cash payout in this exercise, we've increased our capital ratio more than 60 basis points.

Pepe, you have the floor for the closing remarks.

José Sevilla

So we're beyond the 30 minutes we had set for ourselves. I'll go very quickly. For my closing remarks, I go back to the beginning. For us, it's been a year with an important commercial dynamism. We've consolidated the efficiency improvement; we've accelerated the asset quality. And we've generated capital, again, over 13% with an increase of 63 basis points this year. And without further ado, let's move on to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Iñigo Velázquez

Thank you very much. Now we would like to have as much analysts as possible. So a maximum of one or two questions per person. Without further ado, operator, first question, the Spanish line.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. First question from Javier Echanove, Banco Santander.

Javier Echanove

I wanted to ask two questions. The first one, I would like to know how you're doing with the current NPAs coverage? And the 30% of coverage in the foreclosed assets regard - considering the coverages you needed in order to carry out portfolio sales. And the second is you've mentioned something related to guidance, the cost for 2020, but I didn't understand it. Do you see any possibility to have additional exercises of cost reductions based on the pressures you may have on revenues and the capital excess you have?

José Sevilla

Regarding NPA coverage, we feel comfortable with 48%, around 49%. And with that coverage ratio, I think we compare okay with the sector, and we feel reasonably comfortable.

Regarding sales carried out over the past quarter, they are due to foreclosed assets but also NPL portfolio sales. So there's not like a coverage of one element against the other. There's not an unbalance. What happens when we sell is that we assume the best margin that is captured that the buyer is taking. And that part of that margin, which is additional to the ones we have in our retail sales creates this deviation of this higher cost of risk in our P&L.

Regarding guidance for 2020, and please correct me, Leo, if you want. For 2020, as we've said before, we're not expecting a reduction of costs. We are working with the guidance of core result that will be equal to €180 billion. With a reduction of - with the growth of cost of 2%, we think this is going to be the speed of the increase in 2020 with two years of cost reduction would go back to natural growth. This year, our forecast is around 22%.

Leopoldo Trenor

Regarding the foreclosed coverage, this 31%, the one we show is covered since they become foreclosed assets. If we speak about the coverage from the beginning, this coverage is different. We didn't have a floor as you know. And we think that these assets, when you compare with all the peers, these compare quite positively.

Operator

The next question comes from Jose Abad, Goldman Sachs.

José Abad

I think that the guidance, cost of risk, you're forecasting a decrease of cost of risk from 26 to 20, 25 basis points. Could you please elaborate? Because in a context such as the current one, what we indeed see is a slowdown. Your own research team has a forecast of 1.5% of growth this year compared to 2% last year. What we would expect is that provisions would increase almost automatically? Because of an increase of expected loss, we wouldn't spread them to fall. And the second question related to this in consumer finance, could you please tell us what's the cost of risk of retail customers in your portfolio, you don't have that figure, at least, the proportion of cost of credit coming from retail customers?

José Sevilla

Okay. I'll spin something and you want - you can add. If we speak about a fall, it means total sales. For 2020, there will be a lower need, also because our approach is a reduction of NPAs but more based on our organic performance and not portfolio of sales, which was the effect that you've seen in 2019. I don't know if you wanted to elaborate a bit more regarding cost of risk. It is true that from a cyclical point of view, we are seeing a slowdown. But as we've mentioned previously, we think that the relevant part of the cycle regarding provisions for insolvencies is the one related to the performance of the labor market, which to think that within that 1.5% you've mentioned of economic growth, employment as people registered with social security can grow between 250,000, 300,000 in a year. We wouldn't be around the 500,000 that we've seen over the past years, where employment is still going to be created. I think we - we think this is positive in order not to change our estimations for the cost of risk where this 25 basis points we've included in our presentation. And then cost of consumer finance, do you have a figure?

Leopoldo Trenor

Yes. The cost of risk of consumer finance that we have the pre-approved, which is 80%, 85% of the production we have is around 2%. And it's been like this since we started. Do you have this type of product, like 4, 5 years ago, so it's quite stable? Then if you include drafts and cards, the total cost is around 3%. But the consumption - the consumer finance we have, which is around 85% is around 2% and very stable.

