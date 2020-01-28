Ally Financial: Perpetually Cheap

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) remains a cheap stock as the consumer finance-related stocks have never grabbed investor excitement following the financial crisis. The stock was a pick back in 2016, and the financial is just as cheap now after providing a nearly 100% return in those nearly four years. Boosted by cheap buybacks, Ally Financial is poised to produce strong earnings growth, while the stock languishes providing to own a stock that is perpetually cheap.

Strong Q4

While most investors appear to still view Ally Financial as an auto finance company, the company has been a leading online bank for a decade now. The bank offers home loans and investment options while compiling over $120 billion in deposits to fund their auto finance business. The company now obtains 93% of funding from Ally Bank with 75% of their funding coming from deposits.

As with 2016, the financial still obtains the majority of revenues from the auto sector, but Ally Financial has moved into securities, mortgages and corporate finance for diversification. The assets outside of auto finance are now approaching $60 billion with pre-tax income from other categories, including insurance accounting for ~$138 million worth of the $466 million in core income for the Q4.

The vast majority of auto finance loans are outside the nonprime sector. The company hasn't strayed far away from the 10% level in the last few years reducing the risk built into the current cheap valuation of the stock.

Following the quarterly report, analysts have updated 2021 EPS estimates to a $4.75 target. The stock only trades at 6.8x those estimates, suggesting the market still remains highly uncomfortable with a consumer finance stock despite the self-funding this time around.

Surging Yield

A lot of investors don't like share buybacks, but Ally Financial is the perfect example of a stock meant for stock repurchases. The bank trades at a cheap valuation, and the management team disagrees with the perpetual cheap valuation assigned to the stock.

Over the course of their share buyback, Ally Financial has spent an incredible $3.1 billion on share buybacks and reduced the outstanding share count by 23% share since Q2'16. In 2019 alone, the financial returned $1.3 billion to shareholders, while the market cap is just $11.5 billion now.

In addition, the stock offers a solid 2.3% dividend yield providing a great combination of shareholder returns. The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield now sits at 11%.

While the market is fretting over whether a financial focused on auto loans is an attractive business here in the extended business cycle, the management team is utilizing substantial income to repurchase shares on the cheap. At this stock value, investors can expect the company to continue repurchasing up to 35 million shares annually similar to the last three years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is no reason exists to think the market will ever assign a forward market P/E multiple to the sock in the 16x to 18x range. Regardless, Ally Financial should continue to grind higher due to solid profit growth and substantial capital returns leading to decent EPS growth. The stock jumped from $15 to $30 over the last few years, and investors should expect similar gains in the next few years with the potential catalyst of multiple expansion to provide outsized gains for investors.

