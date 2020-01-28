VEON: An Undervalued Dividend Stock With A Great Trigger Ahead

Now that Telenor is out, VEON could start working on increasing its shareholders' value. An obvious option is to get listed on the Moscow Exchange. This would expand the investor base and make the stock an MSCI component, which is a major growth trigger for the stock.

VEON shares were previously chronically undervalued because Telenor, its major shareholder, took measures to pull out. As Telenor is no longer a shareholder, this removed a substantial overhang.

VEON's business is widely diversified in emerging markets, offsetting the currency risk. Moreover, unlike developed economies, demographic conditions in emerging markets are much better, thus contributing to VEON's organic growth.

VEON is the cheapest telecom provider in terms of both dividend yield and valuation on multiples.

VEON (VEON) is a major international mobile operator, with a subscriber base of 212 mn people. The largest country that VEON does business in is Russia (over 50% of revenue). In addition to Russia, VEON has a presence in a number of emerging Asian economies:

VEON countries of operation. Source: company strategy presentation.

VEON has been substantially undervalued against the telecom sector for quite a long time. In this note, we'll try to explain why VEON should catch up with the sector now.

Valuation

The most interesting topic in VEON shares is on the surface, a too low valuation for a telecom provider.

Dividend. As part of its new strategy, last September, VEON unveiled its new dividend policy that calls for at least 50% of EFCF to be paid out in dividends after license expenses. Dividend for 2020 will be reduced due to a Pakistan license that could cost around USD 450 mn. However, later, VEON will pay out roughly 9.6% per year via a quarterly dividend, i.e. bigger amounts than Russian and foreign peers can offer.

VEON and peers dividend yield consensus. Source: Bloomberg.

2. Multiples. VEON looks cheaper than peers on EV/EBITDA even despite quite heavy debt (2.2x of NET DEBT/LTM EBITDA).

VEON and peers EV/EBITDA. Source: Bloomberg.

3. Viewpoints of sell-side analysts. After a rally in most markets, now, it is quite difficult to find names holding a strong upside in terms of both objective indicators and what investment bank analysts think. VEON is just such a name:

VEON and peers upside to analysts' target price. Source: Bloomberg.

Telenor's pullout is good reason to remove undervaluation

VEON shares were undervalued for some reason. In the fall of 2015, Norwegian telecom holding Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF), which then held 33% of VEON, voiced an intention to ditch its entire equity stake. Since 2015, VEON shares have been under pressure all the time because any sign of strong demand would have encountered supply on the part of Telenor. This led to a discount against all peers. However, on November 22, 2019, Telenor announced the sale of its remaining VEON shares, so now there is no reason to undervalue VEON securities.

Number of VEON shares owned by Telenor. Source: Bloomberg.

Emerging economies are technological and demographic upside drivers

All countries, except for Russia, in which VEON operates, are not economically developed at the moment. As a result, the penetration rate of 4G smartphones (or simply smartphones in some countries) in these countries is too low.

4G smartphone penetration in VEON countries of operation. Source: company strategy presentation.

And their data usage rates are low as well:

Data usage per subscriber in VEON markets of operation. Source: company strategy presentation.

As a result, ARPU in emerging markets is too low, and in the medium term, it could increase at least to the level seen in Algeria or Russia:

Average revenue per user (APRU) in VEON countries of operation. Source: company data.

Another advantage of EM operations is demography. Population growth is next to zero in developed countries, users have long been divided among providers, and profit can be increased either by raising creditworthiness of each subscriber or trying to entice subscribers from peers. Emerging markets still show natural population growth. For example, the Pakistani population has been rising steadily at an annual rate of over 2%:

Pakistan population growth in 1950-2020. Source: https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/pakistan-population/

This leads to organic growth of subscriber bases in such countries:

VEON 5y CAGR customers growth. Source: company data.

Possible listing on the Moscow Exchange - logical step and a source of positivity

Many companies that mainly operate in Russia and are listed in the West have recently rushed to get listed on the Moscow Exchange. At different times, this was done by the likes of TCS, X5 Retail Group, Rusal, and Yandex. VEON could also follow suit in the medium term. This is extremely topical at the moment because the Moscow Exchange has registered a record inflow of retail investors for whom Beeline (the VEON brand in Russia) is an understandable and familiar company. That is, the listing would allow VEON to win a substantial base of loyal investors. Moreover, getting listed on the Moscow Exchange is the last term required for inclusion in MSCI Russia.

As for other criteria, VEON has already satisfied them:

• Capitalization is USD 4.7 bn (over USD 3 bn is required)

• Free float is 43.8% (over 15% is a must)

• The market value of the company's free float is USD 2 bn (more than USD 1.5 bn is necessary)

• To meet the liquidity criterion, daily trading volumes in a stock on the Moscow Exchange should be USD 1.5 mn per day, a modest figure taking into account volumes seen in the companies with a similar market cap

The inclusion might make institutional investors more interested in VEON shares and spark an inflow of some USD 50 mn, or 3-day trading turnover, from passive investment funds.

Conclusion

VEON is the cheapest major telecom provider on most multiples. Meanwhile, the reasons behind its undervaluation are unclear at the moment. Previously, one of the reasons was an overhang related to a major seller, Telenor, but this overhang is history now. Meanwhile, VEON business operations cannot be called risky or shrinking. On the contrary, unlike peers, VEON holds potential to expand given weakly monetized customers in emerging markets and diversifies risks through a presence in more than 10 countries. We, therefore, believe that the mid-term scenario is that VEON shares will be revalued to the levels close to the sector average. Our target price is USD 3.20 per share, implying 8% dividend yield (against 5.4%, the sector's average) and 4.5 of EV/EBITDA (the sector's average is 5.3).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.