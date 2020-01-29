Nucor Corporation (NUE) CEO Leon Topalian on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Leon Topalian - President and Chief Executive Officer

James Frias - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive Vice President

Craig Feldman - Executive Vice President Raw Materials

Ladd Hall - Executive Vice President Flat-Rolled Products

Ray Napolitan, Jr. - Executive Vice President Engineered Bar Products

MaryEmily Slate - Executive Vice President Plate, Structural and Tubular Products

David Sumoski - Executive Vice President Merchant and Rebar Products

Chad Utermark - Executive Vice President Fabricated Construction Products

Martin Englert - Jeffries

Chris Terry - Deutsche Bank

Timna Tanners - Bank of America

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Andrew Cosgrove - Bloomberg Intelligence

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Alex Hacking - Citi

Leon Topalian

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter earnings call and my first call as CEO of Nucor. I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead this Company and to serve alongside the 27,000 men and women of Nucor will inspire me every day.

Joining me on the call today are the members of Nucor's executive team, including Jim Frias, our Chief Financial Officer; Craig Feldman, responsible for raw materials and logistics; Ladd Hall, responsible for Flat Rolled Products; Ray Napolitan, responsible for Engineered Bar products as well as Nucor's digital initiatives; Maryemily Slate, responsible for plate and structural and tubular products; Dave Sumoski, responsible for merchant bar and rebar products and Chad Utermark, responsible for fabricated construction products.

I also want to thank John Ferriola for his leadership during the past seven years as CEO, and the impact he has made over his 28 years with our Company. We thank him for his many contributions to Nucor and wish him all the best in his retirement.

At Nucor, our greatest competitive advantage is our culture and the greatest measure of that culture is how we care for one another through the value of safety. 2019 was the safest year in our history and I would like to thank all of my teammates for achieving this tremendous result.

Nucor is a continuous improvement company. Our challenge and opportunity is to achieve breakthrough improvements in this core value. Over the last several months, I have engaged our team to ask how we can continue to improve our performance and safety, and we plan to work together with our teammates to implement their ideas and strategies and look forward to making 2020 and even safer year for Nucor together.

In 2019, Nucor recorded earnings of $4.14 per diluted share. This was a good result given the challenging steel market conditions that prevailed throughout much of the year, strong performance in many of our steel products businesses helped to partially offset the destocking that negatively impacted our steelmaking operations.

In particular, I would like to recognize both Vulcraft and Verco and our buildings group which each achieved their most profitable year ever as well as our rebar fabrication operations, which posted much improved results over 2018, reflecting both strong execution and favorable non-res construction market conditions. Thank you for these results.

We believe that inventory destocking concluded in the fourth quarter when customers resume more normal buying patterns, general business conditions also improved as the fourth quarter progressed due to a number of factors including a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the new labor agreement between United automobile workers and GM as well as progress on U.S., China trade relations and the passage of the U.S., Mexico Canada trade agreement by Congress.

With regard to the USMCA we applaud the House and Senate for passing the agreement with overwhelming bipartisan support. The new trade deal with Canada and Mexico is significantly win for the U.S. steel industry, especially given the revamped rules of origin that will greatly incentivize the use of North American steel in autos, auto parts and other products containing steel. All-in-all we sense noticeably more optimism about the outlook for the U.S. economy as we head into 2020.

I would like now to share with you my most immediate priorities for our company as I begin my tenure as new course CEO. There are four key areas that we as a leadership team will focus on and execute on. First, we use the team care for one another through the value of safety to further strengthen our culture, which is a key driver of our success that can link the execution of the $3.5 billion of growth projects we are bringing online, execution begins with bringing these products online safely and we have been doing that.

Once they begin operating we need to ensure that we stay focused on generating appropriate returns from these investments. All of these investments are focused on Nucor’s goal of being the supplier of choice both today and tomorrow. We are staying ahead of the curve in adding the high-value products that our customers are asking for.

Third, effective management of our portfolio of businesses could maximize our earnings potential, ensuring our future success requires both making sound growth investments and addressing areas of underperformance. We will harness new course culture of continuous improvement to achieve their full return potential across our entire asset base.

Finally, I have taken over the leadership of a company whose ability to attract, retain and develop great people is always been key to your success, but we remain relentlessly focused on talent. Our team members crate the true value in our company. We have more than a 90% retention rate and I believe we have the most engaged, passionate and driven team members in the world.

