Beyond Meat: Beyond The Bubble

A little more than seven months ago - in June 2019 - I wrote my first and only article about Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). Although this was just five weeks after the IPO, the stock had already increased 404% (from an IPO price of $25 to $126). And although increasing in value very quickly is not uncommon for a stock after an IPO, the rally of Beyond Meat was impressive and insane at the same time. Right now, Beyond Meat is trading almost for the same price as back then (with climbing as high as $240 in the meantime) and especially as Beyond Meat is once again showing massive gains within a very short time period, it might be a good time to revisit the stock (and the company).

Looking Back

In my article about Bitcoin (BTC-USD), I presented a simple chart showing the different steps which are necessary for a bubble to happen, and these steps occur in almost every bubble in a very similar way.

(Source: taken from Watch and Learn: Bitcoin, The Hype And The Bubble)

In a first step, we need an innovation trigger. People are always drawn towards new innovations, new technologies or inventions as they are fascinating for us. Additionally, we need a compelling story created around that invention or innovation, how it can alter people's lives sustainable or could solve a great problem mankind is having for decades (people imagining that is enough). In case of Beyond Meat, it would be plant-based meat substitutes, which could alter our eating habits. In a next step, we see the building of the bubble to which four different steps usually contribute. First of all, people have to form a similar (bullish) opinion about the asset - otherwise a bubble is not possible. If only a few people assume that the asset should be worth much more and others have the opinion it should be worth less, there won't be a bubble. In his famous book "Irrational Exuberance", Robert J. Shiller wrote the following:

Significant market events generally occur only if there is similar thinking among large groups of people, and the news media are essential vehicles for the spread of ideas. (Shiller, p. 71).

The story has to be picked up by the mass media. If the invention or new technology is not exciting or news-worthy and providing the opportunity for great stories, it probably won't lead to a hype. In some cases, we also see a shift towards allegedly safe investments, but while this was true for Bitcoin, it was probably not the case for Beyond Meat.

In a third step, we are seeing the following four aspects, which are intensifying one another. The first aspect is the so-called confirmation bias. We all have a strong bias toward seeking and collecting evidence that confirms our existing or preferred views or opinions, and the rising asset prices are a strong confirmation for those already bullish about the asset, which is leading to even higher prices. Aside from critical voices, which are often shut out completely, valuation metrics are also challenged. Usually, there are different sorts of justifications why the extreme valuations are not really extreme and why traditional valuation metrics do not apply for this new asset any more. We also see the so-called fear of missing out (FOMO) as investors are seeing higher and higher asset prices and simply are afraid to miss out on a huge trend or the investment of a lifetime. And finally, we are often witnessing a so-called new era economic thinking. People assume that the future will be much brighter or less uncertain than it was in the past and assume the asset will contribute to that brighter future in a decisive way. And finally, we are seeing feedback loops: People hear success stories of others and assume they can become similar rich when they invest, which is driving the price up and confirmation for everybody else that the asset (a stock for example) will continue to rise. Increasing prices are increasing the fear of missing out, people panic and invest themselves driving up the price again, creating success stories and increasing FOMO for everybody else.

(Source: taken from Watch and Learn: Bitcoin, The Hype And The Bubble)

And while this cycle can go on for quite some time and valuations getting higher and higher due to fear of missing out, confirmation bias and the challenging of valuation metrics, it will break at some point. In case of Bitcoin, it happened already (in December 2017) when I had published my article. In case of Beyond Meat, the peak was reached in late August (in case of companies, this often happens within a few months after the IPO). And in the following article, we will look at the phase after the peak was reached.

What Now?

Complex systems like financial markets (as mentioned above) are not only fertile soil for feedback loops, but they are also extremely fragile and constantly have to process different irritations and provocations in order to keep the complex system stable. Every new piece of information has to be processed according to the "code" of the system, and at some point in time, there is that one piece of information that can't be included anymore, and the whole story of valuations being irrelevant and new era economic thinking collapses. And the term "information" has to be understood in a broader (sociological) sense - a piece of information can be a story on the news, the opinion of some hedge fund manager, but it can also be such a powerful disturbance like big investors start selling and margin calls occurring as the asset price drops.

