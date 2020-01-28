Johnson & Johnson: Not Getting Better

The dividend yield is down to 2.5% in another red flag for the stock.

The healthcare products giant continues to trade at a premium valuation to the forecasted 4% EPS growth in 2020.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has rallied ahead of the market during the ramp the last few months, but the quarterly results haven't gotten any better. My previous warning on the stock stands and this recent rally isn't warranted. The dividend yield dip to only 2.5% is a flashing red light on the limited value on the consumer healthcare stock.

Not So Impress Quarter

While the headlines screamed that JNJ smashed Q4 EPS estimates with 34% growth, the actual adjusted EPS was down 4.6% on the year. The company isn't faring so well in the market while facing tons of legal risk.

For the quarter, sales were up slightly to $20.7 billion with operational growth at 2.6%. JNJ firmly listed sales benefits from Neutrogena and Tylenol while the baby care products were down. Not surprisingly, the healthcare company was hit again with the ongoing asbestos scare during the quarter.

Source: JNJ Q4'19 presentation

Adjusted earnings before taxes was actually down 6.9%. When stripping out litigation expenses, amortization costs and other one-time charges, JNJ saw profits collapse for the quarter. If not for the lower share count, the healthcare company would've seen far worst results in Q4.

Remember, the stock is up 15% since my last report about three months ago. The market will naturally look past the very weak Q4 numbers for the 2020 guidance. Here again, the numbers aren't so impressive for a stock trading up this much.

JNJ forecasts 2020 sales will rise ~5.5% with adjusted EPS up around 4.0%. At $148, the stock trades at 16.4x the 2020 EPS guidance of $9.00.

Source: JNJ Q4'19 earnings release

Investors have to really question why they want to pay 4x the earnings growth rate for the stock. This logic has caused investors to constantly own a so called "Blue Chip" stock for year after year of market underperformance in the last decade.





The stock remains so loved by the market that Benzinga wrote a glowing report on the returns of JNJ for the 2010s decade. The staff writer noted the S&P 500 had a total return of 250.5% for the decade, but the report went on to promote how a $100 investment in JNJ grew to $313 over the decade. The article didn't point out the S&P 500 offered a bigger $350 return.

This investor mentality of loving these large cap stocks regardless of unattractive returns has investors still buying into JNJ now.

Dividend Yield Warning

When the dividend yield gets below 2.5%, JNJ hits a temporary peak. The stock originally hit the $149 level back in 2018 and JNJ is only know returning to those levels having just hit $150.





Of course, nothing prevents the dividend yield from trading down even lower. The payout has grown at about a 6% clip over the last five years and the combination with the legal risk reduces the attractiveness of the stock or the yield.

Research firm Trefis estimates that JNJ will settle their now 50,000 lawsuits for a total of $6 billion. The firm uses a settlement estimate of $280,000 per each of the 14,000 talc lawsuits.

Source: Trefis

A number of $1 million per lawsuit pushes the cost for talc alone to $14 billion. This one Risperdal lawsuit was cut to $6.8 million providing an indication that a higher settlement amount is very possible.

Either way, JNJ can handle the payouts with a large income stream in excess of $23 billion annually. The issue is paying a lofty premium for a slow growing stock facing such large legal risks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is for investors to not fall victim to buying JNJ at a premium with the added legal risk. The stock has under performed the market for years and remains poised to deliver subpar results in the 2020s after another weak quarter and meager guidance for 4% EPS growth in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.