We will continue to attract great team members by making sure the talent and passion of our team is more broadly recognized outside the company and we are committed to further enhancements of our programs to develop and retain our valuable team members. There will be more to come in all for these areas as the year progresses. But I wanted to share these initial priorities with you today.

Let me conclude by prepared remarks this afternoon with an update on some of our more significant capital projects. We achieved important milestone on several of them during the quarter. At our DRI plan in Louisiana the critical work of replacing the convention section of our process gassier as well as relining the reactor refractory was completed in November, the work was done safely, on time and within budget. We expect these projects will further improve the plant’s reliability.

My thanks and congratulations to the team in Louisiana for their successful execution on this key phase of Project 8,000 and for the performance in 2019, which was our second best year ever for uptime and output despite the 70-day planned outage. Two of our growth projects, our specialty cold mill complex at Nucor Steel Arkansas and the new galvanizing line at Nucor Steel Gallatin continue to ramp up production during the fourth quarter. Feedback from our customers on the product set of Gallatin and Hickman has been excellent. And now that we are operating, we see even more opportunities to align with our customers.

Utilization at Gallatin's galvanizing line is already over 50% and Hickman's new cold mills operating 24x7. We had contract customers for 31% of the new cold mills capacity eight years in. Qualifications are ongoing and we expect to the IATF certified by mid 2020 at Hickman's new state-of-the-art reversing cold mill.

Several other growth projects are coming online early in 2020 as well, including our new rebar micro mill in Sedalia, Missouri. The new merchant bar quality mill and Nucor Steel Kankakee and our JV galvanizing line located in Central Mexico, that we are operating with JFE Steel of Japan.

We have arced both the EAF and LMF furnaces at Sedalia in recent days, and our new teammates there are hitting the ground running, already serving customers with product made from billets. We expect to ramp up to continue to go well.

Kankakee experienced some delays in equipment deliveries in the permitting process. But we expect to come in at our initial capital budget of approximately $190 million. We expect to start shipping product during the second quarter.

At our joint venture with JFE in Mexico, we look forward to beginning trials shortly. And certainly automotive customers in Central Mexico. The facilities opening has been delay due to some challenges that we did not anticipate. For example, more difficult soil conditions required incremental tiling, resulting in higher costs than budgeted. We also found that the local electrical system infrastructure was insufficient for our needs, and decided to acquire additional land for our operational footprint. These events increased the total capital budget from our initial estimate of $270 million to approximately $360 million. The Nucor share of these amounts being 50%.

While this is disappointing, JFE and Nucor remains very excited about the JV's prospects and are very confident in the product and our partnership. This is especially so following the recent passage of the USMCA with its North American content rules.

Finally, we are excited to report that we have teammates on the ground and have begun excavation work for our new plate mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky. The mill is the largest investment in our Company's history. And when it begins to operate in 2022, Nucor’s steel Brandenburg will be able to produce 97% of the plate products demanded in the United States market.

With that, let me turn it over now to James Frias who will discuss our financial results in greater detail.

James Frias

Thanks Leon. Nucor reported fourth quarter of 2019 earnings up $0.35 per diluted share. Included in these results were noncash impairment charges of $66.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share. Of that amount $35 million or $0.09 per share related to our natural gas well assets.

$20 million or $0.05 per diluted share related to a long lived asset impairment in the steel mill segment and $11.9 million or $0.03 per share relates to the write down of certain intangible assets in the steel product segment.

These results exceeded our fourth quarter of 2019 guidance range of $0.25 to $0.30 per share. The amounts of these non-cash impairment charges were not included at the time we issued our guidance on December 12th.

Our fourth quarter included better than expected performance across most of the steel mills segments. Our fourth quarter results included approximately $35 million or $0.09 per diluted share of pre-operating and startup costs related to strategic investment projects. That compares to approximately $28 million in the third quarter of 2019 and approximately $17 million in a year ago quarter.

Excluding profits attributable to non-controlling interests, the effective tax rate was approximately 24.5% for the full-year. Going forward, we expect new Nucor's effective tax rate to continue to be in the range of 24% to 25% barring any unusual items.

In 2019's challenging steel market conditions, Nucor generated record operating cash flow of approximately $2.8 billion. Capital expenditures for 2019 totaled approximately $1.5 billion. For 2020 we expect capital spending to exceed $2 billion. Major components of this year's capital budget include the Brandenburg Greenfield plate mill, The Galton Sheet Mill's hot band production capacity expansion, the Hickman Sheet Mill's new galvanizing line and our Florida rebar micro mill.