After the peak of the hype (the peak of inflated expectations), the "sliding in the trough" begins. In this phase, the negative press begins and people start questioning the story, which was not questioned before. Suddenly, people might wonder if the potential market is really as big as expected or if the innovation can really solve any huge problems of mankind. Going forward, failures occur and problems are reported, and in case of an industry trend, we see consolidation and companies are bought by others or can't collect enough money by investors to fund the business further.

(Source: By NeedCokeNow - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0)

During this "Sliding in the trough" phase, there are several risks an investor or speculator is facing. First of all, there is the risk of investing too early once again. By looking at the chart of Beyond Meat or Bitcoin and declines of 60-70%, one can easily be convinced that the asset has to be a bargain at that point. In this case, it can help to look at other examples of the past. While the declines we have seen with Bitcoin and Beyond Meat seem pretty steep, there are many companies, which declined much more after similar bubbles. Two prominent examples might be GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (FIT). In both cases, we saw the stock skyrocketing after the IPO - followed by a long and painful decline. By investing in Fitbit, I lost a lot of money, and I bought Fitbit nowhere near the bubble peak - I bought Fitbit at about $13 and at a point where it already declined 75% from its highs, and I was still wrong about the growth potential. The following chart shows how extreme the declines after a hype can be.

A second risk that goes hand in hand with the first risk is assuming you are smarter than the rest, because you have not invested at the peak and did not get caught in the fever during the hype. That feeling of superiority (we all have sometimes) can also be very dangerous - especially as investing after a 30% or 50% drop is still not really smart. The asset price is usually so decoupled from its intrinsic value, that even cutting the price in half won't lead to a state where the asset is fairly valued.

A third risk has to do a lot with psychology - like the two above. Market participants tend not only to be caught in hypes and buying near the peak, but are also selling when the asset price is either in or near the trough of disillusionment. Investors that might be convinced about the long-term potential of certain assets (and which might be right) are still not able to hold the asset long enough as it is painful to sit through such long phases of declining asset prices and the risk of getting frustrated and selling at the wrong point is extremely high. This is especially a problem as such hypes and bubbles often draw unexperienced people into investing, knowing nothing about intrinsic value calculation, technical analysis or how to analyze a company.

A fourth a final risk is holding on to a company or asset, which will never have a bright future, and it doesn't matter at what point in the hype cycle we are investing. The third and fourth risk seem mutually exclusive, but both risks apply for Beyond Meat at the same time as it is extremely difficult to know how these assets will develop. New technologies can fall "off the hype cycle before they ever reach the plateau of productivity. Failure comes more often to innovations in a space where there are multiple ways to deliver the same capability or benefit. And that could easily happen to Beyond Meat, as there are other ways to deliver the same benefit.

During such a hype, the interest for the asset (exemplified by Google Search volume) is rising very quickly, and it is usually returning very quickly to "normal" levels after the peak. In most aspects, the chart displaying the Google search volume looks quite similar as for many other hypes. When the hype began the search volume increased exponentially, but the search volume did not only peak twice (one time around the IPO and then once again a few weeks later). The search volume peak also occurred a few weeks before the stock reached its peak (in late August 2019), which is uncommon.

(Source: Google Trends for Beyond Meat)

But not only interest in the stock and company is declining - reflecting lower search volumes. The asset price is collapsing and often losing a huge part of its value. But stocks are always moving in cycles and therefore we are seeing intermediate rallies taking the stock price higher again (which can be dangerous for investors not to be caught in).

During the last two weeks, Beyond Meat had a wild ride once again, and within two days (January 14, 2020 and the following day), the stock shot up from about $100 to over $130 once again. At the beginning of the year, the stock traded at $75 and on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, it was shortly trading at around $135, which results in an 80% increase in less than two weeks. During these days, the search interest according to Google Trends saw a sharp spike once again, but we are nowhere close to the levels we saw in early summer 2019.

