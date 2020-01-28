Union Pacific's Valuation Has Steamed Too Far Ahead

Union Pacific (UNP) is trading at a valuation above that of its five-year average and not far from its 52-week high - it is my contention that it does not justify this valuation. My reasoning for that is what follows in this article.

Union Pacific trades in the mid-$180 range, not far from its 52-week high of $187.68. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, the stock for this railroad titan is trading at a share price of $185.68, just 1.07% below its 52-week high of $187.68. Its current price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 is higher than its five-year average P/E of 17.13, and its current dividend yield of 1.99% is lower than its five-year average dividend yield of 2.15%. These factors suggest that Union Pacific is trading at a premium to fair value at present - but what is fair value?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.48 (22.16 / 15 = 1.48) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $125.46 (185.68 / 1.48 = 125.46). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.29 (22.16 / 17.13 = 1.29) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $143.94 (185.68 / 1.29 = 143.94).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.08 (2.15 / 1.99 = 1.08) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $171.93 (185.68 / 1.08 = 171.93). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $147.11 (125.46 + 143.94 + 171.93 / 3 = 147.11). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is currently trading at a 26% premium - is Union Pacific worth this premium?

The underlying business is one that any long-term investor would certainly be interested in - after all, Union Pacific is the largest railroad in the United States of America. It operates 32,200 miles of track across 23 states in the western two-thirds of the U.S., which makes it a key component of the global supply chain. Approximately 10,000 customers avail of the service that Union Pacific provides.

Union Pacific operates 32,200 miles of track across the western two-thirds of the United States. Image provided by Union Pacific.

Two major railroad firms lay claim to most of the transcontinental freight lines in the western U.S.: Union Pacific and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). This virtual duopoly ensures that all major ports and routes are taken, which puts high competitive barriers up as there is little point in a competitor trying to lay alternative tracks - and the scope for doing so dwindles by the day as U.S. population density increases.

The scale that this provides Union Pacific with further increases its competitive advantage. Operating 8,300 locomotives on 32,200 miles of track affords Union Pacific the facility of moving goods across distances in a more fuel-efficient manner than would be the case if trucks were used. And with the aforementioned increase in population density will come a simultaneous increase in goods moved, ensuring that Union Pacific will continue to be as profitable as it has been over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 23.99 billion 5.18 billion 2015 21.81 billion 4.77 billion 2016 19.94 billion 4.23 billion 2017 21.24 billion 10.71 billion 2018 22.83 billion 5.97 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Union Pacific's investor relations page.

Quarterly reports for the present financial year testify to the continuation of this trend.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 5.38 billion 1.39 billion Q2 5.6 billion 1.57 billion Q3 5.52 billion 1.56 billion Q4 5.21 billion 1.4 billion Total 21.71 billion 5.92 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Union Pacific's investor relations page.

The sustainability of these profits is helped by the diversification that Union Pacific practices. The company divides the markets it caters to into the following segments: agricultural products (fertilizer, food and beverage, grain and grain products); energy (coal, liquid petroleum gas, petroleum, renewables, and sand); industrial (construction, forest products, industrial chemicals, metals, plastics, soda ash and specialized products); and premium (domestic shipments, international shipments, finished vehicles, and other products). How well this diversification works for Union Pacific can be gleaned from the following table.

Segment Freight Revenue ($) Revenue Carloads ($) Average Revenue Per Car ($) Agricultural Products 4.44 billion 1.09 billion 4.07 billion Energy 3.76 billion 1.4 billion 2.67 billion Industrial 5.8 billion 1.79 billion 3.24 billion Premium 6.24 billion 4.06 billion 1.54 billion Total 20.24 billion 8.35 billion 2.43 billion

2019 full year figures collated from Q4 2019 presentation.

In light of the above, it is not hard to see why management have been able to extract profits from these revenue figures, with an operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 38.93% that continues a steady trend over the past five years.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2014 36.49 2015 36.91 2016 36.47 2017 37.95 2018 37.30

Figures collated from Morningstar.

Shareholders have also benefited, as evidenced by the return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 31.40%, which is an improvement on the past five years bar 2017.

Year Return On Equity (%) 2014 24.43 2015 22.78 2016 20.83 2017 47.83 2018 26.35

Figures collated from Morningstar.

This profitability also accounts for Union Pacific's ability to reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividends, as it has done for the last ten years. And with a payout ratio of 41.42%, it looks like it may continue doing so. The balance sheet may undermine confidence in this, as long-term debt of $23.94 billion outweighs Union Pacific's net worth of $18.12 billion.

However, it must be borne in mind that maintaining tracks and locomotives is capital-intensive, and Union Pacific's profitability is such that it will have no issues servicing its debt. In any case, its short-term finances are more robust, with total current liabilities of $4.35 billion offset by total current assets of $4.07 billion, cash-on-hand worth $831 million, short-term investments worth $60 million, and total accounts receivable of $1.65 billion. The sustainability of the dividend, and of Union Pacific generally, is assured, and current shareholders will benefit as earnings-per-share over the next five years is projected to be 10.10%.

The problem with Union Pacific is not the business, but Mr. Market's awareness of the business. Investors have piled in and this has bid up the share prices to the point where it now trades at a 26% premium to fair value. A prospective investor who buys Union Pacific now is locking in a lower dividend yield and a lower total return for the duration of the investment, which is counter to the whole point of investing - storing wealth with a view to generating greater income, or growth (or both). And in the event of a correction, there is likely to be paper losses incurred.

Such losses may come sooner than most market bulls expect. There is a general consensus that a recession is on its way. A CFO Global Business Survey carried out by Duke University found that 70% of CFO's anticipate a recession will hit before the close of 2020. The atypical length of the current bull market, stemming as it did from the second worst recession in history, has caused most market bulls to dismiss such warnings, thinking that the current bull market will continue going up forever.

Yet markets have always corrected before, and this one will too. While the question of when cannot be answered, the 'if' is not in doubt - unless you want to argue against all historical precedent. For those contemplating Union Pacific, I would therefore advise holding fire - the underlying business is a resilient one, but the current share price prohibits me from recommending it as a buy. Nonetheless, it is a high-quality hold at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.