In addition to investing for long-term profitable growth, Nucor's disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation rewards our shareholders with attractive cash returns. Cash returned to shareholders during 2019 total $791 million or 62% of net income for the year. We paid dividends of $492 million.

We also repurchased approximately $299 million of our stock about 5.3 million shares at an average cost of just over $56 per share. With a dividend increase announced in December, Nucor has increased its base dividend for 47 consecutive years, every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

Over the 10 year period ending in 2019, Nucor has returned a total of more than $6 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our focus continues to be on effective stewardship of our shareholders' valuable Capital via both disciplined investments that we expect will generate returns well in excess of our cost of capital, as well as attractive cash returns to our shareholders.

Nucor's financial condition remains strong, we ended 2019 with $1.8 billion in cash and short term investments. The total debt outstanding of approximately $4.3 billion our gross debt to capital ratio was 29% at the end of the fourth quarter. Our $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility remains undrawn and is not mature until April of 2023. Our next significant debt maturity is in 2022 for approximately $600 million.

Now turning to the outlook. Nucor's earnings in the first quarter of 2020 are expected to increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2019. We are encouraged by improving conditions in the U.S. steel markets entering 2020. We believe this reflects the end of the severe inventory destocking that occurred last year and ongoing modest growth in end use markets overall. We expect first quarter earnings in the steel mill segment to increase from the fourth quarter due to price increases and expected higher volumes.

It is worth noting that December historically weak month was the highest profit month in the fourth quarter for our Steel Mills segment. The profitability of the steel product segment is expected to decrease as compared to the fourth quarter, due to normal seasonality. The performance in the raw material segments is expected to increased compared to the fourth quarter due to improve pricing for raw materials.

It is worth noting the outlook from an end use markets perspective. We see stable growing end use markets accounting for approximately 70% of our shipments. Leon mentioned strength of non-residential construction markets. We see this continuing into 2020. Non-residential is an important demand driver for our industry.

Both order rates and backlogs are up across our buildings group and in our joist and deck business. We are also hearing similar things from our structural fabrication customers. Nucor is the leading supplier of structural beings in the U.S. with the broadest product offering. It is a privilege to support our fabricator customers on important projects across the country.

Thank you for your interest in Nucor. I will now turn the call back over to Leon.

Leon Topalian

Thanks, Jim. At this time, we are now ready to take your questions.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from the line of Martin Englert with Jeffries.

Martin Englert

Hi good afternoon everyone.

Leon Topalian

So you provided some commentary on the demand front and maybe if you could frame up what your expectations are for U.S. steel demand within 2020 versus last year talking about some of the puts and takes amongst the end markets. And then also based on the activity that you are seeing today in the order books. What type of sequential change might you be expecting within steel volumes in first quarter here?

Leon Topalian

Martin, let me begin first by saying how humbled and excited I am to be leading the Nucor team. And I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the greatest manufacturing team assembled anywhere in the world. And I'm surrounded with the most experienced executive team in the industry. And so as I mentioned in the opening comments, we do see 2020 is shaping up to be a better year than 2019.

Non-res construction is strong. We believe destocking has really been completed, seen some of the restocking, but as we talk about entry rates rate, there is a mark improvement in Q4. We see that continuing, our backlogs are strong. As Jim mentioned in his comments, the fabrication community their backlogs are very strong into 2020. So we see the outlook is fairly optimistic as we move into 2020.

Martin Englert

Okay. And, sorry go ahead.

James Frias

[indiscernible] about the volumes we are anticipating in Q1. We don't give that specific guidance. They will say qualitatively, especially regarding our sheet business, we have had 15 straight weeks order significantly exceeded. I would say significantly, but more than 10% exceeded our press capacity. As so we have built our backlog by about two weeks since the end of September about two weeks longer.

So we are going to run a sheet business at least you know near full for the first quarter. The rest of our businesses have not really run full consistently for a number of years, other than play periodically once full, but we feel very confident sheet will run full. We are not going to get guidance about the volume overall to maybe give that data point. I think it is also worth noting that last week, the third week of January, is when the strongest weeks of order inflow we have seen in sheet since the improvements began in mid October.

Martin Englert

It sounds like a stronger start maybe on a sequentially basis than what we seen in the couple of past years, based on your commentary.

Leon Topalian

Cleary maybe the last year, the year before that it is going to be hard to beat. It is a pretty strong first quarter pick up in 2018.

Martin Englert

Okay. Understood. And if I could one more, with growth CapEx increasing, could you touch on any need to draw on the revolver, perhaps increase other debt to support the growth initiatives, and also remind us of minimum cash balances and leverage target for the company?

