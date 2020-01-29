SSab Swedish Steel AB (SSAAF) CEO Martin Lindqvist on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SSab Swedish Steel AB (OTC:SSAAF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2020 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Per Hillstrom - IR

Martin Lindqvist - CEO

Hakan Folin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Krishan Argawal - Citigroup

Seth Rosenfeld - Exane

Yiannis Musolas - Morgan Stanley

Luke Nelson - JP Morgan

Carsten Riek - Credit Suisse

Alan Spence - Jefferies

Christian Kopfer - Nordea

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Bank

Per Hillstrom

My name is Per Hillstrom. I'm Head of Investor Relations at SSAB. And here, we have the agenda for today. We start with our President and CEO here, Martin Lindqvist. He will discuss the year and the quarter. We also have Hakan Folin our CFO. He will look into the financial in more detail. And then Martin will come back at the end with the summary. And after that, we open up for questions, as usual both from here Stockholm and also from the phone lines.

So by that Martin, please take the stage.

Martin Lindqvist

Thank you, and good morning. We'll start with going back to quarter, and I show this picture last time we met and this was the feeling going into Q4 with a long queue in a traffic jam. And you could say that this was the order intake or the momentum into Q4, I would say that Q4 was maybe running in this one line. And when we look at Q4 it was a challenging quarter.

We saw a weaker market, especially in Europe. We saw these destocking. We saw lower shipments. We adjusted our production to the demand. We had one of the blast furnaces, one or two blast furnaces in Raahe Idled for six weeks. We saw a margin squeeze in both Europe and in the U. S. We had quite big planned maintenance outage with a cost of total SEK 850 million. And then we had a strike in Finland that costed us roughly SEK 250 million.

We managed to keep up the operating cash flow on a decent level I would say. And that was due to release of working capital.

If we then -- If Q1 or Q3, the end of Q3, beginning of Q4 was a queue in a traffic jam and this was Q4, when I look into Q1 and the first half of the year, I think the destocking is over, and we look at the order intake and order book. I would say that order intake has normalized. Of course there is still a question mark, what is the underlying market? Is it 80, 90 or 100 kilometers per hour? Hard to say, but definitely better order intake.

We don't have any planned maintenance outages were stopped during the first half of the year. And we expect to see how your production levels and higher shipments compared to Q4. So how do we then express that in the outlook for, for Q1? Well, we expect in North America demand for heavy plate to be fairly stable, underlying demand.

In Europe underlying demand expected to increase from relatively low levels, and continued good demand for high-strength steels. I would say also specially related to Europe. Prices somewhat lower for Europe and Special Steels and more stable from Americas. And if we look at volumes Q1 compared to Q4, we expect higher volumes in all three steel divisions.

To sum up the full year then, well sales were up, but the profitability was down. We more than halved the profitability compare to 2018 and the biggest contributed to that drop was of course, SSAB Europe. We continued to have a decent I would say not too good, but a decent operating cash flow. And with dividend and acquisitions and so on we kept the net debt and the net gearing fairly stable or slightly higher than end of 2018.

If we look into the divisions, I would start with specialties and we saw a slower demand during 2019, especially in Europe with lower shipments. We increased EBIT and EBITDA compared to the previous year. We did the one important acquisitions Abraservice during the second half of the year. That will be helpful all the time for us and an important standard to the market. What we prioritize now is what we discussed during the Capital Markets Day to continue to grow shipments and I will come back to that. To shift volumes to more high strength -- higher strength steels then and better, from more from stocks and own channels, fully utilizing the production capacity. So we are moving on, struggling on with the targets we set up for 2022.

If we look at Europe, it was the year with lower shipments, lower prices and higher raw material costs. And we had, especially during the second half of the, I would say an exceptional margin squeeze. And that was also shown in the -- in the results, whether EBITDA margin ended up at 3% for the full year compared to 30% the year before.

The strategic priorities are still valid. Nordic home market position, automotive advanced high strength steels and increase the premium mix with the SSAB Europe. America has a very good first half of the year. The more challenging second half of the year with a big outage in Q4 in Mobile.

Overall EBITDA margin of 63.3% for the full year is not that bad, even though, as I said, first half 23% was of course better than the second half, but steel industry leading profitability, that is what they are focusing on. Keeping the industry leading profitability change to make step-by-step and also change the way of approaching the market and approaching the customer.

So that's, that work is ongoing.

If you look at Tibnor, this is the function of the Nordic market, slowdown during the second half of the year. We also started a program in Tibnor to change the setup and the profitability and the efficiency. That program is according to plan. We're even ahead of plan and we'll be fully implemented end of June this year, and we will start to see positive effects of that program already during end of Q1 and during Q2.

