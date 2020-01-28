Big 5 Sporting Goods: Making A Comeback

We believe BGFV shares have upside potential if management can prudently manage its store fleet and cost structure.

The company's bottom-line continues to improve, and we have turned constructive on its long-term potential.

Introduction

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) shares have rebounded from 52-week lows of $1.57 to $3.85 (at the time of this writing) due to expanding gross margins which management has driven by transitioning its business model to an "off-price" model by opportunistically purchasing discounted sportswear and related merchandise and selling these to customers.

Although we are slightly late to the party, we believe BGFV management needed to show at least a couple quarters of margin improvements to ensure that higher margins are sustainable on a go-forward basis and were not driven by one-time changes or operational adjustments.

We believe that shares have more upside potential if management can continue expanding margins on its annual sales base of ~$1 billion.

Capitalization Table (in millions, except share data)

Share Price 3.85 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 21.4 Market cap 82.4 (+) Debt 66.6 (-) Cash 5.04 Enterprise Value 143.95

(TIKR)

Margin Improvements and Cash Flow Profile

2018 was one of BGFV's worst years on record. Sales declined by 3.3% to $988 million, and the company posted an operating loss of $1 million due to gross margin compression of 156 basis points (as a % of net sales). Management blamed gross margin on seasonal factors (Q4 2018 earnings call), such as a warmer than usual climate in California that derailed sales of winter products.

In addition, management also engaged in increased promotional activity to combat sales pressure, further contributing to weak margins. Shares fell in response to these poor results as well as concerns about a dividend cut (from $0.15 to $0.05/share) and a weak balance sheet (BGFV, currently, has a net debt position of $61 million).

However, management has impressively changed the narrative thus far in 2019. Gross margins grew by 77 basis points during the first nine months of 2019 and net sales increased by 1.6% to $752.4 million (latest 10-Q). This led to a dramatic improvement in profitability and the company posted EPS of $0.38 for the 9-month period (9M 2018 EPS was $0.07).

BGFV also generated FCF of $7.5 million in 9M 2019 versus negative FCF of $13.5 million in 9M 2018. This is a major positive development for shareholders because continued negative free cash flows could have led to liquidity problems for the company since it only has $5 million in cash currently on its balance sheet.

If management can generate ~$10m of FCF going forward, it can add to its cash position, pay off its debt, or repurchase shares. 2 million shares could be repurchased at $5/share, which is equivalent to almost 10% of BGFV's current number of outstanding shares. This would be accretive to shareholders since earnings would flow through to a smaller number of shares.

Q4 Guidance Update

BGFV management announced Q4 and FY 2019 sales and earnings results earlier than expected, the highlights of which are as follows:

Q4 comps declined by 0.6% and net sales during the quarter declined by 1.2% YoY.

Merchandise margins increased by 239 basis points YoY, which drove a significant improvement in earnings per share.

Management expects Q4 diluted EPS of $0.03 at the midpoint versus previous guidance of a loss of $0.04-0.16/share. FY EPS is projected to be $0.41 at the midpoint, implying a current PE multiple of 9.4x.

Net sales for the full year came in at $996.5 million, a 1% YoY increase. Comparable sales increased by 1.2%.

These numbers illustrate that retailers don't necessarily need to grow quickly or post strong top-line numbers to create shareholder value. Cost management and improved margins, however, are the minimum necessary to quell investor fears about secular headwinds facing the retail sector. BGFV management has impressively managed to revamp the margin profile of its business in just a few quarters, using a strategy that we'll delve into next.

Off-Price Business Model

Management noted on the Q3 earnings call that improved profitability has been driven by a greater proportion of sales of higher-margin "soft goods" (e.g. sports apparel/footwear) in its product mix vis-à-vis lower-margin "hard goods" (e.g. firearms, exercise equipment). Firearms are lower-margin in California especially due to strict regulatory and legal frameworks that add incremental costs for retailers who sell firearms and ammunition. According to CEO Steve Miller:

Multiple factors contributed to the margin gains, including the benefit of a product mix shift, reflecting reduced sales of lower margin firearms and ammunition products and increased sales of higher margin opportunistic buys.

Although management has not disclosed specifics, it has mentioned several times that it is engaging in "opportunistic" purchases of merchandise. This leads us to believe that Big 5 is trying to apply the successful off-price strategy of retail heavyweights TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross (ROST) to sports merchandise and equipment. This strategy involves purchasing unsold or excess inventory from suppliers at a discounted price, which leads to greater gross margins since cost of goods sold decreases.

It's certainly not a perfect strategy (discounted merchandise typically consists of product that hasn't sold, which are sometimes unpopular or otherwise unappealing to consumers) and we are not certain of how viable off-price retailing in BGFV's line of business (sports equipment) is but early results are clearly very promising.

Valuation

The crux of the BGFV investment thesis hinges on whether management can sustain gross margin improvements or if these were temporary improvements driven by rare or otherwise fortunate opportunities to purchase discounted product. However, if management can continue recent momentum, we believe shares have considerable upside potential.

(Source: Author's calculations using data from TIKR)

BGFV's current PE and EV/EBITDA multiples are 27.5x and 5.5x, respectively. PE presents a rather inaccurate picture of Big 5's valuation if one believes management can sustain profitability since earnings have improved dramatically from 2018.

If BGFV can get back to a 3% operating margin (9M 2019 operating margins were 1.8%), the company will be generating ~$30 million in EBIT and ~$50 million in EBITDA if one factors in annual depreciation & amortization charges of roughly $20 million.

A 5x EV/EBITDA multiple on $50 million implies a share price of $8.81, more than double where shares are trading at currently. Of course, it's uncertain if improving margins are here to stay, which is why shares are still trading at low multiples.

Investment Concerns

There are a number of risks associated with an investment in BGFV, which include the following:

Shares are trading at close to 52-week highs due to recently announced management updates and improved investor sentiment. There is a risk that most of the gains have already been realized and that potential BGFV investors are late to the party.

It's unclear whether off-price sales and "opportunistic" merchandise purchases are a sustainable strategy for Big 5 in the long-run. We think the "treasure hunt" shopping experience offered by apparel retailers like TJ Maxx is an excellent one but we're unsure of whether the same applies to sales of sporting goods.

BGFV has a sizable net debt position - if the company experiences another downturn in sales or operational performance, it's possible that it could run into liquidity problems.

Although BGFV's profitability has improved, the company has been unable to materially increase revenues or net sales, which management will need to do in order to grow shareholder value in the long run.

Conclusion

Although we are cognizant of the drawbacks of investing in a brick & mortar retailer with an elevated debt load that is trading at 52-week highs, we are cautiously optimistic that management can sustain margin improvements and believe shares still have significant upside potential if the bull case materializes.

In addition, the Miller family has run BGFV since inception and as such is likely highly incentivized to continue recent outperformance given financial incentives (Steven Miller owns 3.7% of outstanding shares) and intangible ones, e.g. maintenance of family legacy. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BGFV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.