James Frias

Sure. So, we are starting here with a very strong liquidity position $1.8 billion dollars in cash in short-term investments. And so, we are going to have peak CapEx over the next two years and then it should take - based on the progress we have announced and have in our pipeline actively today. And so, we could be slightly cash flow negative over the next two years, but over the next five years, we would expect to be strong cash flow positive. So, you know, right now we would not expect to draw on revolver. We would be more likely to issue CP if we got that point. But with $1.8 billion cushion, I don't see that likely this year.

Martin Englert

Okay. So, rather other debt funds as opposed to the revolver, but you don't anticipate it at this point.

James Frias

That is correct. And again you need to 400 to 500 cash. You asked that question I didn't answered that part. Just to sort of support to liquidity in the business.

Martin Englert

Okay. Thanks for all the detail there and congratulations for a strong financial year.

Leon Topalian

Thank you Martin.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Terry with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Chris Terry

Hi, Leon and Jim, and congrats on the new role Leon. A question I want to dig into a little bit more was on CapEx. You touched on that last question, but just a few more specifics if I may. You said, I think $2 billion around that level for 2020, you said 3.5 of total projects. So from the calculation we have done was there were about 2.3 bill of 3.5 still to spend. Can you maybe just give some color on how 2021 will shape up as you go through the numbers, and maybe ask you for on those expansion what the sustaining level would look like? Thank you.

James Frias

Yes. On maintenance CapEx, we think it is being in the rage of $500 million per year, as that is embedded in that more than $2 billion is expected to spend in 2020. It is too early to say 2021, but I think 2021 would be similar in levels to 2020 both years would to be in the neighborhood of $2 billion or just north of there. And then would be a fairly significant drop off relative to the things we committed to at this point in time. We could of course, identify other projects between now and then that would increase that. And the other thing is, each year as part of our own process we put up slide that give color to our CapEx spending items and we will be putting those up today after the call on our website for investors to see.

Chris Terry

Okay. Thanks a lot. And that includes the - what's the additional spending for the - line that you announced in December, assuming that is around $100 million level or something in that ballpark.

Leon Topalian

Yes. Chris, we are very staggered about the announcement of – line and then broadening our downstream offering to customers. We have not released that number. As we are getting into this and kind of completing the engineering review, as we get that finalized we will announce that. Even share that within the coming weeks.

Chris Terry

Okay thanks a lot. So just to iterate from the first question, so you step through the next couple of year, you are comfortable funding the dividend and maintain the business out to the CapEx drops off, you are comfortable managing sort of your capital management part of the business, even though the CapEx will be although for those two years.

Leon Topalian

That is correct, Chris.

Chris Terry

And the last one for me, just in terms of your new Missouri mill, just wanted if you could give a few more specifics on the ramp up of that and then just what you see in the rebound market specially. Thanks.

Leon Topalian

Yes. We are very excited about the strategy behind the micro mills and I will ask Dave Sumoski here in a minutes to maybe provide a little update on today specifically, but that investment strategy, now capital allocation for us to become and maintain the low cost position in regard by disturbing those market where our customers are at, high potency described is critically important to us in maintaining that. Dave anything like that.

David Sumoski

Yes, I will probably add on that. I men if you look at just the name plates, that it would indicate that we are at and above 700,000 tons of additional remark, but there is more to our strategy than that, we have a very deliberate process to realign the product mix in the bar group in another groups, specially you are talking about the bar group and this includes producing higher value products of some of our divisions.

And that process has begun, it has been thought there for some period of time and I will just share a couple of examples. Texas facilities, now on pace to make about 150,000 tons of SBQ and our Darlington mill now makes about 300,000 tons of rod and when they add their big asset down there to move up the value chain even more on the rod market and they will start producing more SBQ.

So we are shifting rebar from some of our divisions to these new locations where it makes more sense. At the end of the day we are going to move up the value chain, but we will not have to take markets, the customers have been very good to us over the years, specially on the startup I’m being told that we are going to melt the heat. We are going to go from melt shop all the way through the process on Thursday. We have already commissioned some of the processes and we run some billets through to line them, ship 700 tons out of there from other divisions just so we can get our pieces working that is where we are at.

Leon Topalian

Thank you David. Does that address your question Chris.

Chris Terry

Yes that is good. Thanks guys, that is it for me.

Leon Topalian

Thank you

Our next question comes from Timna Tanners with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Timna Tanners

Good afternoon, happy New Year and Leon I’m looking forward to working with you.

Leon Topalian

Good afternoon. How are you Timna?