Ruukki Construction clear improvement in profitability compared to 2018, still a lot of things to do , and the strategic target here is to the latest to 2020 to have an EBITDA margin above the 10%. We reached 7.2% last year, which is a clear improvement compared to 2018, and we will continue to see that the improvement in the coming years.

So they did a, I would say decent and a good 2019 and I expect them to continue to perform in -- in a very good way. Hakan, financials?

Hakan Folin

Good morning, everyone. And I will take you through some numbers and also explain what the reasons were for the shift in profitability between different quarters. As Martin already said, Q4 was a tough and challenging quarter where we had a weak market and also the maintenance outages that impacted. We have sales being down competitive Q4 last year with 12% mainly because of lower shipments. Shipments were down in all divisions. Then in total around 9%. And the other slide in negative EBITDA enhance also when we do the EBITDA per tone also slightly negative.

So what happened then when we compare Q4 last year to Q4 this year, where we had a profit last year over a bit over 1 billion, and this year negative of 1.1 so shifts of 2.1 billion. The biggest change was in price that in fact was negative 1.8 billion and especially for SSAB Americas prices were significantly lower now in Q4 than last year. It also have an impact on SSAB Europe while actually for Special Steel the price has held up fairly well, which is in line with the strategy we have for Special Steel more stable market and definitely more stable pricing.

We saw lower volume, as I said in all three steel divisions, variable COGS, to a lower shipments raw material, not so big change fairly, but it's very big difference within that component. For iron ore, we had clearly higher cost this Q4 and last year while for scrap on the other hand costs were fairly lower in North America.

Fixed cost positive this year compared to for last year with SEK 330 million related to the savings actions we've been taking. We've been reducing temporary manning. We've been doing this temporary layoffs in Finland. We've been using flexibility system in Sweden and have clearly been paying off in terms of fixed costs.

The weaker krone helped on the FX side. And then we have a big negative chunk coming from under absorption. We've been running the, especially the European production system at the lower level, including idling of one of the blast furnaces in Raahe, and that's 500 million difference compared to Q4 last year.

Then we have an other item here impacting positively. Two main points. One is that on EBIT level we have lower amortization and surplus value. Obviously not impacting EBITDA but impacting EBIT. And then we also got the initial ones compensation from the production problems. We have enrolled you in Q1, we now in Q4 got an insurance compensation. But all in all, the different than over bit more than SEK 2 billion is three may 9% surprises. It's the volumes understand the absorption.

If we look at Q3 compared to Q4 them deviation is not as big. We had a side positive results SEK 300 million. So it's 1.4 difference. But actually the components are the same. Price as here is SEK 800 million mainly Americas, again, somewhat from Europe too. Volumes also down in all divisions. And the impact of 400 is roughly evenly split between the three. Raw materials, somewhat negative, -- Oh, sorry, not raw material variable COGS somewhat negative. Raw material not but on the other hand, we have the maintenance outages and when we are running production at the lower level, we usually get less efficiency in the overall output.

Fixed cost is slightly higher than Q3, but as you, many of you know, we usually, we always get lower fixed costs here in Q3 when we have the summer period in Nordics. But now, given the actions we've been taking, it's actually almost on the same level in Q4 us in Q3. FX will be changed under absorption, a bit more than SEK 400 million negative related to the maintenance outages in Mobile, in Oxelosund and also the overall lower production level. And now they're, it's the same items impacting positively as when we look at year-over-year, the insurance and the lower PPA. So all in all, not as big a deviation compared to Q4 last year, but the same items, price volume and under absorption.

If we move on to cash flow then, we said it's fairly okay or decent cash flow. It's SEK 1.3 billion here during the quarter, despite the slightly negative EBITDA but definitely helped to large extent by the change in working capital of more than SEK 2 billion. We also, if you go down to the very bottom row, we also had a slight positive net cash flow for the quarter of over around SEK 400 million.

If we look at full year operating cash flow 5.2 lower than last year when we had almost SEK 6 billion, on the other hand we have SEK 2 billion less coming from earning. So we have been able to release working capital during the year instead of building that up.

Net cash flow for the year down in the bottom, slightly negative at SEK 300 million. On the other hand we've been paying out dividend and we'd be making three acquisitions during the year as well.

And how this then translate into the balance sheet. Well this is actually rather stable situation net debt excluding IFRS 16 is that around SEK 10 billion or slightly below up somewhat compared to Q3 due to some FX changes, but no big changes. Net gearing 16% and we have a long duration over that portfolio of more than seven years.

