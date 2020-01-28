Vanguard High Dividend Fund Is Still A Good Long-Term Holding

Most of its top-10 holdings are stocks that have competitive position over their competitors, and they trade at valuations comparable to their historical averages.

ETF Overview

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VYM) focuses on large-cap and giant-cap U.S. dividend stocks. The fund seeks to track the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The fund constructs its portfolio based on a combination of dividend yield and market capitalization. This results in a portfolio of mostly large-cap and giant-cap stocks. This is advantageous because large-cap and giant-cap stocks are generally companies that generate stable and predictable cash flow, which ensures continual dividend payments. The fund’s valuation is comparable to its historical valuation. It also pays a 3%-yielding dividend. Therefore, it is a good fund to hold for dividend investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Market-cap weighted approach will result in a portfolio of large or giant cap stocks

VYM constructs its portfolio by tracking the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index first selects U.S. dividend paying stocks from the FTSE All-World Index and excludes any REITs. Next, the index ranks the selected stocks by their forecasted 12-month dividend yield (not include special dividend). Stocks are added to the index, starting with the highest-yielding companies until the portfolio’s cumulative market cap reached half of the total selected stocks’ market cap. VYM’s market-cap weighted approach means that most of the stocks in VYM’s portfolio are large-cap or giant-cap stocks. In fact, these stocks represent nearly 88% of the total portfolio. Large-cap and giant-cap stocks generally have better financial stability than its smaller peers. This is important because VYM does not screen out stocks that have a high payout ratio or a deteriorating balance sheet. Therefore, its market-weighted approach should help reduce the risk of a dividend cut.

Companies in its portfolio are stocks with strong cash flow generation

VYM’s top 10 holdings represent about 26.6% of its total portfolio. These are stocks with competitive positions than their peers. They enjoy economies of scale, network effect, or have products and/or services that are difficult for its peers to replicate. For example, JPMorgan Chase’s (JPM) scale allows it to operate efficiently, and its network of branches allows it to retain and gain more clients. Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) have patented drugs and rich drug development pipelines that should continue to secure their competitive advantages. We like the fact that VYM’s top holdings are companies with competitive positions. This is advantageous because these companies should be able to continue to generate strong cash flow to return cash to its shareholders through dividends.

Ticker Company Name Weighting Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health JPM JPMorgan Chase 4.0% Wide Strong JNJ Johnson & Johnson 3.6% Wide Strong PG Procter & Gamble 2.8% Wide Strong XOM Exxon Mobil 2.7% Narrow Strong T AT&T 2.6% Narrow Moderate INTC Intel 2.4% Wide Moderate VZ Verizon Communications 2.3% Narrow Moderate MRK Merck & Co. 2.1% Wide Strong CVX Chevron 2.1% Narrow Strong PFE Pfizer 2.0% Wide Strong TOTAL 26.6%

Source: Created by author

VYM appears to be fairly valued

Share price of VYM has increased by 15% over the past year. This is much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 25%. Unlike the S&P 500 Index that is currently trading at an average weighted forward P/E ratio (18.83x) above its historical average (about 17x), VYM’s shares are not as expensive. As can be seen from the chart below, VYM’s weighted average forward P/E ratio (15.49x) of its top 10 holdings is comparable to its 5-year forward P/E ratio (15.51x). Therefore, we think VYM is fairly valued.

Ticker Company Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting JPM JPMorgan Chase 12.53 11.47 4.0% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 16.34 16.28 3.6% PG Procter & Gamble 25.71 20.99 2.8% XOM Exxon Mobil 17.57 19.43 2.7% T AT&T 10.82 11.64 2.6% INTC Intel 13.09 12.51 2.4% VZ Verizon Communications 12.27 12.18 2.3% MRK Merck & Co. 15.97 15.42 2.1% CVX Chevron 16.26 23.44 2.1% PFE Pfizer 14.14 13.46 2.0% TOTAL 15.49 15.51 26.6%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Possibility of a dividend cut

One drawback we have mentioned in our article is the fact that the methodology to construct VYM’s portfolio does not screen out the possibility of any dividend cuts from any stocks in its portfolio. Fortunately, no stock has a weighting over 5% in its portfolio. This should help mitigate the risk.

Investor Takeaway

VYM has a portfolio of quality dividend-paying stocks. While its growth outlook may be inferior than the S&P 500 Index, its valuation is less expensive when compared to its historical average. Therefore, it offers better downside protection. In addition, it offers a 3%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we think VYM is a fund that is suitable for low-risk investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.