Electricité De France: Fairly Valued But Still Not Recommended

The firm is in better financial shape than you would think, given the commentary.

Electricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFY), or EDF, has had a rough time of it over the past few years. I think that the stock is fairly valued but not worth considering, and that is a view that many are likely to have of this French power company - understandably, given the reasons why EDF has made headlines in recent times.

For starters, there are issues with the Flamanville plant in northwest France. Issues with maintenance and contractor oversight on Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors have forced the French Nuclear Safety Agency (L'Autorité de sûreté nucléaire, or ASN) to place both reactors under increased surveillance. In addition, the Flamanville 3 reactor, which is already a decade behind schedule, has been delayed still further due to faulty welds and will not be able to load nuclear fuel until at least the end of 2022. At this stage, the cost of the project has more than trebled to €13.6 billion ($15 billion).

Costs for other reactors, also beset with maintenance issues, have added to EDF's woes. For example, construction of the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Somerset, England is bedevilled by unfavorable ground conditions that have pushed costs up from £19.5 billion ($25.5 billion) to around £22 billion ($28.77 billion).

All told, this sorry set of circumstances has seen EDF fall in share price by nearly half over the past five years.

Chart for ECIFY. Chart generated from The Motley Fool.

One would expect with these costs that productivity and profitability would be severely impaired in the same time-frame, but while the revenue and net income figures that this French utility has reported do show a decline, it is not a severe one.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2014 73.38 billion 80.9 billion 3.31 billion 3.65 billion 2015 75.01 billion 82.7 billion 596 million 657.08 million 2016 71.2 billion 78.5 billion 2.27 billion 2.5 billion 2017 64.89 billion 71.54 billion 2.61 billion 2.88 billion 2018 68.98 billion 76.05 billion 593 million 653.78 million

Figures collated from annual management reports available on EDF's investor relations page.

The 2019 half-year results show an improvement on the previous years' performance can be expected when the full-year figures are reported, as for the half-year €36.47 billion ($40.21 billion) in revenue and €2.56 billion ($2.82 billion) in net income was reported.

The balance sheet, too, seems better than expected. Long-term debt of €52.79 billion ($58.2 billion) is only slightly offset by a net worth of €53.58 billion ($59.07 billion), while total current liabilities of €51.47 billion ($56.75 billion) are offset by total current assets of €68.38 billion ($75.39 billion), cash-on-hand of €4.35 billion ($4.8 billion), and total accounts receivable of €21.38 billion ($23.57 billion). Utilities, generally, have high debt in light of how capital-intensive it is to maintain the infrastructure needed for its services. Given EDF's additional woes as recounted above, it is remarkable that the balance sheet is in relatively adequate shape.

While EDF's issues are anything but a positive for the firm, they are not insurmountable. The firm retains a dominant position in the French utility sector, a dominance that is assured by the French state's 83.67% ownership stake in EDP. It has a well-diversified energy portfolio, with renewable energy, hydro, wind power, and nuclear power segments. It has a fair international footprint, particularly in Belgium and Brazil, which brought in revenue of €83 million ($91.53 million) and €144 million ($158.80 million) respectively for the last quarter.

Small wonder that EDF has been able to pay shareholders a dividend, albeit one that fluctuates in keeping with the European tradition of paying an amount that reflects how much profit was made that year.

Chart provided by EDF.

However, while EDF's position suggests that things are not quite as perilous as many commentators would have you believe, the litany of problems that they have had would require a significant discount to fair value to even consider parking money here. It is to valuation that we must now turn.

The chart above for the ECIFY security that trades on the over-the-counter markets shows that EDF has dropped from $5.50 per share to $2.50 per share - these shares reflect 0.2 ordinary shares that would trade on the Euronext markets and show how far the stock has fallen. Has it fallen to a discount price?

Currently, EDF trades on the Euronext markets at a share price of €11.48 ($12.66) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a dividend yield of 2.79%. I am only rating the Euronext share as the over-the-counter shares are not sponsored and, therefore, ineligible for a secure investment in EDF. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 34.33, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 6.95% So what is fair value for EDF?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.26 (18.94/5 = 1.26), then I will divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for the fair value of $10.05 (12.66/1.26 = 10.05). I, then, will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.55 (18.940/34.33 = 0.55) and then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $23.02 (12.66/0.55 = 23.02).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 2.49 (6.95/2.79 = 2.49) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for the fair value of $5.09 (12.66/2.49 = 5.09). Finally, I will average out these three very different estimates - a reflection of how tumultuous things have been over recent years for EDF - to get a final estimate for the fair value of $12.72 (10.05 + 23.02 + 5.09 / 3 = 12.72).

Now, a stock that is on par with fair value and has the competitive advantages that were outlined above is one I would recommend ordinarily, but given how many things have gone wrong for EDF in recent years, I would not be comfortable investing here. The problems are not insurmountable, but management's ability to resolve them is singularly lacking - the fact that a nuclear power reactor is a decade behind schedule and now costs treble what was originally forecast is one symptom of this lack of resolution.

EDF is in better shape than it initially appears and is on par with fair value, but its numerous problems and apparent inability to resolve these problems in the near term lead me to label this a hold and not a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.