And if we look at what we have outstanding now for the coming three years, it's SEK 4.6 billion. It's a rather low level of refinancing that we need to perform in the coming three years. Overall then the balance sheet in the debt situation is that a fairly stable level? So, or we leave it like that for now.

And we move on to something where we have seen quite a lot more changes during this year. There are more prices. Red line here is, sorry, raw material. Red line is iron ore. We had a very steep increase here during the first half of the year, and now we have seen that our purchase prices have gone down quite a lot in the second half. And in Q4 prices were down with 26% compared to Q3 and this is both of them because of fines going down, but also the cost of our -- have been reduced.

For coking coal, it's not as traumatic changes when I ignore it, but it's been steadily moving downwards during the year. And now in Q4 our purchase prices were 22% lower than they were in Q3. For North American operations, describe prices on average. They were actually, our purchase price were down 12% during Q4 compared to Q3. But when we looked at booked prices here, you can see that they have clearly increased during November, June, December and also now in January and that will scaling to our consumption costs during to one, while four If we go back here for iron ore, it's typically around one quarter of a lag for us for a scrap, sorry, for coal is a little bit more. But when we look at scrap, it's usually amount for a month and a half from where spot prices will actually increase and hit our P&L.

Finally for me, an outlook on the maintenance outage that we would have next year. We will not have an the maintenance outage during the first half of the year. We would have a small amount, in European Q3, and then just as for this year, the majority of the outages would be in Q4 in 2020. If we summarize it, we're expecting to have slightly below 1 billion this year compared to bit over 1.1 last year, so around SEK 160 million in lower maintenance costs this year compared to 2019.

The big difference is in America here we had outage in Mobile and that's a larger facility. That's where we have our Q&T line. In 2020, we will have it in Montpelier and therefore slightly lower cost.

So to sum it up. During 2019, we continue to develop our portfolio. We close the deal by Sanistal, Piristeel and Abraservice. We have added with these three acquisitions to say for roughly SEK 3 billion and a strong channels to the market where we have control over the channel to the end users. You also sold, well that started the divest, building systems within Ruukki Constructions. I think the portfolio is pretty much where we would like to have it.

2019 was also a strong year when it came to safety and safety improvement. This is one way you measure it. This is LTI frequency. We are not where we would like to be because we want to be at zero. But we did a fairly decent progress during 2019 and took down the LTI with the 31% and took down the severity with LTIs a lot during the year.

We also increased our ambitions when it comes to fossil free steelmaking. The stated that we will be first in fossil free steelmaking. And as you know, we will inaugurate our big pilot plant up in Lulea this summer. And we will be ready to supply the market with fossil free steel already Q1 2026. And we are continuing to invest in our niche areas in high strength steels and premium capacity.

We talked during the outage in Mobile. We invested in a MULPIC in Mobile cooling, new cooling technology. We are investing for advanced high strength steel capacity in Borlange and we are also investing in QL in mobile. So lots of things happened long term or, in order to meet the strategy long term during 2019.

If you look at dividends, the Board will propose the AGM to have unchanged dividends. And the reason for that is that we expect to continue to perform good in relative terms and expect to continue to generate strong cash flows and strengthen the balance sheet over time. If you take it in percentage, it is slightly more than our dividend policy, which is typically between 30% and 50% and this with the 2019 assets year, it was happy it is 144%, but I think this is the right way and we have the balance sheet in the future, to do this without any problem.

If you look at the strategic targets that we presented during the Capital Markets Day, it is about growth, not in total volumes as such, but shift continue to grow Special Steels from 1.3 million tones to 1.6 tonnes, to continue to grow SSAB services, to continue to strengthen the mix both in America and SSAB Europe and to keep the market share especially on the important Nordic hallmark. And that is what we are going to deliver on. And that is what we are going to continue to work on short term, mid term and long term.

So to sum it up Q4 was a challenging quarter. We had weak markets, we had destocking, especially in Europe. We have extends -- had extensive plan maintenance. We have production adjusted to lower demand in Q4. We had a decent, I would say operating cash flow and a decent balance sheet and we keep the dividend or propose to the AGM to keep the dividend unchanged.

When we look into Q1, we see improving apparent demand and no planned maintenance outages.

So that's that, I guess there would be one the two questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Two questions from my side. First on the apparent demand for Q1 you mentioned that you expect destocking to be over. Specifically on the U. S. business for much of that , just steel service centers driven. And also if you can say anything on the underlying demand, especially for some key segments like, energy and -- transport.

