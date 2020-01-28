Intel: Boom Goes The Dynamite

Intel Corp. (INTC) released Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday, and the stock surged 8% on the news. The earnings release included a beat on all estimates, as well as strong guidance for the start of 2020. The only disappointment was the dividend increase, which was still a 5% raise, but slightly less than what was expected. That said, the company has still more than doubled its dividend over the last decade.

The one-year return on Intel currently sits at a humble 45.6%. I say humble because the industry average is 46.3%. If you include dividends, the return against the industry is equal at 49.2%. This all while being below average when it comes to volatility compared against its peers, which is important to the long-term shareholder.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Earnings Details

Intel reported strong Q4 2019 revenues of $20.21 billion, and a non-GAAP EPS of $1.52 per share. This versus expectations of $19.23 billion in revenue, and an EPS of $1.25. Year over year, revenue grew by 8%, net income by 33%, and EPS by 19%. These are all very impressive growth numbers. The largest driver of this beat was the Data Center revenues, up 20% year over year.

Intel also repurchased shares to the tune of $3.5 billion. This is great news for shareholders as it only increases the stock's value. Obviously, this also helps the non-GAAP EPS, which helped propel it to $1.52, which as stated earlier was a $0.27 beat. The dividend was the only real downer per se. As I mentioned off the top, there was still a 5% increase, but the current yield is only 1.84%. With the forecast payout ratio calling for 26%, there is a lot of room to reward shareholders a little more, in my opinion. But all in all, shareholders do not have much to complain about with this release.

Looking forward to 2020, Intel is expecting $1.8 billion more than the street is expecting at $19 billion for Q1. But this is where it gets odd, the company is only expecting $73.5 billion for the entire year. This points to a weaker-than-expected Q2, Q3, and Q4. Maybe only 1 of the 3 will be a drag, but it is still suspicious. However, non-GAAP EPS is expected to reach $5.00 by year-end, which smashes the estimate of $4.68.

What Does The Price Say?

Intel is currently on quite the run. The stock is up 58% since last bottoming in June of 2019. As you can see below, the stock was range-bound for the last 2 years. This is a wider range than I would normally like to see, ~25% top to bottom, but the stock tested both the bottom and the top multiple times which is what I like to see. What is even nicer to see is that the price pushed above the upper boundary twice and fell back into the previous trading range. The most comforting part of the range is the 6 times it bounced off the bottom and recovered fairly quickly. I would not advise using that as a stop now, as it is too far of a drop from where we currently are. Instead, I would be using somewhere in the $57.00 range as my current stop if I were long the stock. On the third try to break out in December 2019, the price pushed above the 2 previous failed attempts. This is where I would have entered the stock if I had cash to deploy at the time. (Let's keep in mind hindsight is always 20/20)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Intel was one of many companies that fell victim to the .com bubble. As you can see below, the stock had an incredible run-up from 97-00, and then it all came crashing down. The stock trod water for roughly 7 years, before beginning the slow climb back up towards all-time highs in 2009. It has 12 years, and we aren't quite there yet, but when do get there propelled by the numbers we saw today, it will be at a much more sustainable rate.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Intel is poised for a great run at the 2000 highs. This has been a long time coming and the stock is more than due to test those highs. The stock was range-bound for the last 2 years and has finally broken out thanks to very strong Q4 results. Guidance into early 2020 looks very strong as well, but it appears the company is expecting some form of a slow-down after Q1 2020. I would like to see some more dividend increases over the next year as the 5% raise was a little disappointing given its cash flow levels.

That said, I remain bullish on the stock in the long run. Being up roughly 15% in the last week, I do not think that this is a great spot to enter. However, I could see some drift post earnings that may continue to carry the current momentum in the stock. If you are looking to buy and hold for years, I do not think the timing is as important, and this may be a good stock to have your name on.

