A Sentiment Spike Could Be A Bad Signal

Investor sentiment is a tricky thing to figure out sometimes. A couple of weeks ago, it appeared that the common investor, as measured by the AAII's investor sentiment survey, was stuck firmly in neutral - not too bullish, not too bearish, just right. We mentioned this after it happened on the Lead-Lag Report. The percentage of investors reporting as bullish has risen from right in the middle of the 3-year range, to approaching 2018 levels. At 45.60%, it is the highest reading since early October 2018, when the reading hit 45.66%. What did the stock markets do after that bullish reading? They sharply sold off. I'm reminded of a quote from Warren Buffett - "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Before I jump ahead and say that I am outright bearish, though, I want to look at some of the other data. Remember that information like this is only part of the story, and while, to me, this is saying be cautious, the other data isn't in contractionary territory.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

One thing that is giving me some solace this week is that business activity in the U.S. is improving in the early parts of the decade. IHS Markit said on Friday, January 24, that the composite purchasing managers index for the U.S. - a measure of activity in businesses - posted a 10-month high of 53.1 in January. That is up from 52.7 in December and is firmly in expansionary territory, being above 50. I firmly believe this is due to businesses getting some clarity on the trade tensions with the U.S. and China.

Even though the phase one trade deal is more of a trade truce, just having something in place that prevents more escalation of tariffs and other issues is helpful for business confidence. Especially for global companies. Stephen Stanley, the chief economist at Amherst Pierpont, put it well when he said:

"As trade tensions ratchet down this year, not only will China and the U.S. economies do better but also those that are closely tied to trade."

Germany is one of the major economies that was hurt in 2018 and 2019 from global trade weakening. There could be a rebound for the German economy in 2020 as all boats get lifted. If we get consumers and businesses going in sync domestically and globally this year, we could see significant new highs in the markets.

In other positive economic news, the global manufacturing slump may have bottomed out. IHS Markit's preliminary PMIs for Japan, the U.K., and Europe show factory activity continued to contract in January - but at a slower pace. This would be welcome news for global growth as the manufacturing sector has been mired in sluggish growth for some time, and global manufacturers were hit hard last year by trade tensions, which caused a global slowdown. A reversal in 2020 would be welcome news and data.

I think that the low unemployment, favorable mortgage rates, and rising wages are finally translating into a healthy housing market here in the U.S. Sales of previously owned homes increased 3.6% in December compared to November of 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors. Compared with December 2018, the results were even better - sales of existing homes were up a whopping 10.8%! That was a particularly weak month for sales, of course, given the economic uncertainty, a federal government shutdown, and a stock market crash causing some buyers to delay purchases. But still, this is positive news and a healthy number that is showing a thriving consumer yet again. The economy is continuing to grow, and borrowing rates remain attractive. According to Freddie Mac, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 3.65% as of January 16, down from 4.45% a year ago. That sounds like a deal to me, and despite the stock market very close to all-time highs, I think you can still be comfortably invested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.