José Sevilla

Just a comment in the excel file, we included data from segments where you can find these figures.

Operator

Next question comes from Francisco Riquel from Alantra Equities.

Francisco Riquel

Two questions. Could you please elaborate on net interest income for 2020? More particularly, the headwind you expect from the contribution of the bond portfolio, taking into account the sales in 2019? And whether you expect more in 2020? And if you think that this could be balanced with the creation of business that was weak in Q4. So could you please elaborate how do you see credit lending for 2020? And second question is, could you please give us updated information regarding your capital return goals you need in order to achieve your goals and what schedule we could expect?

Leopoldo Trenor

Sorry, we're taking notes. Well, the contribution of bond in 2020, so I was trying to explain in the presentation, is going to be lower compared to 2019 as a consequence of the fact that, first, we have less bonds that we used to have at the beginning of last year. We have €2.5 billion of amortizations this year. And we have to see we're able to find assets in which we can reinvest in asset without risk, sovereign debt. We're not going to work with higher risk assets. And basically, we're speaking about Spanish sovereign debt. I guess, there will be a bit of reinvestment, but the yields at which we have this reinvestment will be a bit lower - or lower compared to our back book because we are not going to have extraordinary terms. So the contribution of our bond portfolio will be lower compared to 2019. I cannot give you a figure right now because it will depend on the reinvestments, we will be able to do. And regarding lending, do you want to explain, Pepe?

José Sevilla

This past quarter regarding balance performance was a bit lower compared to the previous quarters. I think there is always some seasonality effect more particularly in the mortgage portfolio, which was a bit below forecast regarding new mortgages. And for us, this is something we want to relaunch in 2020. We're working in our plans regarding the performance of the mortgage portfolio this year. Some write-offs that were not expected in business lending, the corporate banking part that have reduced our lending balance at the end of the year compared to September. Having said that, for next year, we see an evolution of the corporate and retail portfolio compared to what we've seen before, around €3 billion in corporate and around €500 million, €600 million in retail. And we think that the negative contribution of the mortgage portfolio, €3.3 billion this year, should be lower, around €2 billion. And the net of all, this should give us a margin to increase our credit back book, around €1.5 billion. That would be a goal for this year.

And this is what we have in terms of credit increase. You've also mentioned the capital schedule or the performance we would need to understand in order to reach €2.5 billion of capital excess. Well, the numbers are quite simple here. Assuming the maintenance of the third dividend as the one paid out in 2018, 2019 and considering that today, with 13.0%, we have an excess of €800 million, we would need to generate 100 basis points of capital. More or less, the ratio around 14% net of dividend payout at the end of this year. Is this possible? Well, we think so, as you know, here, there are elements, some of them we can control them, where they're not so much. We think that we will have more information over the coming months regarding models, internal capital models, and this is the scenario we have ahead of us.

Operator

Next question from Fernando Gil from Barclays.

Fernando Gil

Regarding provisions. The extraordinary amount you've broken down for 2019 were €150 million that shouldn't be in 2020. I just wanted to confirm that. And second question regarding mortgages, what's the trend you're seeing in pricing after publishing 1.5 as yield of the average mortgage portfolio this quarter?

José Sevilla

Yes. €150 million is what we estimate that we've had as an extraordinary thing in 2019. Regarding the pricing of the mortgage portfolio. Well, there's a difference between the initial price and the average yield delivery portfolio, which is - what is the figure the performance is a bit below 1%, but then to - price is a different thing. The new mortgage portfolio is already average performance, the portfolio stock has - a situation we have regarding the price of mortgages is what we've seen over the past years. I would say, the competition is high in order to get mortgages in the market and spreads tend to be - to adjust. We've seen some of our competitors. We've - movement of prices downwards, then the growth of prices upwards, our mortgage offering has not changed much in terms of price over the past year. This is the price policy we've maintained and it's reasonably constant over the past quarters. I don't expect big changes in initial prices in our mortgage portfolio. And as always, if our competitors do something, well, they reduce slightly prices downwards.

Leopoldo Trenor

I think the changes we can see compared to other quarters in which the front book figure mortgages was around 1.6% come from the mix of fixed and floating that we've had each quarter. It's true that the fixed mix has been reduced a little bit and the price has reduced a little bit. But there's a not huge change.

