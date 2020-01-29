Northwest Biotherapeutics: Statistically Significant

As a statistician and math enthusiast, it was torture reviewing released Northwest Bio’s (OTCQB:NWBO) blinded data, and updated statistics showcasing the blinded results of the DCVax-L Phase III trial from back in June 2018. Reading the positive outlook of the trial through the eyes of the company, and then reading comment upon comment negating results, poking holes in the data, or minimizing the results sparked (or even inflamed) a curiosity in me to dig deep into these freshly provided nuggets of data. Having analyzed the Phase I/II data numerous years in the past, and then again early elements of the Phase III data, over few of the updates the company afforded, I had already nurtured a deep resolve to peel the onion further, to evaluate if this data was truly positive, or rather fabrications of a distorted imagination. Were every Tom, Dick and Adam commentary short right? Or were they just throwing mud at the walls, trying to make it stick.

With early results of the blinded trial provided in early 2018, as well as additional updates later that same year, including expanded results of other GBM phase trials such as Optune’s Phase III, we, the public, were actually afforded a trove of information that could provide insight to the trial itself, prior to unblinding. As such, I was able to dig deeper into the blinded data to truly determine if there was any justification to the company’s optimistic interpretation of the blinded data. As Optune’s Phase III trial was one of the largest, most recent, newly diagnosed GBM trials to date, it was a natural starting point. However, understanding that many of the naysayers, or shorts stress that DCVax-L’s trial has strict inclusion criteria for patients, providing them with a higher median overall survivability. We are even able address to this concern by evaluating the scenario wherein the SOC responds extremely well, ultimately not meeting the secondary outcome measure, of a 2 month OS increase. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here, and start from the beginning.

Blinded Data Comparison

To ensure a more apples to apples evaluation, particularly with only blinded DCVax-L data available, it was necessary to convert Optune’s trial data into blinded or intent to treat (ITT) data as well. Calculating backwards, I was able to convert and graph both the Standard of Care population along with Optune’s treated population into one ITT population. In the graph below, the blinded data from Optune’s trial is arranged next to DCVax-L blinded results from 2017, as well as the updated results from late in 2018.

Source: All graphs were developed for this article.

From the graph, the DCVax-L blinded results show a significant improvement to that of the Optune blinded data, with mature 2018 DCVax-L tail fattening after the 20 month mark. By adding in the split Optune populations; standard of care (SOC) and treated (Optune Pop), we are able to better appreciate the level of improvement the DCVax-L blinded results are in comparison to one of the most recent newly diagnosed GBM trial data, with the blinded DCVax-L data predominantly out-surviving Optune’s treated population.

Instinctively, this would suggest that the DCVax-L treated population should observe better results from that of the blinded data, and subsequent Optune treated population data - we just do not know how much better. With the results of the blinded data, along with the knowledge of the 2:1 ratio of treated to control arm, enough information is available to model the result outcome of the DCVax-L trial arm with assumptions on the SOC arm. We are able to make a couple assumptions to allow us to theorize what those results would look like if the SOC population were to follow that of Optune’s trial. Additionally, we may even determine how much better the DCVax-L SOC population’s survivability needs to be for the trial to fail.

Modelled Results

However, let’s start first with including Optune SOC results into the DCVax-L trial, utilizing the same 1 to 2 trial ratio used by Optune, and we are then able to observe how the DCVax-L treated population would track using the blinded data. As one may observe from the graph below, the DCVax-L treated population would reach a median OS result of nearly 23 months from randomization, over 2 months greater than Optune’s treated arm, and over 7 months greater than Optune’s SOC population. At first glance this may not seem earth shattering, however, it should be noted that the current SOC, temozolomide’s original Phase 3 trial only increased overall survival by 2.5 months to 14.6 months. Moreover, ImmunoCellular’s phase II trial of ICT-107, showed a median OS for SOC of 16.7 months and only 18.3 months for the treated population. All of these medians are well under the blinded DCVax-L blinded results. Additionally, the substantial success of DCVax-L could actually be in a significantly greater tail of survival, meaning a select few patients respond extremely well to the personal vaccine.

