Stratasys Is Steadying The Ship

While 3D printing has not seen major growth in the consumer segment, it has seen impressive growth in the manufacturing segment.

The furor surrounding 3D printing and additive manufacturing has died down significantly over the past few years. Many industry experts and analysts had expected 3D printers to become ubiquitous in both the industrial and consumer segments. This vision of 3D printing has clearly not played out as many had hoped. In fact, the industry is even starting to experience some stagnation.

The sky-high valuations of pure play 3D printing companies in 2014 encapsulate the irrational optimism surrounding the industry at the time. Stratasys (SSYS) is one of the 3D printing companies that many investors had pinned their hopes on. Unfortunately, for these investors, Stratasys experienced a precipitous decline post-2014 when it became clear that 3D printing was overhyped.

While Stratasys has somewhat stabilized, the company has clearly not lived up to the lofty expectations of years past. Stratasys' Q3 revenue of $157.5 million actually represents a 3% Y/Y decline. Such revenue stagnation is not a good sign in a relatively young industry. Despite Stratasys' underperformance in recent years, the company has managed to carve out a stable business with high growth potential.

Steadying the Ship

Stratasys has seen its revenue decline consistently since 2014. While revenue continues to slow down, the rate of its decline seems to be slowing down. In fact, the company appears to be on track to start growing again as macroeconomic issues improve. While short-term macroeconomic headwinds could persist in areas like Europe and Asia, the company is focusing on operational efficiency in order to counteract such headwinds. Moreover, the company finally appointed a CEO (Yoav Zeif), which should appease growing worries about the company's leadership structure.

After reaching a high point in 2014, the company has seen its revenue decline year after year. This trend could soon reverse as conditions improve.

Source: Macrotrends

Stratasys still has a lot of work to do in order to make a definitive turnaround. The company's product, system, and service businesses experienced 3%, 9%, and 2% revenue declines, respectively, Y/Y. The company's consumables and customer service segments were the only major segments to experience Y/Y growth. Still, Stratasys has done a good job controlling costs and pushing towards profitability amid harsh macroeconomic conditions. The company's improvements on the operating expense front should help manage its revenue headwinds.

While Stratasys' Q3 results were lukewarm at best, the company has been making incremental improvements in recent quarters. Stratasys has been consistently improving its GAAP product gross margin, which stands at 58.3% as of Q3. While Stratasys' service gross margins continue to experience downward pressure, the company's total GAAP gross margin (49.2% as of Q3) has been stable and even trending upwards. By focusing on improving business fundamentals like operational efficiency, Stratasys has been able to stabilize its business.

Source: Stratasys

Targeting High-End Industries

The 3D printing and additive manufacturing revolution has not happened in quite the way many had imagined. There has not been some massive consumer adoption of 3D printing technologies. Rather, 3D printing and additive manufacturing has had the most impact on the industrial and manufacturing sectors. 3D printing and additive manufacturing has transformed businesses such as prototyping and industrial manufacturing.

While 3D printing could very well become huge in the consumer sector down the line, this technology is currently far more useful in industrial sectors. Stratasys has wisely doubled the down on the industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing market. The company's recent strong sales of high-end FDM (fused deposition modeling), PolyJet, and industrial-grade F123 products is evidence that the company is moving in the right direction.

Stratasys has been focusing much of its efforts on its automotive and aerospace verticals. The growing number of manufacturers adopting the company's automotive and aerospace products shows that the company's efforts in these sectors are paying off. Leading OEMs in important markets like the Americas are increasingly utilizing Stratasys' products. Stratasys recently sold multiple Aircraft Interior Solution F900s to aerospace companies and will likely continue to see sales momentum in this particularly promising vertical. Stratasys is seeing similarly strong growth in other major verticals like dental and health care.

Major Challenges Ahead

There are undoubtedly major opportunities in 3D printing and additive manufacturing. The industry has likely not even scratched the potential of these technologies. Despite the obvious growth opportunities in the industry, Stratasys has enormous challenges ahead. It's still not clear whether or not pure plays like Stratasys or 3D Systems (DDD) will end up dominating the industry.

With large companies like HP (HPQ) investing into 3D printing, Stratasys will face more competition than ever moving forward. Early movers like Stratasys and 3D Systems will likely face increasingly intense competition as 3D printing gains steam. While it is unlikely that Stratasys will end up dominating the industry, the scope of the industry will likely grow large enough that Stratasys will always have a place in the industry. Even if a large company like HP ends up as a long-term industry winner, Stratasys could be a target for acquisition.

Stratasys' stagnant revenue growth after years of double-digit growth is clearly not a good sign. However, the company appears poised for a turnaround given its operational improvements and increasingly strong sales in promising verticals like aerospace. Stratasys could start seeing solid growth again once 3D printing begins picking up steam.

Large technology companies like HP are starting to invest heavily in 3D printing.