A10 Networks: Activism Has Created Multiple Catalysts For Value Realization

In conjunction with growth opportunities in 5G and network security, ATEN's cost reductions may lead the business to achieve its operating margin target of 20%+ in roughly 2-4 years.

A10 Networks, Inc. has been ignored by the market despite important value enhancing dynamics, including a shift in strategic emphasis to sustainable profitability over growth.

Business Overview

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN, "A10") offers customers a variety of software and hardware solutions related to application delivery controllers ("ADC") and network security used for data centers and cloud networks. The Company's products are sold globally to service providers, enterprises and web giants. According to the most recent reports, A10 serves ~6,700 end customers across 118 countries, including the top 4 U.S. wireless carriers, 7 out of the top 10 U.S. cable providers, and the top 4 service providers in Japan.

The Company also generates revenue from its professional services team which provides fee-based consulting services in addition to maintenance and ongoing support services. Maintenance contracts, which are non-cancellable, can be purchased in 12-month increments for up to five years, with the average term being about 18 months.

Lumpy Sales Results Have Cast Doubt on Future Growth Opportunities

Between fiscal years 2014 and 2018, the Company's sales grew from ~$180M to ~$232M, generating a compound annual growth rate of roughly 7 percent. However, the last two quarters (Q2 and Q3 2019) saw A10's revenues decline by ~19 percent and ~13 percent year-over-year, respectively. On the surface, these declines do not bode well for the future growth potential of the business. In reality, these shortfalls were largely the result of a decline in purchases from A10's largest web giant customer in North America. This type of sales volatility is an inherent dynamic for a company like A10 due to its long sales cycles and is furthered by the large and irregular purchasing habits exhibited by the Company's largest customers who have a material impact on sales (such as web giants and enterprises due to their complex networks and data centers). As a result, investors should not extrapolate these declines into the future. Despite the year-over-year sales declines, A10's Q3 2019 sales grew 7 percent quarter-over-quarter. Management stated that they expect roughly 8 percent growth in Q4 2019, and recently increased their growth expectations in January 2020.

One other complication in A10's growth story stems from the delay and downsizing of several larger deals with North American enterprise and web giant customers over the last couple of quarters. Fortunately, smaller-sized deal activity in the region helped boost quarter-over-quarter growth in Q3 2019 and should provide growth going into Q4 2019. Since majority of the larger-sized North American deals remain in the pipeline, there's still a future benefit to be achieved when these postponed deals close.

One major bright spot for A10's continued growth stems from 5G. A10 has been successful in winning 5G infrastructure-related deployments in international markets, in particular, South Korea, Japan, and the Middle East. Management has noted that spending and deployment of 5G infrastructure are ahead in international markets compared to the U.S., with Korea in the lead of the 5G rollout. It's important to note that 3 of the largest providers in Korea are customers of A10. Management has stated that customers in Japan and the Middle East are conveying optimism about future demand for 5G as they build out their 5G transportation infrastructures in the coming years. In addition to the growth benefits of 5G abroad, these early wins will help position A10 for success in winning customers in U.S. markets when 5G ramps up further into its deployment phase domestically.

A10's security products may serve as an additional source of growth in coming years. This group grew as a percent of product sales from 26% in FY 2017 to 38% in FY 2018 and is expected to be between 40% and 45% in FY 2019. Network security is a growing concern for corporations and governments, with increasingly sophisticated distributed denial of service (DDos) attacks and other cyber threats that A10's portfolio of solutions is designed to address.

Shareholder Value Creation Aided by Attractive Gross Margins, New Focus on Profitability, and Tax Loss Carryforwards

A10 has historically generated gross profits nearing 80 percent of total sales. Breaking that number down by revenue source over the last twelve months we see that products generated a 75 percent gross margin and services generated a 79 percent gross margin. More recently Management has focused on growing subscription-based software sales, as opposed to pre-installed hardware, given their higher margins and the recurring nature of sales. (This is also likely due to a shift in customer preferences for software over physical hardware. By Q2 2019, the Company disclosed that these subscription sales comprised 8 percent of their product sales and had grown 80 percent year-over-year. While still a small portion of product sales, subscription sales along with recurring services sales are expected to top $100M in FY 2020.)

In addition to growing the Company's high-margin service and maintenance sales, insiders have stated that they will no longer sacrifice profitability for growth and now aim to cut expenses to drive profits and cash flow. In prior years A10's profits were negative in part due to out-sized expenditures on R&D investment and personnel costs related to sales & marketing. The prioritization of profitability can be seen in the latest quarter's results (Q3 2019), where A10 reported positive operating income and $3M of free cash flow (compared to negative $3.9M free cash flow in the prior year period). This trend of increasing profitability should continue into 2020, and will be further aided by 1) a recently announced 5 percent reduction to A10's global workforce to be completed by mid-2020, and 2) the continued shift in technical talent towards lower cost regions.