Operator

Next question comes from Carlos Cobo, Societe Generale.

Carlos Cobo

A couple of questions. I want to ask about the speed of entries in NPL. What percentage of the credit book would that be in order to understand the stability you're mentioning in underlying provisions? Because at system level, we've seen that it's been stabilized, even gross entries are increasing and it could make us think, as José has said that the cycle could be leading you to bigger provisions. And on the other hand, regarding expenses, it seems a bit high, the growth in expenses, considering the pressures in the P&L. And I would like to understand that growth comes from inflation in salaries of whether these are projects that we're going to start to launch now?

José Sevilla

I'll start with the second question regarding the expenses, and then you can answer the first one. This increase of 2% in expenses was not many new things. We are in an environment in which basically we're impacted by the increase of wages. They're established in collective bargaining agreement that affect the industry as a whole and the standard inflation, if you consider the bargaining, the wage increase and additional increase due to other factors related to the increase of salaries, around 2.5% - between 2.25%, 2.5% of an increase of salaries. And this goal we have this initial scenario, have the growth of 2% in expenses, is due to the growth of salaries. I usually say in private, that our - we have monetary policy that wants to increase inflation, and goal in Europe is set to 2%. And I think that, at least in Spain, in general terms, banks have an increase of expenses around 2%, or over 2%. That would be the inflation goal of the ECB. And we have that part - negative part to the increase of expenses and the negative part of negative interest rates that are there that have come to stay for a while. Therefore, the answer is yes, the salary bargaining, which is established in the agreements.

Leopoldo Trenor

And regarding gross entries. As we said in our presentation, on Page 28, gross entries are reasonably stable, around €400 million per quarter, which is if I'm not mistaken 0.3% of the credit book. This - gross entries in 2018 were higher, around €500 million. But we were recovering more. Although the difference was not that big net increase, but 60% approximately of our book are mortgages. And most of them are very old mortgages. Mortgages that date back from 2007, '08, '09 to mortgages that have survived this crisis - seven years of crisis. We rate them AAA if they've survived a crisis. It's very complicated that they will become NPL. So the stability we're seeing in gross entries is quite clear. Right now, we're around €400 million per quarter.

Operator

Next question by Marta Sanchez, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Marta Sánchez

First question regarding fees and commissions, the guidance, you've mentioned you expect double-digit growth in 2020 compared to 2019. What are the main drivers, particularly how you explain the good performance we had in funds compared to the industry? You've grown faster, what extent do you offer from market of BMN? Do you think you can grow in net inflows at the same rate next year? And second question is regarding NPAs. I think you've said that you don't expect to have institutional sales. What's the net reduction goal for NPAs in 2020 and net reduction of foreclosed assets? It makes sense perhaps to use the excess capital you have in order to clean the NPAs faster.

José Sevilla

Regarding mutual funds and fees and commissions, they're partially related. And I think the good performance we've had in investment funds in 2019 is due to commercial discipline, to our commercial strategy, and that's where we're happy because we think that our network is highly focused on our customers and our business. It's true that, as you know, our percentage of mutual funds in our bank is still a bit below our competitors. We're coming from behind in bankers' network. We've grown a lot. And in the old network of BMN, the penetration of the mutual funds was very low. And we're particularly happy about the fact that in BMN network, we have managed to go very quickly in the distribution of mutual funds with our customers.

For 2020, we still see this good performance because what we're doing here is moving our commercial positioning with our customers in order to increase cross-selling. Many of these customers, they have direct income deposits. And basically, through our program called POR SER TÚ, fees and commission exception program. We're fostering new mutual funds. So it is going to fall well in 2020. We're going to foster the use of credit cards and of course, the purchase of insurance products. That's why we think these three lines are going to grow well. And the performance of fees and commission is going to be positive. Before we said that in recurrent terms, our cruise speed, it's around 6%. And we think that this change in our price policy for 2020 should allow us to take an additional lead and position ourselves over the 2% increase in commission, 2% growth. We think that next year, we should be able to reduce around €5 million in our NPAs number and organically in a normal way. And with - the ratios would be around 6% gross and 2% net operations. And that's the scenario, the initial scenario we have. So far, we're not considering any other issue. And it's always throughout the year, we think that there's something that could make us go faster. If those have an impact on P&L, we could consider it.