Timna Tanners

Alright thanks. So just want to step back and ask a couple of high level questions if I could. If you look at the steel products segment profitability in 2019 just step up from 2018. I’m just trying to figure out how much of any of that was related to declining steel prices and how much amount is been related to some of the growth projects. So if we look out to 2020 for example is 2018 under earnings in 2019 over earnings or should we consider it to be building from recent years?

Leon Topalian

Yes. Let me start out and I will point it at high level and maybe ask Chad, Mark or Jim to chime in. One of the areas, Timna that I mentioned in my opening comments was to really begin to look at how we scrutinize some of the businesses that we are not meeting our expectations. So one of the examples I will share with you is in our products growth and Chad and the teams have done an amazing job of rationalizing a market that for many years was about two million tons, that shifted down over the last six or seven years to about 1.2 million tons.

So, we moved the operations, combined different manufacturing plants and brands within the same plants and really brought the market needs to fit our supply framework. And by doing so, we have created a very positive cash position. So, I would say that impacts in the result of the team achieving a record year is largely based on those decisions that we made as oppose to just the decline in steel prices, which should have some factor, but Chad anything you would like to add on that.

Chad Utermark

Yes. Thanks, Leon. Yes. Thanks Timna for recognizing that. Obviously, lower raw material cost as well as the solid non-res construction market that have had an impact in a positive way to some of the record we set. But that record performance of the fabricated steel product segment is also benefiting from what Leon just talked about. This restructure in particular of our metal buildings business as well as rebar fabrication business.

We are seeing the results. The restructuring resulting in a lower cost structure, some of the capital investments in new equipment, changes to our process flow and the volume impact associated especially with metal building board , producing multiple brands at the same plant is really paying off. So, we are excited. I think there is even further opportunities for us going forward for us to improve our performance downstream.

Leon Topalian

Yes. The thing I would add is this, - some awards from the changes we have made to those businesses that Chad talked about metal buildings and rebar fabrication. But we expect to reap further rewards from those changes in 2020. And so, we are optimistic that 2020 is likely to be a barrier. The other thing I would say is our tube business, which we built through three acquisitions a couple years ago, didn't have its best year. We are much better in 2018 than maybe were in 2019. So, we expect that business to do better in 2020. So, we think 2020 should be a pretty busier year for us in steel products.

Timna Tanners

Okay, super. And then I kind of want the same question about raw materials and long products because 2018 was a really good year, 2019 was not so good year in all those categories and especially for raw materials there has been so much fluctuation like how should we think about quarter-on-quarter normal EBITDA per ton or margin per ton and how do you want to think about it? And same question for volumes in long products like they fell off in 2019 and so trying to think about how some of these expansions or enhancements can result in better 2020. Thanks for that.

Leon Topalian

Okay. Again, so I get the raw materials, the long products group and again maybe ask quite few chime in here. But, at the end of the day the long business for us is a very profitable sector of our business. Market leadership in beams allows us to calculate in the roughly 65% to 70% range through most of 2018. But again, as we talked about in sheet as Jim mentioned, specifically both plate and beams have also seen a market shift in order entries and backlog.

And so we are seeing that market improve from 2019, again I think a factor of that is the destocking that took place throughout 2019 and as we move into 2020, I think you will see a much more level in tempered business conditions as we move through whether it is scrap or order interim rates. We believe we will be a more stabilized as we hit 2020. I think 2018 saw customers over buying demand and 2019 we saw them under buying, I think you will see that more balance. Craig maybe you could add some color on raw materials.

Craig Feldman

Sure. Yes. Thank you , Leon. Yes Timna no doubt about. The margin compression we have talked about on prior calls, particularly the [indiscernible] plants has been a real, it is on both sides. It is on the supply side and of course, our selling prices were challenged in 2019. Going forward, we really don't care our share any EBITDA per ton numbers in that regard in the raw materials group for VRI, what I would just characterize that this a lot of the heavy lifts that we have done over the last year or so, and we have highlighted Project 8,000, a number of times on the a call, and the improvements that we made really focus on reliability going forward.

So by the middle of the year, I would say that we towards a more normalized run rate I suspect that we will see lead on the iron ore pricing standpoint as well. And we feel very good about the work that we have done related to CapEx and improving reliability going forward. The teams in Louisiana has moved from between 250 tons an hour close than 280 tons an hour, so we feel very good about the operational improvements that we have made there, and generally speaking you don’t know where the market will go but fairly positive outlook, once we get past the first half of this year.

