AMC Entertainment At A Turning Point, Presenting A Bargain Purchase Opportunity

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is the largest cinema operator in the US with over 8000 screens and one of the top operators in Europe with almost 3000 screens. The movie theater industry is characterized by large fixed costs (since most locations are leased) and high capital intensity. AMC appears to be at an inflection point and will start to generate significant free cash flow which will improve investor sentiment and lead to a rerating of the stock. Furthermore, AMC has hidden assets that are overlooked by investors.

AMC was taken private in December 2004 by a group of private equity investors led by JP Morgan Partners. Around the same time, in July 2004, Bain Capital, Carlyle and Spectrum acquired Loews Cineplex Entertainment, a worldwide cinema chain with over 2000 screens. In January 2006, AMC and Loews merged to form the current surviving entity. Wanda took AMC private in March 2012 and IPO'ed in December 2013. Since then, AMC has been on a shopping spree, buying Odeon in November 2016, Carmike in December 2016, and Nordic in March 2017. These acquisitions have severely stretched AMC's balance sheet and coupled with concerns around the future sustainability of movie theaters (more content being created on streaming services, millennials not going to the movies, and potential margin pressure created by Disney Fox (NYSE:DIS) merger), and certain idiosyncratic risks (concerns over forced selling by Wanda in 2018, and change in lease accounting leading to artificially inflated leverage on Bloomberg and FactSet), AMC's stock price has tanked from a peak $35/share to under $7/share.

Domestic box office is doing just fine

AMC has a nice chart outlining the "slow and steady" growth rate (+2.4%) of the domestic box office from 1998 to 2018 (recreated below); however, the domestic box office fluctuates year to year depending on the movie slate so there can be time period bias when measuring the growth rate over time. If we look at a more recent time frame of 2007-2018 (both record years), the CAGR comes out to ~1.9%. 2007 just so happens to be the first year that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) launched its streaming service. We can slice and dice this even more. Netflix released its first original content, House of Cards, in 2013, which was also a record year for the box office and the 2013-2018 CAGR is ~1.7%. Movie theaters are clearly not in secular decline. In fact, 5 out of the last 10 years (if we include 2019) have been record box office years. For 2020, I modeled -2% attendance and +1% ticket price growth in the US. After that, flat attendance and +1% ticket inflation.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

Significant improvement in assets, but not in valuation

Over the past few years, both AMC and Cinemark (CNK) have spent a significant amount of cash on experience enhancing initiatives such as premium viewing formats, recliners, and food and beverage, yet Cinemark's valuation has not moved since 2014 and AMC has lost over 60% of its market cap since its IPO. I've quantified the various initiatives below.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

Food and beverage per cap have increased from $3.95 in 2013 to my estimation of $4.84 at the end of 2019, representing ~3.5% CAGR. It's no longer just a movie, it's dinner and a movie. Consistent growth in food and beverage per cap is important because it comes at a much higher margin than movie tickets. Food and beverage gross margins are in the mid 80% range while ticket gross margins are under 50%.

Here is what gets me excited. I've chatted with multiple buy-side and sell-side analysts who cover AMC and investors don't seem to recognize that the stock is currently trading significantly below the replacement value of its assets. The combined transaction value since AMC was taken private by Wanda in 2012 is actually higher than the current enterprise value of the firm. What's even more puzzling is after factoring in the capex (excluding maintenance but including landlord contributions) that AMC spent since 2013, we see that AMC is trading $2.9B below its replacement value. Where did this $2.9B go?? See below for illustration.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

End of capex cycle represents an inflection point for free cash flow

AMC, along with other theater operators, is finishing up a huge capex cycle where they heavily invested in installing recliners and refurbishing the lobby area. From 2013-2018, AMC has invested on average ~8.7% of its revenue in capex, net of landlord contributions. Maintenance capex levels are ~3% of revenue (consistent with Cinemark's management commentary) and with continued, albeit at a much slower pace, investments into premium viewing formats, recliners, and new theaters, I believe normalized capex run-rate should be 5-6% of revenue (management guided $250-300M of total net capex). This additional 3-4% of free cash flow conversion will be used to pay down debt and as a result, I believe AMC will generate ~$120M in FCF in 2020, implying ~17% fcf yield and enough to cover its ~$83M dividend payment.