Operator

Next question from Alvaro Serrano, Morgan Stanley.

Alvaro Serrano

About fees and commissions and then capital distributions. About fees and commissions, you insist on the fact that this policy on fees and commissions had improved your Net Promoter Score. This was an important part of your commercial policy. Could you please explain that price policy? How did it change? Are you charging for maintaining the accounts? It's a percentage of our deposit, could you please explain this change in the price policy? And why you are more or less comfortable with the fact that there won't be collateral effects in terms of position? And why do you trust that this is going to be feasible? And second question, could you please share with us your last ideas - your latest ideas on distribution of capital? You've said in the past that you're waiting for the approval of the model, is there any update? Timings maybe? Why is that necessary to wait for the model if you're already at 13% and PL is quite controlled? And even then, no problems in the outlook, please remind me what - why you are waiting for the model, and not distributing the capital?

José Sevilla

I'll explain the part related to fees and commissions. So you can elaborate on capital. You were saying - well, the [indiscernible] price policy can have an impact on perception or collateral effects. I would go back in the response regarding environment in which our competitors are hardening their price policy in terms of fees and commissions. And therefore, this is the environment we have in this sector. We want to have the better offer without fees and commissions for our customers, our loyal customers. And we're still very simple. We want them to have their direct income deposits with us. We've added some additional requirements, continued use of credit card or having mutual funds over a certain amount of money or insurance, home or life insurance over a certain amount of money. It's or, or, or. Therefore, we're changing some of the requirements in the sense, and we think that for many of our customers, it's going to be easy to be in this new environment of no fees and commissions, and therefore, our offering will still compare well with our peers because they are all hardening the conditions. And sometimes it's - the consumers are confused and not just that, this will allow us to improve - to grow our revenues and fees and commissions next year. We are optimistic that this change in policy will achieve these two things. And regarding capital?

Leopoldo Trenor

Regarding capital, nothing has changed since we talked before Christmas, with you, the analysts or in a roadshow Q3 last year. Our commitment to distribute capital is something we maintain. We want to be clear on how we're going to finish in capital ratios. We and the regulator [indiscernible] material IRPH resolution. We have to see what happens. It should be reasonably soon. So nothing has changed since we talked in December. We're waiting for the resolution. And second, the approval of the models. This is a milestone that we think it's material. It should take place in the first part of this year. So there have been no changes compared to what we talked. The field work has finished and we are waiting to receive, first of all, the prop report and then the final report. That, what I was saying, we expect to receive over the next - over the coming months. Once we have closed these issues, you know that this year we have stressed it. We don't think there will be a problem there. And then we'll have a clear picture of the capital situation of the group. And therefore, we will be able to carry out or not the distribution policy.

Iñigo Velázquez

Next question. Just one question, so that we can have more analysts.

Operator

The next question comes from Daragh Quinn from KBW.

Daragh Quinn

I had a question regarding digital sales that you've mentioned, they have increased to 35%. Could you please give an idea of the percentage and economic value of these sales? And in the midterm, I imagine that you expect that percentage to increase. What are the implications for the distribution and for the necessary investment in order to become a more digital platform?

José Sevilla

In million euro economic value, I don't have the figures with me, but we can provide them to you through Investor Relations team. I think that the bottom line of your question is that digitalization is moving forward. This is a clear reality. And of course, in the mid and long term, is a thing that the need of the - or how we will depend on our branch channel will be lower. Bankia in 2012 had 3,000 branches, BMN had 700 franchises, so 3,700. And now we're around 2,000. So the branch channel is going to be less necessary. And we always see this as an opportunity, it should help us to reduce cost and to provide a better quality of service to our customer. Our customers want to have a remote relationship, a digital relationship with Bankia. And I think this is a positive side of it. And in the mid and long term, it will help us to reduce our cost to be more cost-efficient with our new digital customers.

Operator

Next question is from Ignacio Ulargui from Exane BNP Paribas.