David Sumoski

Yes this is Dave. I just make one comment on the ones, if you just look at bars and the numbers there. Two different businesses, so you got the SPG product and then you gets a rebar in the MBQ product. And on the rebar and MBQ product 2018 was a great year, but we are tracking ahead of 2017. So if you look at that year on the pure bar side. So that industry or that businesses is supported by the construction industry and that is why we still feel there is a strong construction market out there moving forward.

Picking on Engineered Bar, excuse me, Engineered Bar kind of moving in our view in a different ecosystem. We don't really sell into the construction market. A couple of our major markets, oil and gas and the ag equipment, we are actually down, we have to combine factors of destocking with both OEM in service centers. So despite that our Engineered Bar group, special bar quality picked up share in 2020, or 2019 excuse me. So again not construction related, but a different market situation. So, excuse me Timna, continue your point please.

Timna Tanners

Oh, no, not at all. I just trying to make sure I understood. So it is sounds like 2018 tough comp versus 2019 you expect, not the same destocking better volumes and then sprinkle in some organic improvements, and that is how we should be thinking about 2020?

Leon Topalian

Yes it is. I think underlying demands is there. I think it is stable and some of the structures that David and both where I mentioned construction in particular is strong and you see some slight improvements year-over-year.

Timna Tanners

Okay, great. thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Curt Woodworth with Credit Suisse.

Curt Woodworth

Yes, good afternoon. I guess some - I men Nucor's had a pretty consistent operating philosophy for a long time, that seems like the company has definitely sort of accelerated more of a bill for spot mentality it was lot of the CapEx. So, I'm just curious new leadership that are coming into new prospective new opportunities, what do you see kind of changing at Nucor, where do you think the most opportunity for improvement lies and how do you think your, maybe near-term agenda will be different from prior attendance, is my first question.

Leon Topalian

Okay, I will frame it up this way, it is not easier for me to talk about those things that are not going to change. Our focus on our core, you know our culture is going to remain very much intact. How we care for our 27,000 men and women of the Nucor family is critically important. They are the value generators for our future.

The $3.5 billion of investment projects we have cited are equipment, where things that can be bought, our team is what revolutionizes and changes the market and the returns that they are able to achieve. And so I couldn't be prouder of our team. And we are laser focused after the value of safety curve on executing on that $3.5 billion. It is the second focus for our entire organization and we bring those projects in safely on time and ahead of schedule. And so that is where our focus is at.

And then third, we move to really the portfolio management. How do we continue to think about growth in the short and medium term and long-term, and then coupling that with how do we scrutinize those businesses that have not returned, the levels of profits in shareholder returns, we have come to expect of ourselves and the investors have come to expect of us.

So, based on those focus, I would tell you that there is not a shift in what - how John lead or Dan led. What I would tell you is the destination are very similar. The routes we may take to get there might be slightly different no different than the all of us use ways or Google Maps to get into the city. I may go to New York City five different ways five, five days in a row. But how I communicate, or the things that we do to achieve the result, the results are focused on the safety of our team and executing really well and the valuable shareholder capital that they entrust us with every day.

Curt Woodworth

Okay, that makes sense. And then I guess, with respect to capital bending and sort of dating myself a little bit here. But if I were to come to your plate capacity since 2005, it is been pretty consistent around 2.8 million tons and your 15 year utilization rate is been about 80%. And you were at roughly 70% for last two quarters. So I'm wondering, tactically if we get into a demand situation we are plate stays - demand stays week and that stays would be. Would you contemplate postponing plate in all CapEx?

Leon Topalian

In the beginning of the short answer, no, is the short answer. The longer answer is, we have been in this business now for 20 years, Kurt. We understand the markets that we serve, we understand the customer base that is asking for this. And this is something that we contemplated since going back in 2008. So our focuses for the long term, we understand there is going to be ebbs and flows in the markets. It is a cyclical business, and it is a business we know well, we have been in a part for over 50 years.

So as we think about the plate, the only side of the fact that, we will have the most diverse product offering of any meal in one location located in the heart of the largest plates consumable region, the United States. And so by doing so, we really believe we have a differentiated value proposition to offer our customer base that puts us in a low cost position, a market leadership position. And I'm incredibly encouraged by Mary Emily and Johnny Vegas and the team that Brandenburg are going to be able to do in our future in plate.

Curt Woodworth

Great, thanks, And best of luck in the future.

Leon Topalian

Thanks Kurt.

Thank you will next go to Andrew Cosgrove with Bloomberg Intelligence. Please go ahead.

