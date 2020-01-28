Apple First Look: The iPhone Is Back

I continue to see AAPL stock rising over the next few years, although perhaps at a more timid pace than what was observed in 2019.

It wasn't necessarily a spotless earnings report across the board. But, on the aggregate, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) fiscal 1Q20 was as robust a quarter as any shareholder could have asked for.

The Cupertino-based company delivered a top- and bottom-line beat over consensus estimates that was the widest observed since early 2015 at least. Revenue growth of about 9% flirted with the double-digit levels, something that has not been witnessed since the September 2018 quarter. Both gross and operating margins topped the management team's guidance at the mid-point of the range.

Credit: Mac World

A quarter to remember

The big star of the 2019 holiday was undeniably the iPhone 11. The overall segment was up a healthy 8% YOY, lavishly beating consensus estimate that suggested a slight decline in sales. I suspect that the performance of this product category is most responsible for all major geographic groups ex-Japan having posted revenue growth of at least 3% - including China, Apple's "problem child" of the past several quarters.

As I had mentioned in my earnings preview, "the early success of the iPhone 11 cycle seemed to be all but a consensus" already, as Apple Insider's chart below depicts. I believe I have been proven right in my core iPhone thesis for this holiday quarter: Apple's strategy to make the new smartphone models more accessible to the masses through lower pricing at the entry point and a brand new trade-in program has been highly successful.

Source: Apple Insider

Aside from wearables, which I anticipated could have been the main bullish story in fiscal 1Q20 on the back of strong AirPod and Watch sales, Apple's other segments did not fare as well. Service revenues were up 17%, the lowest growth rate since late 2015 at least. I had previously noted that "the segment has experienced a few lumps in performance in the past couple of quarters", therefore I take the more timid top-line growth rate to be business as usual. iPads also disappointed a bit, probably due to the timing of the September model refresh that did not benefit the holiday quarter.

Given the much heavier revenue mix of lower-margin products vs. higher-margin services, I was most impressed with Apple's profitability levels in the quarter. Gross margin landed at 38.4%, beating the mid-point of the guidance range by 40 bps. The upside to guided operating margin was even wider, at 90 bps. In addition to benefiting from scale, as revenues finally rebounded, I suspect that the fast growth of wearable devices might have something to do with the noticeable and surprising YOY increase in margins.

See summarized P&L below. Also note that guidance for the next quarter lavishly beat current consensus estimates, which also helps to explain the market's modest bullish reaction towards the stock in after-hours trading.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

On the stock

I maintain my views shared recently on Apple stock. More specifically, I continue to believe that "the company is riding the tailwinds of increased consumer spending in wearables and other tech devices outside the smartphone category, while doing a competent job at monetizing its enormous installed base".

Risks will certainly continue to exist, given the size of the company and its global reach. If not social and political distress in Hong Kong or the spread of the coronavirus, something else is bound to put pressure on Apple's sales somewhere in the world. But, fundamentally, and keeping a long-term horizon in mind, AAPL remains one of my favorite stocks to buy and hold for a while.

Data by YCharts

As the graph above depicts, valuation may be a key area of concern for investors. Current-year P/E has skyrocketed from about 14x this time last year to 24x as of Tuesday. However, as I explained in more detail earlier this month, Apple's business model has been shifting towards higher-margin and more stable services, as well as higher-growth wearables.

All accounted for, I continue to see AAPL rising over the next few years, although perhaps at a more timid pace than what was observed in 2019.