Martin Lindqvist

Well I think it's always hard to say. I mean it's a completely different order intake than what we experienced. The second half of Q3 and beginning of Q4. So strong order intake, part of that is of course and all of these top gains to some extent probably restocking as well. So what is really underlying demand? I would say fairly stable and not moving in any direction. We don't see any huge jobs in underlying them all. We don't see any huge increases either. But what we see a good order intake and that is, I mean the difference in I would say to large extent difference in apparent demand. That would be my guess without knowing 100%.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And then secondly, I think you said roughly SEK 40 million, so they on under absorption effects from Raahe. If you could just clarify what that was and the quarter out of the total and that perhaps, I mean what's the time now? It's up and running from January 1 let's say one part of it was just reducing slab inventory. So what, your time for that furnace?

If I came second part of the question I mean the time was, as you said, I mean if we would have been running the blast furnace, we would enter into 2020 with too much savvy inventories. So we decided to take it down for six weeks. It's always a risk I would say to take down an -- and start up the blast furnace during the winter. And maybe we were lucky this time and maybe we were helped by the mild winter, but it started according to planned and that's always very nice when it starts according to plan. So the blast furnaces is up and running and producing and came up as we hoped. And we will continue to round up. We have no plans to take that down any in any foreseeable future.

Hakan Folin

And in terms of under absorption, an absorption I showed on the bridge siren, say it's between roughly SEK 75 million, maybe we stood a little bit longer than we initially plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Bulldozer Americare press row, special steel, the volume somewhere were may be bit lower than I had expected in Q4, expected more little bit stable volumes. Can you talk to -- talk to you to pick devoted? I was looking into Q1.

Martin Lindqvist

It is, there is a difference between volumes in special steels. Special steels have the responsibility to sell all the hot troll products about 700 mega per scholar -- and 700 mega pascal and maybe 900 mega pascal. They are a bit more strict products, more volatile than if you take Hardox and those more advanced grades. I would say that for the advanced grades the volumes were much more stable, and the margins were much more stable. And the volatility came into the call it more strict predated the product and that strip that you wanted to see.

So there is a difference within the product portfolio special steels as well. So the advanced products, the Q&T products to pay products much more say than if you take special steel pro -- products, which is a smaller segments within special steel in that was actually growing. So, the depth for the lower volumes for two more, the three related advanced high strength steel. And the water development during the quarter for a less specialized items at the end of the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

And you also talked about insurance compensation. It's possible to quantify it as I said, Europe.

Hakan Folin

Around $200 million and your 18 necessarily.

Unidentified Analyst

And raw material prices are coming down quite a lot for both colon, iron ore. We are going to see the most of the affecting Q1, but we are going to see stable prices we'll know are going to see you continuing infection in Q2.

Martin Lindqvist

We will see most of effect in Q1. If you want stable prices going forward. Some of the coking coal will come a bit later but most of Q1.

Okay. Do we have any further questions here in Stockholm? This seems not so. I will then ask the operator to present instructions for the people on the phone lines. So please operator.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our first question comes from the line of Krishan Argawal from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Krishan Argawal

Hi, this is Christian from Citigroup. Thanks for taking my question. Can you please discuss, the magnitude of the recovery you're expecting in the first quarter '20 volume given the, the base in the fourth quarter '19 is totally low. So should we expect the volumes or the level of first quarter '19 or if there's any shortfalls? Can you broadly discuss the range of the shortfall was there the last year in same quarter. Second question is on the.

Martin Lindqvist

No, we expect Q1. I mean Q1 is filling up in a decent way. So we expect to run Q1 way we good capacity utilization and have quality normalized volumes that means the higher than Q4 them.

Krishan Argawal

I understand. And then the second question in more of a housekeeping. You had a SEK 90 million adjustment when you calculate the IFRS, net debt. And then in the footnote you have given that it is basically from the derivative adjustment, and then some acquired net debt. Can you quantify as in what was the amount, what are the acquired net debt.

Hakan Folin

I don't have figures in my head but we can definitely get back to you on that.

Krishan Argawal

Okay, no worries. Thanks a lot.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of --

Hakan Folin

Net debt during the quarter was from the acquisition of Abraservice, but the exact amount we can come back to.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Seth Rosenfeld from Exane. Please go ahead.

Seth Rosenfeld

Good morning, Seth Rosenfeld from Exane. Two questions. I'll start out first with the outlook for fixed costs please. You flagged at least SEK 420 million of costs under absorption in Q4 due to the lower volumes about Q over Q basis. The production expected to increase in the, as you mentioned and normalized in Q1. Should we expect that SEK 420 million costs of under absorption for first in Q1 on top of the benefit of higher volumes on top line. We'll start there please.

Hakan Folin

I can't tell you the exact number because I really don't know about, but you should expect that to come down a lot. We will run the production at depth, the capacity utilized stations during Q1. Clearly that the capacity utilization.

