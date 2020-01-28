Oil Stocks: The Bulls Must Hold Here

The last couple of months have been a rollercoaster ride for investors in the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), with the sector massively outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) in December, only to relegate to its laggard status the past two weeks. The recent fears regarding the China coronavirus have put a dent in oil prices with worries about demand, and this has hit the oil stocks hard, with the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF closing down 8% for the week. While this correction hasn't done anything to hurt the encouraging breadth in the sector yet, the bulls must step up and play defense over the next few days. This is because we are sitting right near crucial support, and a weekly close below $20.00 would likely lead to a deterioration in breadth, as well as erase any progress made in price action over the past several weeks. The first sign of a definite bullish change in character for the index would be a monthly close above $24.55.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It wasn't all that long ago that the world was concerned with running out of oil, and the end of the world was just around the corner. However, companies have continued to prosper when it comes to exploration and finding "new" oil and gas that was lying in the ground. In 2019, oil and gas firms discovered a four-year high of 12.2 billion barrels of oil. So many of the major players have done their absolute best to cut costs to a bare minimum while exploring new ways to find more oil and gas. In addition, we have seen a turnaround in earnings growth from the majority of the stocks that make up the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF.

If we look at the top 40 holdings (which account for 90% of the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF's exposure), we have seen revenue growth, as well as dividend yield growth across the board, and 80% of the top 40 holdings are still profitable. More importantly, debt is by no means out of control, with the majority of the top 40 constituents holding debt to equity ratios of below 1.0. This should give shareholders faith that they are not going anywhere, anytime soon. Those that are not doing so hot are trading below price to book ratios of 1. This shows that whatever is creating the concern in the specific holdings, is mostly priced in currently. One of the more bullish signs that we can see from the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF is that the majority of the holdings (70%) have a positive forward dividend yield. Essentially, this means that these companies are excepting to have enough free cash flow to continue to pay shareholders at an increasing rate.

In addition, the market as a whole appears to be stabilizing slowly. Not only are we seeing rig counts stabilize, but we continue to see a healthy amount of mergers & acquisitions. Looking at the WPX Energy (WPX) $2.5 billion purchase of Felix Energy, this is a case of the smaller producers feeling pinched off due to tight access to capital markets. Mergers and acquisitions are good for the "have" companies because it allows them to gain market share, and ideally become more profitable. This activity will continue into 2020, which is good news for the big players in the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF who have the ability to acquire attractive assets.

(Source: Author's Data & Chart)

Moving over to the index from a breadth standpoint, we continue to see positive divergences across a few breadth indicators. The most recent positive sign was the percent of Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF constituents above their 200-day moving averages rising above the 50% level as this marked a new 1-year high for this indicator. Unfortunately, this trip above the 50% level for this indicator was short-lived, and the reading has since fallen back to 25%. This is not a huge deal, as we often see false starts in indexes that are in bear markets, but it would be ideal if we could see a higher low on this correction. As we can see in the chart below, the index has made three successive higher lows at 8%, 11%, and 14% since August, and we ideally want to see a higher low vs. the 14% level to keep this pattern intact. Therefore, while the false breakout above the 50% level is discouraging, we continue to see a silver lining here from a breadth standpoint if this higher low can hold.

The percent of Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF constituents above their 200-day moving averages is essential as it tells us how many oil stocks are attempting to begin new bull markets. One of my favorite short-term barometers for defining bull and bear markets is a stock's position vs. its 200-day moving average. Generally, as long as a stock is not seeing consecutive closes below its 200-day moving average, we can determine it's in a bull market. Therefore, the more Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF constituents that are above their 200-day moving averages, the more oil stocks that are finally beginning new bull markets. As the chart above shows, despite lower prices in the index, we continue to see stronger participation in the number of stocks entering new bull markets. However, the real change of character in this indicator shows up when we begin trending above the 50% level, something the index has been unable to accomplish since late 2018.

Ideally, what we want to see from this indicator for the oil stocks is a reclamation of the 50% level, and then the indicator showing commitment to trending above this level. We can see an example of this above from the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), with the index reclaiming the pivotal 50% level in early June, and soaring over 15% since. As we can see, while the 50% level (green line) was brief resistance for this indicator with the Silver Miners ETF, it then turned into support. Thus far, when it comes to the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF, this is not the case.

If we take a look at another breadth indicator, we can see that we're also at an inflection point for the amount of new 52-week lows among Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF constituents. As we can see, the index saw a massive spike in new 52-week lows in December 2018, another enormous spike in May through August, but has since seen a steady downtrend in new 52-week lows among sector constituents. Just recently, we saw a complete dearth in new 52-week lows, and the most recent correction in late November saw nine new 52-week lows in the sector. As of Friday's close, we also had nine new 52-week lows, and the trend lower in 52-week lows would be negated if we see more than nine new 52-week lows if this correction continues. Therefore, we want to see the bulls start playing defense immediately, as this positive breadth divergence will likely move to neutral if we see another heavy selling day below $21.00 with a weak close on the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF.

(Source: Author's Data & Chart)

In summary, from a breadth standpoint, we are at a clear inflection point here. The positive divergences that have continued to improve the past three months are finally in jeopardy if the bulls don't start playing defense immediately. It is, of course, possible that the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF could continue to sell off, and these positive breadth divergences hold up as we saw in November. Still, it's unlikely to be the case with how much breadth has deteriorated with just five days of heavy selling last week. A loss of positive breadth divergence for the index would not be a deal-breaker to confirming a bottom, but it certainly wouldn't be a positive sign. This is because breadth has been the one thing in favor of the index bottoming while we've traded in a sloppy range the past several months. This, mixed with a favorable fundamental picture for majority of the holdings in the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF thanks to a stabilization through the industry, is a solution for a strong, long term, bullish forecast.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In terms of the technical picture, we've got a bit of an issue here if this selling continues, as the sell-off has been quite violent, and the index is starting to get oversold. While there's no problem with an index becoming oversold short-term, it is often an ominous sign if an index stays oversold. Given that the Oil/Gas Exploration ETF would hit short-term oversold levels at $20.00, we want to see buyers step up immediately in this area if we do see further weakness. Let's take a closer look at the technicals below:

As I pointed out in my most recent article, the index was running into strong resistance at $24.55, and this was likely to be a tricky spot to get through. If we look at the chart below, the index was rejected here in a big way, with the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF falling all the way back to critical support near $20.50. The weekly close below $20.50 last week is not a huge deal as it barely lost this level, but a weekly close below $20.00 would be quite ominous. Therefore, the bulls must step up here and play some defense as they have in the past in this area.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom in on the index below, we can see that the 200-day moving average (blue line) continues to trend lower, and the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF is now sitting right on support at $20.50. Based on the fact that the 200-day moving average and strong resistance at $24.55 are now converging, I continue to see this as an opportune area for traders to book some profits. This is because the index will remain choppy with volatile swings like the one we just saw until we see a confirmed monthly close above this level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF continues to see improving breadth, but this is contingent on the bulls stepping up this week and playing some defense. While breadth was exceptional heading into 2020, we would begin to see some deterioration in breadth if the index drops below the $20.00 level on a monthly close. I continue to see the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF as an attractive group for 2020 if one focuses on the leaders in the group as sentiment remains terrible and valuations are near multi-year lows. Having said that, the lowest risk way to play the index is waiting for a breakout through $24.55 on a monthly close, as this would finally confirm a change of character. For now, I remain on the sidelines but am watching a few of the leaders in the sector with $10 billion-plus market capitalizations, like Apache Corporation (APA) and Valero Energy (VLO). Currently, neither stocks have buyable setups, so I have no positions in either at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.