As previously mentioned, numerous short commentators have maintained that DCVax-L’s highly selective inclusion criteria is the reason for the greater than 20 month blinded median OS results as only the healthiest, youngest and most likely to survive patients were admitted into the trial. Therefore, let us assume that the trial is unsuccessful in meeting the 2 month increase in overall survivability. Utilizing this hypotheses, we are able to model the graph below, estimating the treated DCVax-L results through trial and error by modelling the SOC arm that would be required for a change in median OS of slightly less than 2 months. Both modeled SOC curve and resulting DCVax-L treated curve are fairly tight, and readily demonstrate less than a 2 month difference at the 50% mark, necessary in an unsuccessful secondary outcome. The DCVax-L treated curve hugs that of the blinded curve much tighter due to that arm holding twice as many patients than that of the SOC arm.

Now this is exactly what the results would need to be for the scenario to which the shorts argue, in that SOC would need to provide a median OS result of 19 months or greater. Not even the treated ICT-107 patient arm provided that high a median OS, coming in at just over 18 months, and those same shorts used the ICT-107 results as proof of strict inclusion criteria. However, more importantly, what you will notice is that the unsuccessful modeled SOC curve is significantly better than Optune’s SOC results, and actually every other SOC arm of any other trial ever conducted. If these were actually the results, one would even infer that due to the crossover, both of these results were significantly improved compared to the SOC.

From this, the only argument against DCVax-L having a significant effect on treatment, would be that all of these patients would have showed increased survivability no matter if they were treated with a vaccine or not.

Patient Subset Comparisons

As mentioned, those same critics that stated DCVax-L ‘s eligibility criteria was much more selective than most other trials, also postured that a higher population of methylated patients were treated which historically show better results. However, as both unMethylated and Methylated MGMT patient results are also provided for both Optune and DCVax-L’s blinded data, we are able compare theses subsets. For the argument that methylated MGMT patients increase the medial overall survival of the blinded results, reason would have it that the unmethylated MGMT patients would then see no significant effect from DCVax-L, however what we see is the opposite. Graphing the Optune and DCVax-L blinded results for unMethylated MGMT patients, we observe a significant increase in overall survival. Unfortunately for this study, the blinded data of unMethylated MGMT patients in the DCVax-L trial only provides up to 36 months survivability data. Moreover, with more unMethylated patients (n = 162) than Methylated patients (n = 131) enrolled in the trial adds even more fuel against this short argument. I have also added the data for Methylated patients, again displaying DCVax-L’s blinded data significantly outweighing that of Optune’s treated arm, and providing us with the intuition that the treated arm results should perform even better than this.

So after all this number crunching, modelling and graphing, it seems intuitive that the blinded results are considerably significant, particularly when compared to available data from other newly diagnosed GBM trials. The blinded data from DCVax-L shows greater results than results from any other study to date; 2 months greater than ICT-107’s Phase 2 trial, and predominantly greater results than Optune’s treated population. If the SOC arm shows any results near those of other trials, such as Optune’s mOS of 16 months, or IMUC’s ICT-107’s mOS of 16.7 months, the treated arm of the DCVax-L trial would be much greater, near the 23 month mark for mOS.

Conclusions and Risks

Moreover, for the trial’s secondary outcome to statistically fail, in which the treated arm shows less than a 2 month increase in OS, the results from blinded trial confirms that for this to occur, the SOC arm would outperform survivability of every other SOC trial arm performed in the past by numerous months, needing a whooping 19 month median OS. Though this would be considered a trial failure, due to the trial crossover design, this would easily be argued as a huge success, particularly with new draft guidance from the FDA leaning towards the use of historic controls, and for the fact that the vaccine itself has shown no negative effects on any patients. I find that with the analysis of the blinded data, it is extremely difficult, if not impossible to theorize what type of result would lead to a total trial failure, while still being true to the blinded data provided. As is the case with all stocks, there is a magnitude of risk that all investor must weigh before investing. At its current stock price in the $0.20 range, it is no doubt a risky stock, and one that the markets have undervalued significantly, however, with high risk, there are rare occasions where there is a high reward. I highly believe that this stock is grossly undervalued, and that it has a huge upside potential, with an extremely high rate of success due to the results of their blinded data when analyzed appropriately. With the FDA's recent push towards the possibility of utilizing historical SOC data to evaluate trials, this may provide the company a huge catalyst to bring their product to approval. However, it may mean that we may be looking at results later in the year, but as the saying goes, "All things come to those that wait".

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWBO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.