Andrew Cosgrove

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Start off and see if you could shed some light on the non-residential exposure by product. New sheet bar plating structural. That is helpful.

Leon Topalian

Give me a little more color. I'm trying to follow your question.

Andrew Cosgrove

Yes. No I’m just trying to square up with the exposure to whether sheet bar play structure in the non-res segment. I mean only reason why I asked is, because just trying to make sense of, I mean long products and I mean our lines are down pretty precipitously in 2019, non-res construction was up low-single-digits I understand there were some destocking, but I guess, I'm just trying to see it non-res still kind of the strong and we are not going to get destocking and we will probably get restocking this year, where that might be felt the most?

Leon Topalian

Look, I would tell you certainly, I think in a rebar, rebar fabrication businesses that are heavily put into the construction market and certainly some of the structural capacity that we have is a big part of that. And then the downstream products and building results for us. Our all factors and non-res construction. So that is the biggest side of the markets, we serve roughly about 30% of our overall products move into that space.

But one of the things you mentioned, I would maybe characterize a little bit differently. We think some of the restocking is already occurred. And again, as we mentioned earlier in our comments, I do believe you see a more balanced approach to 2020 in terms of both service internally and buying patterns. And so we do believe demand is healthy and we are optimistic as we have in the 2020. Something. Dave, is there something you want to add.

David Sumoski

Yes. I would just add that. Although, there is no federal infrastructure bill out there. The states are really stepping up to the plate. They are doing a lot of work. So that that is really going to boost in the non-residential construction markets. So I just want to add that.

Andrew Cosgrove

And then I guess one on plate, I mean plate import last year were down 20-ish percent and then obviously the plate shipments were also down 12%. I guess, I was just trying to again that also just down to destocking or is there, yes maybe if you did get some color on specific end markets where there was some weakness in plate specifically and maybe how you kind of see initiate and up right now?

Leon Topalian

Well, look I will start it and maybe you can chime in if there is anything else. But as we think about the plate and the import levels. I would tell you one of the most impactful things has really been able to do in the last couple of years. We won 12 trade cases since 2016 and that is dramatically shifted the import coming into this country.

Certainly 232 has helped however, it is the long-term of the trade tends that long in something over 160 cases that we have won, some dating back in plates in 1999. For our position to the long-term ICC and the Department of Commerce and commandment for what they have done and are doing. But that is deserving of residual. And so that is a big part of why you saw the drop off in plate imports. Maybe Emily and Chad on…

MaryEmily Slate

Just a little bit color on that. You are right. We had the lowest level of importance in the last five years, last year which was great. And we do believe the overall market retracted, but mainly that was due to destalking activity. And when you mentioned trade houses there so 17 active trade cases going on. So for 2020, we really look for the activity to be consistent. We feel like we are looking at a decent 2020 going forward. Thank you.

Andrew Cosgrove

Okay great. Thanks so much and best of luck this year.

We will next go to Phil Gibbs with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Phil Gibbs

Hey, good afternoon.

Leon Topalian

Good afternoon, Phil.

Phil Gibbs

Welcome to the home Leon, congratulations.

Leon Topalian

Thank you very much. Very excited and very humble Phil.

Phil Gibbs

In terms of the rebar color, it sound like, you are just getting the Missouri mill started in last week or two. What is the thought around the ramp timeline there? And then, can you give us any color on Florida mills as well, because I know that was something that was supposed to be around mid-2020?

Leon Topalian

Certainly. On a high level thought, what I would tell you Phil is, yes, the Micro mill in [indiscernible] is coming online as we speak to team. The team has done a great job and taken care of the team from safety perspective, operating cost and strategy. So, we are excited about that. And then, in micro mill and Florida is still fairly determined in summer of this year. So, the other part of that, maybe I will ask Jim to give some color, because as we do you think about how these investments returning and the way that long-term outlook, maybe Jim can provide some color on those projects.

James Frias

First of all, specific to your question, I think it is likely that we reaches breakeven sometime in Q2. And overall, is already making the project contribution. If we have any start up cost in the quarter, I think it was $36 million in the fourth quarter, that is going to come down slightly in Q1, because some of these projects are starting to ramp, the Hickman cold low are starting to ramp. So, the operating start up cost of course come down as they go towards breakeven. Sedalia is going to start to have its free up and restart costs come down as they strive towards breakeven.

Now, later in the year we will probably have other projects increase the pace of pre-operating start up cost. But, the projects that are coming online right now and that includes the galv line t Gallatin, Hickman cold mill, the Sedalia bar mill and the Kankakee merchant bar mill, those four are going to make a nice contribution to Nucor by the end of this year and a really good contribution to Nucor next year.

