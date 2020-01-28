Illumina: Volatile Price May Be On A Downtrend With Q4 Results Due

Illumina is an expensive stock with a lot of future value priced in - it's hard to see where the growth will come from to justify the price tag.

FY growth is likely to be around 6% yoy - there are concerns that market for genome sequencing is bottoming out.

Illumina Q4 results are due out on Wednesday - when company publishes earnings it tends to move the share price needle.

Investment Thesis

Illumina (ILMN) is a dominant player in the gene sequencing market. According to a Wired article from 2016, at the time the company's products were responsible for generating 90% of all DNA sequence data.

Last year, Illumina said it shipped more than 2,400 of its high-throughput sequencing products - which cost just under $1m each - to a range of academic research institutes, genomic testing centers, personalized DNA kit providers and oncology, prenatal and genetic condition diagnostics researchers and drug developers.

Since the late noughties, the development of genome sequencers has made rapid advances in technology and Illumina has been at the forefront of this progress. In 2010, Illumina's HiSeq 2000 enabled the mapping of a genome at a cost of just $10,000. In 2015, the HiSeq X Ten enabled the $1,000 genome, and the company's latest product - the NovaSeq - released in 2017 is expected to deliver the holy grail of the first $100 genome.

Illumina high-throughput genome sequencer product history. Source: Illumina Q319 earnings presentation.

This, together with the growing hype around the potential of gene sequencing - from Ancestry kits and health prognostics to fully fledged research into oncology and genetic disease - has driven Illumina's share price to outperform the S&P 500 by nearly 2x over the past 5 years as per the chart below.

Illumina stock price performance vs. S&P 500 - past 5 years. Source: TradingView.

However we can also see from this chart that the price of Illumina is quite volatile, and has made little upward progress since mid-2018. The reason for this is quite straightforward - Illumina's revenue growth since Q218 has fallen somewhere between sluggish and non-existent.

Illumina revenue growth by quarter. Source: Illumina Q319 earnings presentation.

Illumina stock took a hit when Q219 results revealed just 1% year-on-year growth. Q319 results were a slight improvement - 6% year-on-year growth - and at the JPM Annual Health Conference earlier this month CEO Francis deSouza announced that Q4 would deliver ~$950m of revenues, representing 10% yoy growth - 6% yoy growth for 2019 as a whole - as well as presenting guidance for 2020, indicating 9-11% growth on revenues of between $3.86 - $3.93bn.

Many market observers - including in the pages of Seeking Alpha - have argued that the dip in revenues between 2018 - 2019 was an understandable blip caused by a slower (due to recent bad press around the industry) direct-to-consumer market, a pause in uptake of existing products as replacements come on line, and problems in the Chinese market - and that once these issues have been addressed the company will return to revenue growth and profitability.

Whilst I believe this view is well-reasoned and borne out to some extent by the numbers, in this article I am going to argue a case that Illumina is somewhat overvalued, and that if the company and its industry loses any more of its sheen, then the stock price could retreat again. I am leaning towards 2016 prices in the $250s being a fairer reflection of Illumina's current value.

P/E and Forward P/E Ratio indicate growth ahead - but is it enough?

Based on Illumina's own estimates of FY revenue of ~$3.5bn, I would forecast FY net income to be around the $853m mark (using an average of the first 3 quarters cost of goods sold, operating expenses, interest income and tax as my guide), giving an EPS of ~$5.8, which translates to a P/E ratio - at current Illumina trading price of $312 - of 54x.

Based on Illumina management's projections for 2020 of GAAP EPS between $6.45 - $6.65, the forward P/E ratio for YE 2020 would be ~47x. Whilst this is an improvement and indicates that Illumina is headed in the right direction, in my view it also indicates that shareholders are likely to have to wait some time before they start to see any tangible gain on their investment.

Illumina 2020 Guidance. Source: JPM Healthcare conference slideshow Jan 2020

To my mind, holding Illumina stock for 1 year in order to achieve such a small decrease in P/E ratio and realize EPS of ~$6.5 does not seem like an attractive option.

It is also worth mentioning that Illumina's tax rate for the first nine months of 2019 was just 11.5%. The variance from the standard US tax rate of 21% is attributable to an earnings mix that takes in jurisdictions such as Singapore and the United Kingdom where the company pays a much lower rate. Without the lower tax rate Illumina's impressive net profit margin of ~24% reduces to ~21%, indicating the company may not be managing its operating costs as well as investors might think.

Are projections too optimistic?

Illumina base their 2020 projections on ~14% growth in the sequencing market and ~17% growth in consumables, with revenues from arrays expected to decline by 15%. This seems optimistic when considering what was reported to analysts on the Q319 earnings call. Sequencing consumables revenue was up 12% (to $525m), sequencing system revenue up 10% (to $142m) and arrays down 24% (to $102m).

Will more powerful, economical machines cause a slowdown in sales?

Besides the (possibly unfounded) optimism concerning sales revenues, I see further potential tailwinds affecting Illumina in 2020.

Decrease in sequencing costs vs. increase in customers. Source: JPM Healthcare conference slideshow Jan 2020

The huge (94%) decrease in cost per genome from ~$15,000 in 2010 to ~$800 in 2020 is viewed as a positive by Illumina management - but personally I am not completely convinced.

If the price per genome is rapidly reducing, then will the price of the sequencing machines also come down? Illumina argues that their products become more valuable as they can generate more data faster, but there is equally a risk - in my view - that the company will be forced to reduce the price of their own technology in order to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

Additionally, it seems probable that customers may require fewer machines now that those available are capable of generating exponentially more data.

Finally, now that genome sequencing has moved from a nascent industry with high barriers to entry to a more mature industry where the technology is more widely available and easier to reproduce, will the sector become disrupted or even saturated by new market entrants?

