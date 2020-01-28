RTW Retailwinds (New York & Co.): Excessive Market Pessimism Presents A High-Conviction Opportunity

The company now trades at a negative enterprise value with no financial debt and a solid cash position.

Company Overview

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) (formerly known as New York & Company) is a specialty women's apparel retailer. The company primarily markets and sells apparel using high-profile celebrity endorsers, including individuals like Gabrielle Union and Eva Mendes. RTW relies on a heavily promotional model that relies on high sales volume to drive revenue.

RTW operates 414 brick & mortar stores across the United States and also sells clothes DTC (direct to consumer) through its website. The company sells all types of women's apparel, although it is most known for its work apparel. Recent initiatives launched include a plus-size women's apparel brand called Fashion to Figure and HappyxNature, a celebrity apparel brand for Kate Hudson.

Financial Profile

The company (per our estimates) should generate around $834 million in revenue in 2019, down from $929 million in 2016. Sales have declined steadily due to severe declines in store traffic and negative comparable sales growth.

Capitalization Table (in millions, except share data)

Share Price .52 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 67.25 Market cap 34.97 (+) Debt 0 (-) Cash 60.57 Enterprise Value (25.6)

9M 2019 Review

The first nine months of 2019 have been disastrous for RTW: the company's net sales declined by 7% YoY, operating margins fell from 1.3% to (3.7%), and SG&A expense as a percentage of net revenues skyrocketed from 30.9% to 33.2% due to lower sales and increased promotional activity.

Shares were trading at ~$3 at the beginning of the year and are now trading at $0.52 (at the time of this writing) due to updated guidance for Q4 (comparable sales are expected to be down 9% at the midpoint and the company expects to post an operating loss of ~$22.5 million for the quarter).

Future guidance may also be affected since the company will likely have a build-up of inventory related to weak Q4 sales. Management will have to discount this merchandise in Q1, which would further pressure margins and cash flows. Net inventory as of Q3 end was $115.2 million, although this was lower than inventory at the end of Q3 2018 ($83.7 million, page 3 of latest 10-Q).

The company also noted in the press release that it has roughly $60 million in cash on-hand, which equates to $0.89 per diluted share. Note that this per share figure is greater than the current share price, which is why RTW's enterprise value is negative.

However, we believe that RTW isn't necessarily a buy (for this reason alone) because free cash flow has turned sharply negative in 2019:

RTW's cash balance has declined in 2019 (2018 year-end cash balance was $95.5 million) because of negative free cash flows. In a worst case scenario, RTW continues to bleed cash and its cash balance quickly trends to zero. We estimate FY 2019 FCF at -$34 million, so approximately 7 more quarters at this run-rate would completely deplete RTW's cash balance.

However, we don't believe the above scenario is likely for the following reasons.

Lease Flexibility

RTW enjoys significant lease flexibility because more than 70% of its stores are on two-year lease terms, which provides the company with room to maneuver and shut underperforming stores to save cash on lease payments and other store-related expenses. From RTW's Q3 earnings call:

We do benefit from lease flexibility with more than 70% of our stores on two-year or less terms and we continue to evaluate our real estate portfolio.

We believe that RTW management can execute a plan similar to that just announced by Express (EXPR), another struggling retailer that (at one point) traded at a negative enterprise value. If management can aggressively close stores that are not accretive to its bottom-line and cut SG&A expenses (which are about $275 million annually), the company should be able to stem cash outflows and slowly get back to a positive operating margin. Annual rent payments are a substantial portion of RTW's operating expenses:

If management can shave 3% of its SG&A expenses and realize $10 million in annual lease expense savings, the company can save ~$18 million which would flow through directly to the bottom line. Of course, this is easier said than done given that RTW has lots of different expenses that are critical to normal business function, but we believe that the company's lease flexibility provides it some room to avoid a liquidity crunch.

Growth Drivers

Although store traffic trends have been severely disappointing, the company's e-commerce business and new plus-size venture are performing above expectations. E-commerce comprises a substantial portion of RTW's business and continues to grow.

During the Q3 2019 earnings call, management mentioned that e-commerce sales make up up 36% of RTW's total business and that "our total digital businesses across all brands delivered positive comp results". In addition, Fashion to Figure continues to comp impressively (up 55% in the quarter), although management has not broken out specific sales numbers for the brand.