Seth Rosenfeld

And then there's specifically on the U. S. market. Obviously you've seen broad-based weakness in flat steel price in the U.S. during the course of the second half of last year. And Hadrox cold rolled gals was all bounced very significantly over the past two months. Plate has lagged dramatically. Can you comment on why you believe the U.S. plate market is currently a relative loser versus other products. And what potentially drives some strengthening going into 2020, thank you.

Martin Lindqvist

I think there is from time to time a lag between different markets and a couple of years ago plates were lower than or leggings, straight production and we saw the opposite during end of last year and beginning of this year. There could be a time lag that they persevere over time. What we see when we look into our, whatever in Q1 is we have good order intake, good demand to see that the lead times or extending so. So we'll see what happens with, steel prices or plate prices compared to prices and so on. But they should just get these over time, follow each other. But they could be different lags. And exactly what the lag depends on each and every time that they first as well. But we should, you should expect them to follow over time and you should also expect that, I mean decent, volumes and a slightly longer lead times for us and good capacity utilization.

Seth Rosenfeld

Okay. Just one follow up on the U.S. There hasn't been very good data available and the actual pace of recovery. Are you able to quantify, how the recent price hikes have been absorbed or not by customers? Have you been successful to date?

Martin Lindqvist

Some of them, yes. That has been a couple of price increases and as usual, the first price increases typically are to stop the prices to fall on them. We introduce price increases and they stick in the market.

Seth Rosenfeld

Thank you very much.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Yiannis Musolas from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Yiannis Musolas

Good morning gentlemen, the questions from my side. The first on working capital, a big quarter the Q4, you released the record amount, 2.2 billion. And the question here is how much of that should we expect to reverse in Q1, especially given the restart of the blast furnace in Finland. Thank you.

Martin Lindqvist

How about the, you should, I mean, Wednesday, sorry -- Let's say sales is increasing, you should of course, expect us to build some, accounts receivables and so on. So that will come up. But we still, I mean, looking at it a bit, call it needs are slightly longer than just a Q1, we still see potential in releasing working capital and they are running now, net operating working capital project. And they've done a lot of benchmarking and see that we, even though we have done a lot the last couple of years. We still see continued potential to release the working capital and become more capital efficient.

Okay. And the second question on the dividend ratio will have both of the guidance range. And the question here is, given the load theory levels, would you be comfortable levering out of balance sheet modestly to continue paying an attractive dividend or should we see the today's announcement as an one off? Thank you.

Martin Lindqvist

No, you should, I mean you should expect that to continue to strengthen the balance sheet and generate good cash flow. Last year we did some acquisitions and so on, but, but you should over time expect us to continue to strengthen the balances and I mean, keeping the dividend is a sign of that. So I wouldn't say it's a one off. I'm a strong believer in a stable dividend over time, so yes, it was slightly higher or higher than the range we have given. But that's range should be seen over time, not every single year.

Yiannis Musolas

That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Luke Nelson from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Luke Nelson

Morning. A couple of questions from me, especially on CapEx, the capital markets day, you got at an average SEK 3 billion over 2020 to 2025. Does that an appropriate level for 2020 spent the old granularity on that? After this question?

Martin Lindqvist

Yes, that's an appropriate level for 2020 as well.

Luke Nelson

And does that include or exclude hybrid spend? And if not, how much?

Martin Lindqvist

Hybrid that's not really CapEx because that's what we inject as equity if needed into the hybrid company. So it includes the sensation that we are doing [indiscernible] in terms of starting the ending the, a new electric arc furnace and related activities. It does not include potential equity injection into hybrid now.

Luke Nelson

Okay. And second question, just on net debt, there was a SEK 950 million negative impact from derivatives and reevaluation effects. We just circulate whether you expect that to reverse. And if so under what price scenarios that happen?

Martin Lindqvist

It depends very much on the exchange rate differences. During the quarter, we had a quite a significant change in the Swedish krona versus the US dollar and that's what triggered that made impact is rose obviously it depends on if the, if it would go the other way around in Q1. So that's hard to say, but that was the reason why it happening in Q4.

Luke Nelson

Okay, that's fine. And final question for me just sounds like there's still a threat of strikes in Finland. Can you provide any additional granularity around where those risks currently fit from what you're saying please? Thank you.

Martin Lindqvist

They are postponed for two weeks and the negotiations are ongoing. So we hope to that they will come to a solution where we can avoid strikes during Q1 so, but, but I'm not part of the negotiations and I don't have the latest update, but I know that the discussions are ongoing and the store or potential strikes is postpond for two weeks.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Carsten Riek from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Carsten Riek

Thank you very much. Two more questions from my side. The first one is on the insurance compensation, because you mentioned it's 200 million. We have seen a year before another 100 million. My question is, are there any negative, is there any negative impact on the insurance premium post those payments? Because usually insurance premiums kicked up after those payments. That's the first one.

