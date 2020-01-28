CBL Properties Fourth Quarter Earnings: What Investors Should Look For

Depending on what type of investment in CBL you hold, there is different data that will affect your investments in 2020.

CBL Properties (CBL) is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings after the market closes on February 6th. The earnings release will be the first one since CBL suspended all preferred and common share dividends back in December. As an investor who currently owns common shares, preferred shares, and unsecured debt, there are unique data points that each type of investor should be looking for in the earnings release.

Occupancy Should Rise, But by How Much?

CBL's occupancy has been on a slow decline since 2016; however, it has increased in the fourth quarter of the previous three years due to the holiday retail season. Occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2016, 2017, and 2018 has been 94.8%, 93.2%, and 93.1%, respectively. While current occupancy is under 91%, it is hardly on an apocalyptic decline and if fourth quarter occupancy is above 93%, it could signal the beginning of future stability.

Positive Guidance Results and New Guidance

CBL's fourth quarter earnings report will need to be quite negative to drive net operating income (NOI) for the year under management guidance of -7%. The company's NOI has outperformed guidance for the past four quarters in a row. The company has not been as successful meeting guidance for FFO, which has come short for the past two years. For fixed income investors, FFO is important as it represents the company's ability to generate operating cash flow and, ultimately, reduce debt.

CBL's 2020 guidance for NOI will help investors determine if the company is beginning to turnaround its operations. While everyone expects NOI to guide negative, management should be guiding a number that is better than 2019. For FFO, I am hopeful that management will guide FFO above $200 million for 2020. While declining FFO usually leads to declining operating cash flow, it's important to note that operating cash flow has declined by less than FFO over the previous three years. A trailing twelve-month examination of operating cash flow shows the gradual improvement in decline and corresponding reduction in capital expenditures have helped maintain free cash flow.

Changes (Past and Present) Balance Sheet Liabilities

Investors who believe that the suspension of preferred dividends will be helpful in preserving cash flow need to understand the ramifications of such a suspension. CBL's preferred dividends are cumulative, meaning that once they are restored, the company will owe on all accrued preferred dividends it suspended. As a result, investors should see the deferred dividends payable as a line item (or footnote) on the balance sheet. Based on my calculations, the company will be adding over $11 million per quarter or $45 million per year to the deferred dividend payable account. As this amount grows, it represents a hurdle to restoring both preferred and common dividends as the company will be required to come up with more cash (or liquidity) to institute such a reinstatement. As for my expectations, I'm giving CBL two years, or $90 million of deferred dividends, before I become concerned.

The second change in the company's liabilities already occurred in 2019 but will need to be monitored carefully in 2020. In January of 2019, CBL retired $879 million in unsecured debt in exchange for $890 million in new secured debt from a senior secured credit facility. This transaction affects holders of the company's unsecured bonds as it creates a new class of stakeholders senior to them in the event of a restructuring. It is also responsible for the deep slide in the company's unsecured debt prices, which now yield more than 17% to maturity. Fortunately, in three quarters, the company has reduced its senior secured debt from $890 to $779 million.

The company's senior secured debt also answers a frequently asked question about why the company does not engage in buying back unsecured debt at 60 to 70 cents on the dollar. Unfortunately, secured loan holders rarely permit companies buying back junior debt with excess cash as free cash flow can provide valuable in a future restructuring. Therefore, CBL is paying down secured debt with excess cash flows as opposed to unsecured debt. I will be interested in seeing the company's Q4 secured debt balance as it will represent a one-year trend of what CBL has paid down. Fortunately, for common and preferred shareholders, the refinancing has zero impact on them as it involves two senior classes of stakeholders.

With each of these factors in mind, it is important to note that an investment in CBL does carry risk. First, the company is carrying a large amount of debt secured by an asset class (traditional malls) that is not performing well. Additionally, even if the company avoids a traditional case of insolvency, it is subject to debt covenants tied to its senior secured credit facility that could trigger a default. These covenants, while they may seem intimidating, are designed to preserve collateral for debtholders. A complete list of covenants and the company's performance against them can be found in the Mortgage and Other Indebtedness section of the company's third quarter 10-Q filing.

Overall, I believe the risk is worth the reward to invest in CBL. The company is still generating free cash flow and is actively reducing debt, which bodes well for unsecured debt investors. Additionally, at ~16% of its call price, the company's preferred shares offer a huge upside if CBL were to reinstate its dividends. The company's unsecured debt, which is currently trading at distressed levels, should build in value as secured debt is reduced.

