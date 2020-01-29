D.R. Horton Continues To Be A Promising Homebuilding Stock Going Forward

I was looking forward to writing this article. I somewhat expected D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) would once again hit the ball out of the park as first-quarter earnings came in above expectations in addition to strong new orders acceleration and a strong outlook. Adding to that, D.R. Horton continues to reduce debt and increase shareholder value. The business is a major beneficiary of two business trends. These trends are a general housing recovery and the benefit of being a business leader in the lower-cost segment. All things considered, D.R. Horton continues to be a solid investment that deserves to be bought on dips.

2 Major Tailwinds

Before I go into any detail, let me elaborate on the two reasons I gave you that explain the company's current business success. First of all, housing sentiment is improving again. The graph below displays domestic building permits. In this case, I am displaying both the total number and the year-on-year growth rate. I frequently use this indicator as building permits are considered to be 'leading' because filing for a permit is one of the first steps in the process of building a home. As you can see in the graph below, 2018 and 2019 were somewhat challenging as permits flatlined. This was mainly caused by rapidly rising yields due to strong economic growth and a relatively hawkish Fed. This quickly changed in the fourth quarter of 2019 as building permits started to accelerate to pre-2008 recession levels. The average growth rate went up to 10%.

So, generally speaking, this is good news for homebuilders as housing demand is rising.

The entire trend I just discussed is further strengthened by the fact that D.R. Horton is building homes in a lower cost range. This has prevented earnings from imploding as I will show you in this article. Basically, while the company does offer homes throughout the entire country, there is a focus on the South. D.R. Horton generates 59% of its sales in the following three regions: Southeast (29%), South Central (25%), Southwest (5). In markets like Dallas-Fort Worth, the company has a market share of 18%. In both Atlanta and Austin, the market share is just below 16%. D.R. Horton has the largest market share in 13 of the top 50 markets.

In addition to that, D.R. Horton sells 68% of its home at prices below $300,000. Just 32% of homes have a ticket of more than $300,000 while only 5% of homes exceed $500,000. The largest segment is the one between $200,000 and $250,000. In other words, while the entire market is influenced by interest rates, the more affordable price range allowed the company to continue to grow its sales.

Q4 Results Include Rising New Orders And Margins

All things considered, I am finally going to show you the EPS table. As you can see, despite 2018 and 2019 being somewhat challenging, D.R. Horton only had one quarter of negative adjusted EPS. Overall, the only serious damage that is visible is weakness in the two quarters prior to Q3 of 2019.

Source: Estimize

The just reported first-quarter results show that bottom-line growth is accelerating again. Adjusted EPS reached $1.00. That's well above expectations of $0.92 and 32% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. In other words, D.R. Horton is back at reporting strong, double-digit growth rates.

The number I care most about is new orders growth. This number shows how well a company is following leading business indicators and it is key to sales growth. In this case, net sales orders increased a staggering 19% to 13,126 homes in the first quarter. The order value improved by 22% to $3.9 billion. Moreover, profitability also continued its uptrend as pre-tax margin rose by 230 basis points to 13.0%.

As a result of the strong results, D.R. Horton continued to pay a dividend. In the first quarter, the company paid dividends worth $64.6 million. One year ago, dividend payments were valued at $56.0 million, translating to a growth rate of 15.4%. The same goes for repurchases. First-quarter repurchases were valued at $163.1 million. That's up more than $20 million from the same quarter in the 2019 fiscal year. The remaining value of the stock repurchase authorization as of December 31, 2019, is at $732.6 million without an expiration date.

Guidance Confirms The Macro Trend

In the fourth fiscal quarter, D.R. Horton expects full-year 2020 to generate revenues between $18.5 billion and $19.0 billion. This outlook has been updated to a new range of $18.5 billion to $19.1 billion. The number of homes expected to be closed has been updated to the range of 60,000 to 61,500. This is up from 60,000 to 61,000 homes. The share count is expected to be 2% down at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.

This is what Chairman of the board, Horton had said:

We continue to see good demand and a limited supply of homes at affordable prices across our markets, and economic fundamentals and financing availability remain solid. With 30,200 homes in inventory at the end of December, we are well-positioned for the spring selling season and the remainder of fiscal 2020.

The D.R. Horton stock price jumped almost 3% after earnings. Over the past 12 months, the stock has returned more than 50% and is still valued at 11.1x next year's expected earnings. I expect this uptrend to continue. The macro trend has supported strong first-quarter earnings and higher guidance. If this trend continues, I expect guidance to rise even further.

Source: FINVIZ

The biggest risk is a further weakening economy. This could hurt housing demand in the long term and lower investors' expectations. Another risk that could cause underperformance is an overheating economy. That's currently far from the case, but a factor that caused rates to rally in 2017. Although this does not mean housing is about to weaken significantly, it will likely pressure demand in the higher-priced segments like we saw in 2018 and 2019. As D.H. Horton is focused at a different segment, and we are currently far from an overheating economy, I expect these risks to be contained.

All things considered, D.R. Horton is likely to be a winner in 2020, and investors should buy or add on dips.

