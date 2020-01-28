Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: A Better Odds-On Capital-Gain Alternative To Alkermes

Such balanced expectations, derived systematically across actively-traded stocks and ETFs, provide useful comparisons and value insights for all different equity investments.

Gains at +20% in 26 market day holdings after prior forecasts like today’s produced CAGRs of +575%. ALKS comparables are -4.1% “gains” in 53-day holdings for -18% CAGRs.

Odds for good price gains considering the risks now are less attractive than in many recent months, particularly for ALKS. But Arrowhead is a pleasant surprise.

Their reward-risk appraisals see gain prospects for many, but usually with high exposure to interim price drawdowns on the way to price-gain targets in the next 3 months.

A reader asks what is thought about Alkermes, plc. In reply, we updated the Market-Makers’ coming price changes for dozens of Biotech Developer stocks.

Investment Thesis

Objective: Wealth-building of an always fully-invested portfolio via repeated near-term (weeks or months) capital gains from careful, diversified, odds-on issue selection and timely price opportunity capture. This article deals, by comparisons, with ALKS market-price questions currently being raised.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) stock offers a substantially larger and more likely achievable price gain in the next 3 months, with less interim price drawdown exposure, than most of some 2,700 other stocks whose price prospects are now forecast by well-informed investment professionals.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors" or "big-$" funds) have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog's article "Why Read This Report?"

What Is ARWR's Business?

"Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, an RNA interference [RNAI] therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a third-generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; AMG 890 to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating undisclosed genetically-validated cardiovascular target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California."

Source: Yahoo Finance

How Does ARWR's Reward To Risk Balance Compare To Competitors?

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates equity securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. These subjects are stocks of software vendors. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) at location [16] to Anika (NASDAQ:ANIK) at [15]. Of most interest to us here is ARWR, at location [9]. Figure 1 is limited to the size of likely up or down price changes for its subjects. Of additional interest is questions of how soon, how likely, and how well forecast are these comparisons.

Those questions are addressed for several available similar investment alternatives using measures illustrated by ARWR in the MMs' recent price range forecasts, pictured as vertical lines in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Figure 2 shows how ARWR's range of stock price expectations has varied daily over the past 6 months. The heavy dot in each day's range is of the closing price on the forecast day. It separates the range into upside and downside prospects.

The row of data below the daily trend picture tells what prices are currently being seen as possible. And from a restricted sample of prior forecasts from the past five years, what could be gained or lost from being "long" in the security while following a simple but rigorous portfolio management discipline. A discipline described in the "TERMD explained" link in my SA blog.

How effective the MMs have been in forecasting for these stocks is a matter of market records, when conditions of uncertainty similar to today's are examined. That was done in the row of data between the graphics of Figure 2. For ease of comparison, they are repeated and slightly expanded in Figure 3 for the more interesting stocks of Figure 1.

Figure 3

Source: Author

ALKS has had 160 prior-outlook days (out of 1261) where about one quarter of the full forecast price range lay below its then current market quote. This segment, from $17.62 to $15.53, is now 27% of the full range from $15.53 to $20.47. We use this measure, which we call the Range Index [RI] as a comparative standard for expectation balances (between up and down prospects) for all stocks.

Using that RI of 27, the 160 priors for ALKS produced net loss %Payoffs under TERMD of -3.6%. Almost half of the 160 were profitable, as 51% of them (82) either reached or exceeded the price target at the forecast time (now $20.47) by or before the next 3 months after the forecast. But losses in the other 78 overwhelmed gains. This illustrates the importance of needing strong Win Odds experiences at current RI levels.

A comparison of the prior RI 27s -3.6% payoffs with the present forecast of +16.1% suggests next to no credibility for the current outlook: -0.22 as indicated at column [N] of Figure 3. Any such Credibility Ratio outside of 0.75 to 1.25 discourages acceptance of the current forecast [E]. The conservative approach is to base forecast evaluation comparisons on Realized Payoffs [I] rather than Sell Targets.

