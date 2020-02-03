The Printing Presses Are Going Wild: Where To Invest

We believe that real assets offer the best mix of income, growth and safety in 2020.

If we run massive deficits during good times - what happens during bad times?

We're very concerned about the untested and risky monetary policies of most developed nations.

In today’s day and age, it appears that people think we can just print our way out of financial problems. The printing presses are going wild all around the world and very few seem to care.

Ultimately, printing cash leads to the inflation of fiat currencies, which all have eventually become worthless through their history. More recent examples include Venezuela and Zimbabwe. But the same applies to developed economies.

$1 dollar in 1913 is equal to $25 today. And this may very well just be the beginning:

Given the decade plus of easy monetary policy, continued massive government deficits, and the history of fiat currencies (which always eventually get inflated to worthlessness), we believe that inflation is bound to come. When exactly is uncertain, but there are reasons to believe it will be sooner rather than later.

For example, governments around the world are running up record deficits while interest rates are near or – in some cases – less than zero and the global economy is well into a period of steady economic growth. When the next global downturn hits and/or interest rates finally turn higher back toward historical norms, governments will be faced with defaulting or further devaluation of their currencies through increased deficit spending financed in large part by monetary easing.

This is a great concern to us. And while it's easy to hold your nose and forget about these concerns, the reality is that monetary policy has an enormous role in explaining returns and risks in the financial market.

If you are anything like us, and recognize that this cannot go on forever, you should be investing in inflation protected assets. The day of reckoning will eventually arrive and there is nothing better than real assets to protect yourself – while still earning strong returns in the meantime.

My Favorite Inflation Resistant Investments

At High Yield Landlord, we invest heavily in real estate and other income-producing tangible assets such as energy pipelines, airports, toll roads, and utilities.

Historically such investments have provided very good protection against inflation. This is because they represent essential infrastructure that our society desperately needs. We cannot go one day without energy or real estate.

Inflation-Resistant Investments: Real Estate

We invest in real estate through REITs (VNQ, IYR). They allow us to earn steady and passive income from real estate with all the benefits of a stock: Liquidity, low transaction cost, easy scalability, etc…

Most importantly, REITs provide natural protection against inflation. REIT dividend growth and market price appreciation has easily surpassed inflation over the past 20 years:

To quote directly from NAREIT:

Over the 20-year period, average annual growth for dividends per share 9.6% (or 8.9% compounded) compared to only 2.1% (2.2% compounded) for consumer prices.

This is because inflation leads to higher rents and property values. Replacement cost goes up and so does the value of existing properties. Therefore, REITs have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) during times of high inflation, and we expect more of the same in the future.

Inflation-Resistant Investments: Energy

We invest in energy through MLPs (AMLP). They allow us to participate in the returns of the energy sector through the ownership of essential pipeline infrastructure. It lowers risk and results in higher and steadier income.

Energy has historically been the very best of all of inflation hedges:

Printing money does not eliminate the need for energy. And energy stocks are strong performers during times of rising inflation.

MLPs earn cash flow through contracts that explicitly stimulate that they are adjusted to inflation. Moreover, their infrastructure gives them a local monopoly which results in fairly inelastic demand – regardless of inflation.

Overweight Real Estate and Energy in 2020

We invest heavily in real estate and energy because they protect us against inflation and we sleep well at night knowing that these assets always will remain valuable. However, this on its own is not why you should overweight real estate and energy. The inflation protection is really just an additional benefit that is often forgotten.

Ignoring inflation for a second, we believe that both REITs and MLPs are poised to outperform in the coming years:

(1) Higher Yield: The 10-year Treasury may yield only 1.7%, but REITs and MLPs will often trade at yields in the 6%-10% range.

(2) Greater Upside Potential: REITs and MLPs trade at historically cheap valuations relative to stocks and bonds at the moment. Therefore, we believe that they present more upside - in addition to the greater income.

(3) Recession Resilience: REITs and MLPs generate steady cash flow that's contractually guaranteed for many years to come.

REITs have generated 14% annual total returns during the past 20-year period, which includes the great financial crisis. REITs greatly outperformed in good, but also in bad times:

We believe that we will see more of the same outperformance in the coming 20 years.

But don’t take this just from a Seeking Alpha author. I'm not alone to think so. In fact, professional investors have almost tripled their allocation to real asset investments over the past decade. And another $50 trillion (yes, with a t) is expected in the 2020 decade:

This shift toward real asset investments is happening at the same time as the printing presses are going wild all over the world.

Is this a coincidence?

I don’t think so. Eventually, we expect even more drastic measures to be put in place and I would not be surprised if the US had negative interest rates five years from now.

In a world of shaky monetary policies, zero yield, accumulation of debt, and the risk of it all crashing down, we favor real asset investments that provide essential infrastructure to our society and generate toll-road like earnings.

Our Core Portfolio is heavily allocated in REITs and MLPs – which allows us to generate a 7.5% inflation-protected yield with a conservative 69% payout ratio.

My current asset allocation is 60% into various real asset investments and I sleep well at night knowing that I'm well protected against the risk of rising inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.