Hidden assets

Valuation for cinema operators is much higher in Europe. Kinepolis has screens in Belgium, France, Spain, Netherlands and Canada and trades at 13.7x EV/EBITDA according to FactSet. AMC generated ~25% of its 2018 EBITDA from its international theaters in Europe. A partial IPO of its European business, which should trade at a much higher multiple than its US circuit, can unlock significant shareholder value. The majority of growth capex in the next year or two will be focused on AMC's European business.

Digital Cinema Implementation Partners (DCIP) is a joint venture among AMC, Cinemark, and Regal, formed in 2007, to facilitate the conversion from 35mm to digital. DCIP, through its Cinergy platform, has transitioned into a key SaaS solutions provider for theater operators with services and solutions including asset tracking, content management, health monitoring, preventive maintenance, and reporting. From 2013-2018, DCIP compounded earnings by 14.1% per annum. In 2018, DCIP generated net income of ~95M and with a 18x multiple, this implies $1.7B valuation. AMC's 29% stake equates to ~$500M. AMC records earnings from DCIP in the line item equity in earnings of non-consolidated entities. I don't think DCIP receives a fair valuation multiple for a SaaS company when it gets lumped together on AMC's income statement. Theater operators will always trade at a much lower multiple than SaaS companies.

AMC has NOLs totaling ~$1.1B. The biggest roadblock to consistent profitability is AMC's debt burden (I'm projecting $300M of interest expense for 2019). If AMC can sustainably generate free cash flow as a result of reduced capex, debt levels and interest expense should gradually come down. AMC should be able to generate profits after 2020 and I don't have them paying cash taxes for the next 8 years. My estimation of the present value of the NOLs is ~$400M.

Adding everything together, I believe AMC should be worth over $19/share. EBITDA numbers reflect ASC 842.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

Risks

In addition to a "secularly challenged" industry, which I hope I have proved is not the case, investors are worried about leverage, increased bargaining power of suppliers as a result of Disney/Fox merger, and potential dilution from Silver Lake's convertible note.

There is no questioning that the debt burden will take time to reduce, but with lower capex levels and a potential IPO of its European business, AMC should be able to slowly repair its balance sheet. The only covenant I see is a <6x secured leverage ratio on the term loan. AMC has only $2B in secured debt, so it is highly unlikely that this covenant will be tripped.

Disney bought 21st Century Fox in March 2019, which will increase Disney's market share of the domestic box office from ~25% to ~33%. Investors are worried that Disney will negotiate higher film rent splits, hurting AMC's margins, and release fewer films, potentially pressuring overall box office gross. I don't think AMC's film margins will compress as a result of Disney/Fox merger. Disney bought Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, and LucasFilm in 2012, yet AMC's film margin has not materially changed.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

Similarly, I don't believe releasing fewer films will hurt overall box office gross. Disney released 50% fewer films in 2019 compared to 1999. Concurrently, Disney's worldwide box office gross has increased 372%. Furthermore, Disney's box office gross per film and profit per film have increased 8.4x and 13x, respectively, from 1999 to 2019.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

AMC issued $600M of convertible notes to Silver Lake in September 2018 and used the proceeds to buy back a portion of Wanda's equity stake, essentially structured as an equity for debt swap. In September 2020, Silver Lake will have a one-time option to reset the conversion price down to 1.2x the trading price in September 2020, but cannot have an equity stake of more than 30% of total outstanding shares. The conversion will result in massive dilution for equity holders (~260M), but actually decrease enterprise value by ~$340M. It doesn't make sense for Silver Lake to convert at current prices since they will effectively be swapping $600M in debt for $260M in equity.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

In conclusion, I believe picking up shares of AMC at current prices represents a very attractive reward/risk ratio. Short-term catalysts include increased free cash flow generation, IPO of the European business to unlock shareholder value and getting past the conversion date for the Silver Lake convertible note. Longer-term value creation opportunities include the slow and steady growth of the box office, increasing food and beverage per cap and deleveraging the balance sheet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.