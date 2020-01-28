Apple Delivers iPhone Blowout

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fiscal first quarter results from technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for its December-ending holiday period. With shares of the company having soared over the past year to become the most important stock in the US, expectations were certainly high. Fortunately, Apple delivered a fairly decent report, sending the stock to a new all-time high.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, there were three keys to the revenue picture: the iPhone, Services, and Wearables. As the graphic below shows, expectations were for revenues from the smartphone to decline slightly over the prior year period, but Apple blew away the street with the iPhone coming in at nearly $56 billion. Wearables came in just over $10 billion, a little light, while Services also missed at $12.72 billion. The Mac was somewhat in line to a little light at $7.16 billion, while the iPad missed since it came in at less than $6 billion.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

Overall, Apple came in at more than $91.8 billion for the quarter, handily beating the street by more than $3 billion. The big iPad miss doesn't surprise me, given the lack of an iPad Pro refresh, and the Mac wasn't a major issue. I was a little surprised with the light Services and Wearables numbers, but they still showed strong growth over the prior year period, and the headline results will all be about the iPhone.

With the revenue scenario as detailed, the margin issue was not terribly surprising. Product margins were down 14 basis points over the prior year period, but that's much less of a decline than we've seen in a number of previous periods. The iPhone beat definitely delivered there. Service margins were up 156 basis points, not as much growth as we've seen recently. We'll see how TV Plus, Arcade, and other services change the margin picture once the number of free trials starts to fall off. In the end, total gross margins of 38.35% were above the midpoint of management's guidance for 38%, with strength in the iPhone definitely helping. That's also a 36 basis point rise over the prior year period.

Further down the income statement, operating expenses of a little less than $9.65 billion were less than the guidance midpoint, something we usually see. Other income items came in at $349 million, beating guidance handily as they usually do. The biggest surprise might have been the tax rate of 14.21%, well below guidance for 16.5%. This resulted in an earnings benefit of more than 13 cents. When combined with higher revenues and margins, net earnings per share of $4.99 blew away the street's expectation of $4.55. That wasn't the only impressive item, given the guidance detailed below:

revenue between $63.0 billion and $67.0 billion

gross margin between 38.0 percent and 39.0 percent

operating expenses between $9.6 billion and $9.7 billion

other income/(expense) of $250 million

tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

With the street looking for revenues of $62.45 billion, overall guidance was definitely strong. Gross margin guidance was also 50 basis points higher than original fiscal Q1 guidance. Operating expenses seem a bit high to me, and the rest of the numbers are close to what management said for Q1, where massive beats were delivered. It will be interesting to see if we do get the new lower cost iPhone and maybe an iPad Pro refresh during the period.

During the quarter, Apple returned nearly $25 billion to shareholders, including $20 billion in repurchases. Management clearly did not refrain from slowing the buyback down despite the stock soaring, which is definitely helping the earnings per share situation. The net cash balance remains just under $100 billion, as Q1 usually generates the most free cash flow. The company remains committed to getting to a cash neutral position in the future, and we'll get a dividend/buyback update at the next earnings report.

In the end, Apple delivered an iPhone blowout with strong guidance, although the report wasn't a total home run. Services and Wearables numbers were a little light, and the iPad was a big miss with no major refresh. Investors seem to be cheering the report, although, as of 5 PM, Tuesday shares have lost more than half of their original gains. At a minimum, Tuesday's report calmed fears about the coronavirus hurting results in the short term, which should help Apple shares hold the majority of their recent gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