Real Risk Evaluation

So much for the "good side" of a buy proposition; what about the "bad side"?

As we condition the credibility of the upside price change forecast by comparison with actual experience, so too do we look to see how bad the downside might get. But with concern only during those "long" holding periods when committed capital would be at risk under the TERMD discipline. All other periods are irrelevant, shocking as they may be.

ARWR's typical worst holding period drawdowns are about half of ALKS'.

Figure 1's data row tells what the worst case price drawdowns have been (an average of them) during all of each actual exposure period when they were to be held. What matters is how bad a fear of loss may get induced any time, not just whether or not it existed at the end of the holding. Investors will have varied reactions to the exposures, so there is no way to evaluate potential risk impact by historic outcomes. But some useful guidance may be provided by having knowledge of the maximum degree of intensity possibly becoming present.

Integrating The Good And Bad

One logically-simplified way to address the combination of stock price risk and reward is to weight each part by its probability and combine the two. The "Win Odds" of profitable position odds here for ARWR of 13 out of 14, or 93 out of 100 offer such a probability. One minus those odds, or 100 - 93 provides the loss probability weight. Thus 0.93 times +21.4% plus 0.07 times -8.7% produces a weighted net payoff of +19.3%.

To make this style of evaluation more comparable between varied investment opportunity situations, an integration of the likely holding periods used in the calculation is helpful. For ARWR, the average number of market days required by all 13 positions of the sample was only 26 out of the maximum 63 possible, because of the high proportion of upside target prices reached. ALKS' high loss frequency had the opposite effect.

A standard evaluation measure used in many capital planning decision situations is the expected net payoff stated in "basis points" of 1/100ths 1%, per day of capital involvement. On a 365-day calendar year +19 bp/day when sustained for a year doubles the original capital, or a CAGR of +100%. When a smaller-count of 252 market days makes up a relevant year, the fewer days are each proportionally more powerful, so only 14 bp/mkt day does the 100% equivalent.

Comparing Investment Alternatives

Comparison is the essence of evaluation. If the investing objective is to make capital as productive of future spend-able amounts as possible, using an odds-weighted bp/d yardstick can be helpful.

To that end, Figure 3 includes the relevant MM forecasts and their prior outcomes for ALKS, ARWR, and twelve other Biotech Developer stocks. For a broader perspective, a market-index proxy of the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) is provided, along with the average of some 2,700 current-day MM price-range forecast issues, and a ranked set of the day's likely 20 best of those near-term wealth-building stocks under TERMD portfolio discipline.

All of these comparisons in Figure 3 have the same basic data as included in the row of Figure 1 for PRO. That is expanded by the columns [O] thru [R] to provide for odds-weighted bp/day price-prospect evaluation comparisons.

Please note that ARWR has a history of superior Win Odds [H] at its current MM forecast RI [G] of 51, and each other stock's outlook is the product of its own RI. ARWR's forecast credibility [N] is higher than most others because its achieved payoff [I] is above the others.

That combination puts its net Odds-Weighted return [Q] higher than all others. Its Days Held of 26 widens that advantage to all cases with an implied basis points per day of +74.

Competition from the market-index alternative SPY at this point in time is rather limited because of an unenthusiastic upside target outlook of only +5.2% at a CAGR of only +10%. That is better, though, than the overall population of 2,711 MM forecasts of a modest net gain of +2.3%.

As usual, all is not gloom among that large population, where the best-looking 20 stocks appear better than the 2,711 at [Q] and [R]. The currently-popular speculation of ALKS has block-trade-induced hedging support offering significantly lower payoffs (actual losses) than ARWR and others. For further information, please check my website here on Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock presents a strong competitive case to be bought now as a means of near-term building of portfolio capital value while maintaining portfolio diversification in Biotech Developer stocks participation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.