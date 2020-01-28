Huntington Bancshares Looking More Undervalued, But Still Driver-Poor

Huntington shares are slipping toward the "too cheap" level; I still worry about a lack of catalysts/drivers, but the valuation is attractive on a longer-term basis.

Huntington's fourth quarter results weren't much different than its peer group, and that's part of the problem - what will shake this valuation malaise?

When I last wrote about Huntington Bancorp (HBAN), I damned it with the faint praise that although it is a high-quality bank that was trading at a double-digit discount to fair value, I saw no real positive catalysts that would shrink that valuation discount. Seven months later, the shares have barely moved on a net basis (they were up as much as 17% at one point), lagging the broader peer group by around 5% and weakening significantly since earnings.

I didn’t really think the earnings or guidance were that bad, but it brings back that earlier point – what’s going to get investors to reconsider these shares and shrink that valuation gap? I think Huntington will have a relatively better run when it comes to pre-provision profits, and those deposit repricing opportunities will certainly help, but investors are going to need to be patient here. I do see risk from a “it’s going down, so sell it/avoid it” trend, but with the discount to fair value close to 15%, I’m getting more bullish on this as a “it doesn’t deserve to be this cheap” trade.

Not A Great Quarter, But Not Really Any Worse Than Most

I can’t say that Huntington had a good quarter, but I don’t think the fourth quarter results were meaningfully worse than what we’ve seen from the average peer bank. I will note that in discussing performance metrics (absolute and relative to estimates), I make certain adjustments that may or may not be in keeping with what other analysts do – there’s a broad consensus on what “core” means, but plenty of room for individual differences under that umbrella.

Revenue declined 1% yoy and qoq, coming in just a bit better than expected. Net interest income declined more than 6% yoy and more than 2% qoq, missing expectations by about 1%. The miss was driven primarily by spread margin, with net interest margin down 29bp yoy and 8bp qoq (missing by about 4bp); earning asset growth of 2% yoy and <1% qoq was in line with expectations. Fee income rose 13% yoy and about 3% qoq, coming in around 3% to 4% better than expected. Mortgage banking and trust were both solid contributors to growth (up 7% qoq), while card revenue was less impressive this quarter (flat qoq).

Expenses were flat yoy on a core adjusted basis and up about 1% qoq. That was a little worse than expected (1% to 2%), but the efficiency ratio is still at a respectable 57%. Pre-provision profits declined 2% yoy and 3% qoq, missing expectations by about 1%. Higher provisioning expense (bad) and a lower tax rate (GOOD) also impacted results, and core net income to common (down 7% yoy and down 1%), was basically inline with expectations, though the share count was a little higher than expected.

Not Much Momentum On The Balance Sheet … And Credit Is A “Watch Item”

Not a lot was expected from Huntington in terms of loan growth, and management didn’t deliver much. The best I can say about 2% yoy average loan growth (flat qoq) was that it was only slightly worse than expected in a quarter when so many banks have missed by about 1%.

Consumer lending was stronger, with auto lending up more than 3% qoq and mortgage lending up about 1%, while other consumer lending (including home equity) declined about 1%. C&I lending was up a little less than 1% and CRE lending was down about 2%. These results were directionally similar to the results of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) and PNC (PNC) and not too strange in that respect. Yields declined 29bp yoy and 20bp qoq, also pretty similar to those two aforementioned banks.

Deposit growth was weak, but Huntington has the luxury of leveraging its loan/deposit ratio to get more aggressive on pricing, and management has been letting higher-cost funding (like CDs) roll off. Deposits were basically flat on a yoy and qoq basis (end of period balances were down 3% yoy and down slightly qoq), but non-interest-bearing deposits (average) did rose more than 1% yoy and almost 4% qoq.

The run-off of higher-cost deposits did provide some relief to deposit costs, but not to a transformative degree. Interest-bearing deposit costs rose 3bp yoy and fell 11bp qoq, while total deposits costs rose 2bp yoy and fell 9bp qoq – pretty similar to PNC and a little better than Commerce (which has the handicap of lower deposit costs to begin with).

Credit is becoming more of a concern, and I believe management’s guidance on credit costs contributed to the negative reaction post-earnings. Non-performing loans rose about 7% qoq and 38% yoy, while the percentage of criticized loans ticked up further to 3.64% (up 38bp yoy and 2bp qoq), with energy driving the deterioration. The charge-off ratio, while not bad on an historical basis, is moving higher on a relative basis.

The Outlook

Honestly, I didn’t think management’s guidance was so bad, with both revenue growth and expense growth above prior expectations, but net-net better than the sell-side was looing for. Maybe investors were spooked by the commentary on elevated credit costs, and/or maybe the issue was that this guidance chopped off the high end of the sell-side range (while the lower end is unlikely to be moved to lift expectations/estimates). Loan growth sounded logical to me, with a 3% to 4% outlook underpinned by a still-strong consumer and slowing commercial demand.

Taken as a whole, I think management has continued to take sound steps. Management took the hit on some security sales (the losses get excluded from “core” results anyway) to improve yields by around 70bp, and is likewise pushing for further headcount reductions. Management will also continue to be opportunistic on deposit repricing with “significant” repricing opportunities in the first half of 2020 and a comfortable loan/deposit ratio from which to work.

As far as longer-term growth drivers, I suppose I’m a little more skeptical. Management is talking about expanding its commercial lending activities into new metro areas, particularly those with better underlying growth characteristics, but then so is almost every bank. Management is also talking about expanding into new lending verticals, but unless they can hire away experienced quality bankers from other banks, I think that’s a risky way to drive growth (lending where you’re not experienced is a good way to rack up bad credits). Likewise, I’m a little skeptical on management’s plans to harness IT/tech-based differentiation to target the mass-affluent demographic – JPMorgan (JPM) is specifically trying to build up its mass-affluent/high net worth businesses, and they have vastly greater tech/IT resources, but then there’s a wide pool of available customers, so both can succeed.

That skepticism aside, not much changes in my model. I still think Huntington can do relatively better on pre-provision profit growth, and I’m looking for a slight bit of core earnings growth in 2020 (most peer banks will likely be down), low-to-mid single-digit growth over the next five years, and mid-single-digit growth over the next 10 years.

Discounting those core earnings, as well as using other methodologies like ROTCE-driven P/TBV and a PE-based approach, I believe fair value is in the $15 to $16 range.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue with Huntington remains the question of whether management can unlock any drivers or catalysts to shake up sentiment in a more positive direction. Better credit cost evolution would be one way, as would more agility on spreads or organic loan growth outperformance. The shares do look too cheap, though, and with a good dividend and what I see as a stable business, I’m getting more bullish simply on a valuation basis – though once again I reiterate the caution that valuation itself isn’t going to change minds among many institutional investors.