Martin Lindqvist

Well the time that might be the case but not short term.

Carsten Riek

Okay. So let's go kind of short term negative. The second one. What makes me makes it actually that confident to keep the dividend at 150. You already mentioned the improving volume. How do you see exhibit C price side going forward, especially in Europe?

Martin Lindqvist

But I said I'm confident with keeping the volume to give them the cash flow generation. I expect the 2020 in the coming year. So I, that's what I said. How's C prizes will develop during 2020. It's too early to say we have a fairly good view that we communicate in the outlook for Q1. And then you have seen that maybe spot prices have started to move in the right direction, but you haven't started any discussions or in negotiations for Q2 yet. It's too early.

Carsten Riek

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Alan Spence from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Alan Spence

Yeah, thanks. I'm just too left for mine. The first one, kind of following up with what Luke was asking about. Appreciate you don't have the clarity whether a strike and Finland will go ahead, but if there was one to repeat, is the impact that you guided to being the one in December a similar number we should think about or are there any kind of additional measures you can put in place ahead of time to mitigate that?

Martin Lindqvist

We are, we are working with Apple of course, and, and trying to, to mitigate what we can at the time. I mean, during Q4, it was to strike among electricians, do colors and some others also in the some short strikes in the Harbor of we have, they have agreed on a collective agreement with the blue color. So this is a, as I understand it, the wide colors from seniors salary, the employees, then it depends how long the strike is and what will happen. But, but it's, I mean everything else equal it is call it slightly easier to run production. Call it slightly more complicated to run production when we have strikes among blue-collar employees compared to we have it with white color employees but we have white-collar employees also of course being very vital for the production. So it depends how the potential strike would we looked at and how we can try to meet but we are working with difference scenarios and following it, the negotiations and what happened since then Reco Sin.

Alan Spence

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then just another one on cheap door and the cost savings there, the 200 million run rate as of the second half of the year, medium term, do you think you can sustainably hold on to those cost savings or is there some risks that margin will get transferred to customers?

Martin Lindqvist

Well, we will definitely reduce the costs we had at least 200 million and then of course we will not -- and the reason is, I mean, the idea is to increase profitability to a level where it should be because they have not been performing the last couple of years from unacceptable levels. And we talked extensively about that during the capital market. Stay on that. That's the idea. And what is looking into the program. It is a slight, they had their plans, so I'm not worried that we want to meet that. Then what happens with the profitability is of course was the mechanism or the Steve prices and the competition and so on. But I'm very convinced that we will meet to the cost saving targets as such.

Alan Spence

Thanks. And just one last one, going back to the dividend given what you said it so far, it sounds like, you know, under the current outlook you have, you know, one 50 cent per share might be a base level dividend. We can think about for 2020?

Martin Lindqvist

No, but what I said is that, I mean, if you take the dividend policy and apply that on the EPS of 2019, the dividends should be of course mathematic lower but your confidence for the future and we think that the balance sheet current is in very bad shape then if anything it will become a stronger and stronger. So that's that was the reasoning behind the keeping the dividends. So quite when we look at our possibilities midterm.

Alan Spence

Thank you very much.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Christian Kopfer from Nordea. Please go ahead.

Christian Kopfer

Just a few follow ups from my sector. Trustee automatic if you could -- little bit on the inventory levels that you see on your own on your customers previously said that they are on very low level stuff, still irrelevant? Have you seen them changes a bit or in under direction?

Martin Lindqvist

Well we haven't seen the latest statistics, but we have seen that the water intake in America has been on good levels.

Christian Kopfer

As you also said, the market is perhaps a stable in America, a failed process have been struggling quite a lot. The import seem to have come down quite material to so do you see the dystopian crazy stuff, call it the reason for it for the week would you say?

Martin Lindqvist

I would say that these talking was a part of the big part of the explanation during Q4 and then of course the current order intake we see and have seen lately is that only these stocking or not well there is a huge, I mean there is a difference when these talking is over. So, so now we have had a good order intake. Yes, I would say beginning of December or something.

Christian Kopfer

Right. And then on Europe, do you have any, what's your contract structure these days? Is it primarily.

Martin Lindqvist

It's a combination of one year, half year and quarterly contract with the majority being a quarterly contract. So, so, but I mean into Q1 there is always a combination. I mean that's why you typically renegotiate the wholesale contracts then the yellow contracts. So it is a mix, but I would guess that, what is it working 60% to 65% the quarterly contracts.