Is market growth as self-evident as people think?

The genomic sequencing industry is generally considered by market watchers to be an industry that will grow and grow thanks to its multiple use-cases within the healthcare industry (oncology, prenatal, genetic disease treatment etc.), and growing popularity amongst casual consumers.

Estimates put the value of the genome sequencing market by 2025 at around $25bn (from $6.2bn today) with CAGR at around 19% (Source: Allied Markets) - but are the use cases as obvious and plentiful as people think?

Certainly the direct to consumer market seems to be taking a hit - it may recover but the idea that consumers will buy testing kits in droves is currently based more on assumption than concrete evidence - which actually indicates waning interest if Illumina's numbers are anything to go by.

That leaves the (more lucrative) research industry, and there is cause for optimism here as scientific researchers all over the world maintain a healthy appetite for working with genome sequencing technology.

That said, however, Illumina's numbers and contract wins do not necessarily support that argument. The company has a deal in place with the National Health Service ("NHS") in the UK to develop 200k whole genomes for the NHS Biobank project, plus 60K whole genomes for the National Institute of Health ("NIH") and 20K whole genomes for GeL UK. The latter 2 projects are expected to begin in mid-2020 but have already been baked into next year's estimates.

Whilst working with large organizations such as the NHS and NIH is commendable I am somewhat surprised that Illumina has been unable to secure more major contracts domestically in the US. The company reports in its 2018 10K submission that overseas sales accounted for 47% of its revenues in 2018 and that figure seems likely to increase in 2019 given the NHS deal.

Illumina globally installed base. Source: JPM Healthcare conference slideshow Jan 2020

Brexit uncertainty could be a concern regarding the NHS deal, with management sounding somewhat vague on the precise terms agreed:

we do expect that to start ramping up at the beginning of next year and we are working with them on the shape of that ramp over the course of the next year and from then on, we expect to play out in the following years. Francis deSouza, Illumina CEO.

And there is also concern in the Chinese market, where revenues dropped by 7% in Q3, which was put down to tariff stocking activity. Still, these 2 markets are not ideal choices when it comes to making hard and fast revenue projections. Another genome sequencer and partner of Illumina, Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN), has experienced issues in China with a slowing market, so it is by no means guaranteed that the company will recover its lost market share in the region.

The Pacific Bio merger disappointment

Another figure that may eat into Illumina's profit margins in 2020 is the $92m the company must pay to Pacific Bio (NASDAQ: PACB) after the termination of a merger agreement between the 2 companies.

Illumina was due to acquire Pacific for $8 per share in a deal worth $1.2bn, but the merger was shot down both by the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") and the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") on anti-competition grounds (Source: GenomeWeb).

The lengthy negotiations never looked like getting over the line, and analysts were confused as to why Illumina extended the merger deadline when all had already seemed lost. The answer, probably, is that it would have been a great deal for Illumina and Pacific, enabling them to combine their products and research, and target a larger market together.

Although ultimately the failed deal did not impact Illumina's share price and won't do too much damage to the bottom line, it is indicative of a management that is perhaps struggling to find new markets for its existing products and secure the partners it needs to increase margins and unlock new revenue streams.

A Low Throughput future could put a squeeze on profits

One sector that does seem to be growing for Illumina is low-throughput devices.

Low-throughput system adoption. Source: JPM Healthcare conference slideshow Jan 2020

The issue here, however, is that low-throughput systems are sold at a fraction of the price of high-throughput systems. These devices range from ~$20k-$100k - 10x less than a standard high-throughput system. To succeed in this market may require a strategic re-think, in order to protect margins that are likely to be squeezed by attempting to sell more of a lower value product.

Financials

I have discussed actuals and projections earlier in this article. Illumina has a satisfactory cash position of $1.8bn and total current assets of $4.2bn. The company issued $750m of convertible notes in 2018 due in 2023 and paying interest of 3.7% assuming no conversion option. There is also a share buyback program underway to repurchase $550m of common stock with 0.9m shares repurchased to date at a cost of $261m.

Conclusion: Illumina's monopolistic hold on genome sequencing market may be shaken in 2020 or company may not meet its sales targets - I am (slightly) bearish

Illumina has successfully ridden the genome sequencing hype cycle for most of the past decade but I would be doubtful it can repeat the same level of share price growth as we head into a new decade.

In my view Illumina is at risk of becoming a victim of its own success in 2020. Having led the market in innovation and developing better and better products, Illumina has pushed the price of genome sequencing down to nearly $100. Whilst this opens up new markets such as mass-consumer and facilitating mid-level research, it's hard to see where, or how Illumina will sell 2,400 of its $1m units in 2020 as it did in 2019.

Illumina is estimated to have a 70% share of the genome sequencing market (Source: Morningstar), and has the size and financial clout to acquire disruptive new market entrants before they become a nuisance, and the patents in place to continue to dominate the market for years to come.

That said, in my view competitors will continue to grow in size and number, and the democratization of knowledge and technology within this industry will start to cause Illumina more and more problems as its patents come under threat.

Add to that growing uncertainty around what is a good price for premium quality genome sequencing products, and uncertain demand at the premium and mass market ends of the market, and I find it hard to justify a gain in Illumina's share price in 2020.

Using my own DCF analysis I cannot get close to a $300+ fair value price for the company and note that even a recent bullish Morningstar note assigns a fair value price of just $285 to the stock. Whilst I don't think Illumina is in any immediate danger as a company, based on the (somewhat dubious) growth estimates for 2020 and the (to my mind) unreasonably high P/E ratio, I would argue that an adjustment to around $250 is likely - particularly if Q4 earnings do not live up to stated expectations.

