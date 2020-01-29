Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Safest Dividend Is The One That's Just Been Raised

If you're reading this article and are enthusiastic with regard to high-yielding mall REITs, be thankful that Tanger provided us with the news early.

With regard to the High-Yield Index, Steve Tanger, CEO at Tanger, said that “the market will take care of itself."

Tanger announced its 28th annual consecutive dividend increase and also is being shown the door by the S&P.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) announced a penny-per-share dividend increase earlier this week.

It simultaneously released its Q4 2019 and year-end earnings earlier than expected, bumping up the date for that latter notification for a specific reason – to counteract the news that the S&P is dropping it from its High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index.

To be included in that particular index, a company must:

Have a market cap of $1.5 billion or greater Increase dividends for 25 years in a row.

And, as you can see in the screenshot above, Tanger no longer meets requirement 1 after several sales last year – even though it will officially be doling out its 28th annual consecutive dividend increase.

With regard to the High-Yield Index situation, CEO Steve Tanger says “The market will take care of itself.”

He truly doesn’t seem spooked by the situation. The reason he and his announced the results early was simply to make sure they weren’t overshadowed by the news.

(Incidentally, Feb. 3 is the official date Tanger will be moved from the index.)

Besides the dividend increase news, there’s a lot more we learned from the earnings results and subsequent call. And not just for Tanger, but for mall REITs in general.

It’s important to recognize the potential impact on them. So here’s a list of the earnings dates for the other entries:

Let’s Start with the Earnings Results

Tanger did post better-than-expected Q4 earnings results. Funds from operations (FFO) was $0.59 per share, for instance, and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.64 per share.

Full-year results also were solid:

Net income was $0.93 per share, compared to $0.45 for the prior year.

FFO was $2.27 per share, compared to $2.48 for the prior year (including an $0.11-per-share dilutive impact related to the asset sales).

AFFO was $2.31 per share, as compared to $2.48 (including an $0.11-per-share dilutive impact related to the asset sales).

Other key portfolio points included how:

The consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 97% at year’s end compared to 96.8% on Dec. 31, 2018.

Blended average rental rates rose 2.7% on a straight-line basis and decreased 1.3% on a cash basis for all renewals and re-tenanted leases begun during the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Same-center net operating income (NOI) for the consolidated portfolio decreased 0.4% for the quarter and 0.7% for the year, mainly due to tenant bankruptcies, lease modifications, and store closures.

Average tenant sales productivity for the consolidated portfolio was $395 per square foot, compared to $385 in 2018.

Overall same-center tenant sales increased 1.5%, compared to the prior year.

Occupancy cost ratio was 10%.

On the earnings results, Steve Tanger (in a press release) said:

"Better than anticipated performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2019 enabled us to surpass our expectations. With strong leasing execution, we ended the year with consolidated portfolio occupancy above that of the prior year at 97.0%, contributing to better than expected same center net operating income. Increases in traffic and sales validate consumers' ongoing desire for the best brands, prices and shopping experience at Tanger Outlets."

It’s Not Getting Any Better in 2020...

Admittedly, Tanger’s 2020 guidance wasn’t reassuring in terms of any future store closings. Based on its internal budgeting process and view on current market conditions, management said that 2020 net income and FFO will be as follows:

Tanger's estimates reflect the following key assumptions:

Same-center NOI guidance for the consolidated portfolio being 6.75%-8.25% (reflecting an approximately 0.7% impact related to the problematic Jeffersonville, Ohio, property).

Projected average occupancy for the year of 92%-93%.

Projected bankruptcy and restructuring-related store closures of 303,000 square feet (due to Dressbarn, Kitchen Collection, Forever 21, and Destination Maternity).

322,000-372,000 square feet of potential additional closures that are otherwise unknown or unresolved at this time.

Projected full-year lease termination fees (which aren’t included in same-center NOI) of approximately $1.5 million

Annual general and administrative expenses of $48 million to $50 million.

Annual consolidated portfolio interest expenses of $59.5 million to $60 million.

Annual interest expense in the unconsolidated portfolio of $7.2 million to $7.6 million.

2020 weighted average diluted common shares of approximately 92.5 million for earnings per share and 97.5 million for FFO per share.

Combined annual recurring capital expenditures and second-generation tenant allowances of approximately $44 million to $48 million.

(Note: Those figures do not include the impact of any financing activity, any outparcel sales, properties or joint venture interests, or acquisitions.)

The following table provides a bridge from Tanger’s 2019 actual FFO per diluted share to its 2020 diluted FFO per share guidance:

“21” Possibilities

I’m sure you’re curious about the title – “The Safest Dividend Is the One That’s Just Been Raised” – and how a company can be safe when it’s projecting that kind of NOI and FFO.

That’s a valid consideration. But let’s remember that Tanger started 2019 with these words: “In terms of our outlook for 2019, we estimate that FFO per share will beat $2.31 and $2.37.”

It then lowered that range to $2.22-$2.28 due to the dilutive impact from its non-core asset sales. Thus, Tanger’s 2019 FFO came in at $2.27, at the high end of its guidance range.