If management can focus on accelerating growth across digital channels and develop Fashion to Figure into a serious player in the plus-size apparel space, we believe hat the company's top-line numbers should start to stabilize in 2020. Coupled with prudent lease management and expense reduction, these efforts should contribute to a stronger free cash flow profile and a leaner business.

We believe that Fashion to Figure holds significant long-term potential for RTW because the plus-size apparel market has been underserved and is expected to grow at 4% annually, while the apparel space as a whole is projected to increase by just 2% (page 2 of this memo by research firm Coresight). In addition, traditional retailers haven't done a great job of marketing to plus-sized women, per the following article on plus-sized retail:

One of the reasons why plus-sized collections failed to gain traction under the wing of traditional retailers is because they marketed them differently from other women’s apparel lines, according to Jessica Ramirez, a retail research analyst with Hali & Associates.

Although most department store chains like Macy's (M) have apparel in plus sizes, there are few retailers that focus exclusively on the space. Lane Bryant and Catherines, part of Ascena Retail Group's (ASNA) Plus Fashion segment, are two of the most prominent players in the space.

Plus Fashion generated $1.24 billion in sales for the fiscal year ended August 3, 2019 (page 5 of ASNA's 10-K filing). This is more than RTW generated across all of its business segments in 2018, indicating that Fashion to Figure has room to grow.

Recent Management Changes

RTW appears to have taken initial steps to transform itself into a digital-focused retailer by recently hiring Traci Inglis, a retail veteran who most recently served as President of TechStyle's private brands group. TechStyle is a private online apparel company well-known for its celebrity partnerships with the likes of Rihanna, Gwen Stefani, Keke Palmer, and others. TechStyle reached 5 million users and recorded a profit in 2018, impressive feats that occurred while Inglis served as a senior executive at the firm.

We believe the decision to hire Inglis was meaningful because 1) Inglis likely saw RTW's potential to become a successful omni-channel company, 2) Inglis has nearly 20 years of marketing experience at a number of prominent retail companies (including Express and TechStyle) and as such likely had a number of career moves available to her, and 3) we are confident that Inglis will ensure that RTW does not go bust as she was hired in May 2019 and is clearly incentivized to help engineer a turnaround. After all, who wants to join a company and watch it go belly-up a year later?

Valuation

The good thing about an investment in RTW is that one doesn't need any major positive developments or brilliant management execution to realize a profit. The company is effectively valued at bankruptcy levels, so all management has to do is show that it has reduce cash outflows and cut expenses in order for the market to respond positively.

If the company can just get to a 0.5% operating margin on ~$800 million in sales in 2020, this implies EBIT of $4 million and EBITDA of $24 million (annual D&A expenses have historically been ~$20 million for RTW). At just a 1x EV/EBITDA multiple, this implies an enterprise value of $24 million and a share price of $1.33.

Risks

There are a number of substantial risks associated with an investment in RTW. These include the following:

Comparable sales, revenue, and profitability are all deteriorating materially. If management fails to execute or if these numbers don't stabilize, free cash flows will remain negative and RTW's cash balance will trend to zero.

The majority (64% as of Q3 2019) of RTW's sales come from its brick-and-mortar locations. Management risks losing significant revenue streams by closing down stores and doing so may alienate its existing customer base (who will no longer have a physical location to shop at).

The retail industry is facing a number of major secular headwinds, including stiff competitive pressure from physical and online retailers, declining foot traffic at malls and outlet stores, and a lack of major barriers to entry which have made high operating margins out of reach for most retailers.

As alluded to above, the primary risk facing RTW shareholders is execution-related because management may not be able to cut costs, drive digital sales growth, or otherwise turn the business around. However, one of the primary reasons we are bullish is because the company's sizable cash cushion (with no debt) gives it ample time to focus on the aforementioned growth initiatives and optimize its cost structure.

We believe there is a tremendous amount of fear and pessimism embedded in RTW shares, which is typically the best time to initiate or add to an existing long position.

Conclusion

Although an investment in RTW is fairly speculative and high-risk and current levels, we do believe that the risk/reward profile is attractive and that management has a number of moves it can make to increase shareholder value. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RTW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.