(Source: Own work created with Traderfox)

When looking at the chart of Beyond Meat, the last few weeks could be described as correction of the last downward wave. The stock climbed to about $135, which is not only the 61% Fibonacci retracement, but also marks the lows of June, August and September 2019 (green dotted line). This area can be seen as a massive resistance level, and it seems likely, that the stock will continue its downward wave - maybe not right away, but I have my doubts if Beyond Meat will go much higher. Despite still extreme levels of overvaluation, a stock won't drop like a rock, but we will still see the typical waves that characterize the chart of almost every publicly traded asset and even a bearish wave is interrupted by bullish upward corrective waves as there are usually buyers at different price levels.

Where To Go?

Over the long run, it is definitely possible, that Beyond Meat will reach the price during the bubble peak again, but it might take several years (or even more than a decade). And as Beyond Meat is a company, that is actually producing something and has utility, we can calculate an intrinsic value.

(Source: Beyond Meat Investor Presentation)

When looking at the last few quarters, Beyond Meat could report triple-digit YoY growth rates with the growth rate in the second quarter of 2019 being even 287% (a really impressive number). And such high growth rates are pieces of information that lead to inflated expectations although it should be clear that Beyond Meat won't be able to keep these high growth rates up for long.

There are definitely positive signs that demand is rising, and Beyond Meat can grow at a high pace. McDonald's (MCD) reported that it is expanding the Beyond Meat burger trial and the burger is now also available in 52 restaurants across Canada after rolling out the plant-based meat burger in 28 outlets in October 2019. At the beginning of the week, Denny's (DENN) announced it will offer plant-based burgers from Beyond Meat in more than 1,700 locations in the United States and Canada. In July 2019, about 5,000 international retail and foodservice outlets already carried Beyond Meat products. At the same time, 25,000 restaurants and foodservice outlets across the United States and Canada also carried Beyond Meat products.

(Source: Beyond Meat Investor Presentation)

Starbucks (SBUX) said it will also explore plant-based menu options as part of a multi-decade goal of becoming a resource-positive company. Although Starbucks didn't mention Beyond Meat, the stock still reacted positive, and that is demonstrating one of the problems. Beyond Meat isn't the only competitor, but investors often react as if it was. Management and investors have to expect increasing competition in the years to come as more and more companies will enter the sector if it should grow at such high rates as expected. And we are not only talking about new companies that might sell the products much cheaper (which will have a negative effect on margins), but also larger corporations like Sysco Corporation (SYY), which announced the launch of a new simply plant-based meatless burger patty in the United States about two weeks ago. Beyond Meat also doesn't have any kind of moat, which makes it easy for competition to enter the space. Additionally, we also don't know if that trend will last, and if the demand for meatless burger will actually be as high as estimated, or if the whole burger trend will end in the next few years.

And a final problem, which investors are facing, is the constantly increasing number of outstanding shares since the IPO, and chances are high that management will continue to do so. After the IPO in May 2019, the average diluted number of outstanding shares in the second quarter was 39 million and only one quarter later, the average number of diluted outstanding shares was 66 million. And although the number of shares will most likely increase and therefore lower the profit for each investor, I will calculate the intrinsic value under the assumption of a stable number of outstanding shares (66 million). When using the Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates as basis for an estimated growth rates of free cash flow over the next several years and then assuming 8% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $126.28, and Beyond Meat would be fairly valued right now.

(Source: Own work)

But I see several problems with that calculation.

First of all, the above-mentioned number of outstanding shares, which will increase in the coming years and therefore lower the intrinsic value. Additionally, the assumptions of analysts are often too optimistic. And although growth rates of 20-30% are definitely possible, Beyond Meat has to prove it is able to grow at such rates for a long time. 8% growth till perpetuity is extremely optimistic. In my calculation, I never use more than 6% growth till perpetuity (and these are companies with an extremely wide moat), and 6% growth will lead to an intrinsic value about $69. The assumption is also based on the premise that free cash flow will be the same as net income, which is highly unlikely as the company has capital expenditures, and the business is also not one with extremely low capital expenditures.

Conclusion

The previous weekend, my family and myself tried the Beyond Burger as it was available at the local Aldi. While I liked it, my wife and my father said it doesn't taste like meat at all (which is the main selling point). And while one can have different opinions about the burger, there shouldn't be much room for discussion about the stock: it is still overvalued and Beyond Meat - at this point - is no solid investment as the uncertainties surrounding the company as well as the stock price are way too high.

