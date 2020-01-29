AT&T Premium TV: 2020 Might Not Be Any Better

As AT&T (NYSE:T) prepare to report earnings tomorrow, I want to flag something for investors with regards to its pay-TV operations. Regardless of what any investor believes about AT&T's Premium TV division - DirecTV and U-Verse - it should be clearly understood that Premium TV's deterioration - whether you believe it to be serious or just marginal - is not being driven by "transitional" factors. In fact, 2019 was scarcely any different than 2018 or 2020 in terms of promotional "roll-off."

Seeing The Forest, Not The Trees

AT&T management indicated on the Q3 earnings call that they expected that quarter to represent peak TV losses - not hard to imagine, considering that AT&T lost a staggering 1.35 million subscribers in a single quarter. Despite this call for improvement, Wall Street is still expecting close to a million subscriber losses in its pay-TV division, with about three quarters of them in its Premium TV segment and the rest in the former DirecTV NOW.

Wall Street hasn't had the best luck with AT&T the last 12 months. Even in Q2, Wall Street analysts had reached a pre-announcement consensus expectation of 632,000 Pay-TV losses and 21,000 DirecTV Now subscriber losses. The real carnage was considerably higher. As for Q3, well, 1.4 million subscriber losses in a single quarter is nothing short of a living nightmare for a company, far in excess of what any analyst saw coming.

But rather than get too caught up in what AT&T reports on a single quarter, I think the deeper problem with the Street's analysis of AT&T's video troubles is that it lacks extrapolation. Increasingly, it seems to be taken as a given that these losses are a one-year problem, reflecting a "transition" in pay-TV operations. I have significant doubts about that.

Roll-Offs Are Nothing New

AT&T is caught in the same general cord-cutting trend that has plagued the entire pay-TV industry, but I do agree its losses have been magnified by a conscious choice by management to trade deeper subscriber losses for fewer promotional discounts. Management was careful to play up this factor on the Q3 call, as it does on almost every public call, event or statement now. On AT&T's Q1 earnings call, management indicated that the price lock discounts it would not be renewing or replacing came to roughly 2.3 million accounts.

But how unusual is it for AT&T to have a "roll-off" of some significant benefit going on? Actually, it's become a regular annual occurrence, even if precisely what is being rolled off tends to change from year to year. In 2019, it was DirecTV price locks. The year before, it was DirecTV-Unlimited bundling. And this year, there may well be another major "one-off" coming.

The Unlimited-TV Bundle's Impact

Let me just clarify first the Unlimited in 2018 part, to show that DirecTV's "one-offs" are actually at least two years old.

Under increasing competitive pressure in wireless, and five years after retiring the old ones, AT&T launched its original "new" unlimited data plan in January 2016. After which, almost exactly four quarters of growth produced 7.9 million unlimited data subscribers. At the time, these subscribers were told that a Premium TV subscription was the only way to get the plan, so presumably, some of them either joined or kept DirecTV or U-Verse - almost certainly DirecTV, since AT&T was actively excluding U-Verse from its marketing for cost reasons - solely because of the unlimited wireless plan.

Of course, this only lasted a little while. In February 2017, AT&T announced that it was severing the link between its unlimited wireless offer and its pay-TV services - anyone could now get either, without having to get both. But those who had already signed up for the combo were not released from their contracts or given any other consideration, so they had to wait until their two-year DirecTV contracts were up before they could leave. Those promotional run-offs occurred throughout the course of 2018, much as the price-lock runoffs did over 2019.

I did the calculations on this in a previous article and determined with fairly high confidence that roughly 2.6 million TV accounts fell into this bucket. Obviously, not all of them actually left when their contracts were up - they had other reasons for staying. But some of them surely did, and presumably not all the price-lock customers left in 2019, either. And this unlimited-bundle pool was actually larger than the price-lock pool, assuming my calculations are accurate.

Substantially Similar

This means that AT&T was running off a substantially similar number of Premium TV discounts in 2018 as it was in 2019. So, even though 2019 pay-TV losses have been double the 2018 numbers, it seems questionable that run-offs are the reason why. It seems more likely that, as I expected, the real problem is simply that DirecTV's satellite-TV operation is uniquely vulnerable to cord-cutting, a problem of a more permanent nature.

But let's say you disagree and think that an Unlimited bundle simply can't hold a candle to a price-lock discount in terms of churn management. AT&T's run-offs still might not be a one-year affair, since it's looking more and more likely that a major one will take place in 2020 as well.

The NFL Could Be Punching Its Ticket

Despite a contract that runs through 2022, AT&T's DirecTV might lose its NFL Sunday Ticket rights three years early, after the current 2019 season ends next week.

This is likely to be a very significant hit to DirecTV. AT&T management itself has already admitted that Sunday Ticket is one of their primary churn prevention measures - and must be a pretty powerful one, if they are spending $1.5 billion per year for the rights.

What's worse is that AT&T has frequently justified its promotional throttle back in terms of high-value customers, insisting that it doesn't have a real TV problem - it simply doesn't deign to chase low-value customers with high churn. But with roughly 2 million DirecTV subscribers paying upwards of $300 per year to access the NFL Sunday Ticket (on top of their regular full-priced Satellite TV packages), these are presumably some of the "high-value" subscribers AT&T wants to retain. People with high discretionary incomes and little to no credit issues.

Assuming AT&T does indeed let them go, the "run-offs" in 2020 seem likely to be hardly fewer accounts than they were in 2019. And the percentage of such customers who actually leave could be even higher than the price-locks, since unlike a fungible commodity like money, this will involve the loss of exclusive content rights that were the customer's whole reason for signing up in the first place.

The sequencing might be different, however. While some customers may hear of the change and leave as soon as their contract is up in the summer, more might not realize they've lost their primary reason for being with DirecTV until they go to renew Sunday Ticket and find it's not there. So, 2020 roll-offs might be concentrated in the second half of the year, producing some temporary upticks in Premium TV in 1H2020.

Investor Takeaway

Altogether, I have substantial questions about the idea that AT&T is experiencing a one-year "transition" in its pay-TV operations towards a more profitable future. It's not clear to me that AT&T has more expiring promotional/exclusive offers in 2019 than it had in 2018. Even more importantly, it's not clear it had more last year than it will have this year. AT&T definitely is throttling back on new promotional efforts, and that is certainly having an impact, but that seems to account for well under half of its losses. And if it stays throttled back next year, it could well see losses stay.

While I expect that AT&T's subscriber losses in 1H2020 will be better than the numbers in 2H2019, that is not setting the bar that high. And to say that I expect them to be less bad is not to say that I expect them to actually stabilize, or even just match the already bad numbers in the wireline cable industry. And then, 2H2020 has the potential to be even worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.