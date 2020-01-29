Boeing Gets A Lifeline

It's been nearly a year since I last covered aerospace giant Boeing (BA), at which time I thought a stock split could be coming. At that time, shares were soaring and the name was becoming an outsized portion of the Dow 30 index, but the 737 Max crisis has taken its toll since. As we get ready for the company to report earnings this week, it appears the name has secured a financial lifeline to help it in the short term.

Last week, it was reported that the company was looking to raise $10 billion or so in an effort to help it get through this rough patch. The 737 Max crisis has dragged on much longer than most would have initially expected, and the impact on the company's results has been rather large. As the company detailed in its Q3 2019 10-Q filing, revenues were down more than $14 billion in the nine-month period and net income was all but wiped out.

With the sharp drop in profits and inventory rising dramatically, cash flows have been hurt even more. Boeing went from roughly $11 billion in free cash flow during the first nine months of 2018 to burning more than $1 billion in the same time period last year. While the company doesn't appear to be in danger of going bankrupt anytime soon, financial flexibility has certainly dropped.

On Monday, CNBC reported that Boeing had secured commitments of more than $12 billion from a number of lenders, a bit more than the original plan for financing. As the linked article details, the larger than expected deal seems to be a vote of confidence in the company's future, and we are expecting to get more details during Wednesday morning's earnings report. Here's a key part of the CNBC piece I'd like to examine further:

The financing will be a two-year delayed-draw loan, the people said, meaning that Boeing doesn’t have to use it all immediately, and is set to cost 100 points over LIBOR.

Now we don't know the full details of the financing just yet, but that would seem to be a pretty good interest rate. The latest rate for 3-month LIBOR is about 1.80%, which itself is only about 20 basis points above what the 10-Year US Treasury bond goes for currently. I bring this up because it was just last July when Boeing had another large borrowing effort, less than half the size of this new reported deal, with the rates seen in the graphic below:

(Source: Boeing filing, seen here)

So if the company is only going to pay roughly 2.80% currently, if we use 3-month LIBOR as our reference point, that's very comparable to what it paid last year and only about 75 basis points more than the 30-Year US Treasury bond. If the company was truly in distress, you would think that the spread to LIBOR or Treasuries would be a few hundred basis points at least. Of course, there likely will be some other costs associated with this deal, but the headline interest rate seems rather decent.

At least for the quarter to be reported Wednesday as well as the current period, Boeing is still expected to see large declines in both revenues and earnings. The street currently thinks a revenue rebound could come in Q2 of this year, but of course that's not a given just yet. We've also seen this issue flow through to key suppliers like Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), the fuselage maker which has dropped almost 21% in the past two months as the 737 Max crisis has dragged on.

When I talked about the possibility of a stock split a year ago, Boeing's shares were trading at a point that was more than 80% above the next largest Dow component, UnitedHealth (UNH). That gap has narrowed to just around 10% right now, and for a time last week, Boeing was actually #2 in the Dow behind surging technology giant Apple (AAPL). For the time being, the chances of a stock split have virtually disappeared.

Monday's news that financing has been lined up to help in the short term definitely should calm some investor fear. We'll see this week what management has to say about the potential for these planes to fly again, and hopefully there aren't too many more delays. The major point today is that this reported new loan can help to bridge the gap, and if deliveries can start again in a relatively short time frame, Boeing's shares will likely fly higher again.