Christian Kopfer

Okay. And have you, have you already define, the prices for the half year contract?

Martin Lindqvist

Yes.

Christian Kopfer

Okay. Can you say anything on...

Martin Lindqvist

Regard to prices for Q1 but they have is we have signed contracts for Q1with maybe one or two exceptions maybe, but we have signed a full year contracts, half year contracts or quarterly contracts. All the contracts are for negotiation for Q1.

Hakan Folin

I'm a guide for someone with lower processing Europe. The reason is these longer term contracts that we have signed because they will been lower than in Q4 some spoke things, which we will not need to have in Q1, which would help prices but will be offset by the [indiscernible] contract.

Christian Kopfer

Okay. Right. That's understandable. You said that mix was a little bit negative in Q4, but you, you're working on improving that mix Q1 to be?

Martin Lindqvist

No but you were standing till in morbid to the maintenance outage. And from morbid we produced a more quality products or the factor makes or the better mix. So we were running Montpelier, which is typically, I mean a male for cost efficient, standard state production or standard type production.

Christian Kopfer

Correct. And then finally, can you just say what was your total costs for iron ore pellets and coking coal was in 2019?

Martin Lindqvist

Total cost in absolute terms or....

Christian Kopfer

Yeah, I mean that's what I have the picture for 2018 but to just...

Martin Lindqvist

We have to get but on that case and I don't have in my hand.

Christian Kopfer

Okay. All right. Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Couple of questions left from my side. First of all, looking at your inventory level that you have on your own yourself how happy are you with the current level as we are entering into 2020 even the current market outlook?

Martin Lindqvist

No, but I think, yeah, they are always doing for improvements, but I would say they are -- and possibilities to become more efficient when we measure a capital turnover. I wouldn't say that the inventory is maybe with the exception of coking coal is much too high. But having said that, there are still possibilities when we look into to become more efficient, but we don't have the inventory is any inventories that say gives any reason for concern. And the reason for that is of course that we took the decision to [indiscernible] in rollout, but, but that means also that the copy didn't consume the coking coal. We expected consumer, you know that we taking coking coal before the ice and then we pile up stocks during the winter.

So, we have not consumed coking cold in the volumes we expected to do in normal winter I run or pellets we can flex more with because then we have a transport so all over there. So, with the exception of coking coal, I wouldn't say that any big worries, but to scale potential to become more and more effective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thanks. Then second one is on saving. She basically, she supported Q4 results you highlighted or yourself, I think it was 330 million positive impact current compared to last year. So what should we expect when we enter into 2020 in Q1 and Q2 will the savings continue and kind of, did you feel some kind of indication on that side?

Hakan Folin

We will continue to be cost cautious and we have implemented some things that we will continue to run on some measures. On the other hand, I mean we will not to use a short term lay off on Flexicurity measures in Sweden because we will run production at a different level. So we will not take those Sequoia short term flexibility measures, but we will on the other hand, not increased temporary money either. So it's more like the short term actions we took in Sweden and Finland and that will not be the case in Q1 compared to Q4.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. That's clear. Then my last question is on the industry, our strike, I mean, two weeks that's a long period and running that the blast furnaces without the right colors. Can you do that for two weeks? Or should we expect that the strike situation is you need to idle your blast furnaces or kind of, how should we think about that?

Martin Lindqvist

It's a good question. I think it's a bit too early to answer because that would depend on how the potential strike we look. Let's come back to that. I feel, hope and think that they will be able to, to solve this problem with the 24 hours in provide colors and Finland so, but they have different scenarios and we are trying to take or prepare for the masters to meet today as much as we can, uh, the potential, the negative effects of a potential side. But of course it will affect us, if it will be a strike. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Bastian Synagowitz from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Bastian Synagowitz

Good morning gentlemen. My first question is on special steel, the profitability of their business hopefully used to be very stable and now you're saying that the prices are coming down, but obviously cost coming down as well. If you look at the overall profitability of the portfolio, some steel on whether you expect that to be stable from what you see in your auto pick when you compare it to the first half of last year and when you're still I think -- head everyday for top margin. That is my first question.

Martin Lindqvist

It depends on the mix, but if you take product- by-product, we expect them audience over time to be fail, but we will see your summer success will come pointed out the lower raw material costs on site and unstable prices. So it will depend very much on the mix and the mix differs a bit or the volatility in the portfolio. The festival with higher volatility of 700 material stripped related, advanced high strength days and less volatility on hard oxen and strength plates.

