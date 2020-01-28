The Markets Are Likely In A Correction (Technically Speaking For 1/28)

There have been sufficient trend breaks to conclude that the markets are likely in a correction.

Some thoughts and observations on the coronavirus and its investment implications after about a week of activity (data compiled before the open on 1/28):

There is clearly a risk-off mood in the market: bonds are rallying, stocks are selling off. During the last week, the TLT gained 4.54% while the SPY dropped 2.55%. Non-US bonds (BNDX) gained 1.21% and the total US bond market (BND) was up 1%.

Developed markets are "outperforming" (on a relative basis) emerging markets. Yesterday, Japan (EWJ) and the US (SPY) were off modestly (-1.8% and 1.6%, respectively) while emerging markets (EEM) dropped 3.45%.

Large-caps are outperforming small-caps. Last week, the SPY was down 2.55% while the IWM and IWC dropped 3.09% and 3.02%, respectively.

Over the last week, sector performance has skewed defensive, with utilities, real estate, and consumers staples leading the pack. Financials, energy, and basic materials are the biggest losers.

The housing market is in good shape. Existing home sales increased by 3.6% in December and 10.8% from a year earlier. They more or less trended sideways for most of last year (The FRED system can only access the last year's worth of data): New home sales were down 0.4% M/M but up 23% Y/Y. The following chart shows the last five years of data: The market has further support from low unemployment, an accommodating Federal Reserve (15 and 30-year mortgage rates are near a five-year low), and a high level of building permits to provide new supply. This is very supportive of the economy going forward.

Private investors are slowing divesting from hedge funds. The reason? Underperformance. According to an article in today's Financial Times, hedge funds have underperformed the S&P 500 every year since the Great Recession. As a result, there's been increased use of index-tracking ETFs. The strategy has merit. Consider the following return statistics for a portfolio that is 50/50 SPY and TLT: Data from 01/03-12/19; from Portfolio Visualizer

Here's a chart of the annual performance: From Portfolio Visualizer

And here's a chart of the rolling 3 and 5-year returns: From Portfolio Visualizer

Let's turn to today's performance tables: After a decidedly risk-off tone yesterday, markets bounced back today. Large-caps led the way higher, with the QQQ, OEF, and SPY leading the pack. Smaller-cap indexes also gained while Treasuries sold off marginally. All sectors were higher; the defensive sectors are all in the lower half of the table. Technology, communication services, and financials -- the three largest sectors of the market -- led the way higher.

Despite today's bounce, there is sufficient technical damage to argue that the markets are now in a correction. Let's start with the SPY: Prices broke an uptrend yesterday with a big gap lower. Prices dropped through the 10 and 20-day EMAs. Today, prices rallied but hit resistance at the previously established trend line. The MACD has given a sell signal and volume on today's spike was a little more than half that of yesterday's total. Mid-caps just barely broke trend on Friday. That trend continued today, with prices falling to the 50-day EMA and closing in on the 202 level from late November. Today's bounce had a lower volume total. Finally, the MACD has given a sell signal. Small-caps broke the trend last week; on Friday, they made a big move through the 10 and 20-day EMA. Yesterday, prices moved through the 50-day EMA. Momentum is declining. Micro-caps broke trend on Friday, moving through the 10 and 20-day EMA.

Sector charts are starting to weaken a bit as well. Healthcare -- the second-largest SPY component -- has broken several trends over the last few trading sessions. Financials (the second-largest SPY component) have broken trend, as has ... ... the consumer discretionary sector.

The only reason why this might not be a full-blown correction yet is time; the trend breaks are still too new and there's still some strength in key sector charts (the XLK and XLC are right at support). However, if we're using a "preponderance of the evidence" standard, it's more likely than not that we're in a correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.