We consider Tanger’s conservative management style a competitive advantage worth mentioning. While we’d still like to see improved guidance numbers, we respect that transparency related to potentially continued store closures.

There are a number of retailers still experience angst, including Ascena (ASNA) and Forever 21.

(We wrote a detailed article on ASNA here).

Last week, Bloomberg reported that "Forever 21 told suppliers in recent weeks that it’s short on cash and… could be forced to liquidate if a buyer does not emerge.” It added that Simon Property Group (SPG) is considering a bid for Forever 21 where it "would pair with Authentic Brands Group LLC to buy and operate the stores and the brand."

Forever 21 is SPG's seventh-largest in-line tenant, with exposure to 98 stores. That represents 1.4% of its total base minimum rent for U.S. properties.

Simon already has invested in retailers and services such as Aeropostale, Life Time Fitness, Allied E-Sports, Pinstripes, and SoHo House. So this could work out.

Moreover, it does appear that Tanger’s guidance reflects the worst-case scenario with regard to Forever 21. Two of its 14 leased stores have already closed, and it seems to be projecting the same for the other 12.

The Safest Dividend

The good news for Tanger is that its Forever 21 stores are smaller in size than traditional mall’s allocated spaces. They average around 10,000 square feet.

So our estimate is that “if” Forever 21 were to close all 12 stores, there would be about 120,000 square feet open to lease. Again, these numbers appear to be included in the 2020 guidance.

Compare that to:

Taubman Centers (TCO) with 17 stores

(TCO) with 17 stores Macerich (MAC) with 29

(MAC) with 29 Washington Prime (MAC) with 16.

If Simon isn’t successful in keeping Forever 21 afloat, we believe those three mall REITs will have to cut their dividend, hence why I titled the article, “The Safest Dividend Is the One That’s Just Been Raised.”

Even with continued retail deterioration, Tanger continues to demonstrate the power of its impressive balance sheet. For instance, as of Q4-19, it had outstanding floating rate debt of approximately $11 million.

That represents less than 1% of both total consolidated debt outstanding and total enterprise value.

Plus, the unused capacity under its $600 million unsecured lines of credit are nearly 100%, or $599.8 million. Approximately 94% of Tanger’s consolidated square footage is unencumbered by mortgages. And its funds available for distribution payout ratio was 70% for 2019.

A Solid Response

On the earnings call, analyst Todd Thomas asked:

“Can you comment on the rationale around the dividend increase? … despite the outlook for 2020, with the FFO guidance down a little more than 10%, I’m curious if you can just shed some light on (it)?”

Steven Tanger replied:

“Well, let me put it in perspective first of all. The $0.01 dividend increase requires less than $1 million of our free cash flow. We maintain and have always maintained a well-covered dividend and have a strong balance sheet. And we anticipate generating significant free cash flow again in 2020. “So our board carefully thought about and decided that it was important for the stakeholders that depend on our dividend to continue for the 28th year to increase it.”

As a stakeholder, I can appreciate the raise itself. But its meaning is even more critical in light of the continued pressure related to store closures.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s a message that – even in the worst-case scenario (conservative guidance) – Tanger can flex its financial muscles, with plenty of dry power remaining after paying out dividends.

It also signals that, even if Forever 21 fades into the sunset (like BonTon, Sears, and more to come), it can maintain a healthy payout ratio that supports ample free cash flow for capex, debt reduction, and share buybacks.

Outside of Simon, I’m not sure many of the other mall REITs can say that.

It’s therefore going to be an interesting earnings season for mall REITs with Tanger setting the bar by lowering expectations. If I were considering purchasing shares in a mall REIT with a tight payout ratio, I’d consider Tanger’s guidance a harbinger of more things to come.

Maintaining a Strong Buy

As viewed below, around 20.764 million shares on the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) will probably change hands soon. While I can’t predict who will buy them, I side with Tanger’s CEO when he said:

“… right now, we’ve decided just to continue to execute our business strategy and not to change the leverage profile of our balance sheet. So the market will take care of itself. And we’re as anxious as you are to see how it reacts.”

While we’re increasingly bearish for most mall REITs, we maintain a Strong Buy with Tanger. That’s based on its deep valuation (6.9x P/FFO) and dividend yield of 9.1%.

We don’t know of any other REIT with a BBB balance sheet and wide payout ratio that’s currently trading at such a wide discount.

While we were hoping to see more optimistic guidance, we recognize that Mr. Market is irrational. By maintaining extraordinary discipline anyway, we believe investors will ultimately be rewarded with more than dividends.

Yes, the 2020 consensus was $2.17 and is now $2.00: A 12% decline, and 8% more than analysts expected. But 2021 always was going to be Tanger’s turnaround year.

We’ve modeled our custom FFO per share below:

Let’s not forget that Tanger just announced a dividend increase in the midst of a volatile retail market. Or that it remains well positioned to increase it again.

Remember: The safest dividend is the one that's just been raised.

Stay tuned...

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