But over time we still believe and see that there is a potential to continue to increase margins in specialties. We would bet the big mix and higher volumes.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay. Understood. And we're looking into your order book. When you look into those mix effects you mentioned, do we see rather profitability expansion from your mix? In the first half of 2020? Or is profitability getting a little bit worse or just stable? Maybe any color could you give us on that?

Martin Lindqvist

No, but I would say that the order intake we have had and they would evoke, we have now is more normalized compared to 4Q so we continue to see increasing demand for the more advanced products. But we also see that the lower quality -- the products with high volatility, the order intake has come back compared to Q4.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay, perfect. Thank you. Then I have another question. Following up on the energy transition strategy, when will you decide on the investment for the upstream infrastructure of the demonstration plant empty the hybrid shady electrolyzed I did the pipeline and whatever is required. And what are the capital requirements for the demonstration plant as a whole?

Martin Lindqvist

Yeah, working with that plan right now. So it's a bit too early to say but, we'll, come back to that. But the work is ongoing and we're working together in the hybrid development AB together with we'll -- discuss stuff and come to some kind of conclusion. During, I would say during this year with the first half of this year. So let us come back to that.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay. There is no extra guidance on what the capital requirement will be also for you on top of the CapEx, which you'll have all laid out?

Martin Lindqvist

No, not for the demonstration. For the pilot plant that will be finalized this summer. We know what it is. I mean compared to the figure, we talk about that. That is minor investments for SSAB but, we need to come back to the demonstration protocols. That is a full scale production plant and that the investments we'd be done by hybrid. So the two companies together and then there will be some other investors. So or in that as well potentially.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay, good. What would this investments into hybrid or do you stop this year as well potentially?

Martin Lindqvist

No, but they are ongoing with the pilot plant for the demonstration part, I would say maybe minor investments this year. I mean they are already ongoing.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Oskar Lindstrom from Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Oskar Lindstrom

Yes. Good morning. A couple of more or less follow-up questions from my side. I mean the first one is on your price guidance for special steels in Europe in Q1 you're saying that your prices should be slightly lower, but does the better order books mean that you will have a better mix Q1 versus Q4? So I understand this correctly.

Martin Lindqvist

Yeah. For Europe, yes, because in Europe we took some spot tours during Q4, which we were not doing Q1 on the other hand, as I said before on the price and we now have renegotiated the yearly or the half yearly contract and given where sport has gone during 2019, those will be with lower prices. But from a mixed perspective overall, yes Q1 will be better than Q4 for Europe. And for special steel, we will have a continued good mix, especially steel as well. But there we are not taking the Spock days as we did in Europe. So it's not the big change. That is more a factor that as I shared with the bridges we have been holding up the prices for specialty is very well, we will see a slight decline we expect in Q1 on the other hand, we will see lower raw material costs of margin wise, gross margin wise for specialty. And it's not a big difference between Q1 and Q4.

Oskar Lindstrom

But, but so you're not saying that in Europe for example, the more positive mix could or will compensate for the lower prices that you've contracted?

Martin Lindqvist

No.

Oskar Lindstrom

Okay fine. My second question also on the hybrid, how will you report the -- when the, will the, the, the net debt of the JV start to impact your method?

Martin Lindqvist

No, it's the 33% joint venture. So we will not consolidate hybrid

Oskar Lindstrom

All right. And the capital injections could, you'll have to see when they come?

Martin Lindqvist

Yes.

Oskar Lindstrom

Okay. And then the final question is on the dividends for the year. You're saying now that you're focusing more on the balance sheet and it's keeping us stable dividend should we see this as being a slightly new thinking versus the, kind of guidance for 30% to 50% of EPS?

Martin Lindqvist

No. You should, -- we still have our targets when it comes to dividend what I said was that.

second half of 2019 was a bit special in Q4 was a bit special. We're looking forward, we see strong possibilities for the companies. We felt that and we also see possibilities to continue to strengthen the balance sheet and I don't see the balance sheet being a huge problem as a starting point where we stand today. So that was more the reason behind it.

Oskar Lindstrom

Okay. So we shouldn't see it that this is the kind of dividends you'll have as long as you can keep this parcel balance sheets?

Martin Lindqvist

So for the owners and for the AGM to decide, but, but this is the proposal for the AGM for 2020 and then let's come back in a year and see what we propose them for the upcoming AGM in 2021.

Oskar Lindstrom

Thank you very much. Those were all my questions.

Operator

As there are no further questions. I'll hand it back to the speakers.

Per Hillstrom

Okay. Thank you. -- there is any final follow-ups here in Stockholm? No? Okay. Then we can conclude today's conference. Thank you very much for the attention, and we wish you a nice day.