In early 2019, Management stated that they believe they plan to achieve a target operating margin of 20 percent or greater within 3 to 5 years by controlling their operating expenses and continuing their focus on growth areas in security, 5G and multi-cloud. As A10 continues to grow earnings, shareholders will benefit from the Company's large balance of tax benefits that have accumulated due to losses in prior years. As of year-end 2018, A10 reported the following tax benefits: $185M in U.S. federal net operating loss carryforwards ("NOLs"), $75.3m in state NOLs, $13.3M in U.S. federal R&D credit carryforwards and $14.2M in state R&D credit carryforwards.

In addition to the attractive fundamentals described above, it should be noted that A10's balance sheet reports ~$122.6M in cash and marketable securities and zero debt as of September 30, 2019.

Insiders Want the Business Sold

Viex Capital, an activist investor focused on the small-cap tech-space, has taken a ~10 percent stake in A10. In their initial 13D filing in January 2018, Viex Capital expressed their opinion that A10 should shift their focus to profitability by cutting costs and begin to explore the possibility of selling the Company. Since then Viex Capital has successfully appointed two members to A10's board of directors. In June 2019, A10 announced the creation of a strategic committee of Board members to explore alternatives "including a near-term exploration of a potential sale or change of control transaction". Bank of America Merrill Lynch has been retained by the Board to advise during this process. The strategic committee is comprised of two Board members appointed by Viex Capital - Eric Singer (Viex Capital's Portfolio Manager) and Tor Braham - as well as Peter Chung (a Director who represents another significant A10 shareholder - Summit Partners). According to public filings, A10 represents the largest investment in Viex Capital's portfolio of 13F securities, indicating their high conviction in this investment.

It seems that the current environment would be a favorable one for selling A10, as 2018 and 2019 were both strong years for tech M&A. Specifically, the ADC space saw some consolidation with recent deals including F5 Networks' (FFIV) acquisition of NGINX, Inc. (privately held) for $670M (closed May 2019) and VMware's (VMW) announced agreement to acquire Avi Networks (privately held) for an undisclosed amount (announced June 2019).

Along with the initiation of the strategic review, A10 has undertaken to transition leadership with the planned retirement of former CEO/President Lee Chen and the appointment of his replacement Dhrupad Trivedi. Likely due in part to the strategic review, the Company entered into a separate agreement with the new CEO Mr. Trivedi for a change-in-control event, in which case he would continue to receive salary & benefits for up to a year, a lump-sum payment equivalent to one-year's salary, a full payout of that year's bonus, and full vesting of any unvested equity awards.

A10's Relative Undervaluation to Peers

Given A10's lack of earnings over the last twelve months, a sales-based valuation metric would more easily enable valuation comparisons with its peers. A10's current market value implies an EV/LTM Sales multiple of 2.0x. The EV/LTM sales multiples of a few of A10's closest public peers include F5 Networks at 3.3x, Radware Ltd. (RDWR) at 4.1x, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) at 5.7x. Similar if not higher multiples are found in related cloud and security spaces, adding support to the view that A10's shares are relatively undervalued by the market.

Based on the range of these multiples, a conservatively selected EV/LTM sales multiple for A10 of 3x implies a price per share of $9.96, an upside of ~45 percent over its last closing price of $6.86 per share. Note that this estimated price target doesn't incorporate an acquisition premium which would be included in a buyout scenario and would yield a significantly higher return.

Catalysts

Shareholder value can be unlocked by actions undertaken by the Board's strategic committee, including an outright sale of the business or an acquisition of a related, profitable business that would benefit from A10's large NOL balance and ideally provide meaningful synergies.

Over the longer term, the market should begin to revalue A10 as it demonstrates sustainable growth and profitability from cost reductions.

Alternatively, some undervaluation may be corrected if A10's Board decides to utilize a portion of its large cash & liquid securities balance to return capital to shareholders.

Risks to the Thesis

One risk to this idea relates to a scenario in which the strategic alternatives review yields no acquisition or alternative to enhance shareholder value.

Effects of the trade war between the US and China may impact foreign and emerging economies in which A10 has seen recent growth, potentially impacting A10's future opportunities in these regions.

Conclusion

A10 Networks is an undervalued tech company that offers several paths to achieving shareholder value realization in the coming years. In the near to medium term, a sale of A10 is a very real possibility. Over the longer term, A10 should benefit from organic growth opportunities and increased profitability & cash flow generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.