We get in the broader numbers that the cumulative projects have $600 million of EBITDA value. I would just say, if you do the math on the CapEx as projects, we see a nice chunk of the that EBITDA is going to benefit Nucor in 2021. We will start to see some of that by the end of this year.

Phil Gibbs

At a high level, Jim, the startup will coming down a little bit sequentially in the first quarter, you are expecting pre-operating startup costs in total to be lower in '20 than the '19 or is that not a fair statement?

James Frias

No I would say it is too early to say because we got two big projects to ramp, and because they are bigger, they will have bigger pre-operating start up costs. So, the expansion of capacity at Gallatin and the - when they come on, it’s going to have greater increase in the startup cost for a period of time. And we don't forecast that ultimately we will get those numbers. In Q1 it saw it slightly down. But I would expect for the year it might actually be slightly up because of those two bigger projects starting to ramp up the costs.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. Fair enough. And then, the comment I think you made Jim on being cash flow negative for the next couple of years given the CapEx. Are you throwing in the dividend in that discussion, meaning you are including in terms of you are being cash flow negative?

James Frias

Yes. Dividend plus CapEx against operating, or cash from operation.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. So, you are not saying free cash flow negative user saying after dividend? Or early say free cash flow negative?

James Frias

I'm saying after CapEx and dividends.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. And then lastly, just in terms of first quarter, so we are thinking about this right. Seemingly some operating leverage at least in the sheet division from better volumes in Q1. But overall as we look at this steel business, should we think that realizing metal spreads will be a positive contributor versus the fourth quarter?

Leon Topalian

Yes, I think so, Phil. And again, as we look at scrapping, and obviously an awful lot of discussions. Craig may want to add some color here but, the market demand is still strong. And I think one of the drivers that is not discussed an awful lot of as we look at scrap, it is really the excellent market and the demand outside of the U.S. It has an impact on those. So, Craig anything you want to add on the raw material stuff side.

Craig Feldman

Yes, just in general, I would say that there was a lot of commentary around an interest in the spare market as it looks - but, I think the key drivers is fuel demand and to Leon’s comments and without the teams, I think you would hear a fair amount of optimism here. And that is what we are seeing, we are seeing the domestic demand for scrap is relatively strong. So, last thing the normal gyration in the market, I would say, can we see a fairly relatively stable place environment. And again, driven by the steel demand, underline steel demand.

Leon Topalian

Phil, just one point, I want to clarify. It made a statement earlier that Frostproof was expected to come online this summer. We will start commissioning but it will really come online in Q4 of this year.

Phil Gibbs

Perfect. Thanks very much.

Thank you. Next move to Alex Hacking with Citi.

Alex Hacking

Good afternoon and let me add my congratulations Leon on the new role. I just have one question of, Jim I just have a follow-up on the CapEx guidance related. Make sure I was straight, I think you said 2021, you would be $2 billion-ish similar to 2020. If we take out $500 million a year for sustaining, that is about $3 billion on growth projects for the next two years. I guess that is that seems a little high compared to what we were thinking. We were thinking total budget of around $3.5 billion with about $2.5 billion left to spend. I mean, I guess, can you help me pull that gap a little bit? I know you mentioned [indiscernible]?

James Frias

There is some projects that aren’t big enough that we forced to call out that are in embed in there as well, that are improvement projects that we don't think of as being CapEx, they are not building new mill type projects and we don't call them out. So there is some other CapEx in there pertains to that are improvement projects as well.

Alex Hacking

Okay, it makes sense. Thank you.

Thank you. And it does appear we have no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Leon Topalian for any additional or closing remarks.

Leon Topalian

Thank you, guys. Before concluding our call today, I want to express our appreciation to our shareholders, we value your investment in our company. We take the obligation seriously that comes with it. And we will treat your investment with [grow chair] (Ph). I also want to thank our customers. We are excited about the capabilities we are building to better serve you today and most importantly for tomorrow.

Thank you for your trust and confidence that you place in the Nucor in each day to supply your needs. We look forward to building powerful partnerships to generate powerful results. And to our Nucor team, thank you for what you are doing for Nucor and our customers everybody. And most importantly, thank you for doing it safely. We are committed to strengthening this core value and by doing so help to improve the safety of our Nucor family and our industry. I'm excited for Nucor's future and for all of us working together through expanding and take Nucor to new highs. Thank you to everyone on the call for interest in Nucor and have a great day.