Ignacio Ulargui

A question related to your strategy that you announced last quarter, no charge to big deposits and financial institutions. There's a guidance about €3 billion deposits a quarter. Could you please update the customers related to this strategy and the impact in 2020?

José Sevilla

Ignacio, the relation that you said anyway that as with no charges and commissions for, I think that regarding collect - charges from deposit to certain customers were - in the sector - the entities. There may be nuances but over a certain size, we're all trying to pass on the negative costs. We have a fund to our customers. And this has been accepted quite naturally. I think that as time goes by, this becomes a common practice in the sector. I think that this is being accepted in a natural way. Maybe in the short term, we will see and we'll pay attention to it, some sort of transfer between credit and deposits by companies, companies that may be had an excess of cash and also credit debt positions. They were doing some netting between the positions that could have an impact in the short term to credit balances. But in general lines, we think everything is very normal. Regarding the impact in the P&L, next year, do we have any figure, Leo?

Leopoldo Trenor

No. No, it's a mix. It's a mixture. The exit of deposits entails lower liquidity and lower liquidity costs, which you know how much it is, 0.50. And if companies decide to stay, part of them will have charge in net income - interest income and many of them will come through the line of fees and commissions. It's going to be a mixture. We have some scenarios, but they depend on the flow movements, as Pepe has explained.

Iñigo Velázquez

So let's move on to the English line.

Operator

Next question from the English line, Britta Schmidt from Autonomous.

Britta Schmidt

One clarification and one question, please. On the fee growth guidance, double-digit fee growth. Can I just confirm that you were guiding to underlying fee growth being 6% and the top-up coming from pricing policies? And then I would like to get your view on CO5 as to whether you think that there's something that could be interesting for Bankia? And maybe you can comment a little bit on your issuance plans for 2020?

Leopoldo Trenor

Yes, Britta, the fees, what we say basically is that in 2018 - sorry, 2019, there was an increase of fees and commissions, once we remove extraordinary things of 2018, around 18%. And the guide, the double-digit we've given you; we think that we should be able to build it up because of the evolution of our fees in 2019 and assets under management and churns and performing credit as a consequence of our commercial policy that when it is reached this double-digit, we've mentioned. Regarding capital impact as a consequence of new regulations, we don't think that we're going to have an impact, a significant impact over the next years. Nothing in exercise - in year 2020, nothing negative. As you know, the impact will start in 2021, 2022, if Basel III is applied. And as we explained in our breakfast, we're not expecting an impact, this negative impact.

With the implementation of CO2 and CO5, we think that the net should be positive for us. And in Basel IV, the great - the biggest uncertainty we can have is due to operational risk because if we have an impact in the credit risk, it will be positive. And we have to add the 104 base, the possibility of building part to our pillar through more issuances of Tier 2, and - which you could lead to have a release of 90 basis points in CET1. So therefore, over the next 2 to 3 years, we're not expecting any significant impact, at least not negative.

Operator

Last question comes from Sofie Peterzens from JPMorgan.

Sofie Peterzens

I was wondering if you could just comment on kind of your view on M&A, how you think about it, how you think about M&A versus distributing excess capital to the shareholders? And then just also a quick follow-up on IRPH, you mentioned that there will be something soon. Do you have any date or any additional details that you could share on the IRPH issue?

José Sevilla

Regarding M&A and the excessive capital, I would say, well, we mentioned it when we launched our Strategic Plan. For us, the goal over these three years was not continuing carving our more transactions since the one we had with BMN, we wanted to use the excessive capital generated in order to give it back to the shareholders. And we still think the same thing. And in the sense, we're not considering anything. We're not analyzing anything or considering any transaction. There was something else, right?

Leopoldo Trenor

IRPH. We didn't have any new thing. As you know, to the hearing in September with the General Counsel, we are waiting for the final judgment to be issued. Three months have gone by since the hearing took place. We don't have inside information, but we expect that over the next months, this ruling will be issued.

Iñigo Velázquez

Thank you very much for your interest. I really like to apologize to the analysts that couldn't ask their questions. We have a busy agenda today in our IR team. We are at your disposal in order to provide you with the answers to your questions. We'll have a follow-up with the rest. Thank you very much. The presentation of results for the first quarter will have been - will take place in April. Thank you very much.